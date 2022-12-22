Skip to main content
How the Grinch Stole Christmas: The Ultimate Edition
(26,901)
Logo Imdb Outline
Logo Imdb Outline
8.3
1 h 15 min
1966
X-Ray
ALL
Dr. Seuss’ timeless classic comes to life in an all-new Ultimate Edition, now with 2 newly remastered specials: The Grinch Grinches the Cat in the Hat and Halloween is Grinch Night!
Directors
Chuck Jones
Starring
Boris Karloff
Genres
Comedy
,
Animation
,
Fantasy
,
Arts, Entertainment, and Culture
,
Kids
Subtitles
English [CC]
Audio languages
English
,
English [Audio Description]
Details
Chuck Jones - director
See profile
Boris Karloff
More details
Producers
Chuck Jones
,
Ted Geisel
Studio
WARNER BROS.
Purchase rights
Stream instantly
Details
Format
Prime Video (streaming online video)
Devices
Available to watch on
supported devices
Other formats
DVD
from $13.29
Blu-ray
from $17.57
