I narrowed these tables down after many, many reviews to the one(s) that only had 3 bars on the base rather than four. I thought storage would be easier to slide in and out with possibly something underneath or if I decided to use it as a table against a wall with a chair/stool underneath (ie: like a desk or vanity - the 4th bar wouldn't be in the way). Also if I decided to purchase another, I could put them together back to back as one table for use or to store without it looking odd.



I was also wanting a more rustic look rather than the fake/vintage wood-look, however so many of the rustic ones were a little TOO much, almost burnt looking - took a chance with this one and was pleased with the look.



It works with a rocker recliner, fits underneath to bring it close enough. At first I thought it was a tiny bit high for my 5'3.5" stature but it ends up to work out if I sit on a pillow and it helps to prevent slouching - and it's perfect with other chairs that aren't as plush.



Can be used for anything - eating, work on laptop/tablet, hold extra munchies/drinks for tv/movie watching, crafts, puzzles, homework...you name it. Mine is on a tile floor and am planning on getting some felt for the bottom just to make it more quiet when sliding in and out (not a big deal, I'm just sensitive to the metal on tile sound).



All in all, I'm happy with it and use it quite a lot, would I have paid $50 if I didn't have an Amazon gift card?? Eh....maybe not.