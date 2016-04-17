Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Incase Eo Travel Hardshel... has been added to your Cart
Include Add a Protection Plan:

2 Year Luggage/Handbag Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
3.9 out of 5 stars (238)
  • Covers failures due to structural defects, stains, rips or tears, seam separation, loss of latex backing and more.
  • No deductibles or hidden fees. Shipping included on all repairs. Fully transferable.
  • Easy claims process online 24/7. If we can't fix it, we will send you an Amazon e-Card reimbursement for your product purchase price.
  • Plan term and select coverage begins date of purchase and is inclusive of the manufacturer's warranty. All other coverage begins after the manufacturer's warranty expires. Plan is fully refunded if canceled within 30 days.
  • Plan contract will be emailed from Asurion within 24 hours of purchase. This will not ship with your product.
Learn more
FREE Shipping, FREE Returns. Details
Used: Like New | Details
Sold by Amazon Warehouse Deals
Fulfilled by Amazon
Condition: Used: Like New
Comment: Item will come in original packaging. Packaging will be damaged.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .

Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$177.52
FREE Shipping & FREE Returns. Details
Sold by: THEDEALZONE
Add to Cart
$177.53
FREE Shipping & FREE Returns. Details
Sold by: Green Room: Surf Skate Snow Sand
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

2 Year Luggage/Handbag Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
out of 5 stars 238
$23.99
  • Covers failures due to structural defects, stains, rips or tears, seam separation, loss of latex backing and more.
  • No deductibles or hidden fees. Shipping included on all repairs. Fully transferable.
  • Easy claims process online 24/7. If we can't fix it, we will send you an Amazon e-Card reimbursement for your product purchase price.
  • Plan term and select coverage begins date of purchase and is inclusive of the manufacturer's warranty. All other coverage begins after the manufacturer's warranty expires. Plan is fully refunded if canceled within 30 days.
  • Plan contract will be emailed from Asurion within 24 hours of purchase. This will not ship with your product.
Learn more

Incase Eo Travel Hardshell Roller, Black, One Size

3.7 out of 5 stars 14 customer reviews
List Price: $299.95
Price: $177.50 & FREE Shipping.Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • You can return this item for any reason and get a full refund: no shipping charges. The item must be returned in new and unused condition.
  • Read the full returns policy
How to return this item:
You Save: $122.45 (41%)
Only 12 left in stock - order soon.
Sold by Amazing Deals Online and Fulfilled by Amazon in easy-to-open packaging. Gift-wrap available.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .

Black
    This fits your .
  • Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
  • Durable polycarbonate hard-shell front panel for enhanced protection
  • Butterfly design opens flat to easily pass through airport security
  • Main compartment expands
  • Organizer pockets fir chargers, cables, and other essentials
  • Complies with most international airline carry-on size requirements
10 new from $177.52 2 used from $147.20
Packaging may reveal contents. Choose Conceal Package at checkout.
Luggage Carry-on Guide
Carry-on Guide
Shop by airline to find the perfect sized carry-on for your trip - Shop now.

Frequently bought together

  • Incase Eo Travel Hardshell Roller, Black, One Size
  • +
  • Incase EO Travel Backpack (Black) fits up to 17" MacBook Pro
Total price: $296.24
One of these items ships sooner than the other. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Don't see what you're looking for?
There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Product description

Color:Black

The hard-shell roller is a midsize carry-on with a polycarbonate hard-shell front panel for those who desire enhanced protection. The dedicated technology compartment features a padded sleeve that fits up to a 17 inch MacBook pro, an iPad slip pocket and multiple organizer pockets. Even better, the tech compartment's butterfly design opens flat for quick and easy airport security screening. This allows you to keep electronics fully protected as your bag passes through the scanner, and eliminates the hassle of moving your devices to security bins. When you're going on a longer trip, the expandable main compartment lets you pack even more, and it easily pairs with the eon travel backpack or duffel for a longer journey

Product information

Color:Black

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

What other items do customers buy after viewing this item?

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer Reviews

Top customer reviews

Vlade Divac
5.0 out of 5 starsBeautiful and functional
April 17, 2016
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
10 people found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse
Joshua McLenachenTop Contributor: Photography
5.0 out of 5 starsWon't ever use anything else
January 9, 2017
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse
Barry Chan
2.0 out of 5 starsThere are better choices for this price range
April 27, 2018
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse
Laura G. Miller
3.0 out of 5 starsThe computer compartment is great, but very difficult to access without opening the ...
August 19, 2016
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse
thecolonel
5.0 out of 5 starsLove this carry on.
May 22, 2016
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse
Alex Philipson
4.0 out of 5 starsGreat suicase for a max 5 day vacation
December 13, 2014
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse
Amazon Customer
4.0 out of 5 starsNice bag, very functional
February 28, 2016
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse
Terry
5.0 out of 5 starsExcellent
March 8, 2016
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: luggage for international travel, luggage international travel, carry on essentials, western luggage bag

Set up an Amazon Giveaway

Incase Eo Travel Hardshell Roller, Black, One Size
Amazon Giveaway allows you to run promotional giveaways in order to create buzz, reward your audience, and attract new followers and customers. Learn more about Amazon Giveaway
This item: Incase Eo Travel Hardshell Roller, Black, One Size
Set up a giveaway

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.