Ibeauti Men's Big Feet Furry Monster Adventure Slippers, Comfortable Novelty Warm Winter Hobbit Feet Slippers for Adults (Men: US 11) Brown

  • Imported
  • Rubber sole
  • High Quality: Super soft velvet material, easy to wash and dry
  • Comfortably fits up to a U.S. 11, if you need smaller size, please search " B0114AJRBM " on Amazon or our store. Kids Size Please Search: “ B07CYRS34P“
  • Plush and padded slippers turn your footsies into furry adventure feet, ultra comfortable and warm for cold day
  • These hairy feet are adorable, not gross, every toes are separated.
  • With the anti-skid silicone dot bottom so you can feel safe wearing them on wood or tile floors
Product Description

IBEAUTI LARGE HOBBIT FEET SLIPPERS FOR ADULTS & TEENS

iBeauti aims to be online boutique of choice for fashion dress up. At here you can get fashionable beauti products to make your life better and prettier.

iBeauti offers many types of novelty slippers, such as: Hobbit Feet Slippers, Men's Big Feet Hobbit Slippers, Flamingo Slippers, Unicorn Slippers, Shark Slippers, Polar Bear Paw Slippers, Dog Head Slippers, Leopard Animal Paw Slippers, etc. There are must with one pair fit you perfectly.

  • Wear this slippers make you feel like adventure trekking through mystical lands
  • Flesh colored with brown faux fur on the top to look like halfling feet
  • Vivid slippers with toe and toenail, also stitching with funny toe hair
  • Super comfortable slippers whole stuffed with foam, and padded bottom
  • Sole with black rubber dot, anti-slip for home wood or tile floors
  • Perfect for ladies take off heels and have a rest with your feet

FEATURE OF IBEAUTI MONSTER FEET SLIPPERS

Features:

  • One size fits most adults NOT ALL (for Men US 11)
  • Spot clean with a damp cloth
  • Soft, warm, cozy and comfortable even for extra wide feet
  • They are comfortable and won't cause your foot skin irritation, and can keep warm enduringly
  • These warm indoor slippers are must-have for the coming winter
  • Plush slippers turn your feet into furry adventure feet.


Product Information:
  • ​Bottom Length:13"
  • Slipper Size:13"*6"*2.4"(L*W*H)
  • Material: High quality cotton
  • Package: 1 x Pair Slippers

NOTE: We also offer Medium size hobbit slippers (ASIN: B0114AJRBM), Please search in our store.

Womens Hobbit Slippers Kids Hobbit Slippers Flamingo Slippers Polar Bear Slippers polar bear slippers
Womens Hobbit Slippers Fit Women US 8.5 Kids Hobbit Slippers Fit Little Kid size 1M Womens Plush Furry Flamingo Slippers Teens/Adults Polar Bear Slippers White Polar Bear Claws Slippers
Warm
Stuffed Slippers
Winter

Product details

  • Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
  • Package Dimensions : 13.9 x 13.3 x 4.3 inches; 9.9 Ounces
  • Manufacturer recommended age : 10 years and up
  • Department : Womens
  • Date First Available : April 25, 2017
  • Manufacturer : Ibeauti
  • ASIN : B0722HKMBX
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #43,821 in Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry (See Top 100 in Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry)
Customer reviews

Top reviews from the United States

angela stefan
1.0 out of 5 stars Disappointed purchase
Reviewed in the United States on March 1, 2019
Verified Purchase
review image
10 people found this helpful
Brian
2.0 out of 5 stars Cute and comfy.... but not for long
Reviewed in the United States on May 12, 2020
Verified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
Feanor
5.0 out of 5 stars I will wear them in my casket
Reviewed in the United States on August 13, 2020
Verified Purchase
review image
4 people found this helpful
John Monterey
2.0 out of 5 stars Fun, but seams fell apart very quickly.
Reviewed in the United States on December 7, 2018
Verified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun hobbit feet slippers
Reviewed in the United States on November 10, 2020
Verified Purchase
review image
One person found this helpful
Brittany RR
4.0 out of 5 stars No ventilation
Reviewed in the United States on February 16, 2020
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Scott
4.0 out of 5 stars Love these foot warmers
Reviewed in the United States on January 24, 2019
Verified Purchase
review image
4 people found this helpful
Ewiz
5.0 out of 5 stars Updated Rating
Reviewed in the United States on April 11, 2019
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
