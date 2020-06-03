First of all, this cooler is a big beast, but handles well. It also has good capacity inside. Not too big, but not too small. It may not have the crazy week long ice retention capabilities of one of the super-insulated (and MUCH more expensive) type of coolers, but the interior capacity is better and the ice retention is rated at four days. I have not yet tested that function, but honestly how many folks need ice for four days straight? Few of us. This cooler is more of a middle ground, supplying good ice retention and capacity for a day or two. I have not yet tested the cooler on sand, but I was surprised to see how wide the wheels are, which should help. I also liked that the wheel axle is metal and goes all the way under the cooler from one wheel to the other, which should add to its longevity. If needed, balloon type wheels could probably be added pretty easily (but those balloon type wheels are expensive!).



Essentially, I liked the cooler enough to keep it despite several minor design flaws, and one obvious major quality control issue.



A few minor design flaws:



1. Most coolers of this type/cost now include a gasket in the lid for a better seal for longer ice retention.

2. There is no lid latch or other mechanism to positively "lock" the cooler lid. Probably not a huge deal, but it could be if the contents shift when moving the cooler at a steep angle and everything falls out. Seems like an obvious oversight. A bungee can be used, but only with some degree of modification (see below).

3. I like the concept of having tie-down areas around the edges of the cooler to "bungee" other items to it for easy wheeled transit of everything you are schlepping around, as I usually get to be the mule for all of the junk that has to be brought down to beach/shore/pool, etc. for the whole family. However, the front of the cooler has two tie-down "loop" areas for attachment, while the sides and rear have six tie-down "hook" type attachments, not loops. The hook areas are not nearly as helpful, as they don't work well with most bungee cords. True Tie-Down Loops all around would have worked better. (I ended up modifying this by taking a drill to the hooks and punching a hole through each one, creating loop/hooks. The bungees now stay on much better).

4. I wish the two included accessory holders, and their attachment points to the cooler, were made of metal instead of plastic. The plastic will probably hold up OK, but will eventually break, especially given the likelihood of high torque from an umbrella in the wind or fishing rod with a fish on. I would have preferred these to be metal, and skip the two metal bottle openers, or reduce to just one. It's often illegal to take glass bottles to the beach, river or lake anyway.

5. The top of the lid has four can/cup holders of the same size. It would have been nice to include two small ones for cans, and two larger ones to better accommodate larger beverage cups. For instance, a 30 oz stainless steel insulated cup (you know the type) will likely not fit in any of these lid spots. However, the included Butler Tray does seem to have slightly wider cup holders that will accommodate a bigger cup base.

6. The mobile device stand is a little shallow. If it were a quarter to 1/2 inch deeper it would better hold most electronic devices upright in my opinion. An IPhone 6S Plus, and probably other large phones of similar size, will not stand upright as designed. You'll have to turn them on their side.

7. The handle design (separate from the extension handle) could be improved. This cooler has the type where it is only a shallow molded grip built in to the side of the cooler, and only on one side, meaning you must use the extension handle (non-extended) on the other side, such as when unloading or loading the cooler into a truck bed. Two true handles would have been preferred, especially given the weight of this cooler, even empty.

8. For better or for worse, the Dry Storage compartment, which is a neat feature, is removable from the cooler. I like that the compartment is lockable, but since it is removable from the cooler, and would be difficult to lock to the cooler itself, I'm not sure it being lockable is going to prevent it from "walking off."

9. The drain plug is fairly nice, with a stainless cable keeper, but I would have preferred a wide mouth version for better access when cleaning. I rarely hook a garden hose to a cooler drain, which this size is designed to accommodate.



Major Design Flaw/Quality Control Issue:



The Glide Handle has a button on the handle which is supposed to release the two small "nib" buttons on the interior of the handle and allow it to extend, or lock in non-extended mode. Unfortunately, I ordered two of these coolers and both had damaged handles, and the button did not work. The internal nibs would not release, and the handle would consequently not extend. Clearly, this is a poor design, and the quality control with this portion of the manufacturing process is also extremely poor.



Given all the other features, I really wanted to make this cooler work, and therefore "engineered" a work around that took about 45 minutes, utilizing a drill and some duct tape. I removed the glide handle and taped over the two holes at the back of the handle where the nibs lock into position at the very back (in non-extended mode). The glide handle will now release into the open position, but will not lock into the non-extended position. In addition, I drilled out two small areas in the side of the cooler (but not all the way through of course) so that the nibs could be manually pushed in to release the handle and push it back in to non-extended mode after being extended.



Should I have to do this on a cooler that costs as much as this one did? NO. Will it probably get resolved by Igloo in future editions of this neat cooler. I HOPE SO. Will you maybe get one now that did get checked at the factory and works just fine. MAYBE.



Hope this review helps you make an informed purchasing decision. Heck maybe Igloo will read it and make this pretty good cooler into a great one one day (without redneck modification).