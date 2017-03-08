$27.07
In Stock.
HotHands Body & Hand Super Warmers - Long Lasting Safe Natural Odorless Air Activated Warmers - Up to 18 Hours of Heat - 40 Individual Warmers

4.8 out of 5 stars 8,768 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "hand warmers"
  • SAFE, NATURAL LONG-LASTING HEAT - Odorless, Disposable, Single-Use Item, Do Not Apply Directly to The Skin. TSA Approved. Made in the USA using domestic and imported materials.
  • TO ACTIVATE - Remove warmer from outer package, shake to activate. Warmer heats up in 15-30 minutes. If heat decreases, expose warmer to air and shake. After use, dispose with regular garbage. Ingredients will not harm the environment.
  • MULTIPURPOSE WARMERS - Single use air-activated heat packs that provide everyday warmth and are ideal for keeping your body warm when the temperature gets cold. They’re available in several styles designed for your hands, feet, and body.
  • WHEN TO USE: Tailgating at Events, Outdoor Sporting Events, Hunting & Fishing, Camping & Hiking, Working in The Yard, Jogging or Taking Your Pet for A Walk. Convenient, Compact, Portable.
  • HotHands Body & Hand Super Warmers - Long Lasting Safe Natural Odorless Air Activated Warmers - Up to 18 Hours of Heat - 40 Individual Warmers
  • HotHands Insole Foot Warmers - Long Lasting Safe Natural Odorless Air Activated Warmers - Up to 9 Hours of Heat - 16 Pair , Black
  • HotHands Hand Warmers - Long Lasting Safe Natural Odorless Air Activated Warmers - Up to 10 Hours of Heat - 40 Pair
From the manufacturer

Product description

Product Description

Bring the Heat!

HotHands Body & Hand Super Warmers are single use air-activated heat packs that provide everyday warmth and are ideal for keeping your body warm when the temperature gets cold. These warmers provide safe, natural heat, so you can enjoy the great outdoors during those harsh winter months. The body warmers are larger than the normal hand warmer, and are designed to last longer than standard heat packs. Convenient, Compact, Portable. Thoughtfully designed so you can enjoy HotHands anytime, anywhere.

Specs & Details:
• Quantity: 40 Individual Body & Hand Super Warmers
• Duration OF Heat: Up to 18 hours of heat.
• Activation Time: 15-30 minutes.
• Average Temperature: 135 degrees Fahrenheit (57 degrees Celsius).
• Max Temperature: 160 degrees Fahrenheit (71 degrees Celsius).
• Ingredients: Iron Powder, Water, Salt, Activated Charcoal, and Wood Fiber.
• Country of Origin: Made in the USA using domestic and imported materials.
• Storage: Keep in a cool place out of direct sunlight.

Trusted - HotHands, the leader in air-activated warmers, has been warming hands, feet, and bodies for over 20 years. It’s a brand trusted all over the world by professional athletes, outdoor sporting enthusiasts, spectators, skiers, outdoor worker and by anyone wanting safe, convenient, concentrated warmth in cold weather conditions.

Directions - Do not open the outer package until ready to use. Remove warmer from the outer package: shake to activate. Do not open, puncture, or tear warmer. Warmer heats up in 15-30 minutes. If heat decreases, expose warmer to air and shake. After use, dispose with regular garbage. Ingredients will not harm the environment.

Buy with Confidence - To ensure you receive genuine HotHands products when shopping online, please only purchase from authorized distributors or retailers or an Amazon listing that clearly states the product is sold and shipped directly by Amazon. com. Unauthorized sellers, such as private sellers (not commercial sellers) may offer outdated products or imitations not meeting HotHands quality standards. We want our customers to purchase our products with the confidence that they are getting genuine, quality HotHands products.

Amazon.com

The highly portable and air-activated Heatmax Hand and Body Warmers are a use-anywhere solution to the frigid cold. Keep a couple in your car, first aid kit, or backpack for emergencies, or use them as a regular staple during any cold-weather activities, including skiing, hiking, hunting, fishing, or working outdoors. Designed to last for up to 18 hours, the Heatmax Hand and Body Warmers provide safe, comfortable warmth in the coldest of temperatures. The four by five inch packets can be placed in pockets, between layers of clothing, or directly where you need them.

Heatmax warmers are odorless, disposable, non-toxic, and nonflammable, so you can use them without worry. Made of natural materials, including iron powder, water, salt, activated charcoal, and wood fiber, the warmers are . The packets are simple to use. When you open the wrapper exposing the contents to air, the materials react together to produce heat through an extremely fast oxidation (or rusting) process. Users should allow 10 to 20 minutes for the warmers to reach their optimal temperatures, and can count on warmth for up to 18 hours.

Product details

  • Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
  • Product Dimensions : 13 x 5 x 4 inches; 5 Pounds
  • Item model number : HH1ED240E
  • Department : Unisex-adult
  • Date First Available : July 31, 2004
  • Manufacturer : HotHands
  • ASIN : B0007ZF4Q8
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.8 out of 5 stars 8,768 ratings
Customer Questions & Answers
Top reviews from the United States

Ernest
5.0 out of 5 stars 20 Pairs but you can extend their life!
Reviewed in the United States on March 8, 2017
Verified Purchase
Paul Breines
5.0 out of 5 stars An unusual use
Reviewed in the United States on March 17, 2017
Verified Purchase
SimplyMe
5.0 out of 5 stars Love these: great for helping the community cats survive winter months.
Reviewed in the United States on December 30, 2017
Verified Purchase
R. Little
4.0 out of 5 stars These SUPER WARMERS live up to their name, but one size does not fit all.
Reviewed in the United States on January 16, 2018
Verified Purchase
Amazon's star rating system designates 5 stars = I love it, 4 stars = I like it. The Super Warmers deserve five stars for delivering on their promise, but I find them excessively hot. If I had to use them in extreme conditions, I might feel differently. The price paid for the quantity offered is a bargain, but the less potent regular hand warmers might be a better value for some people. Bigger and hotter is not going to be as useful in many circumstances.

These warmers are, indeed, SUPER, warmers. They are roughly twice the size of the typical individual “hand size”, but they pack more than twice the punch.

Everyone’s field conditions are going to be different so there isn’t going to be a one-size-fits-all review anywhere here. The best I can do is contrast these with the smaller hand warmers and how I typically use those.

I typically use the smaller hand warmers at the foot of a sleeping bag. On 30 to 50 degree nights in a tent, one small hand warmer (not these Super Warmers) usually does the job of keeping my feet warm. I would not dream of substituting the larger, super warmer in that application. The labeling even says to not use them when you sleep. There is also a warning about not using them if you are arthritic unless you consult a doctor (see attached photo for more warnings).

I haven’t tried it, but the amount of heat the super warmer produces would suggest that it could serve as a “space heater” in a single or two man backpacking tent configured with a fly, especially if you had a small battery powered fan to circulate the air. I know this sounds ridiculous—backpacking, space heater, fan—all oxymoronic terms. I’m only trying to give you a sense of the energy that is packed into one of these Super Warmers.

Just as the temperature rating of sleeping bags seldom seem to be accurate (conditions vary—the bag’s isolation from the ground, ground temp., tent use, wind, clothing worn, body fat, etc.) the amount of use you get from the Super Warmer is going to depend on many variables. I’ve never been ice-fishing, but if there is any circumstance where they might be especially appreciated, that would seem to be one. Or a hunter waiting in a blind for hours, unable to move around.

Also note that the images Amazon has supplied with the product description show BOTH the Super Warmer and the smaller hand warmers that come two to a packet. The graphics might help you see their relative size in the palm of a hand.

Final recommendations: Try to get a couple of these locally before you commit to a larger order. Anyone who is driving in severe winter weather conditions should have a supply of these in their safety kit.
brenda
5.0 out of 5 stars simple way to keep feral cats warm
Reviewed in the United States on April 25, 2018
Verified Purchase
LS
5.0 out of 5 stars These are Great! Keeps your head warm, too.
Reviewed in the United States on February 4, 2019
Verified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

M. Shapcott
5.0 out of 5 stars Awesome!!
Reviewed in Canada on December 27, 2018
Verified Purchase
timothy rapsey
5.0 out of 5 stars My winter warmer
Reviewed in Canada on November 29, 2018
Verified Purchase
Ramin
5.0 out of 5 stars Now you can enjoy winter
Reviewed in Canada on December 30, 2018
Verified Purchase
Marisleidy medina
5.0 out of 5 stars Happy dancing all the way ,no disbelief here 5/5
Reviewed in Canada on October 19, 2020
Verified Purchase
This is magic in a pouch,, living almost on the north pole isn’t easy , here it can even get to -50 to -55 no matter what you try isn’t good enough but this things are a reason to smile I understand some people have maybe say they got burn etc this isn’t for direct contact with the skin this is for us the ones that need it to heat like boiling water for real the ones that need it to last hrs after is ignition , I m baying at least 5 more full boxes to give to all of my friends and family I may even give some up on the middle of the winter at a shelter ,, cos this is the best product amazon ever sale .. thanks 🙏that pic is after 8 hrs of opening is bedtime and that thing is now on my neck to sleep 😴 on top of the blanket don’t putt straight to the skin is hot ( jacket pockets pants pockets etc .. just about skin contact unless at a real minus weather
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars These are excellent, I was surprise as to how long the ...
Reviewed in Canada on March 30, 2018
Verified Purchase
