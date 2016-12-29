-
Honeywell HCE200B Uberheat Ceramic Heater, Black
- 1500 Watts
- 2 Heat Settings & Thermostat
- Cool touch setting
- Powerful, personal heating for small spaces
- 3 Year Limited Warranty
From the manufacturer
- Auto-Off Tip Over Switch
- Overheat Protection
- Cool Touch Housing
Honeywell UberHeat Ceramic Heater
The UberHeat Ceramic Heater offers powerful heat in a compact, modern design. Simple and easy to use, choose from 2 constant heat settings or adjust the thermostat to maintain your own personal comfort level. The compact, modern design is great for any room and is ideal for desktop, nightstand and tabletop placement.
- 2 heat settings
- Adjustable thermostat
- Ideal for personal space and small room use
- 3 year limited warranty
Powerful, flexible heating for your room and personal space.
The UberHeat uses ceramic heating technology with up to 1500 watt output to heat the space you're in.
Ideal for use in offices, on desks, and tabletops.
The UberHeat Ceramic Heater packs powerful heating in a compact modern design with 2 heat settings - Max for whole room heating and Low for more personal heating.
Honeywell Heaters Saving Solution
Honeywell heaters help save you money, because they heat the room you're in — as opposed to heating your whole house. So you get the right level of heat you need, where you need it. This allows you to turn down the thermostat a few degrees, which ultimately can save you up to hundreds in heating costs per year.
Product description
Honeywell overheat ceramic heater for powerful personal heating in small spaces such as bedrooms & offices.
