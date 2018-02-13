Enter your mobile number or email address below and we'll send you a link to download the free Kindle App. Then you can start reading Kindle books on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required.
How to Turn Down a Billion Dollars: The Snapchat Story Hardcover – February 13, 2018
Editorial Reviews
Review
"If you're as confused as I was about Snapchat, whether to swipe left or right, or why the company has so captivated users and mystified Wall Street, you must read Billy Gallagher's penetrating portrait of the company's early days and the rise of its imperious founder, Evan Spiegel." ―Brad Stone, author of The Everything Store and The Upstarts
"An intimate and entertaining look at one of the world's most misunderstood tech companies, told in a way that, amazingly, will resonate with both Snapchat devotees and those who have never used the app." ―Blake J. Harris, author of Console Wars
About the Author
Product details
