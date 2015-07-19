If you don't read anything else in my review just read this. WATCH THE PRICES. I had these in my wishlist all summer and they skyrocketed in price over night in the fall. Right now a box of 40 is about 10 bucks cheaper than I paid for them in the fall. Buy in the summer, On to the review...These were pretty good for me being out in the elements for 8 to 10 hours during the peak season around Christmas delivering your Amazon purchased Christmas Gifts. They fit right in my gloves nicely and are warm...the only thing I needed to do was take them out and expose them to the air a little bit every now and then. They seems to warm up a little more. I have used several brands of these hand warmers over the years and they are all designed the same.

HERE IS HOW THEY WORK.....

Hand warmers work through the magic of rust..yes rust. Iron in the pack when exposed to air starts to oxidize and its sped up by Salt in the packs as well. Carbon in he packs spread the heat around and vermiculite which helps the heat from escaping to fast. There are other things in there but that is the basic magic of hand warmers.



Now know that bit of info you will have to decide which ones work best for you. These lasted nearly 7 hours in my pockets and gloves ...Sometimes I would have to open another pack just for a few hours of heat. Like I said i'm out in the winter cold for 8 to 10 hours a day. Don't think these are going to keep your hands super warm like you are holding them over a fire...they wont. However they will help you from getting frostbite. I also keep several of these in my Tahoe and my wife's car for emergency purposes...Always be prepared, folks. They are cheap and could help save your life in dire situations specially if you have small children.



Compared to other brands I have used and getting basically the same results from I start to look at the price. Why pay more for less..Right? Right. So this was the best deal for me. I used a lot of mine over one winter season and even had a few to give my fellow mailmen when they ran out.



4 stars from me because they work and they work for long periods of time..one star loss for the extreme price jumps all of the time. Just watch them in your wishlist and buy cheap. Trust me they will drop. I have bought 4 boxes of 40 of these over the years.



If you are wanting more of a distributed heat and are in a situation where you can hold a warmer, they do make electrical hand warmers that run on rechargeable batteries. They sell a lot on Amazon..EnergyFlux, HotPods, Zippo,,,there is a lot to choose from..You may want to check those out.



If you have any questions, please feel free to ask in the comments. I will respond. If you found my review helpful, let me know. Lets keep making better buying decisions together. Thank you and as always Be Safe & Happy Shopping!!