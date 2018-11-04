Interesting premise and characters set within a futuristic time line flashing backward in time to our present day (2018). Shot in the style of a seventies noir drama without a noir's shadowy lighting nor futuristic detailing assumptions that usually miss the mark anyway, and that made this work unique in how I felt about the future I was supposedly watching. Meaning I was well able to acclimate and feel comfortable without being distracted by someone's interpretation of a future every day life. Absent were all the cell phone obsessiveness of today's culture and also the I need to be cool or hip dialogue. It was a pleasant reprieve. There is true chemistry between the lead characters and also in what occurs between and to them. It is a slow unraveling of the larger tale with characters you want to shake, strangle and smash in the head. (lol) As well as a solid supporting cast. It was an odd choice to devise such short submissions, but overall it worked. The series was quite different in its tone and revealing qualities and in this case different was rather good. I finished it in short order and was satisfied with the final outcome for the characters. Stephen James was beautifully cast and Bobby Cannavale nailed it. Julia has now firmly become a terrific dramatic actress. Well done all.