Since I am obsessed with my Instant Pot Max cooker, I decided I had to take the plunge and try their new blender. I am so glad I did! It arrived safely with good packaging and took less than 2 minutes to set up. It is very professional looking with a heavy, quality glass pitcher. It even fits perfectly under my kitchen cabinets which I love and looks like a premium quality small appliance sitting on my countertop. I quickly whipped up a smoothie in no time. My boyfriend was hoping for a frozen margarita but I opted for a healthy smoothie instead! I was super excited to try making my own Almond Milk. This blender made that a breeze (it even comes with a reusable strainer bag saving me even more money)! I will never buy store bought almond milk again. I can’t wait to try making Almond butter in this blender.



After reading through the short user manual, I found out you can make hot soup with this blender. Who knew?! We love chicken tortilla soup so that is next up on our dinner menu this week.



Who knew cooking could be so much fun?!



If your like me and dread cleaning your blender, don’t worry, it even has a cleaning feature. They thought of everything.



Trust me, buy it...you won’t be disappointed.