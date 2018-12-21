Overall this is a great product. I wish this product showed the exact degree in Fahrenheit at which it is actually cooking at all times. It is disturbing to push HI or LOW and not know what that really means.

Above certain temperatures you can mess up your recipe. Below certain temperatures you can mess up your cooking. SO why not let the user see what is actually happening? It is called transparency. In cooking it is called quality control. And most cooks are well served by know when in the cooking cycle and at what temperature a food is at.

A very sad engineering oversight.



This becomes more dangerous when the wrong temperature -- too low for too long -- can actually create the perfect environment for culturing bacteria. I was shocked to learn this the hard way.



I was cooking a SLOW cook menu. I set the SLOW cook time to 3 hours, I set the temperature to 175 degrees.

Yet 2 hours into the cooking cycle, I noticed there was no simmering yet. So I placed the thermometer into the stew and at the end of two hours this SLOW cook cycle was only operating at a temperature of 107 degrees ! ! ! !



Think about that. The user expects a 3 hours SLOW cycle and for 2 long hours there is no cooking going on whatesoever1 Worse, the slight temperature rise from room temperature to 107 degrees has created an optimum environment for the rapid growth of bacteria. This is a major consumer safety issue. SLOW cook is not safely accomplished in this manner. Food should always brought into a safe zone – yes, even SLOW cooked food – as soon as possible. Temperature should have reached at least 135 to 145 degrees – and even safer to 165 degrees before the SLOW cook stabilizes. Please don't be fooled by the way INSTANT POT interprets the term SLOW COOK. They mean NO COOKING for most of the SLOW cooking cycle. In fact, they mean dangerous environment for stimulating the rapid growth of bacteria for most of the cooking cycle.

I called there technical support on this issue. Their technical support team was unaware of any such food safety requirement!! Their techncial support team said that SLOW cook just meant slow cook.

Too many engineers. Not enough cooks involved.

They said they would bring this up to appropriate persons and get back to me. They have not gotten back to me.