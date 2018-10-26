- Hardcover: 192 pages
- Publisher: Chronicle Books (April 10, 2018)
- Language: English
- ISBN-10: 1452167761
- ISBN-13: 978-1452167763
- Product Dimensions: 5.2 x 0.8 x 7.2 inches
- Shipping Weight: 12.5 ounces (View shipping rates and policies)
- Average Customer Review: 4 customer reviews
-
Amazon Best Sellers Rank:
#31,060 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- #9 in Books > Reference > Dictionaries & Thesauruses > Slang & Idioms
- #18 in Books > Humor & Entertainment > Humor > Language
- #27 in Books > Reference > Words, Language & Grammar > Speech
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?