Introducing “Double Ditto,” developed by Inspiration Play and winner of Creative Child Magazine’s 2016 Game of the Year Award!

About the Game

Double Ditto is a fun party game that will challenge players to be clever and quick. The object of the game is to write down answers you think other players will write. Match an answer with another player to score a "ditto!" Match both answers and score a "double ditto!"

Each round is fast-paced and filled with hilarious surprises . Answers can be as obnoxious or creative as player's desire, making this game customizeable and a perfect game for any gathering with family and friends. Recommended for ages 10 and up (may be played by 8 and 9-year-olds depending on their reading and writing skill level).

Play with as few as 4 players, or as many as 10 or more.

Take turns being the Ditto Master by reading a card out loud to the group. Example cards may say: "Commands You Teach Your Dog," "Parts of the Human Body," "Things You Put on Your Head."

Next, players then have 15 seconds to write down two answers that come to mind. For "Things You Put on Your Head," player’s' answers might include: headband, visor, sunglasses, shampoo, ice pack, stocking, hoodie, helmet, baseball cap, curlers, and more.

Once time is up, take turns reading the answers out loud, crossing off each answer that matches another player's answer.

Each Round is Filled with Hilarious Surprises.

Easy to Learn, Quick to Play for the Whole Family!

Double Ditto takes only 5 min to learn, and each round is only 20-30 min. Start playing immediately and spend time having fun, not reading directions!

What is Included with your Purchase?

You will receive 400 category cards, a 15-second timer, score sheets, and instruction card.