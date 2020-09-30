Size:3-QT | Style:Duo Nova | Pattern Name:Pressure Cooker

Cooking with the most popular Instant Pot is even easier with the new Duo Nova multi-cooker. Its updated lid means you never again have to worry about whether or not you remembered to close the steam release valve because the Duo Nova lid automatically seals it, locking all the flavors, nutrients and aromas in your meal! And to release the steam faster, just push the quick-release button to let the pressure out. It also has a new progress indicator on its bright blue display so you always know what’s happening inside, and 11 Smart Programs to help you start cooking whatever you want in a flash. With 4 different sizes—the most popular 6Qt, as well as the 3Qt, 8Qt, and the massive new 10Qt– the Duo Nova family of multi-cookers is perfect for both large and small families making everything from a quick side dish to whipping up big batches of prepared meals for the week. The Duo Nova is 7 appliances in 1: Pressure cooker, saute pan, steamer, slow cooker, rice cooker, food warmer, and yogurt maker. Whether you’re in a hurry or have the time to savor the art of cooking, the Instant Pot offers a convenient, healthy way to get the job done that’s also , using less energy than conventional methods and without heating up your kitchen. Clear the clutter from your counter and do it all with just one tool.