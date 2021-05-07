- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
Hamama Home Green Onion Kit, Regrow Fresh Green Onions Indoors Every Week, 30-Second Setup, Just Add Water, Green Onion Ends. Includes Growing Tray, Coco Fiber Mats, Easy Instructions. Cooking Gift.
|Price:
|
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
Enhance your purchase
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- THE EASIEST WAY TO REGROW YOUR STORE-BOUGHT GREEN ONIONS: This green onion growing kit has everything you need - easy picture instructions, bamboo green onion lid, growing tray, and coco fiber mats. Just add your own store-bought green onions. Place your green onion kit anywhere you have space including as a ledge planter.
- CLEAN, NUTRITIOUS, HOMEGROWN: Regrow delicious, nutritious, green onions at home in just 7 days! You only have to add water ONCE to this green onion growing kit to regrow fresh green onions - no repeat waterings necessary. Green onion growing kit DOESN'T USE ANY fertilizers or pesticides. Hamama green onion kits make great cooking gifts to anyone who wants the best ingredients.
- ELIMINATE FOOD WASTE: After you use your store-bought green onions, plant the root side in the Hamama green onion kit for continued growth! Don’t throw away the root ends, you can have more green onions with this kit! No repeat watering, no special lighting needed, no humidity dome needed. It just works!
- HAMAMA: We are passionate about empowering anyone to grow their own fresh, healthy food. We want to give everyone the joy and excitement of growing their own food all year no matter where they live or gardening skill. Micro greens are the best way to start indoor gardening. They grow fast, taste great, and are super healthy. Microgreen growing will be a fun activity for you, your friends and the whole family.
Buy it with
Special offers and product promotions
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Compare with similar items
Product description
The easiest way to regrow fresh, green onions at home, all year! This only-water-once green onion growing kit has everything you need to regrow your own green onions every week. Start with store-bought green onion ends and plant in the green onion kit. Grow green onions for you and your family. Hamama's green onion growing kit makes a great addition to any home as well as the perfect healthy gardening gift. Green onions sold separately - purchase at your local farmers market or grocery store!
Customer reviews
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
By Amazon Customer on May 30, 2021