Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker and Warmer

4.5 out of 5 stars 27,692 customer reviews
List Price: $99.95
You Save: $25.00 (25%)
6 Quart
  • For families, 4-6 people
  • 7-in-1 Multi-Functional Cooker--Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Saute/Browning, Yogurt Maker, Steamer & Warmer
  • Large, easy to use control panel with 14 built-in Smart Programs, Dual pressure, Automatic keep-warm and 3 temperatures for saute and slow cook
  • Delay cooking time up to 24-Hours; Manual setting up to 120 minutes of cook time
  • UL and ULC certified with 10 proven safety mechanisms; Highly energy efficient and kitchen friendly
  • Include 3-ply bottom stainless steel cooking pot, stainless steel steam rack with handle & manual and recipes in English and French
Size: 6 Quart
From the manufacturer

crockpot, crock pot, crock-pot, slow cooker, slow-cooker crockpot, crock pot, crock-pot, slow cooker, slow-cooker crockpot, crock pot, crock-pot, slow cooker, slow-cooker crockpot, crock pot, crock-pot, slow cooker, slow-cooker crockpot, crock pot, crock-pot, slow cooker, slow-cooker
Lux 6Qt, 8Qt Duo Mini 3 Qt Duo 6Qt Duo 8Qt Duo Plus 6Qt, 8 Qt Ultra 6Qt, 8 Qt
6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker 9-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker 10-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker
Smart Built-in Programs (Microprocessor Technology) 12 11 14 14 15 16
Pot Size , Heating Element Power,Voltage and Display 6 Quart / 1000W / 120V~60Hz / LED / 8 Quart / 1200W / 120V~60Hz / LED 3 Quart / 700W / 120V~60Hz / LED 6 Quart / 1000W / 120V~60Hz / LED 8 Quart / 1200W / 120V~60Hz / LED 6 Quart / 1000W / 120V~60Hz / LCD/ 8 Quart / 1200W / 120V~60Hz / LCD 6 Quart / 1000W / 120V~60Hz / LCD/ 8 Quart / 1200W / 120V~60Hz / LCD
Preset Temperatures 7 12 12 12 13 21
Control Type Button Button Button Button Button Dial and Button
Pressure Cooking Time Up to 4 hours Up to 4 hours Up to 4 hours Up to 4 hours Up to 4 hours Up to 6 hours
Safety (UL/ULC Certified) 10 Safety Features 10 Safety Features 10 Safety Features 10 Safety Features 10 Safety Features 11 Safety Features. 11th feature - Quick Release Button

Compare with similar items


Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker and Warmer
Instant Pot LUX60V3 V3 6 Qt 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Sauté, Steamer, and Warmer
Instant Pot DUO Plus 3 Qt 9-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Egg Cooker, Sauté, Steamer, Warmer, and Sterilizer
Instant Pot IP-LUX60 v2 6-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker, 6-Quart 1000-Watt
COSORI 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Functional Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Sauté, Steamer & Warmer, Include Glass Lid, Sealing Ring and Recipe Book, 1000W
Aroma Housewares 20 Cup Cooked (10 cup uncooked) Digital Rice Cooker, Slow Cooker, Food Steamer, SS Exterior (ARC-150SB)
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (27692) 4 out of 5 stars (3186) 4 out of 5 stars (3255) 4 out of 5 stars (3409) 4 out of 5 stars (362) 4 out of 5 stars (3630)
Price $74.95 $79.00 $99.95 $139.99 $69.99 $39.90
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Host Products Arovast Amazon.com
Color Stainless Steel/Black Stainless Steel/Black Stainless Steel/Black Black Stainless Steel (Sliver) Black
Item Dimensions 13.38 x 12.2 x 12.48 in 13.18 x 12.2 x 12.5 in 11.5 x 10.2 x 11 in 12.6 x 11.81 x 10.23 in 12 x 12 x 13 in 10.83 x 11.22 x 10.83 in
Material Type Stainless Steel Stainless Steel Stainless Steel Stainless Steel 18/8 Steel Aluminum
Size 6 Quart 6 Quart 3 Quart 6 Quart - V2 6 Quart Dimensions: 10.83 x 11.22 x 10.83 (Length x Width x Height)
Product description

Size:6 Quart

Instant Pot is a smart Electric Pressure Cooker designed by Canadians aiming to be Safe, Convenient and Dependable. It speeds up cooking by 2~6 times using up to 70% less energy and, above all, produces nutritious healthy food in a convenient and consistent fashion. Instant Pot Duo is a 7-in-1 programmable cooker, it replaces 7 kitchen appliances as it has the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker & warmer. 14 built-in smart programs (Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté, Steam, Rice, Porridge, Multigrain, Slow Cook, Keep-Warm, Yogurt, Pasteurize & Jiu Niang) cook your favorite dishes with the press of a button. A 24-hour timer allows for delayed cooking. Automatic keep-warm holds the temperature of the food until you serve it. Instant Pot generates almost no noise and leaks no steam. It traps all the aromas in the food without heating up the kitchen. The 3-ply bottom stainless steel inner pot is extremely durable and leaves no health concerns associated with non-stick coatings. The slim body design has lid holders for both left and right handed users. The brushed stainless steel exterior is finger print resistant. Its elegant and durable design makes it easy to clean and pleasurable to use for the years to come. Instant Pot Duo uses the latest technology with an embedded microprocessor, which monitors the pressure and temperature, keeps time and adjusts heating intensity. The cooking programs have been lab-tested hundreds of times for optimal effect. These greatly improve cooking result and maintain consistence. Instant Pot is carefully designed to eliminate many common errors that could cause harm or spoil food. It passed the stringent UL certification giving you uncompromised safety and peace of mind and protects you with 10 proven safety mechanisms and patented technologies.

Product information

Size:6 Quart

Technical Specification

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here.

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer Reviews

Rated by customers interested in
Yogurt Making
4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5 stars
Stew
4.2 out of 5 stars
4.2 out of 5 stars

Top customer reviews

Phoebe
TOP 500 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 starsWHY and WHO should buy it?? 6 months UPDATE.
December 12, 2016
Size: 6 Quart|Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview image
9,609 people found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse
Anne P. Mitchell
HALL OF FAMETOP 10 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 starsI LOVE My Instant Pot! But Here's What I Wish I'd Known when I First Got It
April 16, 2016
Size: 6 Quart|Verified Purchase
Read more
18,989 people found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse
B. Williams
1.0 out of 5 starsManufacturer does not honor warranty
January 24, 2017
Size: 6 Quart|Verified Purchase
Read more
3,875 people found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse

Most recent customer reviews

