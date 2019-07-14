My friends and I love a good word challenge type of game. I got this after seeing a few people playing it on social media. It looked fun, and the phrases/words people were guessing were funny.



When it arrived I played it right away with a few friends. It was good for a couple of laughs but we quickly realized the phrases/words were all pretty easy to guess. We’re of average intelligence and not people that solve puzzles and such quickly, but these were very easy to solve. The fun ran out fast and we were bored within a couple of minutes. I can’t recommend this as a purchase, especially for $20. It felt like something you could look up on the internet and play for free.