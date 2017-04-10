- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
Images You Should Not Masturbate To Paperback – Illustrated, February 1, 2011
Editorial Reviews
About the Author
Graham Johnson is a creative director at M&C Saatchi Sydney.
Rob Hibbert is an internationally-awarded advertising copywriter from Melbourne, Australia.
Rob Hibbert is an internationally-awarded advertising copywriter from Melbourne, Australia.
Product details
- Publisher : TarcherPerigee; Illustrated edition (February 1, 2011)
- Language : English
- Paperback : 80 pages
- ISBN-10 : 0399536493
- ISBN-13 : 978-0399536496
- Item Weight : 4.6 ounces
- Dimensions : 5.5 x 0.22 x 6.95 inches
Best Sellers Rank:
#70,239 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- #119 in Parody
- #218 in Love, Sex & Marriage Humor
- #914 in Fiction Satire
- Customer Reviews:
Customer reviews
4.4 out of 5
1,302 global ratings
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
Reviewed in the United States on April 10, 2017
Verified Purchase
Some of these were difficult to masturbate to, but not impossible
399 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on July 14, 2019
Verified Purchase
I bought two copies of the book, one to keep on my bedside table, and one for work (I'm an auto mechanic, so you can understand how I would often have . . . urges). Book works as advertised: whenever I have impure thoughts, I just glance at the book, and problem solved.
I intend to get my co-worker one as well. He spends far too much time polishing his wrenches.
I intend to get my co-worker one as well. He spends far too much time polishing his wrenches.
48 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on March 3, 2016
Verified Purchase
This was a big hit at the white elephant gift exchange. I brought it, it was fought over. I'm pretty sure bringing this book is the only reason I was invited back the following year.
97 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on March 13, 2018
Verified Purchase
Great for a white elephant gift, gave a couple packs of kleenex to seal the deal.
25 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on January 16, 2018
Verified Purchase
Perfect coffee table conversation starter for those that want everyone to know they are macabre and strange. Especially strange if you find some of these images in anyway arousing. Arborists might be extra offended by this book, or extra intrigued, I suppose it depends on the arborist.
27 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on December 21, 2018
Verified Purchase
This product is terrible. The book is cut at an angle... it’s not even a full book and the pages do not separate. Terrible quality
20 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on April 17, 2018
Verified Purchase
I was looking for a gag gift and I thought this book would be perfect. Even as a joke this was not worth what I paid for it. Things such as a picture of binary code that apparently reads 'you are a nerd' is very misleading in things that could be mistaken for sexy or masturbation inducing material.
15 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on May 17, 2013
Verified Purchase
The title of this book was very deceptive. I found each image to be uniquely arousing.
I don't know what they are talking about because I masturbated easily to every page of this book.
I don't know what they are talking about because I masturbated easily to every page of this book.
1,178 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries
1uk3y
limited uses.Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 4, 2017
Verified Purchase
Didn't work, now the pages are all stuck together...
37 people found this helpful
DanD
A dog had a pooReviewed in the United Kingdom on February 6, 2018
Verified Purchase
I particularly liked the image of a dog having a poo. Took a bit of concentration but I got there in the end. As my wise old mother always said, “just because they say you shouldn’t, it doesn’t mean you can’t”. X
20 people found this helpful
Simon Moore
Title A Lot Better Than The Content!Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 26, 2017
Verified Purchase
One of those books where the title is much better than the content. Good for a laugh if giving as a gift, but the giggling soon stops after a 10 second flick through, never to be opened again!
7 people found this helpful
Redfox
Hilarious gift!Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 27, 2018
Verified Purchase
Totally unsuitable Christmas gift, opened in front of Mum, never to be forgotten or forgiven 😆😆😆
4 people found this helpful
Jenny
Bad quality!Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 2, 2020
Verified Purchase
Binding and paper is terrible.., not even good enough quality to give as a wee present...
the images are just silly... not even funny...
the images are just silly... not even funny...
