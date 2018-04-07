|
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Water Bottle, Straw Lid - Multiple Sizes & Colors
- Newly produced Hydro Flasks do not feature a registered trademark symbol next to the logo
- Keeps beverages cold up to 24 hours and hot up to 12 hours when using the lid
- BPA-free and phthalate-free; 18/8 food-grade stainless steel
- Comes with a Straw Cap to help reduce spills; lid not leakproof
- Lifetime warranty
Product Description
TempShield Technology
Colder. Hotter. Longer.
Our unique double wall vacuum insulation protects temperature for hours. Cold drinks stay icy cold and hot drinks stay piping hot so you can stay refreshed for any adventure.
Pro-Grade Stainless Steel
Pure and refreshing. Every time.
Made with 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel to ensure pure taste and no flavor transfer — and the durable construction stands up to whatever life brings.
Proprietary Powder Coat
Comfortable and durable.
Our proprietary powder coat means an easy-grip, sweat-free, and extra-durable bottle that you can take anywhere.
Hydro Flask Pledge
We stand behind our products.
All new purchases from authorized Hydro Flask retailers come with a limited lifetime assurance against manufacturer defects. Visit our official website for more information.
Wide Mouth Compatible Lids
Wide Mouth Flex Cap
Insulated, flexible, and built to last.
Bike rides along the beach or snowshoeing in the backcountry — it’s easy to stay hydrated on the go with our Wide Mouth Flex Cap. Designed with stainless steel pivots and a flexible strap, this cap moves when you do. Plus, it’s made with Honeycomb Insulation to keep drinks cold up to 24 hours or hot up to 12 — no matter what the weather’s doing outside.
Wide Mouth Straw Lid (Included)
Drink it in.
Our durable Wide Mouth Straw Lid lets you add perfect sipping to all your outdoor adventures. It works with all Wide Mouth bottles and, thanks to the handy finger loop, you can clip your favorite Hydro Flask to your pack. 2 durable rubber straws included.
Please note that the Wide Mouth Straw Lid is not leakproof and is not intended for use with hot liquids.
Hydro Flip (Wide Mouth)
Flip and sip.
Whether you’re on the trail or the chair lift, our Hydro Flip Lid makes it easy to sip lattes and hot chocolate on the go.
Please note that the Hydro Flip Lid is not leakproof.
|Hydro Flask 18 oz Wide Mouth w/ Flex Cap
|Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth w/ Straw Lid
|Hydro Flask 40 oz Wide Mouth w/ Straw Lid
|Hydro Flask 64 oz Wide Mouth w/ Flex Cap
|Volume
|532 mL
|946 mL
|1,180 mL
|1,900 mL
|Mouth Diameter
|2.28"
|2.28"
|2.28"
|2.28"
|Diameter
|2.91"
|3.56"
|3.56"
|4.7"
|Height
|8.1"
|9.1"
|10.4"
|10.4"
|Weight
|11.6 oz
|15.5 oz
|17.5 oz
|32.1 oz
|BPA & Toxin Free
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Fits Most Backcountry Water Filters
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Fits in Vehicle Cup Holders
|✓
“Wtf is the deal with these things?”
*Googles “Hydroflasks”*
“$50 for a water bottle”
*douchebaggery amplified by 50x*
“Mother truck that”
I continued to watch them... Eventually the douche juice bottles enter the mainstream. I saw my friend who makes like $20 an hour buy one for herself AND her kid.
“Maybe they got cheaper...”
*Googles Hydroflask*
“Nope.”
*friend goes on and on about how great they are*
“You’re dumb.”
So, finally deciding that maybe there’s something to this trendy nonsense, I ordered one- in graphite (I like the bright colors but I didn’t want to bring attention to my new douche-cessory). I felt dirty and ashamed. I had given in.
My Hydroflask arrived 2 days later.
I opened the box and saw the most expensive water bottle I had ever purchased in my life. I stared at the Hydroflask Logo. A solitary tear of shame rolled down my cheek.
Then it changed my life.
I don’t know what it is, but I’m compelled to drink more water than I ever have before. Maybe it’s the portability, or the fact it keeps cool water cool for HOURS. Maybe it’s the texture of the bottle or the size of the straw. Maybe they infuse the aluminum with crack. Maybe I just REALLY want to get my $50 worth of use. I have no idea. But it’s real.
I’m going on 3 weeks and I’ve cleared about 2 bottles a day, which for me is HIGHLY unusual.
I have been so impressed that I invited my children and my husband to join me by purchasing them their own Hydroflasks- we are now the douche clan.
The very well-hydrated douche clan.
***7/2018 Update***
As the leader of the ever expanding douche-clan, I am proud to report that we’ve had no issues with our eternal symbol of unity. The kids use them ALL DAY AND ALL NIGHT. They’re literally never dry on the inside. They sleep in bed with their nice icy water and dream of CrossFit, man buns and Lulu pants- despite the constant saturation there is not a single iota of rust.
In conjunction with the presumed “crack infused aluminum”, I am beginning to suspect that there may be magic of some sort in play. If you have small kids, you understand how impossible it is to have the same water bottle for a week, let alone multiple months. Perhaps it’s the constant threats from mom and dad, perhaps it’s the new household neuroticism regarding the location of our Hydroflasks... Or maybe... Just maybe... A unicorn horn was ground and utilized at some point in the manufacturing process.
In my closure of this update I would also like to share that my grandmother-in-law, who is 96 and about as charming as a cat dropped into a bathtub... Has joined the douche clan. By her request.
This is a woman who the first time I ever met her said “hi nice to meet you” then looked directly at my husband and said “you got fat”. Later that year as her granddaughter (visiting from Germany) got up for another helping of dessert, shouted across the 14ft table “do you really need another piece of cake?!” She also tells me that I need to comb my 4 year old’s hair and said she’s going to be rotten. Real charmer, this one. But she’s 96, so I appreciate her lack of ducks given.
Moving on. She, despite her near-century of witnessing the comings and goings of fads and trends, has succumbed to the power of the Hydroflask.
Conversation
Tess “Is that a water bottle?”
Me “yes...”
Tess “Buy me one.”
Me “ok. What color?”
Tess, with zero hesitation “white.”
At that moment I stared at her, I stared at her daughter, I stared at the little white splat dude on the side of the bottle... NO ONE SAFE.
Uddate:
Contacted Seller. They got back to me right away and had me do the easy warranty info with Hydroflask. I was sent a new straw lid free of charge, no questions asked, in a timely manner. I use the thing every day now. Its the 40oz. It fits in my cup holder of my truck (dodge ram) and also fits in the water sleeve of my,backpack...so that was fortunate...
Apparently the seller is the only one certified to sell HF products on Amazon. Move to from 2 stars to 5. Thanks everyone
deal! It came wrapped and labeled authentically with the lid/straws as described. The flask holds my ice for at least 12 hours and keeps the water fresh and cold. I
didn’t like the straw (a little too much air), so I removed it and was pleased to discover that I could drink straight from the spout top without leakage. The spout lid makes it super convenient to drink from while working out. I saved so much money purchasing this fantastic product on Amazon.