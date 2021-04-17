I’ve used all types of 360 cameras and the ONEX2 is definitely becoming my favorite. What makes this different from the ONEX is that the ONEX2 is water proof, has a grippy casing, and is able to use the AI features. Compared to the ONE R, it has a more simplistic design which I prefer for a 360 camera. Also the 360 stitching is better because of the design, it won’t move or budge compared to the ONE R when using their selfie stick. The quality is awesome, when I compare to other brands nothing stands out from one another but that’s where the pricing and additional features come into play for this camera. It’s just too convenient. Quality can also drop depending where you post, social apps tend to lower quality a little, just a heads up if you see some videos and question the quality.



I saw a review about this not being waterproof which is totally false. They must’ve not close the coverings correctly or dived too deep. The box even comes with an instructions manual regarding the waterproofing.



AI features, these are fun things to try out, makes making content easy and gives you some creative direction!



The Battery life is way better than it’s older model. However I suggest taking shorter videos to not drain your battery all at once. This is what I do so I’ve never actually considered if the battery life was good or bad because it always was good. Also taking long videos can be a pain to edit.



The app is easy to use and you can make cool edits with it ALL FROM YOUR PHONE. Shameless plug but see some of my videos on IG @t4tien. Every 360 video I’ve edited has used their app on my phone!



Last, if you’re getting this camera you need to get the invisible selfie stick. It automatically stitches out, I assume you know that since you’re looking at 360 cameras but it’s a must have. ENJOY!!