I bought the Arizona candle. The smell is similar to the description of the box; however, the smell is very muted. There's definitely more of an emphasis on the agave smell. Like other reviews have said, this candle is very small. This was not an issue for me; however, the combination of the size, smell and quality of the candle, I cannot say I will be purchasing another.



The quality of the candle is really what irked me. I truly wonder what the manufacturing process of this candle is. The box is very pretty. When I opened the box to reveal the candle, I noticed along the rim there were lines of wax. It didn't look nice, but it didn't bother me too much. I was curious to know what the burn time of the candle was, so I flipped it around to look at the bottom, and the candle simply fell out of the glass. It was astounding. I looked into the glass, and it looks like there was a small pool of wax put there to hold the what's probably a preformed candle. I'm suggesting this, because if that was supposed to hold the wick in place, it would have been in contact with the whole candle. Instead, the whole candle came off, perfectly formed. I don't really care if the candle was handpoured or not, I just want the candle. That being said, if that's what's being advertised, I feel like they're being misleading in what it means to be 'handpoured'.



At the very least, I think when I'm done with this candle, it'll be easy to upcycle.