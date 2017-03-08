- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
HotHands Body & Hand Super Warmers - Long Lasting Safe Natural Odorless Air Activated Warmers - Up to 18 Hours of Heat - 40 Individual Warmers
- SAFE, NATURAL LONG-LASTING HEAT - Odorless, Disposable, Single-Use Item, Do Not Apply Directly to The Skin. TSA Approved. Made in the USA using domestic and imported materials.
- TO ACTIVATE - Remove warmer from outer package, shake to activate. Warmer heats up in 15-30 minutes. If heat decreases, expose warmer to air and shake. After use, dispose with regular garbage. Ingredients will not harm the environment.
- MULTIPURPOSE WARMERS - Single use air-activated heat packs that provide everyday warmth and are ideal for keeping your body warm when the temperature gets cold. They’re available in several styles designed for your hands, feet, and body.
- WHEN TO USE: Tailgating at Events, Outdoor Sporting Events, Hunting & Fishing, Camping & Hiking, Working in The Yard, Jogging or Taking Your Pet for A Walk. Convenient, Compact, Portable.
From the manufacturer
HotHands Super Warmer
HotHands Super Warmers are designed to keep you warmer longer, perfect for body and hand. HotHands warmers are single use air-activated heat packs that provide everyday warmth and are ideal for keeping your hands and body warm when temperatures drop. They’re available in several styles designed for your hands, feet, and body. Have you tried them all?
When To Use?
- Tailgating at Events
- Outdoor Sports
- Hunting & Fishing
- Working in the Yard
- Camping & Hiking
- Jogging or Taking Your Pet For A Walk
Warmer, Longer!
Each package contains one Super Warmer, larger than our standard warmers for optimum warmth.
Heat that Lasts
Warmers use air-activated heat designed to for easy on-the-go warmth when you need it.
Cleared for Takeoff
Warmers have an estimated shelf life of 3-4 years, ready to be opened whenever needed.
Made in the USA
We’re proud to say our warmers are designed and manufactured out of Dalton, GA.
Product description
Product Description
Bring the Heat!
HotHands Body & Hand Super Warmers are single use air-activated heat packs that provide everyday warmth and are ideal for keeping your body warm when the temperature gets cold. These warmers provide safe, natural heat, so you can enjoy the great outdoors during those harsh winter months. The body warmers are larger than the normal hand warmer, and are designed to last longer than standard heat packs. Convenient, Compact, Portable. Thoughtfully designed so you can enjoy HotHands anytime, anywhere.
Specs & Details:
• Quantity: 40 Individual Body & Hand Super Warmers
• Duration OF Heat: Up to 18 hours of heat.
• Activation Time: 15-30 minutes.
• Average Temperature: 135 degrees Fahrenheit (57 degrees Celsius).
• Max Temperature: 160 degrees Fahrenheit (71 degrees Celsius).
• Ingredients: Iron Powder, Water, Salt, Activated Charcoal, and Wood Fiber.
• Country of Origin: Made in the USA using domestic and imported materials.
• Storage: Keep in a cool place out of direct sunlight.
Trusted - HotHands, the leader in air-activated warmers, has been warming hands, feet, and bodies for over 20 years. It’s a brand trusted all over the world by professional athletes, outdoor sporting enthusiasts, spectators, skiers, outdoor worker and by anyone wanting safe, convenient, concentrated warmth in cold weather conditions.
Directions - Do not open the outer package until ready to use. Remove warmer from the outer package: shake to activate. Do not open, puncture, or tear warmer. Warmer heats up in 15-30 minutes. If heat decreases, expose warmer to air and shake. After use, dispose with regular garbage. Ingredients will not harm the environment.
Buy with Confidence - To ensure you receive genuine HotHands products when shopping online, please only purchase from authorized distributors or retailers or an Amazon listing that clearly states the product is sold and shipped directly by Amazon. com. Unauthorized sellers, such as private sellers (not commercial sellers) may offer outdated products or imitations not meeting HotHands quality standards. We want our customers to purchase our products with the confidence that they are getting genuine, quality HotHands products.
The highly portable and air-activated Heatmax Hand and Body Warmers are a use-anywhere solution to the frigid cold. Keep a couple in your car, first aid kit, or backpack for emergencies, or use them as a regular staple during any cold-weather activities, including skiing, hiking, hunting, fishing, or working outdoors. Designed to last for up to 18 hours, the Heatmax Hand and Body Warmers provide safe, comfortable warmth in the coldest of temperatures. The four by five inch packets can be placed in pockets, between layers of clothing, or directly where you need them.
Heatmax warmers are odorless, disposable, non-toxic, and nonflammable, so you can use them without worry. Made of natural materials, including iron powder, water, salt, activated charcoal, and wood fiber, the warmers are . The packets are simple to use. When you open the wrapper exposing the contents to air, the materials react together to produce heat through an extremely fast oxidation (or rusting) process. Users should allow 10 to 20 minutes for the warmers to reach their optimal temperatures, and can count on warmth for up to 18 hours.
Product details
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Product Dimensions : 13 x 5 x 4 inches; 5 Pounds
- Item model number : HH1ED240E
- Department : Unisex-adult
- Date First Available : July 31, 2004
- Manufacturer : HotHands
- ASIN : B0007ZF4Q8
Best Sellers Rank:
#25 in Sports & Outdoors (See Top 100 in Sports & Outdoors)
- #2 in Camping Hand Warmers
Top reviews from the United States
I use these primarily for skiing / snowboarding. After returning to the car, I put the packs in ziplock bags. Then after I get home a couple hours later, I vacuum seal these with my FoodSaver. Once vacuum sealed, these use up the little remaining oxygen in the vacuum bags and then go right back to a cold dormant state. I've been able to get about 2.5 uses out of these with this method. Try it!
These warmers are, indeed, SUPER, warmers. They are roughly twice the size of the typical individual “hand size”, but they pack more than twice the punch.
Everyone’s field conditions are going to be different so there isn’t going to be a one-size-fits-all review anywhere here. The best I can do is contrast these with the smaller hand warmers and how I typically use those.
I typically use the smaller hand warmers at the foot of a sleeping bag. On 30 to 50 degree nights in a tent, one small hand warmer (not these Super Warmers) usually does the job of keeping my feet warm. I would not dream of substituting the larger, super warmer in that application. The labeling even says to not use them when you sleep. There is also a warning about not using them if you are arthritic unless you consult a doctor (see attached photo for more warnings).
I haven’t tried it, but the amount of heat the super warmer produces would suggest that it could serve as a “space heater” in a single or two man backpacking tent configured with a fly, especially if you had a small battery powered fan to circulate the air. I know this sounds ridiculous—backpacking, space heater, fan—all oxymoronic terms. I’m only trying to give you a sense of the energy that is packed into one of these Super Warmers.
Just as the temperature rating of sleeping bags seldom seem to be accurate (conditions vary—the bag’s isolation from the ground, ground temp., tent use, wind, clothing worn, body fat, etc.) the amount of use you get from the Super Warmer is going to depend on many variables. I’ve never been ice-fishing, but if there is any circumstance where they might be especially appreciated, that would seem to be one. Or a hunter waiting in a blind for hours, unable to move around.
Also note that the images Amazon has supplied with the product description show BOTH the Super Warmer and the smaller hand warmers that come two to a packet. The graphics might help you see their relative size in the palm of a hand.
Final recommendations: Try to get a couple of these locally before you commit to a larger order. Anyone who is driving in severe winter weather conditions should have a supply of these in their safety kit.
One of my son's friends had put an opened hand warmer in her pocket, forgot about it until she put her hand in the pocket. It was actually hot.
Here are a couple of suggestions. I found that it is more effective to put it in my pocket for 10 minutes after shaking it. That way it gets good and hot. If I want to stop the activation I put it into a Ziploc bag and squeeze out the air before sealing. That stops the oxidation process. Another suggestion is to put one that's already heated up between 2 hats to keep your head nice and warm; and your fingers and toes don't get so cold because you're not losing heat from your head.
When I give these away I always give them in Ziploc bags.
Top reviews from other countries
I have arthritus, and a bad knee and wrist.. but am active. I use them if we have consistenly damp weather, or around full moon when fluids tend to swell and the joints throb...I use them when I go for long walks and it helps my knee from feeling stiff....or around the neck when I am too long at a computer...I keep them in the car in winter with all my storm stuff...shovel, blanket, candles, sand...and Hot Hands. Or if I'm just a bit under the weather and feeling cold generally.
I used to wonder how they really worked and joked that this was the Nuclear power plants were getting rid of their waste...Then I thought it must be Magic or alchemy...which it is really...nature and science. They 'contain the ingredients iron, activated carbon and water (vermiculite for water storage) and salt . Once these ingredients come into contact with the oxygen in the air, the ingredients oxidise and produce heat.'
I love both the complexity and simplicity.... and non toxicity or polluting connected with it...Apart the plastic wrapping around each porous pouch. I put the used ingredients in my compost heap.
I buy a box of 40 which usually lasts over a year for me. To me they are like a reel to reel laundry line, a good set of stairs made for the human step, a spanish garlic/ginger grater plate...or a good hand tool...in that he workings of these wonderful inventions give me the same pleasure as those mentioned...Just the wrapping needs some further innovation to reduce waste.
Reviewed in Canada on October 19, 2020
Only con is heat activates by air, so if they are used in your boots the heat is very low until you take off your boots and shake and expose the pads to air again. Works best in your pocket. Great for the kids