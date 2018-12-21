Instant Pot Aura 10-in-1 Multicooker Slow Cooker,6 Qt, 10 One-Touch Programs
|Price:
|
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Multi Use Programmable Slow Cooker, 6 Qt; Capacity oval design, ceramic coated non stick aluminum removable cooking pot
- 10 Smart Programs ensure all your favorite dishes are prepared to perfection by simply pushing a button
- Roast, Stew, Bake, Steam, Slow Cook, Sear/Sauté, Rice, Yogurt, Ferment and Warm
- Customize the cooking time and temperature to achieve your preferred cooking results
- 24 hour ‘Delay Start’ allows you to postpone the cooking start time to have dinner ready when you are
- Automatic Keep Warm function maintains your meal temperature until it is time to serve
- Dishwasher safe cooking pot, lid, steam/roasting rack
Consider this Amazon's Choice product that delivers quickly
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Customers who bought this item also bought
More to consider from our brands
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
From the manufacturer
|
|
|
|
|
Multi-Use, Slow Cooker
Cook slow, cook smart. 10 smart programs ensure all your favorite dishes are prepared to perfection by simply pushing a button.
|
Microprocessor Technology
Controls the time and temperature to ensure consistent cooking results. Setting the time and temperature manually is also an option.
|
Delay Start, Keep Warm
24-hour ‘Delay Start’ allows you to delay cook start time. Automatic Keep Warm maintains your food temperature up to 24 hours.
|
Oval Shape, Clear Lid
6 quart oval cook pot and clear lid is convenient in cooking a variety of food. Also makes it easy to monitor progress without releasing steam.
|
|
|
|
|
Stove Top Cooking
Simmer, caramelize, sauté and sear. Cooker temperature ranges from 250~425°F [120~220°C]
|
Oven Cooking
Roast or bake! Temperature ranges from 250~425°F [120~220°C] with 10 minutes to 4 hour time adjustment.
|
Sear/Sauté
Flexible temperature settings makes it ideal for simmering, caramelizing and sautéing vegetables, and searing meat. Temperature ranges from 250~425°F [120~220°C]
|
10 Smart Programs
Roast, Stew, Bake, Steam, Slow Cook, Sear/Sauté, Rice, Yogurt, Ferment and Warm, all in one cooker.
|Aura
|Aura Pro
|10-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Slow Cooker
|11-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Slow Cooker
|6 Quart
|8 Quart
|Smart Built-In Programs (microprocessor technology)
|10
|11
|Roast, Stew, Bake, Steamer, Slow Cooker, Sear/Sauté Pan, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Fermenter and Warmer
|Sear/Sauté, Bake, Slow Cook, Steam, Stew, Sous Vide, Roast, Yogurt, Rice, Multigrain and Keep Warm
|Cooking Pot
|Non-Stick Ceramic Coated Aluminum
|Bi-ply - Stainless Steel (18/8) Interior with Aluminum Exterior
|Steam/Roast Rack
|✓
|-
|Steam/Roast & Sous Vide Rack
|-
|✓
Compare with similar items
|
|
Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker 7 in 1, 6 Qt, Best for Beginners
|
Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Pressure Cooker 9 in 1, 6 Qt, 48 One Touch Programs
|
Hamilton Beach Portable 6-Quart Set & Forget Digital Programmable Slow Cooker With Temperature Probe, Lid Lock, Stainless Steel (33969A)
|
Crock-pot Oval Manual Slow Cooker, 8 quart, Stainless Steel (SCV800-S)
|Customer Rating
|(1052)
|(94129)
|(14885)
|(3787)
|(8109)
|Price
|$129.95
|$99.99
|$119.99
|$46.68
|$40.94
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Color
|Silver
|Stainless Steel/Black
|Stainless Steel/Black
|Stainless Steel
|Stainless Steel
|Item Dimensions
|16.80 x 11.60 x 10.70 inches
|13.39 x 12.20 x 12.48 inches
|—
|11.25 x 17.50 x 11.75 inches
|9.50 x 15.30 x 15.40 inches
|Material
|Stainless Steel
|Stainless Steel, Plastic
|Stainless steel
|Stainless Steel
|Stoneware
|Size
|6 Quart
|6-QT
|6 Quart
|6-Quart
|8 QT
Product description
Instant Pot Aura 10-in-1 multi-use programmable multicooker with advanced microprocessor technology. Replaces 10 appliances in 1 – The aura can roast, stew, bake, steam, slow cook, sear/sauté, rice, yogurt, ferment and warm, all in one cooker. With 10 smart programs your favorite dishes can now be prepared to perfection by simply pushing a button. The cooking pot, The lid and the steam/roasting rack are all dishwasher safe. Note: the aura does not have a pressure cooker function.
Customer reviews
Customer images
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Above certain temperatures you can mess up your recipe. Below certain temperatures you can mess up your cooking. SO why not let the user see what is actually happening? It is called transparency. In cooking it is called quality control. And most cooks are well served by know when in the cooking cycle and at what temperature a food is at.
A very sad engineering oversight.
This becomes more dangerous when the wrong temperature -- too low for too long -- can actually create the perfect environment for culturing bacteria. I was shocked to learn this the hard way.
I was cooking a SLOW cook menu. I set the SLOW cook time to 3 hours, I set the temperature to 175 degrees.
Yet 2 hours into the cooking cycle, I noticed there was no simmering yet. So I placed the thermometer into the stew and at the end of two hours this SLOW cook cycle was only operating at a temperature of 107 degrees ! ! ! !
Think about that. The user expects a 3 hours SLOW cycle and for 2 long hours there is no cooking going on whatesoever1 Worse, the slight temperature rise from room temperature to 107 degrees has created an optimum environment for the rapid growth of bacteria. This is a major consumer safety issue. SLOW cook is not safely accomplished in this manner. Food should always brought into a safe zone – yes, even SLOW cooked food – as soon as possible. Temperature should have reached at least 135 to 145 degrees – and even safer to 165 degrees before the SLOW cook stabilizes. Please don't be fooled by the way INSTANT POT interprets the term SLOW COOK. They mean NO COOKING for most of the SLOW cooking cycle. In fact, they mean dangerous environment for stimulating the rapid growth of bacteria for most of the cooking cycle.
I called there technical support on this issue. Their technical support team was unaware of any such food safety requirement!! Their techncial support team said that SLOW cook just meant slow cook.
Too many engineers. Not enough cooks involved.
They said they would bring this up to appropriate persons and get back to me. They have not gotten back to me.
1. Cooked evenly, well, and at the proper temperature!
2. Did NOT have a non-stick coating! Besides the health factors, I didn’t want to worry about which utensils I could or couldn’t use or any special cleaning instructions.
3. Either had a seering/browning function, or was stove-too safe (THIS IS NOT STOVE TOP SAFE).
I’m happy to say this product fits the bill in every category!! I’ve used it about a half-dozen times, and our meals have come out perfectly! I would def recommend and buy again!!
Jim