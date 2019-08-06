4 Year Kitchen Protection Planfrom Asurion, LLC
Instant Ace Plus Cooking & Beverage Blender Includes Professional Quality Glass Pitcher with Concealed Heating Element, 8 Stainless Steel Blades, 54 oz, 1300W, Silver & Black
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- New! The blender that cooks: create cold or hot favorites with 4 cold Blending programs and 4 hot blending programs. Perfect for Chunky or puree soups, smoothies and other cold, blended beverages.
- 8 one touch programs: smoothie, crushed ice, nut butter, nut/oat milk, soy milk, rice milk, purée and Soup; plus 10-speed blending that is customizable before or during program
- Delay start: delay the cooking start time up to 12 hours so you can enjoy warm fresh soy milk every morning; keep Warm: automatically turns on after hot blending and warms for up to 2 hours
- Accessories included: Patented 3-in-1 food tamper, measuring cup & cleaning brush, and a food-safe, machine Washable strainer bag, perfect for filtering soy, rice, oats, nuts or seeds, for alternative milks.
- Dimensions: capacity – 54 ounces, size – in: 9.2L x 9.2W x 17H
From the manufacturer
|
|
|
|
|
Enjoy an easy-to-read display
Quickly toggle between settings for all your prep and cooking needs. Plus view real-time cooking temperatures on the display.
|
Make milk alternatives
Enjoy delicious, dairy-free milk any time you want. Blend soy, rice, nuts or oats for a dairy alternative you can make at home.
|
Create creamy nut butters
High speed blending makes it easy to create smooth and creamy nut butters using any kind of roasted or raw nut.
|
Crush and blend easily
Pulverize the toughest ingredients in seconds with 8 stainless-steel blades and our most powerful 10-speed motor.
|Instant Ace Plus Multi-Use Cooking & Beverage Blender
|Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Multi-Use Cooker
|Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker
|Instant Pot Duo Smart Wifi Multi-Use Cooker
|Instant Accu Slim Sous Vide Immersion Circulator
|Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker
|Perfect For
|Simplify meal prep with this durable and versatile blender. Prepare all your favorites, from smoothies, nut butters and nut milks to hot soups and more.
|All the great features of the Duo with 3 new programs - Cake, Egg, Sterilize.
|Cook up to 70% faster than traditional methods.
|All the power of an Instant Pot, now connected to your devices and Alexa enabled.
|Creating restaurant quality gourmet dishes in the comfort of your home
|Cook up to 70% faster than traditional methods.
|Multi-Cooking Functions
|Smoothie, Purée, Frozen Desserts, Crushed Ice, Nut Butters, Soy Milk, Rice Milk, Almond, Nut/Oat Milk, and Soup
|Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice/Porridge Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Cake/Egg Maker, Sauté/Searing, Steamer, Warmer and Sterilizer
|Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker and Warmer
|Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt, Cake Maker, Sauté, Steamer and Warmer
|Can be used on meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, vegetables, fruits, and desserts
|Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker and Warmer
|Size
|54 OZ
|3,6,8 QT
|3,6,8 QT
|6 QT
|6,8 QT
|3,6,8 QT
Product description
The instant Ace plus multi-use cooking & beverage blender is the newest blender in the Ace Series, Made By the makers of Instant Pot, America’s #1 bestselling electric pressure cooker. Designed to support your healthy lifestyle, This cooking blender features an advanced microprocessor and 8 customizable, built-in smart programs For consistently perfect results. The instant Ace plus features a 54oz/ 1.6L pitcher comprised of premium quality tempered glass, a concealed heating element, and 8 hardened stainless steel blades for optimal crushing and grinding. The glossy Black touchscreen display is large, sleek and modern, and the 19 touch controls are easy to see and easy to use. It offers both the option of one-touch control, as well as the flexibility to customize the cooking time and temperature for added control over cooking. The instant Ace plus was designed with an embedded microprocessor, so if you choose to customize a setting, your adjustment will be remembered the next time you use that setting. Quickly crush, grind and blend ingredients to prepare your favorite smoothies, icy treats, nut milk, oat milk, soy milk, rice milk, and nut butters, or customize the cooking temperature for full control when cooking soups, purees, sauces and dips. More than that, the displayed temperature will Climb in real-time, so you know exactly what’s going on at a glance. Instant Ace plus also includes 10-speeds adjustable blending paired with the powerful 26, 500 rpm motor and high torque, So you can quickly pulverizes whole nuts into smooth, creamy nut butter. Delay the cooking start by up to 12 hours, then keep food warm after cooking completes for up to 2 hours. Designed to be easy, dependable, and safe, The instant x Ace plus guarantees the same commitment to safety and customer satisfaction As with other instant and Instant Pot products.
The new blender came and I made a smoothie, nut milk and soup and it was fine. I finally made soy milk because that’s honestly a big reason why I bought it. The first batch of soy milk was fine. No melting. Then a yesterday I made another batch and this time there was partial melting as you see in the picture. Yes, amazon will stand behind it. That’s why I buy from them. While I really want another blender I’m afraid to take the chance. BTW, the soy milk is amazing as was everything else I’ve made
After reading through the short user manual, I found out you can make hot soup with this blender. Who knew?! We love chicken tortilla soup so that is next up on our dinner menu this week.
Who knew cooking could be so much fun?!
If your like me and dread cleaning your blender, don’t worry, it even has a cleaning feature. They thought of everything.
Trust me, buy it...you won’t be disappointed.
I’m vegan & make a “cheese sauce” out of oats & some other things & it needs to cook to thicken. I was excited to use the cooking feature of the blender to do this! My sauce came out smooth, creamy & thickened to perfection! (Check out Jill McKeevers 5 minute game changer cheese sauce)
I’m very satisfied with my new blender!