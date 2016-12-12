Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt... has been added to your Cart
Include Add a Protection Plan:

4-Year Appliance Protection Plan

from SquareTrade
4 out of 5 stars (2247)
  • Coverage for product breakdowns and malfunctions
  • 24/7 customer support
  • Free shipping on all repairs with no deductibles or hidden fees
  • Fully transferable with gifts. Cancel anytime, full refund in the first 30 days
  • If you purchase this service plan and eligible product for this service plan, you acknowledge that Amazon may send the service plan seller relevant product and price information for the purpose of administering the plan
Learn more

3 Year Asurion Kitchen Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
4.1 out of 5 stars (1077)
  • Surge protection starts when your product ships; mechanical and electrical failures are covered after manufacturer warranty expires
  • If we can't fix it, we will issue you an Amazon Gift Card for full replacement value
  • Protection when you need it from a name you can trust
  • No deductibles or additional fees. Easy claims online or by phone. Contract is emailed to you within hours of your purchase.
  • Fully Transferable. 100% refund within first 30 days
Learn more
Ship to:
Select a shipping address:
To see addresses, please
or
Please enter a valid US zip code.
or
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt 7-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker and Warmer

4.6 out of 5 stars 23,956 customer reviews
Price: $69.99 & FREE Shipping. Details
In Stock.
Packaging may reveal contents. Choose Conceal Package at checkout.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com. Gift-wrap available.
3 Quart
    This fits your .
  • Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
  • Instant Pot Duo Mini, the ideal companion to the Instant Pot Duo, the number # 1 selling multi-cooker, combines 7 kitchen appliances in 1, Rice Cooker, Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker and Warmer.
  • Perfect for smaller families or to make a small dish for two, side dish or while traveling such as camping, traveling by RV, boating, sailing, hotel excursions Cooks up to 12 Cups of rice (Cooked), 6 Cups of rice (uncooked)
  • Features 11 Smart Programmable digital controls – Rice, Soup/Broth, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Sauté, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Yogurt, Keep Warm, and Pressure Cook
  • Note: The Instant Pot Duo Mini max capacity is 6 cups uncooked rice (12 cups cooked), please use the rice measuring cup that comes with the Duo Mini.
  • Up to 24 hour delay start, automatic Keep Warm up to 10 hours, and sound ON/OFF..10 Safety Mechanisms - UL and ULC certified
  • Stainless steel (18/8) inner cooking pot, food grade 304, no chemical coating, 3-ply bottom dishwasher safe.
  • Accessories include: Rice measuring cup, stainless steel steam rack without handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, condensation collector and recipe booklet. To maximize performance of cooker only use genuine Instant Pot accessories.
2 new from $69.99 2 used from $84.99 2 collectible from $129.99

Frequently bought together

  • Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt 7-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker and Warmer
  • +
  • The Instant Pot® Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook: Easy Recipes for Fast & Healthy Meals
  • +
  • Instant Pot Cookbook: 500 Most Delicious Recipe Collection Anyone Can Cook
Total price: $90.97
One of these items ships sooner than the other. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Don't see what you're looking for?
There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Pressure cooker, Electric Pressure Cooker, rice cooker, , crock-pot, slow cooker, slow-cooker , multi-cookers, power pressure cooker, crockpot, crock pot power cooker, pressure cookers multicooker, steamer, Yogurt Maker Egg cooker; saut; warmer; steamer
Lux V3 6Qt Duo Mini 3 Qt Duo 6Qt, 8Qt Duo Plus 6Qt Smart Bluetooth 6Qt Ultra 6Qt
6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker 9-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker 10-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker
Smart Built-In Programs (microprocessor technology) 10 11 14 14 14 16
Pot Size , Heating Element Power, Voltage and Display 6 Quart / 1000W / 120V~60Hz / LED 3 Quart / 700W / 120V~60Hz / LED 6 Quart / 1000W / 120V~60Hz / LED 8 Quart / 1200W / 120V~60Hz / LED 6 Quart / 1000W / 120V~60Hz / LCD 6 Quart / 1000W / 120V~60Hz / LCD 6 Quart / 1000W / 120V~60Hz / LCD
Preset Temperatures 7 12 12 12 13 21
Control Type Button Button Button Button Button and through Smartphone or tablet Dial and Button
Pressure Cooking Time Up to 4 hours Up to 6 hours Up to 4 hours Up to 4 hours Up to 2 hours Up to 6 hours
Safety (UL/ULC certified) 10 Safety Features 10 Safety Features 10 Safety Features 10 Safety Features 10 Safety Features 11 Safety Features. 11th feature - Quick Release Button

Compare to similar items


Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt 7-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker and Warmer
Crock-Pot 6 Qt 8-in-1 Multi-Use Express Crock Programmable Slow Cooker, Pressure Cooker, Sauté, and Steamer, Stainless Steel (SCCPPC600-V1)
Instant Pot Ultra 6 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Cake Maker, Egg Cooker, Sauté, Steamer, Warmer, and Sterilizer
T-fal CY505E 12-in-1 Programmable Electric Multi-Functional Pressure Cooker with 25 Built-In Smart Programs / Ceramic Nonstick Cooking Pot and Stainless Steel Housing 1100-Watts, 6-Quart, Silver
COSORI 6 Qt Premium 8-in-1 Programmable Multi-Cooker (Pressure Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Warmer, Etc.), 1000W, Includes Glass Lid, Sealing Ring and Recipe Book
COSORI 7-in-1 Multifunctional Programmable Pressure Cooker, Rice Cooker, Slow Cooker with Glass Lid, Extra Sealing Ring and Recipe Book, 6 Quart/1000W
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (23956) 4 out of 5 stars (185) 4 out of 5 stars (251) 4 out of 5 stars (634) 4 out of 5 stars (261) 4 out of 5 stars (275)
Price $69.99 $56.00 $149.95 $104.86 $99.99 $89.99
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Item Dimensions 10.51 x 11.81 x 10.98 in 13.6 x 11.9 x 13.6 in 12.5 x 13 x 12.5 in 12.63 x 12.63 x 14.68 in 12 x 12 x 13.25 in 12 x 12 x 13 in
Material Type 18-8 Steel Stainless Steel 18-8 Steel Stainless Steel Stainless Steel 18/8 Steel
Size 3 Quart 6 Quart 6 quart 6-Quart 6 Quart 6 Quart - V2
Wattage 1,000 watts 1,000 watts
Compare with similar items

Product description

Size:3 Quart

Instant Pot Duo Mini is the ideal companion to the Duo 6 Quart, 7-in-1 programmable multi-cooker replaces 7 kitchen appliances, combines the functions of a Rice Cooker, Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker, and Warmer. 11 smart built-in programs – Rice, Soup/Broth, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Sauté, Steam, Porridge, Yogurt, Slow Cook, and Keep Warm, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button. The Instant Pot Duo Mini Rice Cooker Function cooks up to 6 cups of uncooked rice (12 cups cooked rice), the rice cooker function can cook all types of rice including white rice, brown rice, wild rice, sushi rice, risotto rice and more. Accessories include a rice measuring cup, stainless steel steam rack without handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, condensation collector and recipe booklet. The Duo Mini is versatile it can be used at home to make a small dish for two, side dish or while traveling such as camping, traveling by RV, boating, sailing, hotel excursions etc.. A 24-hour delay start timer for delayed cooking is great for busy families allowing you to have your food ready when you get home from a busy day at work. Automatic keep warm holds the temperature of the dish until you serve. NOTE: This product is 110v and for use in North America, if you live in Europe or other 220-240v territories this product will not operate.

Product information

Size:3 Quart

Technical Specification

User Manual [pdf ]

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF ]

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

Read reviews that mention

pot pressure cooker instant cooking cook rice kitchen food recipes cooked slow chicken meals meat appliance yogurt beans meal cooks

Top customer reviews

Phoebe
TOP 500 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 starsWHY and WHO should buy it?? 6 months UPDATE.
December 12, 2016
Size: 6 Quart|Verified Purchase
Read more
review image review image review image review image
0Comment| 6,713 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Anne P. Mitchell
HALL OF FAMETOP 10 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 starsI LOVE My Instant Pot! But Here's What I Wish I'd Known when I First Got It
April 16, 2016
Size: 6 Quart|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 15,898 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse

Most recent customer reviews

Set up an Amazon Giveaway

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt 7-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saut&eacute;, Yogurt Maker and Warmer
Amazon Giveaway allows you to run promotional giveaways in order to create buzz, reward your audience, and attract new followers and customers. Learn more about Amazon Giveaway
This item: Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt 7-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker and Warmer
Set up a giveaway

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.

Pages with related products. See and discover other items: Best Rated in Appliances, stew pots, small slow cooker, slow cooker with timer