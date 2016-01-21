Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Honeywell HCM350W Germ Fr... has been added to your Cart
Include Add a Protection Plan:

2-Year Houseware Extended Protection Plan

from Assurant
4.1 out of 5 stars (45)
  • Delivered by e-mail; register and file claims online or by phone
  • We will fix the item, replace or pay up to the original purchase cost of the item. Zero deductible
  • Fully transferable if you give as a gift
  • Cancel anytime for a full refund within the first 30 days
Learn more
Ship to:
Select a shipping address:
To see addresses, please
or
Please enter a valid US zip code.
or
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$67.91
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: BuyVPC
Add to Cart
$69.00
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: Beach Camera Same Day Shipping
Add to Cart
$69.72
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: Computer Brain
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

Honeywell HCM350W Germ Free Cool Mist Humidifier, White

3.8 out of 5 stars 3,602 customer reviews
#1 Best Sellerin Single Room Humidifiers
List Price: $69.99
Price: $62.99 & FREE Shipping. Details
You Save: $7.00 (10%)
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com. Gift-wrap available.
White
    This fits your .
  • Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
  • QuietCare Performance – up to 25% quieter than other evaporative humidifiers
  • Soothing, invisible moisture to relieve dry air discomforts
  • 3 speed settings to adjust moisture output and sound level
  • Runs up to 24 hours per filling on low setting
  • Wicking filter removes impurities from water reducing white dust. To ensure stated product performance, use only genuine Honeywell Replacement Wicking Filter model HAC504. It is treated with Protec antimicrobial to inhibit up to 99.99% of mold growth on the filter.
57 new from $62.99
This item's packaging may indicate what is inside. To cover it, select Ship in Amazon box on the checkout page.
AirPurifierBuyingGuide-HQP
$62.99 & FREE Shipping. Details In Stock. Ships from and sold by Amazon.com. Gift-wrap available.

Frequently bought together

  • Honeywell HCM350W Germ Free Cool Mist Humidifier, White
  • +
  • Honeywell HAC-504AW Humidifier Replacement Filter, Filter A
  • +
  • ThermoPro TP50 Digital Hygrometer Indoor Thermometer Humidity Monitor with Temperature Humidity Gauge
Total price: $80.90
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Don't see what you're looking for?
There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more

Product description

Color:White

Product Description

Honeywell Germ Free Cool Mist Humidifier

Amazon.com

Untitled Document
Honeywell Humidifiers

The HCM-350 Cool mist humidifier provides up to 99.9% germ free humidification.

The Honeywell Germ-Free Humidifier features UV technology that helps kill up to 99.9% of bacteria, mold and fungus that's in the water. Its large tank, 2 gallon tank is easy to fill, carry and clean, making humidification more convenient than ever! HCM-350 Honeywell Humidifier
Germ Free Humidifier
  • Kills up to 99% of bacteria, mold, fungus and viruses
  • Quiet operation
  • Dishwasher safe parts
  • Protec Antimicrobially Treated Filter
  • Self Regulating Evaporative System naturally adjusts output to the amount of moisture the air can
  • Designed for medium size rooms
  • 3 year limited warranty

The HCM-350 offers these great benefits:

Chart

Built for convenience

Icons

Shop For Accessories

HAC-504AW

Honeywell Replacement Humidifier Filter A



Learn More > 		PC-2

Protec Antimicrobial Cleaning Cartridge 2-Pack PC-2



Learn More >


1Based on independent laboratory testing, report 3163185COL-001. Results are based on the reduction of the following:
Kills up to 99.9% of listed bacteria, mold, fungus and virus that can exist in tap water:

  • E. Coli: 99.9% after 2 hours of continuous use
  • P. Citrinum: 99.9% after 2 hours of continuous use
  • A. Niger: 99.9% after 2 hours of continuous use
  • MS2: 99.9% after 2 hours of continuous use

Product information

Color:White

Technical Specification

User Manual [pdf ]
Warranty [pdf ]
Other Content [pdf ]

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here [PDF ]

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Compare to similar items


Honeywell HCM350W Germ Free Cool Mist Humidifier, White
TaoTronics Ultrasonic Humidifiers, Cool Mist Humidifier for Home Bedroom with 3.5L/0.95 gallon Capacity, Two 360° Rotatable Mist Outlets , Classic Dial Knob Control, US 110V
URPOWER Humidifier, 5L Large Capacity Whisper-quiet Operation Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier Waterless Auto Shut-off with Adjustable Mist Mode for Home Bedroom Babyroom Office
Honeywell HCM-6009 Cool Moisture Console Humidifier
SPT SU-9210 Digital Evaporative Humidifier with 1-Gallon Tank
Levoit Humidifiers Vaporizer, Warm and Cool Mist Ultrasonic Air Bedroom Humidifier with Remote, 6L Capacity for Large Room Home Babies with No Noise , Waterless Auto Shut-off
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (3602) 4 out of 5 stars (1074) 4 out of 5 stars (984) 4 out of 5 stars (2779) 3 out of 5 stars (83) 4 out of 5 stars (273)
Price $62.99 $44.99 $59.99 $126.51 $65.99 $76.49
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By Amazon.com Sunvalley Brands COCO-VISION Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Color White Blue Black/White White Black and off white White
Item Dimensions 10.39 x 18.58 x 13.03 in 8.03 x 8.74 x 12.2 in 10.1 x 16.2 x 7.8 in 14.96 x 23.15 x 17.48 in 8.82 x 13.86 x 11.18 in 7.01 x 11.34 x 10.51 in
Compare with similar items
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

Read reviews that mention

humidifier filter quiet dry air tank humidity fill bedroom setting low mist humidifiers filters winter honeywell noise running refill medium

Top customer reviews

J_Onyx
TOP 1000 REVIEWER
4.0 out of 5 starsExcellent Buy but buyer must know how to maintain the wick filter.
January 21, 2016
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
450 helpful votes
451 helpful votes
|
0Comment
|Report abuse
Andrew D. Esquivel
5.0 out of 5 starsWorks good! Watch the video
February 3, 2014
Color: White
Read more
review image
892 helpful votes
893 helpful votes
|
0Comment
|Report abuse
Samantha
5.0 out of 5 starsFantastic Humidifier
December 3, 2012
Color: White
Read more
1,098 helpful votes
1,099 helpful votes
|
0Comment
|Report abuse
Edward Ruschmann
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat Humidifier-- Easibly noticable humidity increase in single bedroom. Works effectively and quietly month after month.
March 25, 2015
Color: White|Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
367 helpful votes
368 helpful votes
|
0Comment
|Report abuse
Maria T
5.0 out of 5 starsStop looking and buy this immediately!!!!
February 14, 2017
Color: White|Verified Purchase
Read more
2 helpful votes
3 helpful votes
|
0Comment
|Report abuse
A Uni
5.0 out of 5 starsConvieant. Seems cleaner/easier. Worth the extra cash.
November 16, 2014
Color: White|Verified Purchase
Read more
2 helpful votes
3 helpful votes
|
0Comment
|Report abuse

Most recent customer reviews

Set up an Amazon Giveaway

Honeywell HCM350W Germ Free Cool Mist Humidifier, White
Amazon Giveaway allows you to run promotional giveaways in order to create buzz, reward your audience, and attract new followers and customers. Learn more about Amazon Giveaway
This item: Honeywell HCM350W Germ Free Cool Mist Humidifier, White
Set up a giveaway

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.

Pages with related products. See and discover other items: low bed, bouncer in baby, water gallons, remove mold, baby humidifier, bed room light