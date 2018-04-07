To buy, select Size
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Water Bottle, Straw Lid - Multiple Sizes & Colors

4.6 out of 5 stars 6,775 ratings
Price: $44.95 - $99.99
Black
  • Newly produced Hydro Flasks do not feature a registered trademark symbol next to the logo
  • Keeps beverages cold up to 24 hours and hot up to 12 hours when using the lid
  • BPA-free and phthalate-free; 18/8 food-grade stainless steel
  • Comes with a Straw Cap to help reduce spills; lid not leakproof
  • Lifetime warranty
Hydro Flask 18 oz Wide Mouth w/ Flex Cap Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth w/ Straw Lid Hydro Flask 40 oz Wide Mouth w/ Straw Lid Hydro Flask 64 oz Wide Mouth w/ Flex Cap
Volume 532 mL 946 mL 1,180 mL 1,900 mL
Mouth Diameter 2.28" 2.28" 2.28" 2.28"
Diameter 2.91" 3.56" 3.56" 4.7"
Height 8.1" 9.1" 10.4" 10.4"
Weight 11.6 oz 15.5 oz 17.5 oz 32.1 oz
BPA & Toxin Free
Fits Most Backcountry Water Filters
Fits in Vehicle Cup Holders

@The_Nerdy_NP
5.0 out of 5 stars The ultimate symbol of douchery.
April 7, 2018
Color: GraphiteSize: 32 oz (946 ml) Wide MouthVerified Purchase
Read more
4,995 people found this helpful
S Nguyen
2.0 out of 5 stars So I initially left a good review BUT after comparing my product to my friend's ...
March 25, 2018
Color: WhiteSize: 32 oz (946 ml) Wide MouthVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview image
717 people found this helpful
Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars WARNING!!!
February 13, 2018
Color: BlackSize: 32 oz (946 ml) Wide MouthVerified Purchase
Read more
406 people found this helpful
Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars Doesn't keep anything cold
August 21, 2018
Color: WhiteSize: 32 oz (946 ml) Wide MouthVerified Purchase
Read more
196 people found this helpful
gordon l beckner
1.0 out of 5 stars It keeps stuff cold,,, but other products can do that at half the cost without leaking constantly
July 1, 2017
Color: WhiteSize: 40 oz (1180 ml) Wide MouthVerified Purchase
Read more
134 people found this helpful
Evan
5.0 out of 5 stars Customer service goes a long way
July 8, 2017
Color: GraphiteSize: 40 oz (1180 ml) Wide MouthVerified Purchase
Read more
145 people found this helpful
Eli-Ana
VINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 stars It’s a winner!
June 15, 2018
Color: GraphiteSize: 40 oz (1180 ml) Wide MouthVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
75 people found this helpful
