  • ...I should have known that!TM is an addictively entertaining trivia game with over 400 questions about things that you should know
  • Age: 14+ / Players 2+
...I Should Have Known That! Trivia Game
Cards Against Humanity
Hygge Games Brainfart Topsy Turvy Trivia Game
Movie Quotes Drinking Game
Hot Seat Card Game: The Party Game About Your Friends
WHAT DO YOU MEME? Party Game
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (172) 5 out of 5 stars (34095) 0 out of 5 stars (0) 4 out of 5 stars (60) 4 out of 5 stars (209) 4 out of 5 stars (5923)
Price $17.98 $25.00 $17.95 $11.99 $23.49 $29.99
Item Dimensions 5.7 x 5.7 x 1.8 in 7 x 3.5 x 4.5 in 5.7 x 5.7 x 1.8 in 4.8 x 3 x 1.4 in 5.91 x 3.94 x 1.97 in 6.5 x 4.53 x 2.95 in
Product description

Color:Na

Is starboard on the left or right side of a boat? How do you say “Japan” in Japanese? What is the character limit for Tweets on Twitter? How long did Sleeping Beauty actually sleep? ...I should have known that!TM is an addictively entertaining trivia game with over 400 questions about things that you should know. In contrast to traditional trivia formats, you don’t receive points for answering questions correctly. Instead, points are subtracted for every incorrect answer! One thing is for sure: it will only be a matter of time before you hear yourself say… Doh!... I should have known that!

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.3 out of 5 stars
4.3 out of 5
172 customer ratings
5 star
62%
4 star
18%
3 star
10%
2 star
5%
1 star
6%
By customer groups & interests
Trivia Board Games
3.4
Trivia Card Games
3.8
Word Games
4.0
Tasha
3.0 out of 5 starsThis is a good group game
October 9, 2018
Color: NaVerified Purchase
Baxter
5.0 out of 5 starsThis game is worth it for the cards alone
August 8, 2018
Color: NaVerified Purchase
Carolyn M
5.0 out of 5 starsFun game
June 30, 2018
Color: NaVerified Purchase
M. Berthelot
3.0 out of 5 starsBasically a small box of trivia questions on some cards, looks like part of a game
September 12, 2018
Color: NaVerified Purchase
lacs48
5.0 out of 5 starsGREAT GAME
June 17, 2018
Color: NaVerified Purchase
tammy Meyer
5.0 out of 5 starsFun for everyone
March 16, 2018
Color: NaVerified Purchase
Barbara S. Morris
5.0 out of 5 starsSome info should be adults only.
October 10, 2018
Color: NaVerified Purchase
big mike
5.0 out of 5 starsFun!
April 21, 2018
Color: NaVerified Purchase
