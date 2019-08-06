$99.99
4 Year Kitchen Protection Plan

4 Year Kitchen Protection Plan

Instant Ace Plus Cooking & Beverage Blender Includes Professional Quality Glass Pitcher with Concealed Heating Element, 8 Stainless Steel Blades, 54 oz, 1300W, Silver & Black

List Price: $149.99
Deal of the Day: $99.99
  • New! The blender that cooks: create cold or hot favorites with 4 cold Blending programs and 4 hot blending programs. Perfect for Chunky or puree soups, smoothies and other cold, blended beverages.
  • 8 one touch programs: smoothie, crushed ice, nut butter, nut/oat milk, soy milk, rice milk, purée and Soup; plus 10-speed blending that is customizable before or during program
  • Delay start: delay the cooking start time up to 12 hours so you can enjoy warm fresh soy milk every morning; keep Warm: automatically turns on after hot blending and warms for up to 2 hours
  • Accessories included: Patented 3-in-1 food tamper, measuring cup & cleaning brush, and a food-safe, machine Washable strainer bag, perfect for filtering soy, rice, oats, nuts or seeds, for alternative milks.
  • Dimensions: capacity – 54 ounces, size – in: 9.2L x 9.2W x 17H
  Instant Ace Plus Cooking & Beverage Blender Includes Professional Quality Glass Pitcher with Concealed Heating Element, 8 Stainless Steel Blades, 54 oz, 1300W, Silver & Black
  • +
  Instant Pot Ace Blender Cookbook: Foolproof Recipes for the Blender That Also Cooks
From the manufacturer

Ace Plus multi-use Cooking and beverage Blender duo plus 9-in-1 multi-use cooker duo 7-in-1 pressure cooker Instant Pot, Instapot, Insta Pot, multicooker, pressure cooker instant accu slim sous vide immersion circulator Instant Pot, Insta Pot, multicooker, pressure cooker
Instant Ace Plus Multi-Use Cooking & Beverage Blender Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Multi-Use Cooker Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker Instant Pot Duo Smart Wifi Multi-Use Cooker Instant Accu Slim Sous Vide Immersion Circulator Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker
Perfect For Simplify meal prep with this durable and versatile blender. Prepare all your favorites, from smoothies, nut butters and nut milks to hot soups and more. All the great features of the Duo with 3 new programs - Cake, Egg, Sterilize. Cook up to 70% faster than traditional methods. All the power of an Instant Pot, now connected to your devices and Alexa enabled. Creating restaurant quality gourmet dishes in the comfort of your home Cook up to 70% faster than traditional methods.
Multi-Cooking Functions Smoothie, Purée, Frozen Desserts, Crushed Ice, Nut Butters, Soy Milk, Rice Milk, Almond, Nut/Oat Milk, and Soup Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice/Porridge Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Cake/Egg Maker, Sauté/Searing, Steamer, Warmer and Sterilizer Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker and Warmer Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt, Cake Maker, Sauté, Steamer and Warmer Can be used on meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, vegetables, fruits, and desserts Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker and Warmer
Size 54 OZ 3,6,8 QT 3,6,8 QT 6 QT 6,8 QT 3,6,8 QT

Compare with similar items


Instant Ace Plus Cooking & Beverage Blender Includes Professional Quality Glass Pitcher with Concealed Heating Element, 8 Stainless Steel Blades, 54 oz, 1300W, Silver & Black
Oster Blender | Pro 1200 with Glass Jar, 24-Ounce Smoothie Cup, Brushed Nickel
BLACK+DECKER Countertop Blender with 5-Cup Glass Jar, 10-Speed Settings, Black, BL2010BG
Vitamix Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Black (Renewed)
Blendtec D725C3216A1A-A1AP1D8 Designer 725 counter top blender, 90 oz and 34 oz, Stainless Black + Go Jar
AICOOK Professional Blender, Durable Countertop Blender 1450W, High Power Blender with High Speed, Smoothie Maker 72 oz Plus 2 Portable Cups for Ice Cream Blizzard, Shakes, Green Smoothie(NY-8608MA)
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (35) 4 out of 5 stars (1400) 4 out of 5 stars (692) 4 out of 5 stars (610) 4 out of 5 stars (34) 4 out of 5 stars (19)
Price $99.99 $59.99 $19.52 $269.95 $677.37 $96.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Binggan
Colour Silver Brushed Nickel Black Black(Certified Refurbished) Stainless Black + Go Jar black
Item Dimensions 10.9 x 16.8 x 9.8 in 8.5 x 10.15 x 13.9 in 8.5 x 9.92 x 13.5 in 11 x 8 x 17 in 9.25 x 7 x 15.5 in 7.44 x 8.23 x 19.69 in
Item Weight 7 lbs 7 lbs 10.5 lbs 11.15 lbs
Material glass Plastic Glass Tritan Stainless Steel, Tritan copolyester Tritan (BPA Free) and Titanium Plated Stainless Steel Blades
Product description

The instant Ace plus multi-use cooking & beverage blender is the newest blender in the Ace Series, Made By the makers of Instant Pot, America’s #1 bestselling electric pressure cooker. Designed to support your healthy lifestyle, This cooking blender features an advanced microprocessor and 8 customizable, built-in smart programs For consistently perfect results. The instant Ace plus features a 54oz/ 1.6L pitcher comprised of premium quality tempered glass, a concealed heating element, and 8 hardened stainless steel blades for optimal crushing and grinding. The glossy Black touchscreen display is large, sleek and modern, and the 19 touch controls are easy to see and easy to use. It offers both the option of one-touch control, as well as the flexibility to customize the cooking time and temperature for added control over cooking. The instant Ace plus was designed with an embedded microprocessor, so if you choose to customize a setting, your adjustment will be remembered the next time you use that setting. Quickly crush, grind and blend ingredients to prepare your favorite smoothies, icy treats, nut milk, oat milk, soy milk, rice milk, and nut butters, or customize the cooking temperature for full control when cooking soups, purees, sauces and dips. More than that, the displayed temperature will Climb in real-time, so you know exactly what’s going on at a glance. Instant Ace plus also includes 10-speeds adjustable blending paired with the powerful 26, 500 rpm motor and high torque, So you can quickly pulverizes whole nuts into smooth, creamy nut butter. Delay the cooking start by up to 12 hours, then keep food warm after cooking completes for up to 2 hours. Designed to be easy, dependable, and safe, The instant x Ace plus guarantees the same commitment to safety and customer satisfaction As with other instant and Instant Pot products.

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews
4.1 out of 5 stars
4.1 out of 5
35 customer ratings
5 star
54%
4 star
26%
3 star
6%
2 star
6%
1 star
8%

Lannette
1.0 out of 5 stars Scary Flaw
August 6, 2019
Verified Purchase
Bailey's Mom
5.0 out of 5 stars If you love your Instant Pot Cooker, you will love this amazing new Instant Pot Blender!
July 15, 2019
AY
2.0 out of 5 stars The quality.
August 16, 2019
Verified Purchase
Kathy Lacy
5.0 out of 5 stars I love the Ace blender!
August 23, 2019
Verified Purchase
Gigi Diaz
5.0 out of 5 stars Love it
August 10, 2019
Verified Purchase
ssuswaram@kumc.edu
5.0 out of 5 stars Best product ever
August 23, 2019
Verified Purchase
Kathy S.
5.0 out of 5 stars Great for baby food and smoothies!
July 15, 2019
