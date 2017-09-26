Not Added
Hydro Flask 18 oz Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Leak Proof Sports Water Bottle, Wide Mouth with BPA Free Flex Cap, Black
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- DESIGN IN MIND: With it's easy-access wide mouth, the sleek design holds the same volume of liquid as other leading water bottle brands. Also, safety is top-of-mind, as the bottles are made out of non-toxic BPA-free plastics & 18/8 food-grade stainless steel.
- SLIP-FREE GRIP: Unlike other leading water bottles, Hydro Flask has a powder coat, which gives you a solid grip. The Powder Coat works with the premium TempShield insulation, which prevents condensation from forming on the outside of the bottle, to give you exactly what you want in an everyday refreshment delivery system.
- JUST THE RIGHT SIZE: Meets your everyday hydration needs in one container, all while keeping it piping hot or ice cold and fitting comfortable and conveniently in your hand or your vehicles' cup holders. The wide mouth aspect also fits most backcountry water filters.
- INSULATION INNOVATION: The double-walled, vacuum insulated TempShield Insulation, the same technology used in all Hydro Flask products, will ensure that your beverage of choice maintains its temperature for many hours to come. Hot drinks up to 6 hours, and cold drinks up to 24 hours.
- INSULATED, FLEXIBLE, AND BUILT TO LAST: Designed with stainless steel pivots and a flexible strap, this cap moves when you do. Plus, it’s made with Honeycomb Insulation to keep drinks cold up to 24 hours or hot up to 12 — no matter what the weather’s doing outside.
From the manufacturer
Hydro Flask
We are a global leader in high-performance, insulated stainless steel flasks. The company's mission is to save the world from lukewarm.
Using the highest quality 18/8 stainless steel, Hydro Flask food and beverage flasks are stylish, BPA-free, recyclable, and backed by a lifetime warranty*.
- *For more information you can contact the official customer service or visit the official website.
Made For The Outdoors
Lace up your hiking boots, grab a few camping chairs, and bring plenty of water. Big enough for a whole day in the backcountry, our Wide Mouth Bottle is made with professional-grade stainless steel and a wider opening for faster fill. And because it’s designed with TempShield double wall insulation, it keeps your hot water hot up to 12 hours or ice water refreshingly ice cold up to 24. Which means you’ll always have the perfect temperature drink, whether you’re navigating trails or celebrating your summit.
- Wide Mouth opening for faster fill and flow
- TempShield insulation eliminates condensation and keeps beverages cold up to 24 hours and hot up to 12 hours
- Durable 18/8 Pro-Grade Stainless Steel construction
- BPA-Free and Phthalate Free
- Industry-standard wide mouth opening fits many third-party water filters
- Compatible with our Wide Mouth Straw Lid and Hydro Flip Lid
Insulation Innovation
Used in every Hydro Flask made, TempShield is the double wall, vacuum insulated technology that guards the temperature of your drink. Bring ice water with you in the morning, and we promise you’ll still have ice in the afternoon. Hectic morning getting in the way of your coffee sipping? No problem. Hydro Flask will keep it hot until you’re ready. There is also no condensation or heat transfer to the outside of the bottle, ever.
|Water Bottle with Flex Cap
|Water Bottle with Straw Lid
|Tumbler
|Water Bottle with Sports Cap
|Coffee
|No-Sweat TempShield Insulation for Hot or Cold
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Slip-Free Powder Coating
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|BPA & Toxin Free
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Fits in Vehicle Cup Holders
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Fits in Bicycle Bottle Racks
|✓
|✓
|Leakproof
|✓
|Compatible with most backcountry water filters
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Flex Caps
|Sport Cap
|Straw Lid
|Hydro Flip Lids
|Press-In Lids
|Standard Mouth Compatible
|✓
|✓
|Wide Mouth Compatible
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Tumbler Compatible
|✓
|Insulated
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Leak Proof
|✓
|One-Hand Use
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|BPA, Phthalate, and Toxin-Free
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
Product description
Well . . . obviously I had no idea.
When I realized that my morning coffee was still 'burn my lips hot' by 4 p.m., we decided to test it. We poured hot tea in to the thermos one morning, then screwed on the lid. We opened it and stuck in our fingers each evening and morning to test the temperature. The result? Three days. It kept tea hot for THREE FREAKING DAYS. This thing is unbelievable and I love it!!!
You deserve this. Get one!