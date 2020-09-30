& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker 7 in 1, 3 Qt, Best for Beginners

4.7 out of 5 stars 103,432 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Electric Pressure Cookers
3-QT
Duo Nova
Pressure Cooker
  • Best for beginners: An upgrade from the all-time bestseller Instant Pot Duo series, the Duo Nova combines 7 appliances in 1: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker. This 3Qt “Mini” model is compact and ultra-convenient, perfect for cooking for up to 3 people or for making rice, vegetables, or side dishes
  • Healthy & consistently delicious: Duo Nova is powered by a sophisticated microprocessor that monitors and adjusts pressure, temperature, time, and heat to cook food up to 70% faster than other methods and deliver consistent, delicious results every time
  • Smart lid: The new easy seal lid gives you one less thing to worry about because it automatically seals your Instant Pot. Steam release is also a breeze with the fast, safe push of the quick release button. And it even comes with a bonus sealing ring
  • Worry-free cooking: 10+ safety features with UL certification let you “set it and forget it. ” You’re free to do other things while the Duo Nova cooks your dinner safely and quickly, with minimal mess and easy clean up. The Duo Nova’s food-grade stainless steel 304 (18/8) cooking pot is dishwasher-safe and durable, with no chemical coating.
  • Clear, simple controls: Elegant blue LCD intuitively indicates the cooking process of the multicooker. Convenient one-touch control of 13 programs can be customized to remember the way you like to cook
  • Plenty of recipes: The free Instant Pot recipes app on iOS and Android devices has 1000+ recipes to get you started on your culinary adventure. Join the millions of other Instant Pot users who share support, guidance, and the joy of cooking in the many Instant Pot online communities
  • A name you can trust: The Instant Pot Duo Nova family shares the most trusted name in cookers, bringing all the quality and convenience you’ve come to expect from Instant Pot
From the manufacturer

Instant Pot, Insta Pot, multicooker, pressure cooker

Instant Pot, Insta Pot, multicooker, pressure cooker

The Meat/Stew Smart Program cooks beef and pork the way you like it—anywhere from rare to fall-off-the-bone.

Instant Pot, Insta Pot, multicooker, pressure cooker

The Poultry Smart Program cooks moist and tender chicken, turkey and other poultry, even from frozen.

Multi-Cooking Functions

Instant Pot, Instapot, Insta Pot, multicooker, pressure cooker
Instant Pot Instapot multicooker pressure cooker

Explore the Family of Instant Pot EPCs

Instant Pot, Insta pot, multicooker, pressure cooker

Duo Nova

Instant Pot, Insta pot, instapot, rice cooker, pressure cooker, slow cooker, multicooker

Duo

Instant Pot, Instapot, pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, multicooker

Duo Evo Plus

Instant Pot, Insta pot, instapot, rice cooker, pressure cooker, slow cooker, multicooker

Duo Crisp

Instant Pot, insta pot, instapot, multicooker, pressure cooker, air fryer, slow cooker, rice cooker

Air Fryer Lid

Best For Beginners, 7-in-1 Classic, 7-in-1 Most Innovative, 10-in-1 Instant Pot that Air Fries 6-in-1
Air Fryer EvenCrisp Technology
Cooks up to 70% faster
One-Touch Cooking Programs
Easy Steam Release Feature
Easy-Grip Cooking Pot
Extra Sealing Ring
EasySeal Lid
Cooking Progress Indicator
Quick Cool Lid
Quart Size
3,6,8,10 3,6,8 6,8 8 6
Advanced Safety Features

Product description

Size:3-QT  |  Style:Duo Nova  |  Pattern Name:Pressure Cooker

Cooking with the most popular Instant Pot is even easier with the new Duo Nova multi-cooker. Its updated lid means you never again have to worry about whether or not you remembered to close the steam release valve because the Duo Nova lid automatically seals it, locking all the flavors, nutrients and aromas in your meal! And to release the steam faster, just push the quick-release button to let the pressure out. It also has a new progress indicator on its bright blue display so you always know what’s happening inside, and 11 Smart Programs to help you start cooking whatever you want in a flash. With 4 different sizes—the most popular 6Qt, as well as the 3Qt, 8Qt, and the massive new 10Qt– the Duo Nova family of multi-cookers is perfect for both large and small families making everything from a quick side dish to whipping up big batches of prepared meals for the week. The Duo Nova is 7 appliances in 1: Pressure cooker, saute pan, steamer, slow cooker, rice cooker, food warmer, and yogurt maker. Whether you’re in a hurry or have the time to savor the art of cooking, the Instant Pot offers a convenient, healthy way to get the job done that’s also , using less energy than conventional methods and without heating up your kitchen. Clear the clutter from your counter and do it all with just one tool.

Product information

Size:3-QT  |  Style:Duo Nova  |  Pattern Name:Pressure Cooker

Customer Questions & Answers
