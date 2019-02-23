To begin with, no fan is a substitute of an AC system, those that use one need to understand thermodynamics, AC units remove the heat from the room and have super-cooling methods that wouldn't be used in a fan. To get air OUT of a room, you need an exit, an open door, window, etc.



I use mine in support of our AC unit, which is all the way in the living room (and struggles to reach my room). Fans are mainly intended to keep the air circulating, but by doing so also slightly (but noticeably in enclosed environments, far more than in open) increase the temperature as a byproduct. However, fans do make it more bearable, and make a significant difference when centered onto the person in question.



It's a rather quiet, and tall fan, as opposed to the arguably much stronger, less efficient, and louder box fan that I used to have. This fan does rotate, has multiple settings including ones (that at the lower levels) are little more than white noise, meaning it can be used to give a slight cooling sensation, without being overwhelming, while also staying just loud enough to drown out the disturbances of the night, an owl hooting at an odd hour, birds flying around, etc.



Is it perfect, no, in my case my bed happens to be too tall (which I had just set up a day prior to receiving the fan) to make the full use of the fan at night, however the white noise helps with sleeping, and it still does keep a good deal of the heat off at night. I would recommend it to someone who understood what they were looking for in a fan, and what they would be getting. If you are looking for a fan, not an AC unit, this is something that I would recommend.