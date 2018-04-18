|Part Number
Inspiration Play Double Ditto Family Party Board Game
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- AWARD WINNING AND AMAZON BEST-SELLER: Creative Child Magazine "Game of the Year" award in 2016! Ran out of stock earlier this year but BACK IN STOCK now!
- SIMPLE AND HILARIOUS FUN: Pick a card, read it out loud, and then quickly write down 2 answers you think other players will also write. Laugh or cry as you discover whether you were able to match any answers with other players. Find out whose mind is in sync with yours. It may not be who you expect! Easy to learn--begin playing right away. Answers can be as creative as player's desire, making this game customizable for any gathering of family, friends, co-workers, and more.
- PERFECT PARTY GAME: for family night, birthday parties, holiday gatherings, vacations, etc. Multi-generational fun for kids, teens, and adults. Great for large or small groups. Fast-paced, continuous play. Answer topic cards such as: "Foods That are Slimy," "Things Found in a Glovebox" and "Hobbies for Rich People." +++Double Ditto EXPANSION PACK is finally here! Look for it on amazon.
- INCLUDES: 400 category cards, a 15-second timer, score sheets, and instruction card. Ages: 10+; Players: 4 - 10 or more; Play Time: 25 minutes. (**8 and 9-year-olds with strong reading and writing skills may also enjoy playing)
- EVERYONE LOVES IT: Check out our reviews and see how much fun you can have playing Double Ditto!
Product Description
Introducing “Double Ditto,” developed by Inspiration Play and winner of Creative Child Magazine’s 2016 Game of the Year Award!
About the Game
Double Ditto is a fun party game that will challenge players to be clever and quick. The object of the game is to write down answers you think other players will write. Match an answer with another player to score a "ditto!" Match both answers and score a "double ditto!"
Each round is fast-paced and filled with hilarious surprises. Answers can be as obnoxious or creative as player's desire, making this game customizeable and a perfect game for any gathering with family and friends. Recommended for ages 10 and up (may be played by 8 and 9-year-olds depending on their reading and writing skill level).
- Play with as few as 4 players, or as many as 10 or more.
- Take turns being the Ditto Master by reading a card out loud to the group. Example cards may say: "Commands You Teach Your Dog," "Parts of the Human Body," "Things You Put on Your Head."
- Next, players then have 15 seconds to write down two answers that come to mind. For "Things You Put on Your Head," player’s' answers might include: headband, visor, sunglasses, shampoo, ice pack, stocking, hoodie, helmet, baseball cap, curlers, and more.
- Once time is up, take turns reading the answers out loud, crossing off each answer that matches another player's answer.
- Each Round is Filled with Hilarious Surprises.
Easy to Learn, Quick to Play for the Whole Family!
Double Ditto takes only 5 min to learn, and each round is only 20-30 min. Start playing immediately and spend time having fun, not reading directions!
What is Included with your Purchase?
You will receive 400 category cards, a 15-second timer, score sheets, and instruction card.
|
|
|
|
Each round is only 20-30 minutes long.
|
Play with as few as 4 players, or as many as 10 or more.
|
Recommended for ages 10 and up (may be played by 8 and 9-year-olds depending on their reading and writing skill level).
Frequently Asked Questions
How many playing cards are included?
There are 400 playing cards total. You should be able to play this game for about 30 times before you run out of cards.
Would this game be a good gift for my grandchildren?
Yes! It’s fun, easy to learn and brings smiles and laughter to family and friend gatherings.
Can my 8-year-old play this game?
Yes! But you might want to modify the rules and add an extra 10 seconds to the timer so that they can right down their answer.
Is this game better suited for adults or children?
It’s great for all ages but you can "tailor" your answers to go along with the age group playing the game.
Anyway, this game moves fast and keeps everyone active. Everyone from older kids to Grandma can play. Great for any game night. Lots of laughs.
Most topics were family friendly and my 11 year old grandson liked the game a lot, wanting to play it both nights he stayed with us. The New Year's crowd was 100% adult and we still had fun. It was especially interesting to see how often husband & wife came up with the same answers.