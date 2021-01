This makes a wonderful gift for the one you love. I ordered the version with 25 capsules, and it actually came with 30 so a nice bonus. The little slips of paper inside each capsule have a gold metal ring around them, which adds a nice, classy touch. Mine came with slips of paper in purple, red, glue, green and pale yellow, with different numbers of each color so it seems that the colors of the slips of paper are random (see photo). Each slip of paper is approx 2.75" long and about 2/3 of an inch high. The bottle for 25 capsule version is smaller than I thought it would be from the photos, it is not even half the height of a soda can. But it looks high quality just like in the pictures. The capsules have a little smiley face on each one as seen in the picture, and one side of the capsule is dimpled so that it grips the other side when assembled (so the capsules won't easily fall apart on their own).



Understand that this item is a labor of love -- you will have to come up with each message, and you will have take each capsule apart, unscroll each scrap of paper, write each message, roll it back up, slip the metal ring back onto each little scroll (or you could choose to leave the metal ring off), and re-assemble each capsule. It takes time, and you might want to give a card with this that explains what the gift is because it may not be immediately obvious to the recipient. But they will cherish it, the work you put in and the thoughts you express.



For the messages, I found it helpful to search the internet for "one line romantic quotes" or similar to get ideas. You can come up with your own quotes, copy those you find by searching, or modify those you find to personalize them. Tip: you probably want to write the messages on the side of the paper that will face in when rolled back up, so when it is rolled up you don't see any writing on the "outside" of the little scroll.