Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity - Nintendo Switch

Platform : Nintendo Switch |
Rated: Teen
#1 Best Seller in Nintendo Switch Games
This item will be released on November 20, 2020.
  • See Hyrule 100 years before the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game and experience the events of the great calamity
  • Join the struggle that brought Hyrule to its knees. Learn more about Zelda, the four champions, the King of Hyrule and more through dramatic cut scenes as they try to save the kingdom from calamity.
  • The Hyrule warriors: age of calamity game is the only way to firsthand see what happened 100 years ago.

See Hyrule 100 years before the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the wild game and experience the events of the great calamity join the struggle that brought Hyrule to its knees. Learn more about Zelda, the four champions, the King of Hyrule and more through dramatic cut scenes as they try to save the kingdom from calamity. The Hyrule warriors: age of calamity game is the only way to firsthand see what happened 100 years ago. Battle hordes of hyrule's most formidable foes from barbaric bokoblins to towering lynels, ganon's troops have emerged in droves. Playable heroes like Link, Zelda and more must use their distinct abilities to carve through hundreds of enemies to save Hyrule from the impending calamity.

