HotHands Hand Warmers - Long Lasting Safe Natural Odorless Air Activated Warmers - Up to 10 Hours of Heat - 40 Pair
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- SAFE, NATURAL LONG-LASTING HEAT - Odorless, Disposable, Single-Use Item, Do Not Apply Directly to The Skin. TSA Approved. Made in the USA using domestic and imported materials. No shaking or kneading required
- TO ACTIVATE - Remove warmer from outer package, shake to activate. Warmer heats up in 15-30 minutes. If heat decreases, expose warmer to air and shake. After use, dispose with regular garbage. Ingredients will not harm the environment.
- MULTIPURPOSE WARMERS - Single use air-activated heat packs that provide everyday warmth and are ideal for keeping your body warm when the temperature gets cold. They’re available in several styles designed for your hands, feet, and body.
- WHEN TO USE: Tailgating at Events, Outdoor Sporting Events, Hunting & Fishing, Camping & Hiking, Working in The Yard, Jogging or Taking Your Pet for A Walk. Convenient, Compact, Portable.
Product description
Bring the Heat!
HotHands warmers are single use air-activated heat packs that provide everyday warmth and are ideal for keeping your hands warm when the temperature gets cold. They provide safe, natural heat, so you can enjoy the great outdoors during those harsh winter months. Our hand warmers are designed to fit in your pockets or the palm of your hand. Convenient, Compact, Portable. Thoughtfully designed so you can enjoy HotHands anytime, anywhere.
Specs & Details:
• Quantity: 80 Individual Hand Warmers (40 pairs).
• Duration OF Heat: Up to 10 hours of heat.
• Activation Time: 15-30 minutes.
• Average Temperature: 135 degrees Fahrenheit (57 degrees Celsius).
• Max Temperature: 158 degrees Fahrenheit (70 degrees Celsius).
• Ingredients: Iron Powder, Water, Salt, Activated Charcoal, and Wood Fiber.
• Country of Origin: Made in the USA using domestic and imported materials.
• Storage: Keep in a cool place out of direct sunlight.
Trusted - HotHands, the leader in air-activated warmers, has been warming hands, feet, and bodies for over 20 years. It’s a brand trusted all over the world by professional athletes, outdoor sporting enthusiasts, spectators, skiers, outdoor worker and by anyone wanting safe, convenient, concentrated warmth in cold weather conditions.
Directions - Do not open the outer package until ready to use. Remove warmer from the outer package: shake to activate. Do not open, puncture, or tear warmer. Warmer heats up in 15-30 minutes. If heat decreases, expose warmer to air and shake. After use, dispose with regular garbage. Ingredients will not harm the environment.
Buy with Confidence - To ensure you receive genuine HotHands products when shopping online, please only purchase from authorized distributors or retailers or an Amazon listing that clearly states the product is sold and shipped directly by Amazon. com. Unauthorized sellers, such as private sellers (not commercial sellers) may offer outdated products or imitations not meeting HotHands quality standards. We want our customers to purchase our products with the confidence that they are getting genuine, quality HotHands products.
Product details
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Product Dimensions : 5 x 8.55 x 6 inches; 2.2 Pounds
- Item model number : HH2
- Department : Unisex-adult
- National Stock Number : 8415-01-433-5385
- Date First Available : April 1, 2005
- Manufacturer : Heatmax
- ASIN : B0007ZF4OA
Best Sellers Rank:
#16 in Sports & Outdoors (See Top 100 in Sports & Outdoors)
- #1 in Camping Hand Warmers
- Customer Reviews:
Important information
HERE IS HOW THEY WORK.....
Hand warmers work through the magic of rust..yes rust. Iron in the pack when exposed to air starts to oxidize and its sped up by Salt in the packs as well. Carbon in he packs spread the heat around and vermiculite which helps the heat from escaping to fast. There are other things in there but that is the basic magic of hand warmers.
Now know that bit of info you will have to decide which ones work best for you. These lasted nearly 7 hours in my pockets and gloves ...Sometimes I would have to open another pack just for a few hours of heat. Like I said i'm out in the winter cold for 8 to 10 hours a day. Don't think these are going to keep your hands super warm like you are holding them over a fire...they wont. However they will help you from getting frostbite. I also keep several of these in my Tahoe and my wife's car for emergency purposes...Always be prepared, folks. They are cheap and could help save your life in dire situations specially if you have small children.
Compared to other brands I have used and getting basically the same results from I start to look at the price. Why pay more for less..Right? Right. So this was the best deal for me. I used a lot of mine over one winter season and even had a few to give my fellow mailmen when they ran out.
4 stars from me because they work and they work for long periods of time..one star loss for the extreme price jumps all of the time. Just watch them in your wishlist and buy cheap. Trust me they will drop. I have bought 4 boxes of 40 of these over the years.
If you are wanting more of a distributed heat and are in a situation where you can hold a warmer, they do make electrical hand warmers that run on rechargeable batteries. They sell a lot on Amazon..EnergyFlux, HotPods, Zippo,,,there is a lot to choose from..You may want to check those out.
If you have any questions, please feel free to ask in the comments. I will respond. If you found my review helpful, let me know. Lets keep making better buying decisions together. Thank you and as always Be Safe & Happy Shopping!!