- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Other Sellers on Amazon
Have one to sell?
Not Added
We do not have any recommendations at this timeContinue shopping
Incohearent - The Adult Party Game Where You Compete to Guess The Gibberish - by What Do You Meme?
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.Amazon's Choice for "incohearent game"
|Price:
|
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)Learn more about free shipping
Return this item for free
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Get Talking: Compete with friends (& maybe family!) to make sense out of gibberish from pop-culture categories.
- Adults Only: This game contains mature content and is designed for ages 17+. It is not intended for children. Trust us on this one. Encouraged to be played with 2+ players.
- How To Play: A rotating judge flips the timer and holds a card up so that only they can see the answer, but everyone else sees the Incohearent phrase. Everyone else reads the front of the card aloud. Whoever decodes the phrase first wins the card. When the card has been decoded or the translators have elected to pass, the judge pulls the next card. Once the timer runs out or 3 cards have been decoded, the round is over, and the next person becomes the judge.
- What's Inside: Contains 500 cards, super high tech sand timer, instructions.
- Brought to you by What Do You Meme?: We also make other party games inspired by pop culture. Check out our store for more good stuff.
This fits your .
New (10) from $19.98 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00
Find video games and tech gadgets for kids
Tis the season for fun and play. Check out exciting video games. Shop now
Make it a bundle
We found 1 bundle with this item:
Incohearent - The Adult Party Game Where You Compete to Guess The Gibberish - by What Do You Meme?
Frequently bought together
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
What other items do customers buy after viewing this item?
Special offers and product promotions
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Customer reviews
4.7 out of 5
6,076 global ratings
Customer images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Reviewed in the United States on July 14, 2019Cards against humanity meets mad gab!! This is a must have in your game repertoire. With the categories Party, Pop Culture, and Kinky you will enjoy non stop laughs and your friends will never want to leave your house! Buy this and you will not regret it!
Verified Purchase
42 people found this helpfulComment
Reviewed in the United States on July 17, 2019We removed the "adult" cards and it was a great family game. It's hilarious watching people attempt to "hear" the phrase. Loved the game-and so did the kids!
Verified Purchase
29 people found this helpfulComment
Reviewed in the United States on July 22, 2019Whether you are with your family or with your friends, Incohearent has to be on the table if you want a good laugh. This game is going to be the next fad as it is hilarious and also gets your mind going. I played this with my family and we had a blast / couldn’t stop laughing. This game is perfect for holidays, family gatherings, pre-games and just random nights with friends. I would recommend that everyone tries it.. not to mention it is also very afforadable but also priceless !
Verified Purchase
25 people found this helpfulComment
Reviewed in the United States on January 27, 2020
Verified Purchase
My friends and I love a good word challenge type of game. I got this after seeing a few people playing it on social media. It looked fun, and the phrases/words people were guessing were funny.
When it arrived I played it right away with a few friends. It was good for a couple of laughs but we quickly realized the phrases/words were all pretty easy to guess. We’re of average intelligence and not people that solve puzzles and such quickly, but these were very easy to solve. The fun ran out fast and we were bored within a couple of minutes. I can’t recommend this as a purchase, especially for $20. It felt like something you could look up on the internet and play for free.
When it arrived I played it right away with a few friends. It was good for a couple of laughs but we quickly realized the phrases/words were all pretty easy to guess. We’re of average intelligence and not people that solve puzzles and such quickly, but these were very easy to solve. The fun ran out fast and we were bored within a couple of minutes. I can’t recommend this as a purchase, especially for $20. It felt like something you could look up on the internet and play for free.
18 people found this helpfulComment
Reviewed in the United States on August 6, 2019
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Loved this game! Game was very flexible with a big crowd or even a small crowd. We were able to play boys vs girls with a large group and play with a little as 3 people! The cards are fun and challenging. We couldn’t stop laughing when a mom or dad were able to guess some of the “naughtier” ones. Great game that you will break the ice at any party and get you laughing all night long. I’d suggest it to anyone
12 people found this helpfulComment
Reviewed in the United States on July 15, 2019
Verified Purchase
Such a fun game. We haven't laughed so much in a long time. Refreshing to play a game that didn't require a smartphone or computer for a change.
10 people found this helpfulComment
Reviewed in the United States on July 23, 2019
Verified Purchase
I love it. This is the kind of game that everyone can play, and that brings people together at a party. The cards range from the obvious to the obscure, and the answers are creatively disassembled, without losing their phonetic integrity. Not as easy to do as it sounds.
Such a fun game to play. I HIGHLY recommend it.
Such a fun game to play. I HIGHLY recommend it.
7 people found this helpfulComment
Reviewed in the United States on December 9, 2019
Verified Purchase
This game just okay. The cards that used the correct wordage were super fun to play, however, many of the cards (even after finding out the answer) could not made into the answer. This will all make sense if you play it. Also, if your family is stuck up or can’t take a joke, DO NOT PLAY IT WITH THEM!! There are some VERY dirty and perverted cards in this game. Good thing my family is as awesome as they are or I would have been mortified!
4 people found this helpfulComment
Top reviews from other countries
Wendy Bradley
A great giftReviewed in the United Kingdom on November 11, 2020
Verified Purchase
This is a xmas gift but reading the box I can’t wait for lots of laughs. Quick delivery too thanks
Lees
Good gift for teenagers, skip it if you’re 25+Reviewed in Canada on November 16, 2019
Verified Purchase
Nice packaging, game rules are easy enough to understand. I’ve played with all different generations and it’s definitely more suited to those around 18-22 years old. There are way too many slang words and “next gen” phrases for most 35+ year olds to understand - no matter how hip they think the are. Because of this a lot of the card reveals did not end in laughter but instead, crickets.
6 people found this helpful
Amazon Customer
Lots of fun.... For the first 2 timesReviewed in Canada on October 2, 2019
Verified Purchase
This game is super fun. Its a shame that it suffers from the power of the brain, because some of the words are so difficult to recognize, once you've learned what they are, you can pretty much win every single game. You may not be able to list all of the words off of the top of your head right now but as soon as the visual cue card comes up your brain will instantly recall it. I would have returned it if it wasn't a gift.
2 people found this helpful
Michelle
Great and Fun GameReviewed in Canada on January 4, 2020
Verified Purchase
Super fun game! Some are really easy and some don't really make any sense. It's overall a good game but it goes by really fast in terms of the amount of cards. There seems like there's a lot but we played 2-3 games and have used up almost all the cards. There should be expansion packs made available of the red (kinky) and blue (party) sections of the game! Overall really funny game to play would recommend.
Rigoureux
Family fun!Reviewed in Canada on March 20, 2020
Verified Purchase
I've tried this with my family (we're a group of adults) and we were able to have fun! Of course like other games it gets repetitive after a while. Nevertheless, we did have a good time playing this game. It would be perfect also for those in quarantine to pass time.
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Customers who bought this item also bought
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: Explore meme games for families, Explore popular board games for adults, Explore drinking games for adults