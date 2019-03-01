- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Ibeauti Men's Big Feet Furry Monster Adventure Slippers, Comfortable Novelty Warm Winter Hobbit Feet Slippers for Adults (Men: US 11) Brown
- Imported
- Rubber sole
- High Quality: Super soft velvet material, easy to wash and dry
- Comfortably fits up to a U.S. 11, if you need smaller size, please search " B0114AJRBM " on Amazon or our store. Kids Size Please Search: “ B07CYRS34P“
- Plush and padded slippers turn your footsies into furry adventure feet, ultra comfortable and warm for cold day
- These hairy feet are adorable, not gross, every toes are separated.
- With the anti-skid silicone dot bottom so you can feel safe wearing them on wood or tile floors
Product Description
IBEAUTI LARGE HOBBIT FEET SLIPPERS FOR ADULTS & TEENS
iBeauti aims to be online boutique of choice for fashion dress up. At here you can get fashionable beauti products to make your life better and prettier.
iBeauti offers many types of novelty slippers, such as: Hobbit Feet Slippers, Men's Big Feet Hobbit Slippers, Flamingo Slippers, Unicorn Slippers, Shark Slippers, Polar Bear Paw Slippers, Dog Head Slippers, Leopard Animal Paw Slippers, etc. There are must with one pair fit you perfectly.
- Wear this slippers make you feel like adventure trekking through mystical lands
- Flesh colored with brown faux fur on the top to look like halfling feet
- Vivid slippers with toe and toenail, also stitching with funny toe hair
- Super comfortable slippers whole stuffed with foam, and padded bottom
- Sole with black rubber dot, anti-slip for home wood or tile floors
- Perfect for ladies take off heels and have a rest with your feet
FEATURE OF IBEAUTI MONSTER FEET SLIPPERS
Features:
- One size fits most adults NOT ALL (for Men US 11)
- Spot clean with a damp cloth
- Soft, warm, cozy and comfortable even for extra wide feet
- They are comfortable and won't cause your foot skin irritation, and can keep warm enduringly
- These warm indoor slippers are must-have for the coming winter
- Plush slippers turn your feet into furry adventure feet.
Product Information:
- Bottom Length:13"
- Slipper Size:13"*6"*2.4"(L*W*H)
- Material: High quality cotton
- Package: 1 x Pair Slippers
NOTE: We also offer Medium size hobbit slippers (ASIN: B0114AJRBM), Please search in our store.
Product details
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Package Dimensions : 13.9 x 13.3 x 4.3 inches; 9.9 Ounces
- Manufacturer recommended age : 10 years and up
- Department : Womens
- Date First Available : April 25, 2017
- Manufacturer : Ibeauti
- ASIN : B0722HKMBX
-
I wanted a pair of obnoxiously big and hairy slippers for working from home. These fit the bill. Until they started to wear. The foam bottom was comfortable for a short while. It quickly squishes flat. And can flatten unevenly making them uncomfortable.
If you are only going to an hour or so a week they may last a while. But no good as work from home slippers. Sigh...