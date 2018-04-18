We recently tried out this game on family game night. The bigger kids - and husband!- were skeptical of a new game being added to the mix. We ended up having a blast! The basic principle is that everyone writes down 2 responses to a game card. (we doubled my youngest with me as my "helper" since he can't read or write yet). The objective is to choose answers that others may choose so that one (ditto) or both (double ditto) of your responses are also responses that other players wrote down. Sort of the opposite of boggle when you only get credit if no one else has your answer. But the topics were cute, the responses hilarious and the competition friendly. We will definitely be playing this one again!!