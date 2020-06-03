This cooler is an amazing concept. But that’s only if it actually works. My handle doesn’t extend. Apparently the glide handle has a know issue where you can’t unlock it allowing it to extend.
I called Igloos customer service today and that was a JOKE to say the least. They are the ones that told me that the cooler is know for this issue and i need to fill out and online warranty claim that takes 5-8 business days to review and then they will decide if they want to fix this $250 + cooler.....
If you know you have a problem maybe you should just help your customer since they called you within 24hours of the packages delivery.
PATHETIC. Staying with RTIC, pelican or yeti for my future purchase.
|Item Package Dimensions L x W x H
|35.43 x 23.62 x 20.47 inches
|Package Weight
|17.84 Kilograms
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|34.59 x 19.7 x 23.61 inches
|Item Weight
|15.74 Kilograms
|Brand Name
|Igloo
|Model Name
|Trailmate-Igloo
|Color
|Acid Green
|Material
|Plastic
|Suggested Users
|Unisex
|Number of Items
|1
|Manufacturer
|Igloo
|Part Number
|34157
|Model Year
|2016
|Style
|Solid
|Included Components
|Cooler
|Size
|70 Qt