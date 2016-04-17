2 Year Luggage/Handbag Protection Planfrom Asurion, LLC
Incase Eo Travel Hardshell Roller, Black, One Size
- Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
- Durable polycarbonate hard-shell front panel for enhanced protection
- Butterfly design opens flat to easily pass through airport security
- Main compartment expands
- Organizer pockets fir chargers, cables, and other essentials
- Complies with most international airline carry-on size requirements
Product description
The hard-shell roller is a midsize carry-on with a polycarbonate hard-shell front panel for those who desire enhanced protection. The dedicated technology compartment features a padded sleeve that fits up to a 17 inch MacBook pro, an iPad slip pocket and multiple organizer pockets. Even better, the tech compartment's butterfly design opens flat for quick and easy airport security screening. This allows you to keep electronics fully protected as your bag passes through the scanner, and eliminates the hassle of moving your devices to security bins. When you're going on a longer trip, the expandable main compartment lets you pack even more, and it easily pairs with the eon travel backpack or duffel for a longer journey
Customer Reviews
Top customer reviews
PROS
--Rugged exterior
--Extremely premium, well made and designed
--Laptop sleeve offers great, lush protection
--Wheels are fantastic. They're so smooth you really don't need rollers IMO
--Stands upright firmly with no tipping
--Telescoping handle is long enough to be comfortable for tall people and has a comfortably rubberized handle. It's also very solidly bulit.
--Interior pockets are well designed
--Clamshell design is awesome if you're not TSA prechecked
--Handles on top and side
--Love that I no longer really need a separate briefcase. Simplifies things greatly
--Expandable zipper comes in handy to open up the volume when necessary
CONS
----Does scratch easily but what do you expect glossy plastic. It still looks great with scratches.
--Interior pockets feel a bit cheap
--Handle button can be fairly difficult to initiate
--Heavier than it should be
--No roller wheels. But you earn interior space as a result
--Wish there was an exterior pocket on the hard shell version
--No business card insert in case it gets lost