I've only owned these for seven months or so. I wore them for a costume party once, and they they sat in a bag for six months. Recently, I've worn them 2-3 times as it's gotten colder. I noticed tonight when I put them on that the seam along the foot holes has come undone on BOTH of them, and the stuffing is now poking out of them. I've maybe worn these for a total of 12 hours, which seems a little soon for them to start to fall apart, even for a novelty. I'm not heartbroken, but I am disappointed.