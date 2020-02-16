It’s been a while since I bought this. I didn’t want to write a review without actually trying the product. I love planting plants and seeing them grow so I was excited when I go this. I even ignored the bad reviews this product has, and that was my first mistake.

The package itself it’s pretty straight forward and easy to use, but the first time I planted the seeds they didn’t grow. I followed the instructions perfectly, and I have had planted other plants before and they are growing just fine. however , I decided to give this product the benefit of the doubt, and tried planting it again thinking that probably I did something wrong, and surprise, surprise, they did not grow, again. I contacted the seller via messenger and they offered to replace the seeds, but I had to pay for shipping. It was only $3.40 so I said yes. That was in February 2nd, today it’s February 17th and I have not received them yet. But this it’s not the worst part.

There’s only one place in my room where the sun comes in perfectly for my plants, therefore, the plants that need a little bit of sun I put them all together. Recently I went to check on my plants and found them all cover in mold. I check the pods and the herb garden kit it’s infested with mold! It infected my other plants and I don’t know how to get rid of it. Now, I have to figure out a way to eliminate the mold, and safe my other plants in the process.

Ironically, before I bought the kit, I read a review about the soil from the kit being infested with mold, and ignored it. I can say now that I got what I deserve for not listening to the reviews, but never again. People, don’t be like me, and pay attention to the reviews don’t ignore them.

I’ll see if I can upload some pictures of my plants infested with mold and the kit. Hopefully, this will help other people decide whether they want to waste their money on this or no.

Personally, I would not, like EVER, recommend this to anyone to buy, or give as a gift, not even to someone you hate. Unless you hate them enough to curse them with this garbage, if that’s the case go ahead, but otherwise don’t even bother.