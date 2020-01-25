- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Homemaxs Sofa Side End Table C Table Multiple Stand 26-Inch for Small Space
|Price:
|
$45.99
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
|
Coupon
|
Details
$3.00 extra savings coupon applied at checkout.
Sorry. You are not eligible for this coupon.
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|26.4 x 22 x 14.2 inches
|Shape
|Square
|Furniture Finish
|Black
|Base Type
|Legs, Storage
|Item Weight
|2.8 Pounds
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- A NEAT TABLE - Perfect for holding snacks and drinks while watching TV, for holding your remote, iPad, tablet, magazines, etc. Also can be used as an end table, computer desk, bedside table and it can stand alone.
- C-BASE SIDE TABLE is a smart solution for SMALL SPACES. Slip the base under a sofa or chair so the table can be right next to you, or in between two people on a couch.
- PERFECT HEIGHT AND DURABLE - At 26.4 inches high, it’s higher than a coffee table but lower than a regular table, putting everything right at arm level when you’re siting. Made from Thick Square Carbon Steel Metal Tubes and Density Board, the maximum weight capacity is 45lbs.
- NON-SCRATCH FEET - Four adjustable feet let you slide this table around without scratching your floor. And you can screw these feet easily to fix any wobble caused by uneven floor.
- EASY ASSEMBLY: Table ships flat and assembles easily with the included hex wrench.【 Important: The long screws are only used to install on steel frames, and short screws are only used to install on wooden boards. Do not make a mistake! 】
Similar item from our brands
Frequently bought together
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Product Description
Imagine when you are sitting on sofa or bed just enjoy movies and want to eat some snacks or coffee, but you have to stop watching and stand up to reach them as there was no place to set your drinks.
What if there is a side end table can offer perfect space to place everything you need close to you? And you never have to set your coffee on the floor to worry about the dog spilling it.
Here's a convenient little table that's perfect for putting things right in your reach while you're sitting on your couch, arm chair or recliner.
You can have snacks and drinks right at hand, as well as a remote control, your phone or tablet, a game controller, books and magazines, and so on. Not just multi-purpose, this is a stylish side table, which can add an industrial flair to your living room, dining room, office, lobby, or lounge.
- This sofa side table is fitted with non-scratching adjustable feet, so you don't have to worry about your floors when you slide it around.
- What's more, these feet are adjustable, so you can easily fix any wobble caused by an uneven floor.
- This table features sturdy steel construction that lets it support up to 45 pounds, and the sleek black and wood-grain finish looks cool and modern in any decor.
So stop juggling your snacks on your lap and setting your drinks down on the floor when you're trying to settle in for a little couch-potato time!
|Extra Stable Couch table
|Retro C table
|Industrial C Table
|Night Stand
|Industrial Computer Desk
|Color
|Rustic Brown
|Rustic Brown
|Walnut
|Rustic Brown
|Rustic Brown
|Advantage
|A Handy Couch table with Extra Stable Design
|Sturdy and Convenient C Table for Any Small Spaces
|Sturdy and Convenient C Table for Any Small Spaces
|Rustic End Table with Safe Round Corners Design & Sturdy structure
|Sturdy Structure and Vintage Color
|Offer
|49.99
|56.99
|49.99
|49.99
|99.99
Compare with similar items
Customer reviews
Customer images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
By Dads Home on January 25, 2020
By PegRob2 on March 23, 2019
I was also wanting a more rustic look rather than the fake/vintage wood-look, however so many of the rustic ones were a little TOO much, almost burnt looking - took a chance with this one and was pleased with the look.
It works with a rocker recliner, fits underneath to bring it close enough. At first I thought it was a tiny bit high for my 5'3.5" stature but it ends up to work out if I sit on a pillow and it helps to prevent slouching - and it's perfect with other chairs that aren't as plush.
Can be used for anything - eating, work on laptop/tablet, hold extra munchies/drinks for tv/movie watching, crafts, puzzles, homework...you name it. Mine is on a tile floor and am planning on getting some felt for the bottom just to make it more quiet when sliding in and out (not a big deal, I'm just sensitive to the metal on tile sound).
All in all, I'm happy with it and use it quite a lot, would I have paid $50 if I didn't have an Amazon gift card?? Eh....maybe not.
By Kristen on February 26, 2021
I was also wanting a more rustic look rather than the fake/vintage wood-look, however so many of the rustic ones were a little TOO much, almost burnt looking - took a chance with this one and was pleased with the look.
It works with a rocker recliner, fits underneath to bring it close enough. At first I thought it was a tiny bit high for my 5'3.5" stature but it ends up to work out if I sit on a pillow and it helps to prevent slouching - and it's perfect with other chairs that aren't as plush.
Can be used for anything - eating, work on laptop/tablet, hold extra munchies/drinks for tv/movie watching, crafts, puzzles, homework...you name it. Mine is on a tile floor and am planning on getting some felt for the bottom just to make it more quiet when sliding in and out (not a big deal, I'm just sensitive to the metal on tile sound).
All in all, I'm happy with it and use it quite a lot, would I have paid $50 if I didn't have an Amazon gift card?? Eh....maybe not.
This table is the perfect height and size. I put it right next to my chair in my living room. It is easy to move around and very sturdy.
My son put it together for me. He said it was easy to do. It was nice to come home to a complete table all set up.
Top reviews from other countries
1. It does NOT have any adjustable screws at the bottom, neither are these shipped with the product, nor does the base have holes for these screws to fit. Result being that the table is not stable, Nd the steel will scratch the wooden flooring.
2. It does NOT have rounded edges. So, the corners are VERY Dangerous for children.
3. There is no polymer edging as shown in the product description, it is raw unpolished wood that can splinter and hurt children.
4. The table top is NOT scratch-proof or even scratch-resistant. In fact, it is very light layer of polish justvto give it a shine. It is easily scratched, and comes with pre-scratches.
This product comes pre-assembled with none of the parts mentioned in the product description. I would NOT recommend spending more than Rs. 1000/- on this crude product.
Reviewed in India on November 28, 2020
1. It does NOT have any adjustable screws at the bottom, neither are these shipped with the product, nor does the base have holes for these screws to fit. Result being that the table is not stable, Nd the steel will scratch the wooden flooring.
2. It does NOT have rounded edges. So, the corners are VERY Dangerous for children.
3. There is no polymer edging as shown in the product description, it is raw unpolished wood that can splinter and hurt children.
4. The table top is NOT scratch-proof or even scratch-resistant. In fact, it is very light layer of polish justvto give it a shine. It is easily scratched, and comes with pre-scratches.
This product comes pre-assembled with none of the parts mentioned in the product description. I would NOT recommend spending more than Rs. 1000/- on this crude product.
Reviewed in India on October 28, 2020