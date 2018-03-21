- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
Add to your order
from Asurion, LLC $10.99
- NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
- COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty. Power surges covered from day one.
- EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
- PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
- EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Infinity Orb Magnetic Levitating Speaker Bluetooth 4.0 LED Flash Wireless Floating Speakers with Microphone and Touch Buttons (Black)
|Price:
|
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
|Connectivity Technology
|Bluetooth
|Speaker Type
|3D
|Brand
|Infinity Orb
|Model Name
|Sc-200
|Audio Output Mode
|Surround
About this item
- Amazing LED visual effect —The base illuminates continuously different Color LED lights.
- The orb can be used as a standalone speaker without the base.
- 3D surround effect - special sound guide Cone designed to offer a distinctive timbre.
- Bluetooth 4.0 - connecting with all Bluetooth-enabled devices stably and easily including iPhone, iPod, Tablet, etc. Within 10 meters wireless field.
- A perfect gift for your family, friends and relatives
Frequently bought together
Special offers and product promotions
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Compare with similar items
Product description
Infinity Orb levitating speaker is not only a unique designed levitating Bluetooth speaker, but also a beautiful piece of artwork. The Infinity Orb levitates in air at 1/2inch height above its magnetic base. The base illuminates continuously different color LED lights. Play music up to 8 hours at 70% volume. It is an awesome high tech gadget and it is also a perfect gift to friends.
specification
bluetooth: 4.0Wireless range: 10 meters
speaker: 3W x 1
battery: 500mah
playing time: more than 8 hours continuous (at 70% volume)
frequency range: 100Hz 18khz
distortion: THD package contents
1x orb
1x base
1x USB cable
1x charger
1xuser manual
how to levitate the orb?
1. Please place the base on an absolutely plat surface. If the surface is not Flat and horizontal, the speaker orb can’t levitate normally
2. Connect the power adapter to the base power port. 3. Turn on the speaker orb and pair with smart phone/tablet. 4. Hold the orb with your two hands and put your fingers under the orb to hold tight the orb, move the orb vertically downwards the center of the base. 5. Make the orb approach the center of the base slowly, and please move it towards left and right, or front and back to try to get the levitating point. 6. When you feel a strong force, which is holding the orb from the base, This position is the levitation place.
Customer reviews
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
By Dannyboy on December 23, 2019
my only concern was the value. again this is my personal opinion after i bought this i should have wwaited if there was another design with the orb if you know what i mean.
don't get me wrong I should have waited if there was another design. I wouldn't have mind paying more.
Bit I'm happy with this item and too lazy to return but overall I give it a 9 out of 10 for its lol and sound.
revised 3 weeks later I'm returning. once I turned off the wifi it was never able to connect and the base lights turned off. at first I thought it was me but nope no one was able to sync h the Orb to my devices or a y one else.
Top reviews from other countries
Makes a great decor and the Bluetooth connectivity works great.
Speaker has good volume and connects easily
Levitating feature is easy to set up and works without any disturbance. Had it on all day. No sound or disturbance.
Great product !