Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you grow your business. Learn more about the program.

Inspiration Play Double Ditto Family Party Board Game

4.8 out of 5 stars 775 ratings
Amazon's Choice for "best new board games of 2019"
List Price $29.95
You Save: $13.00 (43%)
  Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • AWARD WINNING AND AMAZON BEST-SELLER: Creative Child Magazine "Game of the Year" award in 2016! Ran out of stock earlier this year but BACK IN STOCK now!
  • SIMPLE AND HILARIOUS FUN: Pick a card, read it out loud, and then quickly write down 2 answers you think other players will also write. Laugh or cry as you discover whether you were able to match any answers with other players. Find out whose mind is in sync with yours. It may not be who you expect! Easy to learn--begin playing right away. Answers can be as creative as player's desire, making this game customizable for any gathering of family, friends, co-workers, and more.
  • PERFECT PARTY GAME: for family night, birthday parties, holiday gatherings, vacations, etc. Multi-generational fun for kids, teens, and adults. Great for large or small groups. Fast-paced, continuous play. Answer topic cards such as: "Foods That are Slimy," "Things Found in a Glovebox" and "Hobbies for Rich People." +++Double Ditto EXPANSION PACK is finally here! Look for it on amazon.
  • INCLUDES: 400 category cards, a 15-second timer, score sheets, and instruction card. Ages: 10+; Players: 4 - 10 or more; Play Time: 25 minutes. (**8 and 9-year-olds with strong reading and writing skills may also enjoy playing)
  • EVERYONE LOVES IT: Check out our reviews and see how much fun you can have playing Double Ditto!
Frequently bought together

  • Inspiration Play Double Ditto Family Party Board Game
  • +
  • It's in The Bag! - Newest Game for Family for Adults! for Parties! Laugh Out Loud in This Game of Teamwork. Describe, Guess & Charades! 4-20 Players
  • +
  • Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza
Product Description

Introducing “Double Ditto,” developed by Inspiration Play and winner of Creative Child Magazine’s 2016 Game of the Year Award!

About the Game

Double Ditto is a fun party game that will challenge players to be clever and quick. The object of the game is to write down answers you think other players will write. Match an answer with another player to score a "ditto!" Match both answers and score a "double ditto!"

Each round is fast-paced and filled with hilarious surprises. Answers can be as obnoxious or creative as player's desire, making this game customizeable and a perfect game for any gathering with family and friends. Recommended for ages 10 and up (may be played by 8 and 9-year-olds depending on their reading and writing skill level).

  • Play with as few as 4 players, or as many as 10 or more.
  • Take turns being the Ditto Master by reading a card out loud to the group. Example cards may say: "Commands You Teach Your Dog," "Parts of the Human Body," "Things You Put on Your Head."
  • Next, players then have 15 seconds to write down two answers that come to mind. For "Things You Put on Your Head," player’s' answers might include: headband, visor, sunglasses, shampoo, ice pack, stocking, hoodie, helmet, baseball cap, curlers, and more.
  • Once time is up, take turns reading the answers out loud, crossing off each answer that matches another player's answer.
  • Each Round is Filled with Hilarious Surprises.

Easy to Learn, Quick to Play for the Whole Family!

Double Ditto takes only 5 min to learn, and each round is only 20-30 min. Start playing immediately and spend time having fun, not reading directions!

What is Included with your Purchase?

You will receive 400 category cards, a 15-second timer, score sheets, and instruction card.

Compare with similar items


Inspiration Play Double Ditto Family Party Board Game
BLANK SLATE - The Game Where Great Minds Think Alike | Fun Family Friendly Word Association Party Game | The Best Choice for Game Night! | Great Family Board Game & Perfect for Family Game Night
Ravensburger Labyrinth Family Board Game for Kids & Adults Age 7 & Up - Millions Sold, Easy to Learn & Play with Great Replay Value
Blokus Duo Two Player Strategy Game
Spontuneous - The Song Game - Sing It or Shout It - Talent NOT Required (Family / Party Board Game)
Customer Rating 5 out of 5 stars (775) 5 out of 5 stars (98) 5 out of 5 stars (1496) 4 out of 5 stars (64) 4 out of 5 stars (1813)
Price $16.95 $23.97 $16.36 $14.95 $29.99
Sold By Mama Moon Boutique Goldie Games Amazon.com Amazon.com Spontuneous Games
Are Batteries Required No No No No No
Item Dimensions 9.3 x 7.4 x 3.2 in 3 x 10 x 10 in 14 x 10 x 2 in 8 x 2 x 8 in 10 x 10 x 2 in
Item Weight 1.81 lbs 2.18 lbs 2.2 lbs 0.85 lb 1.88 lbs
Product information

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
775 customer ratings
5 star
85%
4 star
10%
3 star
3%
2 star
1%
1 star
1%
By customer groups & interests
Strategy Card Games
4.7
Party Games
4.7
Educational Games
4.7
774 customer reviews

D Redding
5.0 out of 5 starsOMG - So much fun!
April 18, 2018
Color: NullVerified Purchase
57 people found this helpful
m&a5K
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat for all Ages!!
February 5, 2018
Color: NullVerified Purchase
56 people found this helpful
Nellie
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat family game!!
December 13, 2015
Color: NullVerified Purchase
119 people found this helpful
Busy NY Mom
5.0 out of 5 starsLaugh out loud fun for the whole family!
February 1, 2018
Color: NullVerified Purchase
43 people found this helpful
sweet simplicity
5.0 out of 5 starsFun for all ages!
February 13, 2016
Color: NullVerified Purchase
89 people found this helpful
Lindsey W
3.0 out of 5 starsChristmas family game falls short of hype
June 20, 2018
Color: NullVerified Purchase
33 people found this helpful
D. Jennings
4.0 out of 5 starsGood family fun.
January 29, 2018
Color: NullVerified Purchase
17 people found this helpful
Lisa Grant
5.0 out of 5 starsWe played on Christmas day with my children (ages 22-27) and his (ages 10-17) and LOVED it. It is family friendly and not overly
January 4, 2016
Color: NullVerified Purchase
22 people found this helpful
