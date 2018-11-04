Heidi Bergman is a caseworker at Homecoming, a Geist Group facility helping soldiers transition to civilian life. Years later she has started a new life, living with her mother and working as a waitress, when a Department of Defense auditor questions why she left the Homecoming facility. Heidi quickly realizes that there’s a whole other story behind the story she’s been telling herself.
English [CC], العربية, Dansk, Deutsch, Español (Latinoamérica), Español (España), Suomi, Français, עברית, हिन्दी, Indonesia, Italiano, 日本語, 한국어, Norsk Bokmål, Nederlands, Polski, Português (Brasil), Português (Portugal), Русский, Svenska, தமிழ், తెలుగు, ไทย, Türkçe, 中文（简体）, 中文（繁體）
Audio languages
English, English [Audio Description], Deutsch, Español (España), Español (Latinoamérica), Français, Italiano, Polski, Português, 日本語
To calculate the overall star rating and percentage breakdown by star, we don’t use a simple average. Instead, our system considers things like how recent a review is and if the reviewer bought the item on Amazon. It also analyzes reviews to verify trustworthiness.
Top reviews
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Agreed 3 episodes of confusion.. after the 5th your hooked.. I’ve watched the 1st season In 5 1/2 hours.. and can’t wait for Season 2. Julia Roberts is great... Sci fi , suspense, keeps you on the edge of your seat...
I found this to be quite disjointed and boring to say the least. It sounded like it would be good, but after three episodes I still had no idea where this was going. It obviously needs a plot that takes hold in the beginning rather than leave yo waiting to find out where it’s going.
I had no idea what this show was, and I binged watched all 10 episodes in 5 hours. Wow. I get some viewers think it was slow, but it's not an action title. Cast was really great. Yes, I'll admit that decided to watch because of Julia Roberts, but stayed to watch because it was cool. Totally on for Season 2.
Interesting premise and characters set within a futuristic time line flashing backward in time to our present day (2018). Shot in the style of a seventies noir drama without a noir's shadowy lighting nor futuristic detailing assumptions that usually miss the mark anyway, and that made this work unique in how I felt about the future I was supposedly watching. Meaning I was well able to acclimate and feel comfortable without being distracted by someone's interpretation of a future every day life. Absent were all the cell phone obsessiveness of today's culture and also the I need to be cool or hip dialogue. It was a pleasant reprieve. There is true chemistry between the lead characters and also in what occurs between and to them. It is a slow unraveling of the larger tale with characters you want to shake, strangle and smash in the head. (lol) As well as a solid supporting cast. It was an odd choice to devise such short submissions, but overall it worked. The series was quite different in its tone and revealing qualities and in this case different was rather good. I finished it in short order and was satisfied with the final outcome for the characters. Stephen James was beautifully cast and Bobby Cannavale nailed it. Julia has now firmly become a terrific dramatic actress. Well done all.
Excellent series! Well written, well directed, well acted. A few slow spots but great overall! Not your typical story so it kept my interest. I throughly enjoyed it and couldn’t wait to watch each episode!!!!! I totally recommend it!!