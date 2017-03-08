Amazon's star rating system designates 5 stars = I love it, 4 stars = I like it. The Super Warmers deserve five stars for delivering on their promise, but I find them excessively hot. If I had to use them in extreme conditions, I might feel differently. The price paid for the quantity offered is a bargain, but the less potent regular hand warmers might be a better value for some people. Bigger and hotter is not going to be as useful in many circumstances.



These warmers are, indeed, SUPER, warmers. They are roughly twice the size of the typical individual “hand size”, but they pack more than twice the punch.



Everyone’s field conditions are going to be different so there isn’t going to be a one-size-fits-all review anywhere here. The best I can do is contrast these with the smaller hand warmers and how I typically use those.



I typically use the smaller hand warmers at the foot of a sleeping bag. On 30 to 50 degree nights in a tent, one small hand warmer (not these Super Warmers) usually does the job of keeping my feet warm. I would not dream of substituting the larger, super warmer in that application. The labeling even says to not use them when you sleep. There is also a warning about not using them if you are arthritic unless you consult a doctor (see attached photo for more warnings).



I haven’t tried it, but the amount of heat the super warmer produces would suggest that it could serve as a “space heater” in a single or two man backpacking tent configured with a fly, especially if you had a small battery powered fan to circulate the air. I know this sounds ridiculous—backpacking, space heater, fan—all oxymoronic terms. I’m only trying to give you a sense of the energy that is packed into one of these Super Warmers.



Just as the temperature rating of sleeping bags seldom seem to be accurate (conditions vary—the bag’s isolation from the ground, ground temp., tent use, wind, clothing worn, body fat, etc.) the amount of use you get from the Super Warmer is going to depend on many variables. I’ve never been ice-fishing, but if there is any circumstance where they might be especially appreciated, that would seem to be one. Or a hunter waiting in a blind for hours, unable to move around.



Also note that the images Amazon has supplied with the product description show BOTH the Super Warmer and the smaller hand warmers that come two to a packet. The graphics might help you see their relative size in the palm of a hand.



Final recommendations: Try to get a couple of these locally before you commit to a larger order. Anyone who is driving in severe winter weather conditions should have a supply of these in their safety kit.