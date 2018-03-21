I love this. the fact that it is sheer and levitates is gteat.



my only concern was the value. again this is my personal opinion after i bought this i should have wwaited if there was another design with the orb if you know what i mean.



don't get me wrong I should have waited if there was another design. I wouldn't have mind paying more.

Bit I'm happy with this item and too lazy to return but overall I give it a 9 out of 10 for its lol and sound.



revised 3 weeks later I'm returning. once I turned off the wifi it was never able to connect and the base lights turned off. at first I thought it was me but nope no one was able to sync h the Orb to my devices or a y one else.