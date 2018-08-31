- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Pressure Cooker 9 in 1, 6 Qt, 48 One Touch Programs
|Price:
|$119.99
|With Deal:
|
$69.95
&
|You Save:
|$50.04 (42%)
|Brand
|Instant Pot
|Material
|Stainless steel
|Color
|Stainless Steel/Black
|Capacity
|6 Quarts
|Pump type
|Automatic
About this item
- The best gets even better: Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus is the latest evolution of the all-time bestseller Instant Pot Duo series; With 20+ enhancements, it is the fastest in the class, the easiest to use for new users and the most customizable for experienced Instant Pot owners
- Cooks fast & saves time: Cooks up to 70 % faster; New 1200w heating element reduces preheating time allowing you to make meals faster; Pressure release time is shortened with our new quickcool technology; The new easy seal lid automatically seals the pressure cooker while the new and improved steam diffusing cover takes the fear out of the pressure release process
- Consistently delicious as you like it: 48 customizable preset options for soups, beans, rice, ribs and more; Takes the guesswork out and makes cooking dishes everyone will love easy; Settings like sous vide and bake make preparing chef quality entrees and desserts easy
- Cookware grade inner pot: New 304(18/8) stainless steel inner pot with easy grip nonslip handles and flat inner surface can be used on gas, electric and induction stovetop/cooktop; Redesigned for optimal saute results; Healthy, easy to clean and dishwasher safe. Cooks for up to 6 people
- Biggest display yet: The bright bold display is angled to make it easy to read from a distance; The new cooking progress indicator shows clearly where you are in the cooking cycle
- Plenty of recipes: Free Instant Pot recipe app on iOS and Android devices is loaded with hundreds of recipes for any cuisine to get you started on your culinary adventure; Millions of users provide support and guidance in the many instant pot online communities
- Advanced safety protection: UL certified, 11+ built in safety mechanisms, including automatic pressure and temperature control, overheat protection and more; Cooks for up to 6 people; Accessories include stainless steel steam rack with long handles and an extra sealing ring
From the manufacturer
Our most loved Instant Pot Duo transformed into the Duo Evo Plus
Comes to pressure quicker and now shorten the release time with our new Quick Cool technology.
Multi-Cooking Functions
Duo Evo Plus
Explore the Family of Instant Pot EPCs
|
Duo Evo Plus
|
Duo Nova
|
Smart Wifi
|
Duo Crisp
|
Most Innovative Instant Pot
|✔
|—
|—
|—
|
Seals lid for you
|✔
|✔
|—
|✔
|
Cooking Status Indicator
|✔
|✔
|✔
|—
|
Pressure Release Button
|✔
|✔
|—
|✔
|
Bonus Sealing Ring
|✔
|✔
|—
|—
|
Diffused Steam Release
|✔
|—
|—
|—
|
Cookware Grade Easy Grip Pot
|✔
|—
|—
|—
|
QuickCool Lid
|✔
|—
|—
|—
|
20% More Heating Power
|✔
|—
|—
|—
|
Preset Cooking Programs
|48
|14 (6 & 8 Quart)
|12
|11
|
Control by Smart Phone & Alexa
|—
|—
|✔
|—
|
Air Fry,Broil,Dehydrate,Roast
|—
|—
|—
|✔
Product description
The new Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus is the latest generation of multi-cooker and your soon-to-be culinary best friend. With 48 customizable presets, it's a multi-tasking, time-saving, space-saving device that Sautés, sous vide, steams, slow cooks, warms, bakes, ferments and pasteurized — to keep you at the top of your game, and in control of your day. 48 smart programs — ranging from white rice, brown rice, quinoa, grain and risotto to ribs, beef, poultry, pork, beans, chili, broccoli, egg, yogurt, cake, pudding, seafood, cheesecake, pasteurize, sterilize proofing and more — put creating culinary delights on autopilot. With fewer pots and pans to deal with, cleanup with the new dish washable stainless steel inner pot is a breeze, too. Three customizable temperature settings across each smart program let you program your Duo Evo Plus to your preference. For example, with the Saute function, you can set to simmer, sear or thicken for up to 30 minutes. For the slow cooker function, the three settings are low, medium and high heat. Bright display, easy-to-use controls and new easy-to-read icons that indicate cooking status make selecting smart programs, and making adjustments, simple — even during cooking. It also has both automatic and manual keep warm programming to ensure that dishes are kept at ready-to-eat temperatures.
Top reviews from the United States
Just recently we found that the front dialing button was stuck. I carefully removed it and found that it was bent out of shape in the portion that seats inside of the panel. It is easy to figure out that this could have happened because of the heat that the unit generates (button is made of plastic).
I contacted Instant Pot customer service asking if this was covered by warranty, or if not, how could I purchase a replacement. This is their reply:
"Hello Edmundo,
Thank you for getting that information to us, it is appreciated.
This piece is not sold separately as the base comes as one full unit. This is not something that is covered under warranty. With that said we can offer you our loyalty price on a new Ultra mini cooker base for $65.95 USD.
Please let us know if you would like to move forward."
I am very disappointed with this reply. I am not willing to buy a whole unit just to replace a small cheap button. I am sure that they have thousands of these buttons at their warehouse. The button is replaceable, you can pull it out and push it back in. It is not a fixed part of the base unit. I am disappointed because this company can not offer me a simple solution for a small problem.
The Ultra Mini is an excellent product. I have solved the button problem by putting it back in and not pushing it all the way in. Works perfectly until I can find a similar button somewhere. It is not a big issue. What is a big issue is the poor customer service attitude of this company.
Best regards,
Edmundo
Like going to the car dealer for a new car, think of the Instant Pot line of cookers the same way., The Lux is the base model, the Duo is the model up from the base and the Duo Plus two models up from the base and the Ultra is the fully loaded model. Just like the car dealer, - more features means more money. With a street price of $149.00 for the Ultra, you can be patient and find them on sale from time to time. However, in any case $149.00 is a good price for what this cooker can do for you. If you use this cooker you will make up the cost of in saving on not eating out as much. The food you can cook is that good.
I have been cooking in this Instant Pot every day since I received it; sometimes twice a day. I have also made sure to make things that require me to use more than the manual setting that can be created under Pressure Cook or Ultra. Here are my Pros and Cons.
Pros:
• LCD display - one of the big things I hear in the discussion groups is “I pushed the button and it says “ON”, but I don’t know what is happening. The Ultra has a cooking graph that displays the progress through the preheat, cooking and warming phases so you know right where you are in the process. The LCD display is miles ahead of any of the control panels on any other model offered by Instant Pot.
• Venting, Quick release and the Pressure Regulator are improved. The vent/regulator now is controlled by a separate button - the Quick Release button, Push the button into the locking position and it pops the Vent up to release the pressure, turn the quick release knob and unlock the Vent so it drops back down and stops the pressure from releasing.
• Ultra Program You can set the exact Temp, as low as 104 degree and as high as 208 degrees.
• Set your Altitude and the programing on the Ultra will make the adjustments.
• Aesthetics - It is much more attractive with the LCD panel than the other models
Cons:
• Sealing ring in lid (silicone) picks up all the cooking smells and this ring stinks. The only solution I found to help take the cooking smell out of the silicone is to run the silicone ring through the dishwasher on the top rack laid flat. This seems to be a on going complaint from many Instant Pot owners
• The Manual is not very detailed. The “Water Test” as know by users is in the manual as “Initial Test Run” on page 14. The instructions for the “Initial Test Run” are incomplete. After instructing to rotate the dial to steam and set the time for two minutes, the manual forgets to tell the user to press the start button next. While the explanations under numbers 6,7 and 8 are important for Pressure Cooking, it is not clear to the user that those are not part of the Initial Test. Since users have adopted the lingo “Water Test”; Instant Pot would be better off changing the future manuals to instruct the “Water Test”. A little more information on the preset programing. The manual talks about making Yogurt, a few more pages like that on the other functions would be helpful.
This really is not a con, but just part of pressure cooking. Pressure cookers are moist cookers so any crispy dish you desired has to be done outside the Instant Pot, so for example Lasagna would be finished under the broiler to get that baked finish. Chicken skin does not come out the same as if it was roasted in the over. For all the other things you can do with your Instant Pot, these things are not a big deal.
Here are some of the items I have prepared with my Instant Pot Ultra and the setting used.
Pressure Cook - Apple Sauce, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Macaroni and Cheese, Slumgullion/ American Goulash
Soup Broth - Split Pea Soup using dry split peas
Meat/Stew - Crack Chicken, Honey Garlic Chicken, Cranberry Brisket, Dr Pepper Ribs, Beef Bourguignon, Bratwurst
Bean/Chili - Black Beans and Smoked Turkey Sausage
Steam - Sweet Potato
Sauté - vegetables and meat for dishes above
Porridge - Steel Cut Oats
Cake - New York Cheese Cake, Pumpkin Cheesecake, Giant Pancake
Egg - Hard Boiled Eggs
Yogurt - Greek Yogurt with 2% milk
Ultra - Sous Vide Tuna Steaks, Tempered Chocolate for candy making.
Many people try to figure out which model is the one for them. If you are a cook or like cooking and know how to cook many items, then you are going to want the flexibility of the Ultra. It is worth every penny and not worth trying to save a few bucks going into the Duo model. Even if you don’t not cook a lot or have a wide range of cooking skills, the LCD panel really takes the mystery out of the pressure cooking cycle which is not available on the Duo or Lux models. Maybe the extra settings will entice novice cooks to try new things.
Another thing I see commented in the forums is that people are afraid to start using their Instant Pot. Either they are afraid of pressure cooking in general or running the Instant pot is too complicated, so why try.
This is a computerized pressure cooker, The venting and pressure regulating system the Ultra is excellent. If you follow some basic rules then you will be cooking worry free for a long time.
1. Always have enough liquid in your recipe, The Instant Pot cannot generate pressure if there is not enough liquid.
2. Do not over fill the pot. The bottom of page 14 in your Ultra manual has a great explanation on how much you can put in your Instant Pot Ultra.
3. After each use, make sure to clean the lid and check to see if the venting system has any food that might block the venting system.
This is a computerized pressure cooker and that makes it light years ahead of your mother’s or grandmother’s pressure cooker. The flexibility that the programming creates for the user makes this one of the more versatile cooking gadgets you can have in your kitchen. The computer programing makes it a safer cooking system compared to a manual stove top pressure cooker.
My family is very typical, our kids have many after school activities, we get home late and no one wants to go through the hassle of cooking. We have a slow cooker, but if we forget to set it up in the morning before we leave the house, it still takes time to put together recipes when we get home. The Instant Pot has changed all that. The pressure cooking system cuts cook times dramatically. Additionally I don’t have to sit over the stove monitoring my cooking food. Once I put all the food in the pot, put the lid on and hit start, I can get many other things done around the house.
My family is eating out less (saving money) and eating healthier, making better food choices than when we are eating out. There are so many recipes out on the internet and in cookbooks that my family looks forward to coming home to eat because it is going to be something good and probably new to us.
So I opened a ticket on March 4th and received a reply stating longer than normal wait times. It's now March 13th and my return window through Amazon just closed. So now I'm stuck with a product that doesn't work from a company that doesn't respond.
Do not waste your money or time.
Instant Pot Ultra 6 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Cake Maker, Egg Cooker, Sauté, Steamer, Warmer, and Sterilizer
Top reviews from other countries
- First, I was hoping a 3 qt mini would be enough for me (single guy). I can tell you, while it being OK, I outgrew it on the first day. I believe 6 qt is the way to go, even for a single person. It isn't just about the amount of food you make. You can do so much more with it. No comparison!
- Second, the ultra does not really have any functional differences from the DUO model, apart from different interface. 10 in 1 - is just marketing. I bought a 6 qt DUO, and let me tell you - it is way more convenient to use, since you have buttons instead of a pesky dial, and the venting mechanism is much more robust. The Ultra looks better though. But it comes at the cost of user friendliness and higher price.
I am returning my 3qt Ultra and keeping the 6qt DUO. I love it so much more!!
Have an older 6qt instapot which we love and have used heavily for many years, and were looking forward to upgrading to the 8 quart. After one use making stew, the stainless steel interior pot showed pitting on the inside and out and was leaving a black residue on food and on anything that you wiped the outside of the pot with.....found lots of similar complaints on Amazon.com reviews....never had this problem with the old stainless steel pot. I am very disappointed with the lower quality materials and will just use old one as I do not trust their quality anymore....they have lost a once very loyal and extremely satisfied customer.
The ribs were by far the most tender and fall-off-the-bone ribs I’ve ever had and only took ~1hr to cook. The butter chicken was also unreal.
Note to make sure the top edge of the inner pot is very clean before putting the lid on, I had an issue with the pot not coming to pressure and it was due to the lid not sealing properly because there was a very small amount of residue on that edge.