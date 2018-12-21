$129.95
Instant Pot Aura 10-in-1 Multicooker Slow Cooker,6 Qt, 10 One-Touch Programs

4.3 out of 5 stars 1,052 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Yogurt Makers
  • Multi Use Programmable Slow Cooker, 6 Qt; Capacity oval design, ceramic coated non stick aluminum removable cooking pot
  • 10 Smart Programs ensure all your favorite dishes are prepared to perfection by simply pushing a button
  • Roast, Stew, Bake, Steam, Slow Cook, Sear/Sauté, Rice, Yogurt, Ferment and Warm
  • Customize the cooking time and temperature to achieve your preferred cooking results
  • 24 hour ‘Delay Start’ allows you to postpone the cooking start time to have dinner ready when you are
  • Automatic Keep Warm function maintains your meal temperature until it is time to serve
  • Dishwasher safe cooking pot, lid, steam/roasting rack
Show more

From the manufacturer

Aura Aura Pro
10-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Slow Cooker 11-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Slow Cooker
6 Quart 8 Quart
Smart Built-In Programs (microprocessor technology) 10 11
Roast, Stew, Bake, Steamer, Slow Cooker, Sear/Sauté Pan, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Fermenter and Warmer Sear/Sauté, Bake, Slow Cook, Steam, Stew, Sous Vide, Roast, Yogurt, Rice, Multigrain and Keep Warm
Cooking Pot Non-Stick Ceramic Coated Aluminum Bi-ply - Stainless Steel (18/8) Interior with Aluminum Exterior
Steam/Roast Rack -
Steam/Roast & Sous Vide Rack -

Compare with similar items


Instant Pot Aura 10-in-1 Multicooker Slow Cooker,6 Qt, 10 One-Touch Programs
Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker 7 in 1, 6 Qt, Best for Beginners
Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Pressure Cooker 9 in 1,  6 Qt, 48 One Touch Programs
Hamilton Beach Portable 6-Quart Set & Forget Digital Programmable Slow Cooker With Temperature Probe, Lid Lock, Stainless Steel (33969A)
Crock-pot Oval Manual Slow Cooker, 8 quart, Stainless Steel (SCV800-S)
Customer Rating 4.3 out of 5 stars (1052) 4.7 out of 5 stars (94129) 4.7 out of 5 stars (14885) 4.6 out of 5 stars (3787) 4.6 out of 5 stars (8109)
Price $129.95 $99.99 $119.99 $46.68 $40.94
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Color Silver Stainless Steel/Black Stainless Steel/Black Stainless Steel Stainless Steel
Item Dimensions 16.80 x 11.60 x 10.70 inches 13.39 x 12.20 x 12.48 inches 11.25 x 17.50 x 11.75 inches 9.50 x 15.30 x 15.40 inches
Material Stainless Steel Stainless Steel, Plastic Stainless steel Stainless Steel Stoneware
Size 6 Quart 6-QT 6 Quart 6-Quart 8 QT
Product description

Size:6 Quart

Instant Pot Aura 10-in-1 multi-use programmable multicooker with advanced microprocessor technology. Replaces 10 appliances in 1 – The aura can roast, stew, bake, steam, slow cook, sear/sauté, rice, yogurt, ferment and warm, all in one cooker. With 10 smart programs your favorite dishes can now be prepared to perfection by simply pushing a button. The cooking pot, The lid and the steam/roasting rack are all dishwasher safe. Note: the aura does not have a pressure cooker function.

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.3 out of 5 stars
4.3 out of 5
1,052 customer ratings
5 star
73%
4 star
9%
3 star
6%
2 star
4%
1 star
8%
J. R. M.
3.0 out of 5 stars Overall great product ... but some dangers
Reviewed in the United States on December 21, 2018
Size: 8 QuartVerified Purchase
466 people found this helpful
Michelle
5.0 out of 5 stars AMAZING!
Reviewed in the United States on November 7, 2018
Size: 8 QuartVerified Purchase
245 people found this helpful
Cristina
1.0 out of 5 stars Brings shame to the brand!
Reviewed in the United States on June 24, 2019
Size: 6 QuartVerified Purchase
202 people found this helpful
NightNurse
5.0 out of 5 stars Of course it’s NOT a pressure cooker!!! Instant is a brand name!
Reviewed in the United States on November 24, 2018
Size: 8 Quart
182 people found this helpful
James W. Williams
5.0 out of 5 stars Sous Vide water temperature was always no more than 1* difference from the set temperature.
Reviewed in the United States on December 15, 2018
Size: 8 QuartVerified Purchase
149 people found this helpful
A&B Danville
5.0 out of 5 stars Great for sous vide (disregard reviews by those who didn't read the product desription)
Reviewed in the United States on January 3, 2019
Size: 8 QuartVerified Purchase
102 people found this helpful
Katrina Giarratano
5.0 out of 5 stars One word, dishwasher.
Reviewed in the United States on November 22, 2018
Size: 8 QuartVerified Purchase
77 people found this helpful
TLG
1.0 out of 5 stars This is NOT a pressure cooker!
Reviewed in the United States on October 26, 2018
Size: 6 Quart
122 people found this helpful
Top international reviews

AP
1.0 out of 5 stars Uneven temperature
Reviewed in Canada on May 16, 2020
Size: 8 QuartVerified Purchase
Sharon
1.0 out of 5 stars Deep, big scratch!
Reviewed in Canada on June 12, 2019
Size: 8 QuartVerified Purchase
CATHERINE LEGAULT
1.0 out of 5 stars What was Not in the Box
Reviewed in Canada on November 17, 2019
Size: 6 QuartVerified Purchase
