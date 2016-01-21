Other Sellers on Amazon
Honeywell HCM350W Germ Free Cool Mist Humidifier, White
- Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
- QuietCare Performance – up to 25% quieter than other evaporative humidifiers
- Soothing, invisible moisture to relieve dry air discomforts
- 3 speed settings to adjust moisture output and sound level
- Runs up to 24 hours per filling on low setting
- Wicking filter removes impurities from water reducing white dust. To ensure stated product performance, use only genuine Honeywell Replacement Wicking Filter model HAC504. It is treated with Protec antimicrobial to inhibit up to 99.99% of mold growth on the filter.
From the manufacturer
Specifications
- Evaporative humidification technology
- Designed for medium rooms
- Runs up to 24 hours per filling on low setting
- 1 gallon tank capacity
- 3 year limited warranty
- HAC-504 series replacement Filter A (1 wicking filter included w/humidifier)
Honeywell Cool Moisture Germ-Free Humidification
Germ-free, cool moisture for temporary relief of dry air discomforts
With its patented germ killing process, this humidifier from Honeywell continuously kills up to 99.9% of water-bred germs, bacteria, mold, and spores in the water*.
*After 2 hours of continuous use on high setting. Based on independent test report #3175067COL-001.
- Cool, filtered invisible moisture
- QuietCare performance - up to 25% quieter than other evaporative humidifiers
- Break resistant water tank with wide opening that is easy to fill and clean
- 3 speed settings to adjust moisture output and sound level
- Available in white and black
How It Works
The humidifier's scientifically proven process uses a patented Ultra-Violet light technology to kill up to 99.9% of bacteria, mold, fungus, and virus in the unit's water. This provides the assurance that the moisture the humidifier emits is virtually free of germs.
1. Untreated tap water flows from the water tank into the UV water path where it is exposed to ultra-violet light which kills mold, bacteria, fungus and virus.
2. The sanitized water enters the base where it is absorbed by the wicking filter.
3. Dry indoor air is drawn through the filter absorbing the moisture.
4. Up to 99.9% Germ Free moisture is emitted into the air as a fine visible mist.
Note
Essential oils should not be used in the tank of any humidifier – the oils can damage the humidifier and void the warranty. Only water should be put in the tank of the humidifier.
Keeping Indoor Humidity Levels Between 40-60% Has Many Benefits
Dry Air Relief
Comfortable humidity helps temporarily relieve congestion and cough.
Helps Protect Furniture
Low humidity causes wood to lose moisture and shrink. Extreme changes can cause warping and cracking.
Helps Keep Plants Healthier
Using a humidifier helps return moisture to the air promoting plant growth.
Reduces Static Electricity
Returning moisture to dry air helps reduce static shocks.
Product description
Product Description
Honeywell Germ Free Cool Mist Humidifier
The HCM-350 Cool mist humidifier provides up to 99.9% germ free humidification.
1Based on independent laboratory testing, report 3163185COL-001. Results are based on the reduction of the following:
Kills up to 99.9% of listed bacteria, mold, fungus and virus that can exist in tap water:
- E. Coli: 99.9% after 2 hours of continuous use
- P. Citrinum: 99.9% after 2 hours of continuous use
- A. Niger: 99.9% after 2 hours of continuous use
- MS2: 99.9% after 2 hours of continuous use
I deduct a star for Honeywell having a misleading photo in the user guide. It clearly shows a woman wetting the wick filter, bottom only. My spouse did this causing our filter to fail to get wet at the TOP, which MUST be moist always for the humidifier to work. Honeywell knows the photo is incorrect. Hey, it sells the costly filters, at the rate of one a month. the printer makers are out to sell costly ink cartridges with low ink sensors that are set above the halfway point,so owners replace them at the 60 to 50% full level. Likewise, it looks like Honeywell is out to oversell costly filters. This humidifier is simple. Water drops from tank and is channeled past a antimicrobal UV light to the WICK filter, which flows water to the top so the fan can lift it and turn into a fine mist then push it out into the air. TIP. After I explained to my spouse how WICKS work, they last over two months. Each time she fills the tank, she rinses and soaks the filter & flips it to opposite end from where it was in the unit.
In the video I explain why this is a great humidifier for those who have hard water / well water. The filter does a great job at keeping those deposits of gunk from entering the air. I will say that some water works better than others. Some make breathing easier, or just plain taste better.
From best to worst
1) Distilled water
2) filtered water
3) tap water
4) well water
Obviously well water is the cheapest option, but distilled is the best option. Take a look at the video to see the filter.
PROS:
(1) It's quiet! Yay!
(2) It doesn't change the temperature of the room even though it's a cool mist humidifier
(3) I use one of those gadges to see if it's humid enough in the room and this machine definitely works
(4) The filter doesn't need replacing THAT often (maybe every 6-7 months or so)
(5) The tank can sit in the sink to be filled and doesn't topple over
(6) Super easy to set up and use
CONS:
(1) It's pretty big and bulky
(2) I hope the UV light to kill germs is working because I don't see it anywhere
I would definitely recommend this cool mist humidifier though!
Original filter worked just fine for 3 months of every night use. The Honeywell brand replacement filter seems to get mixed reviews. Namely that the thickness of the filter has been reduced from 1 inch to now shipping units, such as mine, using 3/4 inch thickness filters. Reading filter review on this Amazon site, noted many customers like the filters sold by Lowes Home Improvement stores. One claim was that the thicker filter greatly increased the water usage and therefore more water vapor into the air per hour running. Locally found the recommended replacement filters available at my local LOWES. The brand of humidifier filters are the IDYLIS brand. The part number replacement for the Honeywell Cool Mist Humidifier is IDYLIS #0105460. AND this filter has a metal mesh to support the filter, AND the filter thickness is a full 1 inch thick.