I know I know, it's $300. But if there's any luggage that's worth it, it is this. I use this all the time, and every time I use it, I am so happy that I have it. Laptop sleeve is padded and protected, room for any other electronics in the small pockets, it expands, and the wheels are incredible! Seriously though, buy this thing for the wheels. They are silent on cracks and bumpy surfaces, you almost feel like it is moving faster than you are. I used this for my honeymoon and was gone for 10 days, I took this as my carry on and my camera bag. That's right, I fit 10 days worth of clothes into this thing. Granted, I went to Cancún so I didn't have any big jackets or anything to bring. This will be the only luggage I will ever use for anything from now on.