Incohearent - The Adult Party Game Where You Compete to Guess The Gibberish - by What Do You Meme?

4.7 out of 5 stars 6,076 ratings
  • Get Talking: Compete with friends (& maybe family!) to make sense out of gibberish from pop-culture categories.
  • Adults Only: This game contains mature content and is designed for ages 17+. It is not intended for children. Trust us on this one. Encouraged to be played with 2+ players.
  • How To Play: A rotating judge flips the timer and holds a card up so that only they can see the answer, but everyone else sees the Incohearent phrase. Everyone else reads the front of the card aloud. Whoever decodes the phrase first wins the card. When the card has been decoded or the translators have elected to pass, the judge pulls the next card. Once the timer runs out or 3 cards have been decoded, the round is over, and the next person becomes the judge.
  • What's Inside: Contains 500 cards, super high tech sand timer, instructions.
  • Brought to you by What Do You Meme?: We also make other party games inspired by pop culture. Check out our store for more good stuff.
Product Description

incohearent
incohearent
Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
6,076 global ratings
5 star
81%
4 star
10%
3 star
5%
2 star
1%
1 star
1%
Top reviews from the United States

GallupeFiasco
5.0 out of 5 stars A Must Have!
Reviewed in the United States on July 14, 2019
Verified Purchase
42 people found this helpful
Helpful
Amy levin
5.0 out of 5 stars Family at play
Reviewed in the United States on July 17, 2019
Verified Purchase
29 people found this helpful
Helpful
jake nussbaum
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Game, MUST BUY!
Reviewed in the United States on July 22, 2019
Verified Purchase
25 people found this helpful
Helpful
movieguy84
1.0 out of 5 stars The fun runs out fast with this game
Reviewed in the United States on January 27, 2020
Verified Purchase
18 people found this helpful
Helpful
Kerin
5.0 out of 5 stars Simple but hysterical
Reviewed in the United States on August 6, 2019
Verified Purchase
12 people found this helpful
Helpful
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars So much fun!
Reviewed in the United States on July 15, 2019
Verified Purchase
10 people found this helpful
Helpful
Matt
5.0 out of 5 stars Clever Name, Even Cleverer Game
Reviewed in the United States on July 23, 2019
Verified Purchase
7 people found this helpful
Helpful
J. Shelley
2.0 out of 5 stars USE WITH CAUTION!! R- Rated material!!
Reviewed in the United States on December 9, 2019
Verified Purchase
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
Top reviews from other countries

Wendy Bradley
5.0 out of 5 stars A great gift
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 11, 2020
Verified Purchase
Lees
3.0 out of 5 stars Good gift for teenagers, skip it if you’re 25+
Reviewed in Canada on November 16, 2019
Verified Purchase
6 people found this helpful
Amazon Customer
2.0 out of 5 stars Lots of fun.... For the first 2 times
Reviewed in Canada on October 2, 2019
Verified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
Michelle
5.0 out of 5 stars Great and Fun Game
Reviewed in Canada on January 4, 2020
Verified Purchase
Rigoureux
4.0 out of 5 stars Family fun!
Reviewed in Canada on March 20, 2020
Verified Purchase
