Indoor Herb Garden Seed Starter Kit - Organic Herbal Tea Growing Kits, Grow Medicinal Herbs Indoors, Lavender Chamomile Lemon Balm Mint Seeds
- 🏡 HERBAL TEA STARTER KIT - Indoor plant growing kit to easily grow your own Organic Herbal Tea Garden conveniently in your kitchen window, windowsill, balcony or patio
- ✔️ HERB GARDEN STARTER KIT INCLUDES: Heirloom, Non GMO Certified Organic Herb seeds for growing organic tea plants and making your own chamomile tea, mint tea, lavender herbal tea & lemon herbal tea. 4 attractive burlap grow bags / plant pots, peat potting soil discs, pruning shears, stainless steel tea infuser, bamboo plant markers, wooden gift box, printed instructions & instructional videos
- 🌿 MEDICINAL HERB SEEDS FOR PLANTING INDOORS / OUTDOORS: Mint / Peppermint Seeds - Mentha Piperita, Chamomile Seeds - Matricaria Chamaemelum, Lemon Balm Seeds - Melissa officinalis & Lavender Seeds for planting Lavandula Angustifolia
- 🎁 UNIQUE GIFT IDEAS - Perfect tea gifts for tea lovers, garden gifts for gardeners, gardening gifts for women & men, vegan gifts, unique gifts for couples, kitchen gifts & housewarming, DIY grow kit for kids
- 🚜 WHY GARDEN REPUBLIC - Our goal is to make the art of growing plants simple & accessible. We are a veteran & family owned small business focused on creating safe, sustainable products you can trust. Certified Organic by NOFA NY, Certified Organic LLC
Beautiful Gift Box
Looking for a unique gift idea for that hard-to-buy-for friend or family member? You will be proud to gift our beautifully packaged seed starter kit.
From our elegant wood box design to our unique burlap pots, we've thought of everything you need to give the perfect gift.
Tea Infuser + Booklet Included
Once your garden is in full bloom, it's time to harvest your plants and start making some delicious teas! But, when do you harvest, and how exactly do you make tea?
Our Herbal Tea Booklet contains the detailed directions for everything from harvesting to various methods of drying your tea leaves. We also provide a stainless steel tea ball infuser to get you started!
Thoughtful Design
Our unique gift box can also be used as a planter box as you set your seeds up for germination.
Speaking of seeds, we've added extra seeds to each of our kits to increase the chance for success.
Soak the seeds for 24 hours before planting. Soak the soil discs in warm water, allowing them to expand. Squeeze out the water and place soil in grow bags, leaving 1/4 inch from the top of the bag and save remaining soil. Scatter 5 seeds per grow bag, with room between each seed. Cover the seeds at 1/8 depth with remaining soil but don't pack the soil down. Place the pots near well lit area to keep soil warm for germination.
The package itself it’s pretty straight forward and easy to use, but the first time I planted the seeds they didn’t grow. I followed the instructions perfectly, and I have had planted other plants before and they are growing just fine. however , I decided to give this product the benefit of the doubt, and tried planting it again thinking that probably I did something wrong, and surprise, surprise, they did not grow, again. I contacted the seller via messenger and they offered to replace the seeds, but I had to pay for shipping. It was only $3.40 so I said yes. That was in February 2nd, today it’s February 17th and I have not received them yet. But this it’s not the worst part.
There’s only one place in my room where the sun comes in perfectly for my plants, therefore, the plants that need a little bit of sun I put them all together. Recently I went to check on my plants and found them all cover in mold. I check the pods and the herb garden kit it’s infested with mold! It infected my other plants and I don’t know how to get rid of it. Now, I have to figure out a way to eliminate the mold, and safe my other plants in the process.
Ironically, before I bought the kit, I read a review about the soil from the kit being infested with mold, and ignored it. I can say now that I got what I deserve for not listening to the reviews, but never again. People, don’t be like me, and pay attention to the reviews don’t ignore them.
I’ll see if I can upload some pictures of my plants infested with mold and the kit. Hopefully, this will help other people decide whether they want to waste their money on this or no.
Personally, I would not, like EVER, recommend this to anyone to buy, or give as a gift, not even to someone you hate. Unless you hate them enough to curse them with this garbage, if that’s the case go ahead, but otherwise don’t even bother.
My bonsais are growing beautifully and I can’t wait to get started with the tea kit (just received today). I highly recommend all Garden Republic products!
I'll update as my little seeds sprout and grow.