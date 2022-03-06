|Item Package Dimensions L x W x H
|12.72 x 6.26 x 4.69 inches
|Package Weight
|0.28 Kilograms
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|10.75 x 4 x 5 inches
|Item Weight
|0.28 Pounds
|Brand Name
|Igloo
|Warranty Description
|1 year
|Model Name
|Retro
|Color
|Blue/Green
|Material
|Flat-knit
|Suggested Users
|Unisex-adult
|Number of Items
|1
|Manufacturer
|Igloo
|Style
|Fanny Pack
|Size
|0
Enhance your purchase
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- A wearable cooler with retro style
- Adjustable waist strap for the perfect fit
- Main compartment zips closed to keep things safely under wraps
- Front zip pocket to store small accessories
- Soft 420D polyester exterior fabric
Perfect for 80’s night!Holds 2 adult beverages perfectly or 2 energy drinks! This is going to be my 80’s night bag until the end of time!
Reviewed in the United States on July 17, 2021
I got a misprinted one and the seller was super fast to make it right without any hassle. The next day we had a replacement in hand! Now my hubby and I are ready to beat the heat this summer!
This is such a fun accessory. The fanny is roomy enough for a couple drinks and definitely insulted to keep them cool.
Reviewed in the United States on May 24, 2022
Can work as a traditional fanny pack or a mini cooler! Legit the BEST! Fast shipping. I actually got it 2 days sooner than it was guaranteed!
Reviewed in the United States on February 5, 2022
Bought for my friend who is a cooler snob. She can fit about 2-3 white claw type cans in there and she loves it! She’ll also throw her ID and phone in there and just use that for the day since it’s so cute!
Reviewed in the United States on November 25, 2021
Love the Fanny pack. So much fun! Just as pictured!
Reviewed in the United States on November 13, 2020
I love this! Everything about it is great!
Reviewed in the United States on May 7, 2022
Pure awesomeness!
Reviewed in the United States on July 4, 2021
Awesome! Took it to the beach and it was a huge hit!
