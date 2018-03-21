Add to your order

3 Year Electronics Protection Plan
from Asurion, LLC
5910
$10.99
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty. Power surges covered from day one.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Added to Cart
Learn more

Add to your order


from
Added to Cart
$87.99
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
FREE delivery: Sunday, July 25 Details
Fastest delivery: Thursday, July 22
Order within 15 hrs and 45 mins Details
In Stock.
$$87.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$87.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon
Sold by Infinity Orb
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
Infinity Orb
Return policy: This item is returnable
In most cases, items shipped from Amazon.com may be returned for a full refund.
Read full return policy
Support: Free Amazon product support included
What's Product Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free product support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
Infinity Orb Magnetic Lev... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

3 Year Electronics Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(5910)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty. Power surges covered from day one.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Learn more

2 Year Electronics Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(844)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty. Power surges covered from day one.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Learn more
New & Used (4) from
$65.99 & FREE Shipping.

Infinity Orb Magnetic Levitating Speaker Bluetooth 4.0 LED Flash Wireless Floating Speakers with Microphone and Touch Buttons (Black)

4.2 out of 5 stars 994 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Portable Bluetooth Speakers by Infinity Orb
Price: $87.99 & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Connectivity Technology Bluetooth
Speaker Type 3D
Brand Infinity Orb
Model Name Sc-200
Audio Output Mode Surround

About this item

  • Amazing LED visual effect —The base illuminates continuously different Color LED lights.
  • The orb can be used as a standalone speaker without the base.
  • 3D surround effect - special sound guide Cone designed to offer a distinctive timbre.
  • Bluetooth 4.0 - connecting with all Bluetooth-enabled devices stably and easily including iPhone, iPod, Tablet, etc. Within 10 meters wireless field.
  • A perfect gift for your family, friends and relatives
New & Used (4) from $65.99 & FREE Shipping.

Frequently bought together

  • Infinity Orb Magnetic Levitating Speaker Bluetooth 4.0 LED Flash Wireless Floating Speakers with Microphone and Touch Buttons
  • +
  • Senders Floating Globe with LED Lights C Shape Magnetic Levitation Floating Globe World Map for Desk Decoration (Black-Silver
  • +
  • Infinity Cube Fidget Toy, Sensory Tool EDC Fidgeting Game for Kids and Adults, Cool Mini Gadget Best for Stress and Anxiety R
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Special offers and product promotions

  • Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Compare with similar items


Infinity Orb Magnetic Levitating Speaker Bluetooth 4.0 LED Flash Wireless Floating Speakers with Microphone and Touch Buttons (Black)
KABADDI Levitating Floating Bluetooth Speaker with 3D Surround Sound,360 Degree Rotation for Desk Decor
Infinity Orb Levitating Bluetooth Speakers Magnetic Wireless Floating Speaker with LED Light for Hands-Free Call and Music Play (Black)
Atrend OFS1 Magnetic Levitating Bluetooth Speaker, Black
Magnetic Levitating Bluetooth Speaker, RUIXINDA Levitation Floating Wireless Bluetooth Speaker 5.0 with Party Lights, Colorful Led Flashing Show for Night Light Ambiance Home Birthday Dance Party
Customer Rating 4.2 out of 5 stars (994) 4.2 out of 5 stars (114) 4.2 out of 5 stars (64) 3.8 out of 5 stars (79) 5.0 out of 5 stars (4)
Price $87.99 $84.99 $88.99 $89.99 $93.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Infinity Orb Home-Mall Infinity Orb TSH global XIANYUNWANGLUO
Connectivity Technology Bluetooth Bluetooth, USB Bluetooth, USB Wireless Bluetooth
Item Dimensions 3.1 x 3.1 x 3.1 inches 9 x 8 x 3 inches 3.1 x 3.1 x 3.1 inches 7.4 x 7.4 x 6.3 inches 7.01 x 7.01 x 5.2 inches
Item Weight 2.65 lbs 2.43 lbs 2.85 lbs 2.59 lbs
Power Source Battery Powered AC AC AC Battery Powered
Compare with similar items

Product description

Infinity Orb levitating speaker is not only a unique designed levitating Bluetooth speaker, but also a beautiful piece of artwork. The Infinity Orb levitates in air at 1/2inch height above its magnetic base. The base illuminates continuously different color LED lights. Play music up to 8 hours at 70% volume. It is an awesome high tech gadget and it is also a perfect gift to friends.
specification

bluetooth: 4.0Wireless range: 10 meters
speaker: 3W x 1
battery: 500mah
playing time: more than 8 hours continuous (at 70% volume)
frequency range: 100Hz 18khz
distortion: THD package contents
1x orb
1x base
1x USB cable
1x charger
1xuser manual


how to levitate the orb?
1. Please place the base on an absolutely plat surface. If the surface is not Flat and horizontal, the speaker orb can’t levitate normally
2. Connect the power adapter to the base power port. 3. Turn on the speaker orb and pair with smart phone/tablet. 4. Hold the orb with your two hands and put your fingers under the orb to hold tight the orb, move the orb vertically downwards the center of the base. 5. Make the orb approach the center of the base slowly, and please move it towards left and right, or front and back to try to get the levitating point. 6. When you feel a strong force, which is holding the orb from the base, This position is the levitation place.

Product information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.2 out of 5 stars
4.2 out of 5
994 global ratings
5 star
66%
4 star
12%
3 star
7%
2 star
5%
1 star
10%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

SB
1.0 out of 5 stars Cheaply made
Reviewed in the United States on March 21, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
147 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Dannyboy
4.0 out of 5 stars Not worth the 💰 money
Reviewed in the United States on December 23, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
4.0 out of 5 stars Not worth the 💰 money
By Dannyboy on December 23, 2019
I like how the speaker looks and its a nice speaker but its not worth the MONEY wanted this every since i saw it so i had to get it , i was was excited when i got the speaker but i was REALLY disappointed because the volume sucks and not as loud i as i thought it was ,so disappointed of this nice looking Speaker think twice getting one it's not worth $80..
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
72 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Emma Emmons
2.0 out of 5 stars Liked but now out money.
Reviewed in the United States on July 17, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
80 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Ian Deshong
1.0 out of 5 stars Too difficult
Reviewed in the United States on July 6, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
87 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
moodiblues
4.0 out of 5 stars Neat! Base Lights Too Bright
Reviewed in the United States on February 23, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
50 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
cheyenne
2.0 out of 5 stars Poor sound quality
Reviewed in the United States on January 1, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
56 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Alex Gonzales
5.0 out of 5 stars I give it a 5 out of 10 (revised)
Reviewed in the United States on July 9, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
123 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Rod Armstrong
1.0 out of 5 stars Waste of good time
Reviewed in the United States on June 28, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
13 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Mikeyyy
5.0 out of 5 stars Very cool!
Reviewed in Canada on December 14, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
aries
3.0 out of 5 stars Disappointed as the levitation did not work on all 3 that I purchased.
Reviewed in Australia on December 26, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: bluetooth and ipod speaker, iphone microphone speaker, Mobile Offers, infinity speaker, Explore floating led balls for pool, Explore angel lamps for bedrooms