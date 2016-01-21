We tried two popular humidifiers (popular with Amazon buyers) both proved to be difficut to clean and neither model registered any humidity increase (not a personal feeling but no increase according to two accurate hygrometers.) Like many "popular with amazon buyers" products what the humifiers shared was a low price. We decided to pay more for this big brand humidifier with many high ratings from buyers. After running it for a day, my hygrometers register a 12 degree humidity increase in our 12 x 14 foot cathedral ceiling living room. Running the honeywell three months now, I am not getting nose bleeds from our furnace drying out the room and our skin isn't drying to point of skin cracking on our hands.

I deduct a star for Honeywell having a misleading photo in the user guide. It clearly shows a woman wetting the wick filter, bottom only. My spouse did this causing our filter to fail to get wet at the TOP, which MUST be moist always for the humidifier to work. Honeywell knows the photo is incorrect. Hey, it sells the costly filters, at the rate of one a month. the printer makers are out to sell costly ink cartridges with low ink sensors that are set above the halfway point,so owners replace them at the 60 to 50% full level. Likewise, it looks like Honeywell is out to oversell costly filters. This humidifier is simple. Water drops from tank and is channeled past a antimicrobal UV light to the WICK filter, which flows water to the top so the fan can lift it and turn into a fine mist then push it out into the air. TIP. After I explained to my spouse how WICKS work, they last over two months. Each time she fills the tank, she rinses and soaks the filter & flips it to opposite end from where it was in the unit.