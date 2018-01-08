Not Added
Instant Pot DUO Plus 8 Qt 9-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Egg Cooker, Sauté, Steamer, Warmer, and Sterilizer
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Duo plus is the latest evolution in the #1 selling Multi Cooker the duo series with more custom features, improved usability and a large attractive blue LCD screen
- Duo plus replaces 9 common kitchen Appliances including pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, saute, steamer, warmer, sterilizer and it makes cake too
- Up to 70percentage quicker. A great meal is a press of button away with 15 microprocessor controlled programs taking the guess work out of your cooking. You can achieve prefect results every time
- All components in contact with food are food grade 304 (18/8) stainless steel including the lid, the inner pot with 3 ply bottom and steam rack with handles
- Ul certified with 10 proven safety mechanisms gives you peace of mind
- Power supply: 120V – 60Hz. Power Supply Cord: 35 inches, non detachable, 3 prong plug. Power 1200 watts
Product description
Instant Pot Duo Plus is the next evolution in the Duo series, the #1 best-selling cooker in the Instant Pot family. The Duo Plus 9-in-1 programmable kitchen appliance with advanced microprocessor technology incorporates all of the great features that made the Duo the #1 best-seller. It has new and improved programs and features to continually support one's fast-paced, health-conscious and eco-friendly lifestyle. The Duo Plus includes 3 new programs, Cake, Egg, and Sterilize. The Cake program has been designed to pressure cook soft and moist cakes; whereas, the Egg program has been created to prepare perfect eggs in just a few minutes. With the Sterilize program one can pasteurize milk, and sterilize baby bottles, jars, and utensils; as well as, perform certain types of canning much more conveniently than ever before! The Duo Plus is designed with a large blue LCD display with a new user interface to adjust the cooking settings, pressure levels, keep-warm on/off at any time during the cooking process. There are 4 new icons to easily view the status of the cooker, heat, pressure cook, keep Warm and sound. The 'heat' Indicates heating or cooking in progress, 'pressure cook' Indicates the pressure cook program is selected, 'keep warm' Indicates if it is on/off, and 'sound' Indicates if the sound is on/off when cooking starts or is completed. The Duo Plus 9-in-1 kitchen appliance combines the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, cake maker, yogurt maker, saute/Searing pan, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer, while preserving nutrients and preparing healthy, tasty meals.
**Why I went with the Instant Pot (IP) duo60 Plus -
Three new preset buttons - cake, egg, sterilize. It also had the yogurt function which other IP do, but not some of the other makes.
Large LCD Screen with Digital Display
Mute button for those beeps in the night when cooking yogurt etc.
Plus / Minus button for both time and pressure
Keep Warm Selector can be selected to on or off at anytime.
Delay start of 24 hours and keep warm for 10 hours.
Lid rest (right or left side)
**Why I went with IP vs PPCXL -
Food Grade 304 (15/8) stainless steel pot vs stainless steel with teflon coating. I felt I could scrub and treat the pot however I wanted and not worry about scratching and what utensils to not use. Yes, you can buy a replacement inner pot for a Teflon pot, but after I spend $100+ I really don't think I should have to buy a replacement inner pot. Some of the FB group users are fine with the Teflon pot, but there are also a lot of complaints, so it might be in the handling, but every Teflon pan I ever had eventually got tossed out because of the coating coming off.
IP came with some of the accessories you pay for on the PPCXL. It had the trivet with handles, condensation collector, Rice Paddle & spoon and a couple intro guides/cookbooks.
Free shipping for IP. PPCXL site wanted $29.99
Buttons weren't quite clear on PPCXL site so it made me think they were hiding lack of selection on preset buttons. Also, confusing on what you were buying - regular PPC or PPCXL. A lot of their verbiage refers to PPCXL, but not necessarily when you go select your items for your shopping cart.
Yogurt Button - The IP has this and the PPCXL doesn't. The IP allows you to bring the milk to 185 in the IP, cool to 120 (I will be using the quick cool method in the sink) and then put in yogurt mode for incubation (8-12 hours). The PPCXL doesn't have this and you wrap it and put it in the oven.
Warranty on IP is 1 year and I went with the Square Trade Warranty for 4 years for an additional $14.37. No deductible, no hidden fees, no shipping, transferable. PPC has 60 day money back/replacement. After that up to one year you have to pay $24.99 for shipping. Their extended warranty if $15 for 3 years.
Slow Cooker Mode had a low, medium and high heat button.
IP has a + and - sign to increase or decrease the time. Others you have to select a preset and keep pressing to increase, you can't decrease time.
Overall ratings - IP 4.7 and PPCXL 4.1. I read through a lot of comments by verified buyers and the PPC owners seemed a lot more upset with customer service. I looked through a lot of Reviewers who do this for a living or at least blog and they leaned towards the IP.
I messaged with the PPCXL people online and you can tell they've been coached for answers knowing what their down faults are and not really answering the question or referencing what you know is a negative.
There are more IPs on the market and most recipes are geared towards it from a "preset button" perspective.
IP has a left and right handle that will hold your lid tilted.
I belong to a Pressure Cooker group - there are a lot of complaints about other manufacturer's instructions, quick start guide, etc. Lots of issues with lids locking, not pressurizing etc and I really don't see this for the Instant Pot family of PCs.
**Sizing -
I measured my crock pot which was 6 quart, so that's what I ordered. It's an OK size for 2 people, but since you can only fill it 2/3 full when cooking under pressure you should take that into consideration. I figure on a roast, I will do the meat first, then veggies. The 6 quart will hold four pint canning jars for sterilization.
**Accessories -
What else to buy? I got the OXO Good Grips steamer with extendable handle and a pack of 3-IP Rings color coded (dark for savory meats, orange for desserts and I will use the clear for yogurt). I had read they were dishwasher safe, but not 100% as they might keep flavors.
On my next order I'm looking at 2 cookbooks (IP Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook for $9 and IP Obsession for $12). There are plenty of Facebook Group pages you can join for recipes too and online reviewers. Just type in what you are making followed by "in a pressure cooker" or "in an IP". I'm also buying IP Silicone Mitts for easy removal of a hot pot since I will be making yogurt ($10).
The only negative of the Instant Pot is you can't get a 10 quart and if I had a REALLY big family that would be the only reason, but based
on the above, I would probably just buy a 2nd Instant Pot.
I hope this is helpful. I did a lot of research and felt the need to share it. I will update this as I use it and get additional questions.
8/9/2017 update - I've been using my IP for a few months now. I use my steamer basket and trivet a lot. I make a "bowl" out of heavy duty foil and put on the trivet when making a whole chicken and it makes trivet clean-up easier. I bought an IP plain glass lid for slow cooker & yogurt mode. I don't use my extra rings cause I use my plain lid for yogurt, so no use to swap rings. I didn't get the silicone mitts. I realized I didn't need them. My inner pot doesn't get that hot on yogurt mode. I like the 2 cookbooks. I use Bar Keeper Friend to clean the pot. Still really happy with my IP-DUO Plus 60. I'm part of a FB PC group and I don't see complaints on the IP. Very happy with my purchase.
12/29/2017 update - So on Black Friday I bought the 3 qt Instant Pot because I felt like I need to have twins. It's a great size and great for
sides and especially my 2 quart of yogurt I make at least weekly, so it doesn't tie up my 6 qt IP. We winter in FL and I was able to "sneak" the
6 qt into the truck and now I have the 3 qt here too. I made an entire Thanksgiving dinner for Christmas (Irma got in our way last month repairing) in the 2 pots. In future years, I'll prob just bring the 3 qt cause it fits better in my cabinets in the mobile home.
I have contacted the Instant Pot customer service department twelve days ago, but have not received an answer or resolution to this problem.
It seems to me that the Instant Pot should last and continue to function well more than a mere three months.
I suggest getting the Nordic bundt pan (SMALL) multi color, extra seal rings (1 for savory, 1 for sweet)... a large steamer basket RSVP Edurance Stainless steel steamer basket wide rim 8 inch mesh basket 3 quart capacity ...And then,snap off the handles when you get it & read the reviews under it to make sure it’ll fit your new IP, kitchen towels to throw over the release valve, a 7inch springform pan (not the silicone one!!)... and a “HIC porcelain soufflé 8 inch” to make a 2 person lasagna in. Also, A good pair of tongs.