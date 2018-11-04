Homecoming

Heidi Bergman is a caseworker at Homecoming, a Geist Group facility helping soldiers transition to civilian life. Years later she has started a new life, living with her mother and working as a waitress, when a Department of Defense auditor questions why she left the Homecoming facility. Heidi quickly realizes that there’s a whole other story behind the story she’s been telling herself.  
Julia RobertsBobby CannavaleStephan James
DramaMilitary and WarSuspense
English [CC]العربيةDanskDeutschEspañol (Latinoamérica)Español (España)SuomiFrançaisעבריתहिन्दीIndonesiaItaliano日本語한국어Norsk BokmålNederlandsPolskiPortuguês (Brasil)Português (Portugal)РусскийSvenskaதமிழ்తెలుగుไทยTürkçe中文（简体）中文（繁體）
EnglishEnglish [Audio Description]DeutschEspañol (España)Español (Latinoamérica)FrançaisItalianoPolskiPortuguês日本語

Episodes (10)

  1. 1. Mandatory
    November 1, 2018
    27min
    18+
    The Homecoming Transitional Support Center is a safe space for veterans to process their military experience and re-familiarize themselves with civilian life. In a monitored environment.
  2. 2. Pineapple
    November 1, 2018
    28min
    18+
    Clients will share their service experiences with our counselors. Specificity is key to recovery...
  3. 3. Optics
    November 1, 2018
    34min
    18+
    If a client experiences adverse effects to the treatment, domestic reassignment may be a better path to success.
  4. 4. Redwood
    November 1, 2018
    31min
    18+
    Clients who truly commit to the program can expect positive results in as few as six weeks.
  5. 5. Helping
    November 1, 2018
    30min
    16+
    Life-skills activities allow the client to envision life after Homecoming, practicing social interactions in a safe and nurturing setting.
  6. 6. Toys
    November 1, 2018
    33min
    18+
    Outside visitors, though well-intentioned, may disrupt the gradual transition back to civilian life.
  7. 7. Test
    November 1, 2018
    24min
    18+
    By letting go of the past, the client will be able to fully embrace his or her future.
  8. 8. Protocol
    November 1, 2018
    32min
    16+
    Homecoming is a safe space for you to reflect on your service and think about what comes next. We can’t wait to hear your stories.
  9. 9. Work
    November 1, 2018
    33min
    18+
    What is experience?
  10. 10. Stop
    November 1, 2018
    37min
    16+
    I’m gonna stop you there, okay?

Bonus (2)

  1. Bonus: Season 1 Official Trailer 2
    October 29, 2018
    2min
    18+
    Your time at Homecoming is about to begin. All of your questions will be answered shortly.
  2. Bonus: Season 1 Official Trailer
    July 13, 2018
    2min
    18+
    Here's your first look at Prime Video's upcoming mind-bending psychological thriller, Homecoming, starring Julia Roberts and directed by Sam Esmail (Creator of Mr. Robot).

Shea WhighamAlex KarpovskySissy Spacek
2018
Amazon Studios
Foul languagedrug usesexualityviolence
Sweet T
5.0 out of 5 stars 3 episode intro slow By episode 5 ur hooked
Reviewed in the United States on November 4, 2018
David S Stanley Jr.
2.0 out of 5 stars A Great Disapointment
Reviewed in the United States on November 2, 2018
Indigo-Shade
5.0 out of 5 stars Pleasantly Surprised - Enjoyed
Reviewed in the United States on November 3, 2018
Laura
5.0 out of 5 stars A slow burning drama
Reviewed in the United States on November 2, 2018
Kindle Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Suspenseful, hope there is more from this production group.
Reviewed in the United States on November 1, 2018
Katie
5.0 out of 5 stars Can't wait for the 2nd season!
Reviewed in the United States on November 3, 2018
Susan M Bachman
5.0 out of 5 stars Well Done!!!!!
Reviewed in the United States on November 3, 2018
Nvrtoofast
2.0 out of 5 stars Boringly Sloww
Reviewed in the United States on November 3, 2018
