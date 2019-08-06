$16.50
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
FREE delivery: Friday, Nov 6 on your first order.
Fastest delivery: Wednesday, Nov 4 Details
Only 11 left in stock - order soon.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon
Sold by VADEALS.
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
VADEALS.
Return policy: Returnable until Jan 31, 2021
For the 2020 holiday season, returnable items shipped between October 1 and December 31 can be returned until January 31, 2021.
Read full return policy
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$16.65
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: Amazon.com
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon
Select a wall color and floor material
Change wall color
Change flooring
Wood
Carpet
Swap furniture items in our full experience
Change wall color, flooring--and furniture!--by clicking below.
TRY SHOWROOM NOW

Homesick Mini Scented Candle (10 to 12 hr Burn Time) 1.5 oz, New Jersey

4.2 out of 5 stars 708 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "new jersey candle"
Price: $16.50 & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
New Jersey
Size 1.5 oz
Scent Fresh, Scented, Fruit, Spice, Floral
Material Soy_wax
Brand Homesick
Item Dimensions LxWxH 2 x 2 x 2.5 inches

About this item

  • Top Note: Candy Apple, CranberryMid Note: Beach, SeasideBase Note: Cotton Candy, Vanilla, Musk
  • 10-12 hour burn time
  • Natural soy wax blend
  • Made in the USA
  • Hand poured in small batches
New (2) from $16.50 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00

Consider this Amazon's Choice product that delivers quickly

Amazon's Choice
$16.55
(708)
Record over-the-air TV. Fire TV Recast.

Special offers and product promotions

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
Homesick Candles, Homesick Mini Scented Candle, Mini Candle, Beach Cottage, Beach Cottage Candle Homesick, Homesick Candles, Homesick Mini Candle, Southern California, Southern California Candle Homesick, Homesick Candle, Homesick Mini Candle, Love Candle, Homesick Love candle, mini candle, Homesick, Homesick Mini Candle, Homesick Candle, Mini Candles, New York City, NYC, New York, candle Homesick, Homesick Candle, Homesick Mini Candle, Scented Candle, New Jersey Candle, Mini Candle, NJ
Beach Cottage Mini Candle Southern California Mini Candle Love Mini Candle New York City Mini Candle New Jersey Mini Candle
Scent Salty ocean air and hot sand under foot. Morning coffee and a quick thunderstorm. Driftwood, seaweed and conch shells. Shabby chic. Inhale a perfect mix of SoCal lemon and zesty oranges along with fresh sea breeze and aloe. A floral bouquet of rose, carnation, and jasmine completes this invigorating and clean fragrance from California’s bountiful south. Red roses by the dozen. Candy hearts with syrupy sentiments. Holding hands. Love letters in a shoe box. The one you never forget. The distinctive scents of spring days in Central Park, fine department stores, and concrete capture the energy of the greatest city on earth. Explore the shores of the Garden State with the scents of candy apples, cranberries, and fresh ocean air blown off the shore. The beachy top note cools down like a summer night, with notes of soft cotton and vanilla.
Burn Time 10-12 Hours 10-12 Hours 10-12 Hours 10-12 Hours 10-12 Hours
Hand Poured in the USA
Made With All Natural Soy Wax Blend
Top Notes Bergamot Orange, Lemon Lemon, cassis Bergamot, Lemon, Grapefruit Candy Apple, Cranberry
Mid Notes Marine, Beach, Plumeria Sea Breeze, Rose, Jasmine, Clove Rose, Peony Floral, Concrete Beach, Seaside
Bottom Notes Cedarwood, Sandalwood, Tonka Bean, Amber, Musk Vanilla, Tonka Bean, Musk Jasmine, Sandalwood Oakmoss, Sandalwood, Musk Cotton Candy, Vanilla, Musk

Product description

Style:New Jersey

Explore the shores of the Garden State with the scents of candy apples, cranberries, and fresh ocean air blown off the shore. The beachy top note cools down like a summer night, with notes of soft cotton and vanilla.

Product information

Style:New Jersey

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Compare with similar items


Homesick Mini Scented Candle (10 to 12 hr Burn Time) 1.5 oz, New Jersey
Homesick Scented Candle, New Jersey
New Jersey Kraft Label Scented Soy Candle, Citrus, Lavender, Woody, 10 Oz. Glass Jar Candle, Made in The USA, Decorative Candles, Going Away Gifts for Friends, State Candles
Homesick Scented Candle, Dallas
Homesick Scented Candle, USA
Customer Rating 4.2 out of 5 stars (708) 4.5 out of 5 stars (4765) 4.6 out of 5 stars (219) 4.5 out of 5 stars (1096) 4.7 out of 5 stars (18)
Price $16.50 $34.00 $21.95 $29.95 $35.00
Sold By VADEALS. Amazon.com Cedar Crate Market Amazon.com Brands U Love
Material soy_wax Wax Soy Wax soy_wax Soy Wax
Compare with similar items
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.2 out of 5 stars
4.2 out of 5
708 global ratings
5 star
66%
4 star
11%
3 star
10%
2 star
4%
1 star
8%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

deborah l. gorelick
1.0 out of 5 stars This does NOT smell like Texas y’all.
Reviewed in the United States on August 6, 2019
Style: TexasVerified Purchase
Read more
39 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Morgan
1.0 out of 5 stars Do not buy
Reviewed in the United States on March 3, 2019
Style: NorcalVerified Purchase
Read more
37 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Cynthia S.
3.0 out of 5 stars Will not buy again
Reviewed in the United States on March 12, 2019
Style: ArizonaVerified Purchase
Read more
20 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
cctexan3
1.0 out of 5 stars What a waste of thirty bucks
Reviewed in the United States on May 4, 2019
Style: SocalVerified Purchase
Read more
21 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Kelly Bezan
2.0 out of 5 stars Too Small, Too Expensive, and Has No Scent
Reviewed in the United States on September 29, 2019
Style: FloridaVerified Purchase
Read more
11 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Starbuckrn
5.0 out of 5 stars Cute, but Washington is the Evergreen state
Reviewed in the United States on May 11, 2019
Style: WashingtonVerified Purchase
Read more
10 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Linda H. Bair
4.0 out of 5 stars Wonderful smell, a bit pricey
Reviewed in the United States on April 23, 2019
Style: MichiganVerified Purchase
Read more
10 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
AP
5.0 out of 5 stars Pricey.
Reviewed in the United States on June 6, 2019
Style: NorcalVerified Purchase
Read more
8 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Delyth Ambler
4.0 out of 5 stars Cute but not that fragrant
Reviewed in Canada on October 12, 2019
Style: SocalVerified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse

What other items do customers buy after viewing this item?

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Homesick Scented Candle, New Jersey
    4.5 out of 5 stars 4,765
    $34.00
  2. Totally Bamboo A Slice of Life New Jersey Bamboo Serving and Cutting Board
    4.8 out of 5 stars 1,092
    $14.99
  3. Homesick Scented Candle, Southern California
    4.5 out of 5 stars 4,765
    $38.99
    Only 9 left in stock - order soon.
  4. Homesick Scented Candle, New York City (2020 Version)
    3.0 out of 5 stars 2
    $26.83
  5. Homesick Holiday Mini Scented Candle (10 to 12 hr Burn Time) 1.5 oz
    3.7 out of 5 stars 12
    $14.41
  6. Homesick Scented Candle, San Francisco
    4.5 out of 5 stars 1,096
    $29.95
    Only 19 left in stock - order soon.
Next
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: beach candles

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.