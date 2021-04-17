|Brand Name
|Insta360
|Item Weight
|4.9 ounces
|Product Dimensions
|4.45 x 1.82 x 1.17 inches
|Item model number
|CINOSXX/A
|Batteries
|1 Lithium Polymer batteries required.
|Is Discontinued By Manufacturer
|No
|Special Features
|Image-stabilization
|Camcorder type
|Action Camera
|Brand
|Insta360
|Special Feature
|Image-stabilization
|Video Capture Resolution
|5.7K
|Connectivity Technology
|Wi-Fi
|Has Image Stabilization
|Yes
|Image Capture Speed
|30 fps
|Image Stabilization
|Digital
|Zoom Type
|Digital
|Optical Zoom
|1 x
About this item
- The Pocket Camera Crew: With just one device, shoot first in every direction with super 5.7K 360 capture and then choose your favorite angle later. Or pick just one lens with Steady Cam mode for ultra-stable wide angle footage.
- FlowState Stabilization: Better-than-ever stabilization and horizon leveling algorithms keep your shots steady—no gimbal needed.
- Invisible Selfie Stick: Shoot with the Invisible Selfie Stick and then watch it disappear in your edit. Capture easy drone-like angles and third-person perspectives with the flick of a wrist.
- IPX8 Waterproof: Insta360 ONE X2 is waterproof to 10 meters (33ft). Take it out in a rainstorm or surfing without a case.
- In the Box: 1x Insta360 ONE X2, 1x Charge Cable, 1x Battery, 1x Protective Pouch and 1x User Guide.
Important information
Visible screen diagonal
3" / 8 cm
Product Description
INVISIBLE SELFIE STICK
No drone? No problem. Watch the stick disappear in your edit, creating a floating camera effect. All that's left is you in the center of the story.
TIMESHIFT
Go ultra slow-mo or speed things up with a hyperlapse. Edit your 360 or SteadyCam footage with ease on your phone app.
AI EDITING
Let AI edit for you in the Insta360 app. Try out preset editing templates like Stop Motion and Dolly Zoom in Shot Lab. Or let Deep Track 2.0 track moving objects in your shot.
IPX8 WATERPROOF
ONE X2's rugged body is waterproof to 10 meters (33ft). When you're done shooting, turn on AquaVision in the app to auto-balance the colors in your underwater shots.
PURESHOT
PureShot enhances the dynamic range of your low-light photos, while reducing noise and preserving detail. Achieve in a tap what used to take multiple bracketed shots.
LIVE STREAM & WEBCAM
Go live in 360 degrees to Facebook and YouTube. Or use webcam mode to connect to Zoom or any of your other favorite conferencing platforms.
4-MIC 360° AUDIO
ONE X2 uses four mics to locate and hone in on your voice no matter how you hold the camera. A new smart wind-reduction algorithm means you only get the audio you want.
TOUCHSCREEN & BATTERY
Preview your shot in 360 with ONE X2's ultra-bright touchscreen. And keep shooting for longer with a 1630 mAh battery—55% bigger than ONE X's.
SPECS
|35mm Equivalent Focal Length
|7.2mm
|EV
|±4EV
|WB
|Auto, 2700K, 4000K, 5000K, 6500K, 7500K
|Photo Resolution
|360: 6080x3040 (2:1); Pano: 4320×1440 (3:1)
|Photo Format
|JPG (can be exported via mobile app or desktop Studio), RAW (dng, must be edited on desktop)
|Video Format
|Steady Cam: MP4; 360: INSV
|Exposure Modes
|Photo Shoot: Auto, Manual (Shutter 1/8000s-120s, ISO 100-3200), Shutter Priority (1/8000s-1s), ISO Priority (100-3200), Isolated Exposure; Video Shoot: Auto, Manual (Shutter 1/8000s-1/30s, ISO 100-3200), Shutter Priority (1/8000s-1/30s), ISO Priority (100-3200), Isolated Exposure.
|Video Bitrate
|100Mbps
|Gyroscope
|6-axis gyroscope
|Audio
|Stereo audio with optional wind-noise reduction, 360 audio (ambisonic)
|Compatible Devices (iOS)
|iOS: A11 or above chip (iPhone SE, iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max, iPhone XS/XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8/8 Plus). *The Snap Wizard feature is only compatible with iPhone 8 or above models (A11 or above chips); iPads with M1 chips.
|Compatible Devices (Android)
|Kirin 980 or above (Huawei Mate 20, P30 and above), Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Samsung Galaxy S9, Xiaomi Mi 8 and above), Exynos 9810 or above (Samsung S9, S9+, Note9 and above). *The Snap Wizard feature is only compatible with Android devices with Kirin 990 and above chips (e.g. Huawei Mate 30 and above), Snapdragon 855 and above chips (e.g. Google Pixel 4/Xiaomi Mi 9 and above), or Exynos 990 and above chips (e.g. Samsung Galaxy S20 and above).
|Bluetooth
|BLE 4.2
|Wi-Fi
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac
|Micro SD Card
|UHS-I V30 speed class, exFAT format SD cards with a max storage of 1TB are recommended.
|Charging Method & Time
|Type-C (* Note: This version only supports wired connection to Android devices (via Micro-USB or Type-C). It does not support wired connection to iOS devices. Full wireless support is available for both iOS and Android.); 85 minutes
What's in the box
Reviewed in the United States on April 17, 2021
The Insta360 One X did not require activation.
I get that most people don't care and feel that the phone app adds features - but I care and I simply don't install apps on my phone.
Don't have a phone that the app works on? The camera will not work.
Don't want to install the app? The camera will not work.
Don't consent to the EULA in the app? The camera will not work.
Don't consent to Insta360 grabbing personal info? The camera will not work.
Welcome to the world where everything is spyware, is only temporarily licensed to you and can be turned off by the seller at any time.
Reviewed in the United States on April 17, 2021
I saw a review about this not being waterproof which is totally false. They must’ve not close the coverings correctly or dived too deep. The box even comes with an instructions manual regarding the waterproofing.
AI features, these are fun things to try out, makes making content easy and gives you some creative direction!
The Battery life is way better than it’s older model. However I suggest taking shorter videos to not drain your battery all at once. This is what I do so I’ve never actually considered if the battery life was good or bad because it always was good. Also taking long videos can be a pain to edit.
The app is easy to use and you can make cool edits with it ALL FROM YOUR PHONE. Shameless plug but see some of my videos on IG @t4tien. Every 360 video I’ve edited has used their app on my phone!
Last, if you’re getting this camera you need to get the invisible selfie stick. It automatically stitches out, I assume you know that since you’re looking at 360 cameras but it’s a must have. ENJOY!!
Reviewed in the United States on January 27, 2021
I saw a review about this not being waterproof which is totally false. They must’ve not close the coverings correctly or dived too deep. The box even comes with an instructions manual regarding the waterproofing.
AI features, these are fun things to try out, makes making content easy and gives you some creative direction!
The Battery life is way better than it’s older model. However I suggest taking shorter videos to not drain your battery all at once. This is what I do so I’ve never actually considered if the battery life was good or bad because it always was good. Also taking long videos can be a pain to edit.
The app is easy to use and you can make cool edits with it ALL FROM YOUR PHONE. Shameless plug but see some of my videos on IG @t4tien. Every 360 video I’ve edited has used their app on my phone!
Last, if you’re getting this camera you need to get the invisible selfie stick. It automatically stitches out, I assume you know that since you’re looking at 360 cameras but it’s a must have. ENJOY!!
As an amateur photographer, I don't understand why you'd make a camera that can only be utilized via a phone app as anyone who is serious about photography/videography would procure access to the tools to edit their creations. This makes absolutely 0 sense to me.
Further looking this up, I discovered that many different people had similar issues. Solutions seemed to vary so much that trying to troubleshoot the problem just seemed like a wild goose chase into a brick wall as none of the solutions personally helped me out. If you look at the Google Play store, the reviews are filled with a lot of disappointed people.
If your product only works for certain systems, please market that better. However don't blast a bunch of marketing videos of the camera just for only a certain percentage of buyers to be barred from a product that they spent their good money on.
I'm sure there are many software engineers who would love to take this product apart and program this to expand the audience. Please invest in those people.