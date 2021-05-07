So straight out of the box the top part to mine was slightly cracked but I figured it would be fine. Then I realized that the coconut mats it comes with you have to replace regularly which was not made clear in the listing. The product had seemed very expensive to begin with but I figured it was a one time cost and would pay for itself over time but it won't if I have to keep buying new coconut mats for it. Then I tried to set it up and all my onions kept falling over. I realized that you cannot actually put fully grown onions in it and have them stand up. You have to only put the bottom bit of onions in it and then as they grow they will grow upright as their roots grow into the mat and anchor them. But when you get a bunch of onions you can't just put them in this before using them as I had planned. So now I have to have a mason jar full of water for my fresh new onions sitting next to the hamama with only a couple small onion bits in it and most of the holes empty. Also you cannot easily see if there is any water left in the reservoir but you also cannot easily lift the lid to check without all of the onions falling over or even breaking. So it's really easy to not notice it's gone dry. And now after just a couple weeks the top part is curling up at the sides. Maybe from the cracks I mentioned but I'm not sure. I had this on my list for a really long time and was so excited to finally get one but now I don't know what to do with it. Very disappointing esp for the price. Now having seen it I would expect it to cost more like $10-20 tops.