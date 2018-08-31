$69.95
Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Pressure Cooker 9 in 1,  6 Qt, 48 One Touch Programs

4.7 out of 5 stars 20,114 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "instapot 6 quart"
6 Quart
Evo Plus
Pressure Cooker
Brand Instant Pot
Material Stainless steel
Color Stainless Steel/Black
Capacity 6 Quarts
Pump type Automatic

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • The best gets even better: Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus is the latest evolution of the all-time bestseller Instant Pot Duo series; With 20+ enhancements, it is the fastest in the class, the easiest to use for new users and the most customizable for experienced Instant Pot owners
  • Cooks fast & saves time: Cooks up to 70 % faster; New 1200w heating element reduces preheating time allowing you to make meals faster; Pressure release time is shortened with our new quickcool technology; The new easy seal lid automatically seals the pressure cooker while the new and improved steam diffusing cover takes the fear out of the pressure release process
  • Consistently delicious as you like it: 48 customizable preset options for soups, beans, rice, ribs and more; Takes the guesswork out and makes cooking dishes everyone will love easy; Settings like sous vide and bake make preparing chef quality entrees and desserts easy
  • Cookware grade inner pot: New 304(18/8) stainless steel inner pot with easy grip nonslip handles and flat inner surface can be used on gas, electric and induction stovetop/cooktop; Redesigned for optimal saute results; Healthy, easy to clean and dishwasher safe. Cooks for up to 6 people
  • Biggest display yet: The bright bold display is angled to make it easy to read from a distance; The new cooking progress indicator shows clearly where you are in the cooking cycle
  • Plenty of recipes: Free Instant Pot recipe app on iOS and Android devices is loaded with hundreds of recipes for any cuisine to get you started on your culinary adventure; Millions of users provide support and guidance in the many instant pot online communities
  • Advanced safety protection: UL certified, 11+ built in safety mechanisms, including automatic pressure and temperature control, overheat protection and more; Cooks for up to 6 people; Accessories include stainless steel steam rack with long handles and an extra sealing ring

From the manufacturer

Instant Pot, Insta Pot, multicooker, pressure cooker

Instant Pot, Insta Pot, multicooker, pressure cooker

Our most loved Instant Pot Duo transformed into the Duo Evo Plus

Instant Pot, Insta Pot, multicooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker

Comes to pressure quicker and now shorten the release time with our new Quick Cool technology.

Multi-Cooking Functions

Instant Pot, Insta Pot, multicooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker

Duo Evo Plus

Instant Pot, Insta Pot, multicooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker

Explore the Family of Instant Pot EPCs

Instant Pot, Insta Pot, multicooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker

Duo Evo Plus

Instant Pot, Insta Pot, Instapot, multicooker, ptressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker

Duo Nova

Instant Pot, Insta Pot, Instapot, multicooker, ptressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker

Smart Wifi

Instant Pot, Insta Pot, Instapot, multicooker, ptressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, air fryer

Duo Crisp

Most Innovative Instant Pot
Seals lid for you
Cooking Status Indicator
Pressure Release Button
Bonus Sealing Ring
Diffused Steam Release
Cookware Grade Easy Grip Pot
QuickCool Lid
20% More Heating Power
Preset Cooking Programs
48 14 (6 & 8 Quart) 12 11
Control by Smart Phone & Alexa
Air Fry,Broil,Dehydrate,Roast

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Pressure Cooker 9 in 1,  6 Qt, 48 One Touch Programs
Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker 11 in 1, 8 Qt with Air Fryer, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate and more
Yedi 9-in-1 Total Package Instant Programmable Pressure Cooker, 6 Quart, Deluxe Accessory kit, Recipes, Pressure Cook, Slow Cook, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Egg Cook, Sauté, Steamer, Stainless Steel
Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker, Broil, Dehydrate, Slow Cook, Air Fryer, and More, with a Stainless Finish
Customer Rating 4.7 out of 5 stars (20114) 4.7 out of 5 stars (12492) 4.7 out of 5 stars (4712) 4.8 out of 5 stars (21501)
Price $69.95 $114.32 $99.95 $152.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon Warehouse Yedi Houseware Amazon Warehouse
Material Stainless steel Stainless Steel Stainless steel Plastic
Size 6 Quart 8 Qt 6 Quart and More
Product description

Size:6 Quart  |  Style:Evo Plus  |  Pattern Name:Pressure Cooker

The new Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus is the latest generation of multi-cooker and your soon-to-be culinary best friend. With 48 customizable presets, it's a multi-tasking, time-saving, space-saving device that Sautés, sous vide, steams, slow cooks, warms, bakes, ferments and pasteurized — to keep you at the top of your game, and in control of your day. 48 smart programs — ranging from white rice, brown rice, quinoa, grain and risotto to ribs, beef, poultry, pork, beans, chili, broccoli, egg, yogurt, cake, pudding, seafood, cheesecake, pasteurize, sterilize proofing and more — put creating culinary delights on autopilot. With fewer pots and pans to deal with, cleanup with the new dish washable stainless steel inner pot is a breeze, too. Three customizable temperature settings across each smart program let you program your Duo Evo Plus to your preference. For example, with the Saute function, you can set to simmer, sear or thicken for up to 30 minutes. For the slow cooker function, the three settings are low, medium and high heat. Bright display, easy-to-use controls and new easy-to-read icons that indicate cooking status make selecting smart programs, and making adjustments, simple — even during cooking. It also has both automatic and manual keep warm programming to ensure that dishes are kept at ready-to-eat temperatures.

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
20,114 global ratings
5 star
85%
4 star
9%
3 star
2%
2 star
1%
1 star
3%
Top reviews from the United States

Edmundo Ramirez Semprit
2.0 out of 5 stars Love the Ultra Mini but disappointed at the company
Reviewed in the United States on August 31, 2018
Size: 3 QuartStyle: UltraPattern Name: Pressure CookerVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
3,189 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Jean Turicik
VINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 stars Great IP but please read my comments
Reviewed in the United States on January 12, 2018
Size: 6 QuartStyle: UltraPattern Name: Pressure CookerVerified Purchase
Read more
1,878 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
T. Mackel
5.0 out of 5 stars Not new to pressure cooking but WOW!
Reviewed in the United States on November 23, 2017
Size: 6 QuartStyle: UltraPattern Name: Pressure CookerVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview image
5,194 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Scott Sutherland
1.0 out of 5 stars ... of the line Instant Pot as it came highly recommended from family
Reviewed in the United States on March 13, 2018
Size: 6 QuartStyle: UltraPattern Name: Pressure CookerVerified Purchase
Read more
1,468 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Amazon Customer
4.0 out of 5 stars I recommend 6qt vs 3, and Duo vs. Ultra
Reviewed in Canada on September 9, 2018
Size: 3 QuartStyle: UltraPattern Name: Pressure CookerVerified Purchase
Read more
411 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Usher
1.0 out of 5 stars DO NOT BUY - QUALITY SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED
Reviewed in Canada on November 23, 2018
Size: 8 QuartStyle: UltraPattern Name: Pressure CookerVerified Purchase
Read more
163 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
izzy_c
5.0 out of 5 stars I have 2 Ultras, here's why...
Reviewed in Canada on April 30, 2018
Size: 6 QuartStyle: UltraPattern Name: Pressure CookerVerified Purchase
Read more
88 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
supergreasy123
5.0 out of 5 stars Cook tender meat quickly
Reviewed in Canada on January 10, 2018
Size: 6 QuartStyle: UltraPattern Name: Pressure CookerVerified Purchase
Read more
76 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
,Jessica
5.0 out of 5 stars Sent from above!
Reviewed in Canada on January 19, 2018
Size: 6 QuartStyle: UltraPattern Name: Pressure CookerVerified Purchase
Read more
58 people found this helpful
 Report abuse

