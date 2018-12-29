Personal backstory:



-I just purchased this for my homeschooling brother. I haven't, and likely won't read it, as I'm not a history person myself, but it is my brother's favorite subject. And of course, when you see the word "Smithsonian", you expect high quality and educational value. And maybe even information you can't find anywhere else.



Pros:



-I decided to write a review anyway, because the proportions and design alone, makes it worth the money. The cover is absolutely GORGEOUS. The cover picture, and title letters, as well as the spinal lettering and logos, are a glossy gold. Not brown, like you may interpret from the Amazon picture. And maybe this is due to the fact that I'm currently looking at it with mild sunlight shining through my window, but the picture doesn't do justice to just how beautiful this book really is. Like I said, SHINY, GOLD. Even if you're not a history person, this book will tempt you to explore what treasures lie inside.



-You'll be the envy of any history lover who comes over



-Would make a beautiful and sophisticated display piece.



Cons (really just concerns):



-Make sure you're getting this for an older kid (like 11+), who actually enjoys history, if not for an adult, or yourself. I leafed through a couple of pages, and they all seem packed with detail. Also, because of the size being almost 1 foot by 1 foot, and 440 pages long, this thing is BIG and heavy, and could possibly intimidate younger academics.



I might have my brother review the content of the book, once he's read a fair amount.