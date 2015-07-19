$24.88
HotHands Hand Warmers - L... has been added to your Cart
HotHands Hand Warmers - Long Lasting Safe Natural Odorless Air Activated Warmers - Up to 10 Hours of Heat - 40 Pair

4.8 out of 5 stars 17,374 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Camping Hand Warmers
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • SAFE, NATURAL LONG-LASTING HEAT - Odorless, Disposable, Single-Use Item, Do Not Apply Directly to The Skin. TSA Approved. Made in the USA using domestic and imported materials. No shaking or kneading required
  • TO ACTIVATE - Remove warmer from outer package, shake to activate. Warmer heats up in 15-30 minutes. If heat decreases, expose warmer to air and shake. After use, dispose with regular garbage. Ingredients will not harm the environment.
  • MULTIPURPOSE WARMERS - Single use air-activated heat packs that provide everyday warmth and are ideal for keeping your body warm when the temperature gets cold. They’re available in several styles designed for your hands, feet, and body.
  • WHEN TO USE: Tailgating at Events, Outdoor Sporting Events, Hunting & Fishing, Camping & Hiking, Working in The Yard, Jogging or Taking Your Pet for A Walk. Convenient, Compact, Portable.
Ronda Rousey

From the manufacturer

Product description

Bring the Heat!

HotHands warmers are single use air-activated heat packs that provide everyday warmth and are ideal for keeping your hands warm when the temperature gets cold. They provide safe, natural heat, so you can enjoy the great outdoors during those harsh winter months. Our hand warmers are designed to fit in your pockets or the palm of your hand. Convenient, Compact, Portable. Thoughtfully designed so you can enjoy HotHands anytime, anywhere.

Specs & Details:
• Quantity: 80 Individual Hand Warmers (40 pairs).
• Duration OF Heat: Up to 10 hours of heat.
• Activation Time: 15-30 minutes.
• Average Temperature: 135 degrees Fahrenheit (57 degrees Celsius).
• Max Temperature: 158 degrees Fahrenheit (70 degrees Celsius).
• Ingredients: Iron Powder, Water, Salt, Activated Charcoal, and Wood Fiber.
• Country of Origin: Made in the USA using domestic and imported materials.
• Storage: Keep in a cool place out of direct sunlight.

Trusted - HotHands, the leader in air-activated warmers, has been warming hands, feet, and bodies for over 20 years. It’s a brand trusted all over the world by professional athletes, outdoor sporting enthusiasts, spectators, skiers, outdoor worker and by anyone wanting safe, convenient, concentrated warmth in cold weather conditions.

Directions - Do not open the outer package until ready to use. Remove warmer from the outer package: shake to activate. Do not open, puncture, or tear warmer. Warmer heats up in 15-30 minutes. If heat decreases, expose warmer to air and shake. After use, dispose with regular garbage. Ingredients will not harm the environment.

Buy with Confidence - To ensure you receive genuine HotHands products when shopping online, please only purchase from authorized distributors or retailers or an Amazon listing that clearly states the product is sold and shipped directly by Amazon. com. Unauthorized sellers, such as private sellers (not commercial sellers) may offer outdated products or imitations not meeting HotHands quality standards. We want our customers to purchase our products with the confidence that they are getting genuine, quality HotHands products.

Product details

  • Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
  • Product Dimensions : 5 x 8.55 x 6 inches; 2.2 Pounds
  • Item model number : HH2
  • Department : Unisex-adult
  • National Stock Number : 8415-01-433-5385
  • Date First Available : April 1, 2005
  • Manufacturer : Heatmax
  • ASIN : B0007ZF4OA
  • Domestic Shipping: Item can be shipped within U.S.
  • International Shipping: This item can be shipped to select countries outside of the U.S. Learn More
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.8 out of 5 stars 17,374 ratings

Important information

Ingredients

No Active Ingredients

Legal Disclaimer

Brand New! Factory Fresh! Not Leftovers!

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
17,374 global ratings
5 star
87%
4 star
9%
3 star
3%
2 star
1%
1 star
1%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Steven Housden
4.0 out of 5 stars Mailman Review..They Help
Reviewed in the United States on July 19, 2015
review imagereview imagereview image
1,246 people found this helpful
Helpful
J.R.
5.0 out of 5 stars How to Deactivate and Store Them For Repeated Use
Reviewed in the United States on November 18, 2014
Verified Purchase
386 people found this helpful
Helpful
B. Beebe
5.0 out of 5 stars Reynaud's Disease? Try These!
Reviewed in the United States on December 11, 2016
Verified Purchase
176 people found this helpful
Helpful
katie campbell
5.0 out of 5 stars Thank you from Alaska!
Reviewed in the United States on November 10, 2015
Verified Purchase
review image
171 people found this helpful
Helpful
Bruce W
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent - Exceeded Expectations
Reviewed in the United States on October 2, 2018
Verified Purchase
55 people found this helpful
Helpful
Jason E. Trimble
1.0 out of 5 stars What a rip off. Just received a case of ...
Reviewed in the United States on December 14, 2017
Verified Purchase
81 people found this helpful
Helpful
Dion T
5.0 out of 5 stars Great for cold hands!
Reviewed in the United States on January 20, 2017
Verified Purchase
83 people found this helpful
Helpful
Top reviews from other countries

Mrs. L. J. Dunn
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent product. Works really well..
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 19, 2019
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Heat all day
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 4, 2020
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars No idea how they work but they definitely do
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 21, 2019
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
marmacmag
5.0 out of 5 stars Fab for winter
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 2, 2019
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Alastair R. Goode
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent Winter Warmers
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 6, 2021
Verified Purchase
