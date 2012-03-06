A year and a half after getting this cookbook, it's starting to fall apart, as you can see from my photo. Even though the binding isn't meant to last forever, I'm giving it five stars because it has really helped me learn to cook.



I bought How to Cook Everything - The Basics after I started living alone for the first time and realized that my cooking skills were pretty much limited to pasta with store-bought sauce and salads with store-bought dressings. I'm not a super-skilled chef yet, but this book has helped me pick up some basic cooking techniques, and get more comfortable in the kitchen.



The recipes are great - There are a lot of the fairly simple yet delicious recipes that I think are necessary to learn before you move on to fancier stuff. Be sure to read the side notes on the right side of the page, even if a particular recipe doesn't appeal to you. The author gives lots of ideas for switching up the recipe to make it totally different. (For example, if you don't like carrots, you can still make maple-glazed carrots...The side notes give you ideas on how to switch out carrots for other veggies.)



Here are a few of my personal favorites, to give you an idea of the types of recipes you'll get:

Poached Eggs: So simple, yet I never had any idea how to make them. I never even liked eggs before. Now I make egg and cheese sandwiches regularly.

Oatmeal from Scratch: Takes longer than the instant stuff I'm used to, but so much yummier!

Egg Drop Soup: Who knew that it's pretty much as easy as boiling water and mixing in some eggs, soy sauce and sesame oil?

Pasta with Garlic and Oil: Not quite as fast as just tossing garlic into pasta water, but much better tasting.

Boiled Greens - Put spinach in boiling water, add some butter and salt, and you've got a great side dish.

Quick Skillet Beans with Tomatoes- Tomatoes cooked with frozen edamame is so good!

Rice Pudding in the Oven - Takes a while to make, but worth it, especially when you need some winter comfort food.

Chili from Scratch, Stir-fried Chicken with Broccoli, Cold Noodles with Peanut Sauce - Yum!



Anyway, there's a lot more, and a lot of things that I haven't made yet, but those are the recipes that I find myself making repeatedly. Hope that helps!