The How Not to Die Cookbook: 100+ Recipes to Help Prevent and Reverse Disease Hardcover – December 5, 2017

by Michael Greger M.D. FACLM (Author),
Gene Stone (Author)
Visit Amazon's Gene Stone Page
Find all the books, read about the author, and more.
See search results for this author
Are you an author? Learn about Author Central
Gene Stone (Author)
4.7 out of 5 stars 6,547 ratings
Editors' pick Best Cookbooks, Food & Wine
See all formats and editions Hide other formats and editions
Price
New from Used from
Kindle
$14.99
Audible Audiobook, Unabridged
$0.00
Free with your Audible trial
Hardcover
$21.99
$17.00 $11.23
Paperback
$21.79
$21.79 $17.58
Spiral-bound
$34.00
$34.00
Previous page
  1. Print length
    272 pages
  2. Language
    English
  3. Publisher
    Flatiron Books
  4. Publication date
    December 5, 2017
  5. Dimensions
    7.9 x 0.91 x 9.55 inches
  6. ISBN-10
    1250127769
  7. ISBN-13
    978-1250127761
  See all details
Next page
    Editorial Reviews

    Review

    A New York Times Book Review favorite holiday book of 2017

    About the Author

    A founding member and Fellow of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, Michael Greger, MD, is a physician, New York Times bestselling author, and internationally recognized speaker on nutrition, food safety, and public health issues. He has lectured at the Conference on World Affairs, testified before Congress, and was invited as an expert witness in the defense of Oprah Winfrey in the infamous “meat defamation” trial. In 2017, Dr. Greger was honored with the ACLM Lifestyle Medicine Trailblazer Award. He is a graduate of Cornell University School of Agriculture and Tufts University School of Medicine. His first book How Not to Die became an instant New York Times Best Seller. He has videos on more than 2,000 health topics freely available at NutritionFacts.org, with new videos and articles uploaded every day. All proceeds he receives from his books, DVDs, and speaking engagements are donated to charity.

    Gene Stone (genestone.com) is a former Peace Corps volunteer, journalist, and book, magazine, and newspaper editor, and is a New York Times bestselling author. He has written, co-written, or ghostwritten more than 45 books on a wide variety of subjects, but for the last decade he has concentrated on plant-based diets and their relationship to health, animal protection, and the environment. Among these books are Forks Over Knives, Animalkind, The Engine 2 Diet, Living the Farm Sanctuary Life, Rescue Dogs, Mercy for Animals, and Eat for the Planet.

    Product details

    • Publisher : Flatiron Books; 1st edition (December 5, 2017)
    • Language : English
    • Hardcover : 272 pages
    • ISBN-10 : 1250127769
    • ISBN-13 : 978-1250127761
    • Item Weight : 2.2 pounds
    • Dimensions : 7.9 x 0.91 x 9.55 inches
    • Customer Reviews:
      4.7 out of 5 stars 6,547 ratings
    Customer reviews

    4.7 out of 5 stars
    4.7 out of 5
    6,547 global ratings
    5 star
    		81%
    4 star
    		10%
    3 star
    		5%
    2 star
    		2%
    1 star
    		2%
    Top reviews from the United States

    LeanneTop Contributor: Cooking
    HALL OF FAMETOP 500 REVIEWERVINE VOICE
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great SOS-free recipes for experienced and newbie whole-food,plant-based (WFPB) eaters, & great way to fit in your "Daily Dozen"
    Reviewed in the United States on December 5, 2017
    Verified Purchase
    review imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview image
    1,758 people found this helpful
    Laura J
    5.0 out of 5 stars Evidence-based eating at its yummiest
    Reviewed in the United States on December 11, 2017
    619 people found this helpful
    Top reviews from other countries

    Mrs. Diana G. Logan
    5.0 out of 5 stars Wonderful
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 24, 2018
    Verified Purchase
    213 people found this helpful
    Amazon Customer
    5.0 out of 5 stars PERFECT vegan cookbook for beginners
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 22, 2019
    Verified Purchase
    138 people found this helpful
    Amazon Customer
    3.0 out of 5 stars Conversions are wrong
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 16, 2018
    Verified Purchase
    115 people found this helpful
    Pete A.
    5.0 out of 5 stars A super cookbook. Helped save my life. Got me on the practical path to a WFPB diet.
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 21, 2019
    Verified Purchase
    78 people found this helpful
    GUT1967
    5.0 out of 5 stars Packed with taste and nothing had to die
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 19, 2018
    Verified Purchase
    113 people found this helpful
