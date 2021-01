“Hunters” is a fictional tale set in the late 1970s in New York City about an inter-racial inter-faith inter-generational team that hunts down Nazis who managed to infiltrate the United States after World War II. Although there really were people hunting Nazis then, with great success, and bringing them to actual justice before courts in Germany and Israel and elsewhere, that wasn’t enough for those who created this series. They decided to create a sassy, stylish MOT SCHKVAD (Yiddish MOD SQUAD), with overlays of blatant rip offs of Quentin Tarantino’s style of idealized nostalgia for the 70s, complete with snippets of the deeper tunes of the day.



The villains are horribly two dimensional, just as the heroes are horribly hip. Every good revenge tale needs a dreadful bogeyman, and God knows the Jews had a horrible bogeyman in the Nazis, right up until 1945, when they were crushed. This series ignores the fact that since then there has been no meaningful Nazi movement, in the sense that they could accomplish more than prancing around in silly uniforms while holding rallies in Jewish parts of various cities (picture the “Illinois Nazis” of Blues Brothers). Instead, the series makes up an organized, sophisticated, ruthless and effective group of people who are seeking out Jews to murder, while infiltrating deep into our government. The sad thing is that they could have been historically accurate and told a story of real people who even in the 1970s were developing sophisticated networks and plansto rid the world of the Jews; unfortunately, those people (who still operate all around the world today) belong to the religion that dare not speak its name in the media, so they had to make the villains, well, white.



It is because of the poorly executed stylizing of the heroes, and the historically inaccurate nature of the villains, that this series fails. They tried to create a mixture of the Mossad, the Mod Squad, and Inglorious Basterds. While Quentin Tarantino pulled it off, mixing Jewish hunters taking down Nazis with brutal efficiency, and adding the fantasy element of getting Hitler in the bargain, all the while indulging in 70s nostalgia by setting his 1943 movie to 1970s music, “Hunters” fails because its writers and directors lack Tarantino’s originality and genuine love for nostalgia. They chose to mimick him, rather than emulate him.



Al Pacino does a good job in his role as the Jewish Bruce Wayne funding and leading the endeavor. The other actors are hobbled by their too-hip characters, and by the implausibility of the whole story.



Ultimately the series fails because we all know who it was that was attacking and killing Jews in the 1970s; they’re the same folks attacking and killing Jews in America and around the world today. Their absence screams of cowardice, and you can’t pull off a righteous tale of courageous revenge when your primary decision about the identity of the villain was born of cowardice.



Oh, and don’t for a moment think that one of the heroes wasn’t made to be gay, because, well, just because that’s required in every single series. To top it off, they also made that character a "devout Catholic." They've always got to get their digs in, don't they? Stuff like this just ruins the series.