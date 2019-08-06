- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Homesick Mini Scented Candle (10 to 12 hr Burn Time) 1.5 oz, New Jersey
|Size
|1.5 oz
|Scent
|Fresh, Scented, Fruit, Spice, Floral
|Material
|Soy_wax
|Brand
|Homesick
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|2 x 2 x 2.5 inches
About this item
- Top Note: Candy Apple, CranberryMid Note: Beach, SeasideBase Note: Cotton Candy, Vanilla, Musk
- 10-12 hour burn time
- Natural soy wax blend
- Made in the USA
- Hand poured in small batches
From the manufacturer
Bring home to you, no matter where you are
Using input from locals in various states, we crafted scents that embody those places and bring us back home. Homesick’s hand-poured candles began as a hobby in our kitchen, and to this day we still create each unique candle by hand, one by one.
|Beach Cottage Mini Candle
|Southern California Mini Candle
|Love Mini Candle
|New York City Mini Candle
|New Jersey Mini Candle
|Scent
|Salty ocean air and hot sand under foot. Morning coffee and a quick thunderstorm. Driftwood, seaweed and conch shells. Shabby chic.
|Inhale a perfect mix of SoCal lemon and zesty oranges along with fresh sea breeze and aloe. A floral bouquet of rose, carnation, and jasmine completes this invigorating and clean fragrance from California’s bountiful south.
|Red roses by the dozen. Candy hearts with syrupy sentiments. Holding hands. Love letters in a shoe box. The one you never forget.
|The distinctive scents of spring days in Central Park, fine department stores, and concrete capture the energy of the greatest city on earth.
|Explore the shores of the Garden State with the scents of candy apples, cranberries, and fresh ocean air blown off the shore. The beachy top note cools down like a summer night, with notes of soft cotton and vanilla.
|Burn Time
|10-12 Hours
|10-12 Hours
|10-12 Hours
|10-12 Hours
|10-12 Hours
|Hand Poured in the USA
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Made With All Natural Soy Wax Blend
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Top Notes
|Bergamot
|Orange, Lemon
|Lemon, cassis
|Bergamot, Lemon, Grapefruit
|Candy Apple, Cranberry
|Mid Notes
|Marine, Beach, Plumeria
|Sea Breeze, Rose, Jasmine, Clove
|Rose, Peony
|Floral, Concrete
|Beach, Seaside
|Bottom Notes
|Cedarwood, Sandalwood, Tonka Bean, Amber, Musk
|Vanilla, Tonka Bean, Musk
|Jasmine, Sandalwood
|Oakmoss, Sandalwood, Musk
|Cotton Candy, Vanilla, Musk
Product description
Explore the shores of the Garden State with the scents of candy apples, cranberries, and fresh ocean air blown off the shore. The beachy top note cools down like a summer night, with notes of soft cotton and vanilla.
Customer reviews
Customer images
Top reviews from the United States
Redwoods and cinnamon but really smells like bananas and dish soap. Do not recommend this product.
The quality of the candle is really what irked me. I truly wonder what the manufacturing process of this candle is. The box is very pretty. When I opened the box to reveal the candle, I noticed along the rim there were lines of wax. It didn't look nice, but it didn't bother me too much. I was curious to know what the burn time of the candle was, so I flipped it around to look at the bottom, and the candle simply fell out of the glass. It was astounding. I looked into the glass, and it looks like there was a small pool of wax put there to hold the what's probably a preformed candle. I'm suggesting this, because if that was supposed to hold the wick in place, it would have been in contact with the whole candle. Instead, the whole candle came off, perfectly formed. I don't really care if the candle was handpoured or not, I just want the candle. That being said, if that's what's being advertised, I feel like they're being misleading in what it means to be 'handpoured'.
At the very least, I think when I'm done with this candle, it'll be easy to upcycle.