  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
Insta360 ONE X2 360 Degree Waterproof Action Camera, 5.7K 360, Stabilization, Touch Screen, AI Editing, Live Streaming, Webcam, Voice Control

4.5 out of 5 stars 2,070 ratings

4.5 out of 5 stars 2,070 ratings
-10% $386.99
List Price: $429.99
Enhance your purchase

About this item

  • The Pocket Camera Crew: With just one device, shoot first in every direction with super 5.7K 360 capture and then choose your favorite angle later. Or pick just one lens with Steady Cam mode for ultra-stable wide angle footage.
  • FlowState Stabilization: Better-than-ever stabilization and horizon leveling algorithms keep your shots steady—no gimbal needed.
  • Invisible Selfie Stick: Shoot with the Invisible Selfie Stick and then watch it disappear in your edit. Capture easy drone-like angles and third-person perspectives with the flick of a wrist.
  • IPX8 Waterproof: Insta360 ONE X2 is waterproof to 10 meters (33ft). Take it out in a rainstorm or surfing without a case.
  • In the Box: 1x Insta360 ONE X2, 1x Charge Cable, 1x Battery, 1x Protective Pouch and 1x User Guide.
Visible screen diagonal

3" / 8 cm

Insta360 ONE X2 360 Degree Waterproof Action Camera, 5.7K 360, Stabilization, Touch Screen, AI Editing, Live Streaming, Webcam, Voice Control
Insta360 GO 2 – Small Action Camera, Weighs 1 oz, Waterproof, Stabilization, POV Capture, 1/2.3" Sensor, with Charge Case and Wearable Camera Accessories for Travel, Sports, Vlog
Insta360 ONE X2 with Advanced Action Bundle: Bundle Includes – SanDisk 32GB Extreme MicroSD Card, 3-Way Selfie Stick/Tripod, Floating Hand Grip, Waterproof LED Light, Insta360 Carrying Case & More
Insta360 ONE RS 4K Edition – Waterproof 4K 60fps Action Camera with FlowSate Stabilization, 48MP Photo, Active HDR, AI Editing
GoPro MAX — E-Commerce Packaging - Waterproof 360 + Traditional Camera with Touch Screen Spherical 5.6K30 HD Video 16.6MP 360 Photos 1080p Live Streaming Stabilization
Customer Rating 4.5 out of 5 stars (2070) 4.2 out of 5 stars (1559) 4.3 out of 5 stars (35) 4.3 out of 5 stars (56) 4.5 out of 5 stars (130)
Price $386.99 $299.99 $499.95 $299.99 $429.99
Sold By MallStop PSB Retail SSE Photo & Video Insta360 Camera TTP Retail
Item Dimensions 4.45 x 1.82 x 1.17 inches 2.08 x 0.93 x 0.81 inches 1.2 x 1.8 x 4.4 inches 2.76 x 1.93 x 1.69 inches 2.52 x 0.98 x 2.72 inches
Media Type Micro SD Micro SD Micro SD, Micro SDHC Micro SD SD Card
Optical Sensor Technology CMOS
Optical Zoom 1x 1x
Product Description

ONE X2
insta360 ONE X2
ONE X2

SPECS

35mm Equivalent Focal Length 7.2mm
EV ±4EV
WB Auto, 2700K, 4000K, 5000K, 6500K, 7500K
Photo Resolution 360: 6080x3040 (2:1); Pano: 4320×1440 (3:1)
Photo Format JPG (can be exported via mobile app or desktop Studio), RAW (dng, must be edited on desktop)
Video Format Steady Cam: MP4; 360: INSV
Exposure Modes Photo Shoot: Auto, Manual (Shutter 1/8000s-120s, ISO 100-3200), Shutter Priority (1/8000s-1s), ISO Priority (100-3200), Isolated Exposure; Video Shoot: Auto, Manual (Shutter 1/8000s-1/30s, ISO 100-3200), Shutter Priority (1/8000s-1/30s), ISO Priority (100-3200), Isolated Exposure.
Video Bitrate 100Mbps
Gyroscope 6-axis gyroscope
Audio Stereo audio with optional wind-noise reduction, 360 audio (ambisonic)
Compatible Devices (iOS) iOS: A11 or above chip (iPhone SE, iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max, iPhone XS/XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8/8 Plus). *The Snap Wizard feature is only compatible with iPhone 8 or above models (A11 or above chips); iPads with M1 chips.
Compatible Devices (Android) Kirin 980 or above (Huawei Mate 20, P30 and above), Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Samsung Galaxy S9, Xiaomi Mi 8 and above), Exynos 9810 or above (Samsung S9, S9+, Note9 and above). *The Snap Wizard feature is only compatible with Android devices with Kirin 990 and above chips (e.g. Huawei Mate 30 and above), Snapdragon 855 and above chips (e.g. Google Pixel 4/Xiaomi Mi 9 and above), or Exynos 990 and above chips (e.g. Samsung Galaxy S20 and above).
Bluetooth BLE 4.2
Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
Micro SD Card UHS-I V30 speed class, exFAT format SD cards with a max storage of 1TB are recommended.
Charging Method & Time Type-C (* Note: This version only supports wired connection to Android devices (via Micro-USB or Type-C). It does not support wired connection to iOS devices. Full wireless support is available for both iOS and Android.); 85 minutes

Customer questions & answers

See questions and answers

What's in the box

  • Insta360 ONE X2 360 Degree Waterproof Action Camera, 5.7K 360, Stabilization, Touch Screen, AI Editing, Live Streaming, Webcam, Voice Control

    From the brand

    User Guide (PDF)

    Customer reviews

    4.5 out of 5 stars
    4.5 out of 5
    2,070 global ratings
    5 star
    		80%
    4 star
    		8%
    3 star
    		3%
    2 star
    		2%
    1 star
    		7%

    Top reviews from the United States

    Amos Quito
    1.0 out of 5 stars Does not work out-of-the-box
    Reviewed in the United States on April 17, 2021
    Style: Standalone
    Customer image
    Amos Quito
    1.0 out of 5 stars Does not work out-of-the-box
    Reviewed in the United States on April 17, 2021
    So the camera is decent - but Insta360 has become a manipulative company similar to DJI and others. The camera will not work out-of-the-box; it requires "activation" - the sole purpose of which is to get you to install the spyware app on your phone and allow Insta360 to collect your personal information.

    The Insta360 One X did not require activation.

    I get that most people don't care and feel that the phone app adds features - but I care and I simply don't install apps on my phone.

    Don't have a phone that the app works on? The camera will not work.
    Don't want to install the app? The camera will not work.
    Don't consent to the EULA in the app? The camera will not work.
    Don't consent to Insta360 grabbing personal info? The camera will not work.

    Welcome to the world where everything is spyware, is only temporarily licensed to you and can be turned off by the seller at any time.
    Tien Le
    5.0 out of 5 stars I used 360 cameras a lot - hear me out!
    Reviewed in the United States on January 27, 2021
    Style: Standalone
    Customer image
    Tien Le
    5.0 out of 5 stars I used 360 cameras a lot - hear me out!
    Reviewed in the United States on January 27, 2021
    I’ve used all types of 360 cameras and the ONEX2 is definitely becoming my favorite. What makes this different from the ONEX is that the ONEX2 is water proof, has a grippy casing, and is able to use the AI features. Compared to the ONE R, it has a more simplistic design which I prefer for a 360 camera. Also the 360 stitching is better because of the design, it won’t move or budge compared to the ONE R when using their selfie stick. The quality is awesome, when I compare to other brands nothing stands out from one another but that’s where the pricing and additional features come into play for this camera. It’s just too convenient. Quality can also drop depending where you post, social apps tend to lower quality a little, just a heads up if you see some videos and question the quality.

    I saw a review about this not being waterproof which is totally false. They must’ve not close the coverings correctly or dived too deep. The box even comes with an instructions manual regarding the waterproofing.

    AI features, these are fun things to try out, makes making content easy and gives you some creative direction!

    The Battery life is way better than it’s older model. However I suggest taking shorter videos to not drain your battery all at once. This is what I do so I’ve never actually considered if the battery life was good or bad because it always was good. Also taking long videos can be a pain to edit.

    The app is easy to use and you can make cool edits with it ALL FROM YOUR PHONE. Shameless plug but see some of my videos on IG @t4tien. Every 360 video I’ve edited has used their app on my phone!

    Last, if you’re getting this camera you need to get the invisible selfie stick. It automatically stitches out, I assume you know that since you’re looking at 360 cameras but it’s a must have. ENJOY!!
    Brandon Evans
    1.0 out of 5 stars Compatibility Issues with Android Phones
    Reviewed in the United States on March 20, 2021
    Style: Standalone
    203 people found this helpful