Loading recommendations for this item...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
Sorry, we're having trouble showing recommendations right now. Please try again later.
Continue shopping
& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
Item arrives in packaging that reveals what's inside. To hide it, choose Ship in Amazon packaging at checkout.
Instant Pot DUO Plus 8 Qt... has been added to your Cart
Include Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

4 Year Kitchen Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(22)
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Drops, spills and cracked screens covered from day one for portable products only.
  • Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Learn more

3 Year Kitchen Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(7)
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Drops, spills and cracked screens covered from day one for portable products only.
  • Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Learn more
Gift-wrap available.
FREE Shipping. Details
Used: Very Good | Details
Sold by Amazon Warehouse
Fulfilled by Amazon
Condition: Used: Very Good
Comment: Item will come in original packaging. Packaging will be damaged.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you grow your business. Learn more about the program.

Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$169.00
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: JAY-Tech+More
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

Instant Pot DUO Plus 8 Qt 9-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Egg Cooker, Sauté, Steamer, Warmer, and Sterilizer

4.5 out of 5 stars 5,549 customer reviews
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "instant pot duo plus 8 quart"
List Price: $159.95
Price: $99.96 & FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
You Save: $59.99 (38%)
Plus 8
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Duo plus is the latest evolution in the #1 selling Multi Cooker the duo series with more custom features, improved usability and a large attractive blue LCD screen
  • Duo plus replaces 9 common kitchen Appliances including pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, saute, steamer, warmer, sterilizer and it makes cake too
  • Up to 70percentage quicker. A great meal is a press of button away with 15 microprocessor controlled programs taking the guess work out of your cooking. You can achieve prefect results every time
  • All components in contact with food are food grade 304 (18/8) stainless steel including the lid, the inner pot with 3 ply bottom and steam rack with handles
  • Ul certified with 10 proven safety mechanisms gives you peace of mind
  • Power supply: 120V – 60Hz. Power Supply Cord: 35 inches, non detachable, 3 prong plug. Power 1200 watts

Frequently bought together

  • Instant Pot DUO Plus 8 Qt 9-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Egg Cooker, Sauté, Steamer, Warmer, and Sterilizer
  • +
  • Instant Pot Sealing Ring 2-Pack - 8 Quart Red/Blue
  • +
  • Genuine Instant Pot Tempered Glass lid, Clear – 10 in. (26cm) - 8 Quart
Total price: $121.01
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Compare with similar items


Instant Pot DUO Plus 8 Qt 9-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Egg Cooker, Sauté, Steamer, Warmer, and Sterilizer
Instant Pot Ultra 8 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Cake Maker, Egg Cooker, Sauté, Steamer, Warmer, and Sterilizer
Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt 6-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Sauté, Steamer, and Warmer
Instant Pot Max 6 Quart Multi-use Electric Pressure Cooker with 15psi Pressure Cooking, Sous Vide, Auto Steam Release Control and Touch Screen
Instant Pot Smart Bluetooth 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Sauté, Steamer, and Warmer (Product Discontinued)
Crock-Pot 6-Quart 8-in-1 Multi-Use Express Crock Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Sauté & Steamer | Stainless Steel (SCCPPC600-V1)
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (5549) 4 out of 5 stars (3182) 4 out of 5 stars (5632) 4 out of 5 stars (78) 4 out of 5 stars (569) 4 out of 5 stars (2043)
Price $99.96 $141.12 $79.00 $199.95 $498.99 $68.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Katie's Markdowns, LLC Amazon.com
Item Dimensions 14.8 x 13.5 x 14.5 in 14.8 x 14 x 14.5 in 14.5 x 13.18 x 13.5 in 12.2 x 12.6 x 13 in 13 x 12.6 x 12.2 in 16.5 x 11.4 x 10.4 in
Material Stainless Steel Stainless Steel Stainless Steel 18-8 Steel Stainless Steel Stainless Steel
Size Plus 8 8 Quart 8 Quart 6 quarts 6 Quart 6 Quart
Wattage 1,000 watts
Compare with similar items

Product description

Size:Plus 8

Instant Pot Duo Plus is the next evolution in the Duo series, the #1 best-selling cooker in the Instant Pot family. The Duo Plus 9-in-1 programmable kitchen appliance with advanced microprocessor technology incorporates all of the great features that made the Duo the #1 best-seller. It has new and improved programs and features to continually support one's fast-paced, health-conscious and eco-friendly lifestyle. The Duo Plus includes 3 new programs, Cake, Egg, and Sterilize. The Cake program has been designed to pressure cook soft and moist cakes; whereas, the Egg program has been created to prepare perfect eggs in just a few minutes. With the Sterilize program one can pasteurize milk, and sterilize baby bottles, jars, and utensils; as well as, perform certain types of canning much more conveniently than ever before! The Duo Plus is designed with a large blue LCD display with a new user interface to adjust the cooking settings, pressure levels, keep-warm on/off at any time during the cooking process. There are 4 new icons to easily view the status of the cooker, heat, pressure cook, keep Warm and sound. The 'heat' Indicates heating or cooking in progress, 'pressure cook' Indicates the pressure cook program is selected, 'keep warm' Indicates if it is on/off, and 'sound' Indicates if the sound is on/off when cooking starts or is completed. The Duo Plus 9-in-1 kitchen appliance combines the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, cake maker, yogurt maker, saute/Searing pan, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer, while preserving nutrients and preparing healthy, tasty meals.

Product information

Size:Plus 8

Technical Specification

User Manual [pdf ]

Warranty & Support

For warranty information about this product, please Click here [PDF ]

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
PillPack

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

5,549 customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5 stars
By customer groups & interests
Yogurt Making
4.6
Home Appliances
4.5
Cooking
4.5
See more

Review this product

Share your thoughts with other customers
Write a customer review

Read reviews that mention

easy to use slow cooker love my instant stainless steel duo plus easy to clean love love love crock pot highly recommend learning curve every day pressure cookers rice cooker stove top time saver inner pot beef stew stopped working several times much easier

Showing 1-8 of 5,549 reviews

Vic V
1.0 out of 5 starsJunk. No customer support.
January 8, 2018
Size: Plus 6Verified Purchase
Read more
705 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
SuzanKen
5.0 out of 5 starsWhy I bought the Instant Pot IP-DUO Plus60 9-in-1 Multi-Functional Pressure Cooker, 6 Qt
April 20, 2017
Size: Plus 6Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
3,938 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Chugs
1.0 out of 5 starsPiece of Crap
December 27, 2017
Size: Plus 6Verified Purchase
Read more
393 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Kristin N.
1.0 out of 5 starsGood for Six months
December 3, 2017
Size: Plus 6Verified Purchase
Read more
308 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Light B
1.0 out of 5 starsVery Disappointed
January 22, 2018
Size: Plus 6Verified Purchase
Read more
244 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Karen Hodges
1.0 out of 5 starsStopped woking after 6 weeks !!
August 29, 2017
Size: Plus 6
Read more
478 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Kim
5.0 out of 5 starsI absolutely love this product
December 26, 2017
Size: Plus 6Verified Purchase
Read more
165 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Set up an Amazon Giveaway

Instant Pot DUO Plus 8 Qt 9-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Egg Cooker, Saut&eacute;, Steamer, Warmer, and Sterilizer
Amazon Giveaway allows you to run promotional giveaways in order to create buzz, reward your audience, and attract new followers and customers. Learn more about Amazon Giveaway
This item: Instant Pot DUO Plus 8 Qt 9-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Egg Cooker, Sauté, Steamer, Warmer, and Sterilizer
Set up a giveaway
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: Best crock pots for one, Cake Machines, Explore Home Appliances

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.