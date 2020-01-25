& FREE Returns
Homemaxs Sofa Side End Table C Table Multiple Stand 26-Inch for Small Space

4.4 out of 5 stars 1,033 ratings
1-retro Brown
Item Dimensions LxWxH 26.4 x 22 x 14.2 inches
Shape Square
Furniture Finish Black
Base Type Legs, Storage
Item Weight 2.8 Pounds

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • A NEAT TABLE - Perfect for holding snacks and drinks while watching TV, for holding your remote, iPad, tablet, magazines, etc. Also can be used as an end table, computer desk, bedside table and it can stand alone.
  • C-BASE SIDE TABLE is a smart solution for SMALL SPACES. Slip the base under a sofa or chair so the table can be right next to you, or in between two people on a couch.
  • PERFECT HEIGHT AND DURABLE - At 26.4 inches high, it’s higher than a coffee table but lower than a regular table, putting everything right at arm level when you’re siting. Made from Thick Square Carbon Steel Metal Tubes and Density Board, the maximum weight capacity is 45lbs.
  • NON-SCRATCH FEET - Four adjustable feet let you slide this table around without scratching your floor. And you can screw these feet easily to fix any wobble caused by uneven floor.
  • EASY ASSEMBLY: Table ships flat and assembles easily with the included hex wrench.【 Important: The long screws are only used to install on steel frames, and short screws are only used to install on wooden boards. Do not make a mistake! 】
Product Description

Read more
Read more
Read more

Imagine when you are sitting on sofa or bed just enjoy movies and want to eat some snacks or coffee, but you have to stop watching and stand up to reach them as there was no place to set your drinks.

What if there is a side end table can offer perfect space to place everything you need close to you? And you never have to set your coffee on the floor to worry about the dog spilling it.

Here's a convenient little table that's perfect for putting things right in your reach while you're sitting on your couch, arm chair or recliner.

You can have snacks and drinks right at hand, as well as a remote control, your phone or tablet, a game controller, books and magazines, and so on. Not just multi-purpose, this is a stylish side table, which can add an industrial flair to your living room, dining room, office, lobby, or lounge.

  • This sofa side table is fitted with non-scratching adjustable feet, so you don't have to worry about your floors when you slide it around.
  • What's more, these feet are adjustable, so you can easily fix any wobble caused by an uneven floor.
  • This table features sturdy steel construction that lets it support up to 45 pounds, and the sleek black and wood-grain finish looks cool and modern in any decor.

So stop juggling your snacks on your lap and setting your drinks down on the floor when you're trying to settle in for a little couch-potato time!

c table,couch table c table end table,night table end table, night table computer desk, office desk
Extra Stable Couch table Retro C table Industrial C Table Night Stand Industrial Computer Desk
Color Rustic Brown Rustic Brown Walnut Rustic Brown Rustic Brown
Advantage A Handy Couch table with Extra Stable Design Sturdy and Convenient C Table for Any Small Spaces Sturdy and Convenient C Table for Any Small Spaces Rustic End Table with Safe Round Corners Design & Sturdy structure Sturdy Structure and Vintage Color
Offer 49.99 56.99 49.99 49.99 99.99

Compare with similar items


Homemaxs Sofa Side End Table C Table Multiple Stand 26-Inch for Small Space
Amazon Basics Round Storage End Table - Mint Green with Heather Grey Fabric
VASAGLE ALINRU Sofa Side Table, Laptop Table, End Table, Work in Bed or on The Sofa, Simple Structure, Stable, for Living Room, Industrial Style, Rustic Brown and Black ULNT52BX
Olbrus Sofa Side End Tables, C Table Coffee Snack Couch Desk Tray Stand, Laptop Notebook Tablet PC Portable Bed Sofa Side Table Workstation, Over Bed Table (Black Walnut)
Homemaxs C Table Sofa Side End Table Wood Finish Steel Construction 26-Inch for Small Space
WLIVE Snack Side Table, C Shaped End Table for Sofa Couch and Bed, Gray Oak
Customer Rating 4.4 out of 5 stars (1033) 4.4 out of 5 stars (2320) 4.7 out of 5 stars (686) 4.6 out of 5 stars (124) 4.5 out of 5 stars (1651) 4.5 out of 5 stars (2571)
Price $45.99 $43.25 $39.99 $39.95 $49.99 $39.99
Sold By Mielouy Amazon.com Songmics Direct tiger ming Mielouy WLIVE
Color 1-retro Brown Mint Green Black Walnut 1-rustic Brown Gray Oak
Item Dimensions 26.4 x 22 x 14.2 inches 18 x 18 x 18.9 inches 21.7 x 13.8 x 26 inches 1.97 x 1.97 x 1.97 inches 26.4 x 22 x 14.2 inches 18.9 x 24.4 x 11.8 inches
Material wood Metal steel Walnut, Medium-density Fibreboard, Iron wood Wood
Product information

Color:1-retro Brown

Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
1,033 global ratings
5 star
68%
4 star
17%
3 star
9%
2 star
2%
1 star
4%
Top reviews from the United States

Dads Home
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy to assemble
Reviewed in the United States on January 25, 2020
Color: 1-retro BrownVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy to assemble
By Dads Home on January 25, 2020
This TV table is so sturdy. Some are flimsy and knock over but this is awesome. Not to heavy you can’t move it, but where it won’t tumble. It was so easy to assemble and comes with the wrench. 8 screws and you are in business
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
36 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars I am 100% satisfied!
Reviewed in the United States on July 21, 2020
Color: 1-retro BrownVerified Purchase
Read more
12 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Anthony
5.0 out of 5 stars small and useful
Reviewed in the United States on November 10, 2018
Color: 1-retro BrownVerified Purchase
Read more
9 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
PegRob2
5.0 out of 5 stars Great bedside table to go over a floor vent!
Reviewed in the United States on March 23, 2019
Color: 1-retro BrownVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Great bedside table to go over a floor vent!
By PegRob2 on March 23, 2019
Great bedside table. Doesn’t block our floor vent. We ended up ordering a second one because we liked it so much!
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
12 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Apanda Jinn
5.0 out of 5 stars Super sturdy and look very nice!
Reviewed in the United States on January 22, 2020
Color: 1-retro BrownVerified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Kristen
4.0 out of 5 stars Sturdy, easy assembly, multipurpose....works with a rocking recliner
Reviewed in the United States on February 26, 2021
Color: 2-rustic BrownVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
4.0 out of 5 stars Sturdy, easy assembly, multipurpose....works with a rocking recliner
By Kristen on February 26, 2021
I narrowed these tables down after many, many reviews to the one(s) that only had 3 bars on the base rather than four. I thought storage would be easier to slide in and out with possibly something underneath or if I decided to use it as a table against a wall with a chair/stool underneath (ie: like a desk or vanity - the 4th bar wouldn't be in the way). Also if I decided to purchase another, I could put them together back to back as one table for use or to store without it looking odd.

I was also wanting a more rustic look rather than the fake/vintage wood-look, however so many of the rustic ones were a little TOO much, almost burnt looking - took a chance with this one and was pleased with the look.

It works with a rocker recliner, fits underneath to bring it close enough. At first I thought it was a tiny bit high for my 5'3.5" stature but it ends up to work out if I sit on a pillow and it helps to prevent slouching - and it's perfect with other chairs that aren't as plush.

Can be used for anything - eating, work on laptop/tablet, hold extra munchies/drinks for tv/movie watching, crafts, puzzles, homework...you name it. Mine is on a tile floor and am planning on getting some felt for the bottom just to make it more quiet when sliding in and out (not a big deal, I'm just sensitive to the metal on tile sound).

All in all, I'm happy with it and use it quite a lot, would I have paid $50 if I didn't have an Amazon gift card?? Eh....maybe not.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
cre8iveMLQ
5.0 out of 5 stars Great couch side table for work/eating
Reviewed in the United States on May 14, 2019
Color: 1-retro BrownVerified Purchase
Read more
7 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Teresa D
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect Sized Side Table
Reviewed in the United States on October 21, 2018
Color: 1-retro BrownVerified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

MSH
2.0 out of 5 stars Product NOT as described
Reviewed in India on November 28, 2020
Color: 1-retro BrownVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
2.0 out of 5 stars Product NOT as described
Reviewed in India on November 28, 2020
This product is NOT as described, especially on the important features ..
1. It does NOT have any adjustable screws at the bottom, neither are these shipped with the product, nor does the base have holes for these screws to fit. Result being that the table is not stable, Nd the steel will scratch the wooden flooring.
2. It does NOT have rounded edges. So, the corners are VERY Dangerous for children.
3. There is no polymer edging as shown in the product description, it is raw unpolished wood that can splinter and hurt children.
4. The table top is NOT scratch-proof or even scratch-resistant. In fact, it is very light layer of polish justvto give it a shine. It is easily scratched, and comes with pre-scratches.

This product comes pre-assembled with none of the parts mentioned in the product description. I would NOT recommend spending more than Rs. 1000/- on this crude product.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
Report abuse
Kondapalli Bairagi
1.0 out of 5 stars old one received
Reviewed in India on November 15, 2020
Color: 1-retro BrownVerified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Veenu N.
1.0 out of 5 stars Bad experience
Reviewed in India on November 12, 2020
Color: 1-retro BrownVerified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Sheethal S
1.0 out of 5 stars Damaged product delivered
Reviewed in India on October 28, 2020
Color: 1-retro BrownVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
1.0 out of 5 stars Damaged product delivered
Reviewed in India on October 28, 2020
The table received is damaged in 2 corners
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
Report abuse
Atul sahnan
1.0 out of 5 stars Return this item
Reviewed in India on November 9, 2020
Color: 1-retro BrownVerified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
