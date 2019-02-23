- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Other Sellers on Amazon
+ $11.86 shipping
+ Free Shipping
Honeywell QuietSet Whole Room Tower Fan-Black, HYF290B
|Was:
|$69.99
|Price:
|
& FREE Shipping. Details
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
|You Save:
|$5.00 (7%)
|Model Name
|HYF290B
|Material
|Plastic
|Voltage
|100120
|Number of Speeds
|8
|Item Weight
|9.2 Pounds
About this item
- NOTE:Kindly Refer to the User Manual Provided as a Owner’s Manual in the Product Detail Section
- 8 SPEED TOWER FAN: The Honeywell 8 speed tower fan exudes the feel of a spring breeze throughout your home;Featuring Quiet Set technology that allows users to control their sound and cooling options, making it the perfect year round fan for any home
- QUIET COOLING: The slim modern design of this quiet & powerful fan features oscillating motion for whole room cooling; It features 8 speed touch button controls and comes with a remote control that nests in the back of the fan housing for easy storage
- INCREASE YOUR COMFORT: Using fans for air circulation in your home can help increase your comfort, and help reduce energy costs as well; Honeywell carries a range of tower fans, floor fans, and oscillating fans find one for every room in the house
- HONEYWELL FANS: The right fan helps cool you off & improves airflow in your room or home; Give your air conditioner & wallet a break by using fans to help reduce your energy consumption & costs; Honeywell carries a variety of fans to meet your home needs
- HONEYWELL QUALITY: Help improve air circulation & energy savings in your home, bedroom or office with Honeywell fans;Fused safety plug
Frequently bought together
Like or dislike for instant recommendations
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Customers who bought this item also bought
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
From the manufacturer
Now comfortable can be quiet.
- QuietSet controls allow you to personalize the sound and cooling power of your tower fan.
- Choose from 8 different levels according to your own personal comfort and preferred sound level.
Honeywell QuietSet Whole Room Tower Fan
Quiet Cooling Power!
The slim modern shape of this quiet and powerful whole room fan, paired with the QuietSet technology that allows users to control their sound and cooling options, make it the perfect year-round fan for any home.
- 8 Speed Powerful, Quiet Whole Room Cooling.
- 1, 2, 4 & 8 Hour Auto Shut-Off Timer.
- Touch Button Electronic Controls.
- Dimming feature – 5 lighting selections – On 100%, 75%, 50%, 25% and 0% off.
- Oscillation.
- Remote Control.
- Easy set up and no tools assembly.
Powerful, precise whole room cooling
|
Too tired to get up to adjust the fan's settings?
Remote control adjusts the fan settings from across the room. Store the remote in the back of the fan.
|
Set it and forget it!
Auto shut off timer allows you to set the fan to automatically turn off in 1, 2, 4, or 8 hours.
|
Need the room darker when you sleep?
Control panel light features 5 lighting selections, you choose the best one for you: On 100%, 75%, 50%, 25% and off.
Product description
Powerful, quiet, whole room cooling. Eight levels of quiet control, from "white noise" to "whisper." features digital temperature display, adjustable thermostat, oscillation, remote control and breeze mode. 12 Hour auto shut off timer. Reach through carrying handle. Refer to the user manual for troubleshooting steps.
Compare with similar items
Customer reviews
Customer images
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
It's 6/13/17; it's 94 (NINETY FOUR!) degrees outside my NJ condo & I'm coping. In a recliner in gym shorts with fan on 6th of 8 settings is great... Much better than I had hoped.
I chose it (1) because of other reviews & (2) the Brand Name HONEYWELL.
UPDATE :
Now it's Oct 7th and I haven't changed my mind. Got me thru the summer in fine fashion. I'll say it again : "This is the best combination of Breeze vs. Noise I've ever had."
I use mine in support of our AC unit, which is all the way in the living room (and struggles to reach my room). Fans are mainly intended to keep the air circulating, but by doing so also slightly (but noticeably in enclosed environments, far more than in open) increase the temperature as a byproduct. However, fans do make it more bearable, and make a significant difference when centered onto the person in question.
It's a rather quiet, and tall fan, as opposed to the arguably much stronger, less efficient, and louder box fan that I used to have. This fan does rotate, has multiple settings including ones (that at the lower levels) are little more than white noise, meaning it can be used to give a slight cooling sensation, without being overwhelming, while also staying just loud enough to drown out the disturbances of the night, an owl hooting at an odd hour, birds flying around, etc.
Is it perfect, no, in my case my bed happens to be too tall (which I had just set up a day prior to receiving the fan) to make the full use of the fan at night, however the white noise helps with sleeping, and it still does keep a good deal of the heat off at night. I would recommend it to someone who understood what they were looking for in a fan, and what they would be getting. If you are looking for a fan, not an AC unit, this is something that I would recommend.
Pros
1. Easy to assemble. I did not even need a screw driver
2. Very quite at the lower speed. Even the highest level is not too loud
3. The design of the product (not the materials, which I will comment on below) is nice. It's very streamlined and minimalist, which I like
Cons
There is only one that I can see at this moment: It's very "plasticky". There really isn't much aesthetic to the materials that it's made of. The base in particular feels cheap. My expectation is that in a matter of months the plastic will start turning yellow. I hope I'm wrong, but that has been the case with my past experience with cheap white plastic. However, for the price of $49, I can't fault the manfuacturer too much. I just wish there could be a more elegant option for a higher price
Top international reviews
Tiene 5 niveles de potencia pero incluso el más potente es relativamente bajo de ruido. El primer nivel es ideal para dar una brisa de aire y casi es imperceptible el ruido que hace. El nivel más alto entrega buena potencia de aire para un cuarto chico-mediano.
Ahora que si buscas un ventilador potente de torre, este no es para ti. Aún en su nivel más alto no alcanza a refrescar una habitación grande o una sala-comedor.
Debes de comprar este ventilador por la simple razón de su muy bajo ruido esperando una potencia moderada.
Es un abanico cumplidor y se ve de materiales duraderos.