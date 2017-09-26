I absolutely love it. My biggest problem with other water bottles was that it would never stay cold. After an hour or so, the cold water would quickly turn to lukewarm water. Also, i'm a bit on the clumsy side so i would drop my water bottles frequently too. My water bottles would always end up dented or even worse.. shattered/broken. Sometimes the top cap would break and i wouldn't be able to close it anymore. This product solves all of those issues. I've kept water in it overnight and it's still cold! It's not as cold as it first was, but it's definitely not lukewarm either. (I learned that it will stay cold even longer if you put in ice with your water. May seem a little obvious, but it makes a huge difference!) I've also dropped it a few times, but not even a scratch so far. My only dislike about this bottle is the cap. It's a bit tiresome having to turn it open every single time, but i figure the cap is designed this way to help with the insulation. I've ordered a couple other lids (flip cup and straw) so hopefully that will solve my issue. Overall, i am in love with this water bottle! You can't go wrong with it!