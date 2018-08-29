& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker, and Warmer, 8 Quart, 14 One-Touch Programs

4.6 out of 5 stars 64,597 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "instant pot 8 quart"
List Price: $139.95
You Save: $41.99 (30%)
Duo
8-QT
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Best selling model: America’s Most loved multi cooker, built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve desired results every time
  • Cooks fast and saves time: The Instant Pot Duo Multi-Cooker combines 7 Appliances in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker and warmer – and cooks up to 70% faster
  • Consistently delicious: 14 one-touch smart programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more on autopilot – with tasty results
  • Easy to clean: fingerprint-resistant stainless steel lid and components and accessories are dishwasher safe
  • Plenty of recipes: free Instant Pot app on iOS and Android devices is, loaded with hundreds of recipes for any cuisine to get you started on your culinary Adventure. Millions of users provide support and guidance in the many Instant Pot online communities
  • Advanced safety protection - the 10+ built-in safety features, including Overheat protection, safety lock and more to ensure safe pressure cooking
  • Largest size capacity: 8-Quart large capacity cooks for up to 8 people – perfect for families, and also great for MEAL PREPPING and batch cooking for singles and smaller households
  • Stainless Steel Inner Pot: The Instant Pot stainless steel inner pot is made with a 3-ply bottom for durability and is healthy and dishwasher-safe
Customer reviews by feature
Safety Features
4.7 4.7
Versatility
4.7 4.7
Easy to clean
4.7 4.7
Material quality
4.7 4.7
From the manufacturer

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker - Cook up to 70% faster

Use the Instant Pot Duo’s pressure setting to prepare delicious meals 2-3 times faster. You’ll save time and energy, while retaining more of your food’s nutrients.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker - Enjoy easy one pot meals

Fast or slow, the Instant Pot Duo does it all. Sauté, sear and simmer all in one pot. And when dinner is served, enjoy quick and easy cleanup.

Multi-Cooking Functions

Duo 7in1 Hotspot

Explore the Family of Instant Pot EPCs

duo

Duo

duo plus

Duo Plus

ultra

Ultra

Instant Pot, Instapot, Insta Pot, multicooker, pressure cooker

Smart Wifi

max

Max

Instant Pot, Instapot, multicooker, pressure cooker, slow cooker

Duo Evo Plus

Programmable Pressure Cooker
7-in-1 9-in-1 10-in-1 Unlimited Unlimited 10-in-1
Pressure Cooker
Slow Cooker
Rice Cooker
Steamer
Saute
Yogurt Maker
Warmer
Cake/Egg Maker
Sterilizer
Ultra
Alexa & Wifi Enabled

Product description

Style:Duo  |  Size:8-QT

Instant Pot is a smart Electric Pressure Cooker designed by Canadians aiming to be Safe, Convenient and Dependable. It speeds up cooking by 2~6 times using up to 70% less energy and, above all, produces nutritious healthy food in a convenient and consistent fashion. Instant Pot Duo 8 Quart is a 7-in-1 programmable cooker, it replaces 7 kitchen appliances as it has the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker & warmer. 14 built-in smart programs (Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté, Steam, Rice, Porridge, Multigrain, Slow Cook, Keep-Warm, Yogurt, Pasteurize & Jiu Niang) cook your favorite dishes with the press of a button. A 24-hour timer allows for delayed cooking. Automatic keep-warm holds the temperature of the food until you serve it. Instant Pot generates almost no noise and leaks no steam. It traps all the aromas in the food without heating up the kitchen. The 3-ply bottom stainless steel inner pot is extremely durable and leaves no health concerns associated with non-stick coatings. The slim body design has lid holders for both left and right handed users. The brushed stainless steel exterior is finger print resistant. Its elegant and durable design makes it easy to clean and pleasurable to use for the years to come. Instant Pot Duo 8 Quart uses the latest 3rd generation technology with an embedded microprocessor, which monitors the pressure and temperature, keeps time and adjusts heating intensity. The cooking programs have been lab-tested hundreds of times for optimal effect. These greatly improve cooking result and maintain consistence. Instant Pot is carefully designed to eliminate many common errors that could cause harm or spoil food. It passed the stringent UL certification giving you uncompromised safety and peace of mind and protects you with 10 proven safety mechanisms and patented technologies. NOTE: This product is 110v and for use in North America, if you live in Europe or other 220-240v territories this product will not operate. Position the steam release handle to the venting position to release the internal pressure. Open the lid after the pressure is completely released. Power supply: 120V – 60Hz, Power: 1200 watts.

Product information

Style:Duo  |  Size:8-QT

Technical Specification

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
64,597 customer ratings
5 star
83%
4 star
8%
3 star
3%
2 star
2%
1 star
5%
HomeForSummer
1.0 out of 5 stars Bad customer service!
Reviewed in the United States on August 29, 2018
Style Name: DuoSize: 8-QTVerified Purchase
The Galavan
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect Tiny Living appliance
Reviewed in the United States on October 8, 2017
Style Name: DuoSize: 3-QTVerified Purchase
review image
BLS
1.0 out of 5 stars MAJOR FAILURE
Reviewed in the United States on December 31, 2017
Style Name: DuoSize: 8-QTVerified Purchase
1,645 people found this helpful
Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars Very disappointed!
Reviewed in the United States on January 26, 2017
Style Name: DuoSize: 6-QTVerified Purchase
2,086 people found this helpful
Top international reviews

Translate all reviews to English
Help Me, Help You!
4.0 out of 5 stars This Is The Review You Are Looking For...
Reviewed in Canada on April 22, 2018
Style Name: DuoSize: 8-QTVerified Purchase
review imagereview image
Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars Caugh fire!
Reviewed in Canada on August 4, 2019
Style Name: DuoSize: 6-QTVerified Purchase
review imagereview image
Rumi Mohammad
5.0 out of 5 stars Set it and forget it for savory results
Reviewed in Canada on December 27, 2017
Style Name: DuoSize: 8-QTVerified Purchase
48 people found this helpful
Z. El Helwe
1.0 out of 5 stars Not like i was expecting :(
Reviewed in Canada on August 31, 2018
Style Name: DuoSize: 8-QTVerified Purchase
38 people found this helpful
David Retana
5.0 out of 5 stars hace yogurt ? take my money!
Reviewed in Mexico on April 10, 2018
Style Name: DuoSize: 6-QTVerified Purchase
38 people found this helpful
L. S.
5.0 out of 5 stars Every household must have this...
Reviewed in Canada on January 1, 2018
Style Name: DuoSize: 8-QTVerified Purchase
33 people found this helpful
Diego Eduardo Palencia Aguilar
1.0 out of 5 stars Absolutamente nada de garantía fuera de USA
Reviewed in Mexico on July 5, 2019
Style Name: DuoSize: 8-QTVerified Purchase
24 people found this helpful
Clayton Friesen
3.0 out of 5 stars Does not come with steamer basket
Reviewed in Canada on September 28, 2017
Style Name: DuoSize: 3-QTVerified Purchase
28 people found this helpful
KellyC Manitoba
5.0 out of 5 stars LOVE. LOVE
Reviewed in Canada on January 19, 2018
Style Name: DuoSize: 8-QTVerified Purchase
18 people found this helpful
EG
2.0 out of 5 stars In fact I own a 6 quarts Instant Pot right now which I love. But the 3 quarts Instant Pot has resulted ...
Reviewed in Canada on October 30, 2017
Style Name: DuoSize: 3-QTVerified Purchase
20 people found this helpful
チントシヒデ
1.0 out of 5 stars 高圧高熱に関わる家電なので不具合があって出品する事はダメでしょう
Reviewed in Japan on April 7, 2019
Style Name: DuoSize: 6-QTVerified Purchase
review imagereview imagereview imagereview image
Cliente de Amazon
3.0 out of 5 stars Muy pequeña
Reviewed in Mexico on July 28, 2018
Style Name: DuoSize: 3-QTVerified Purchase
16 people found this helpful
J.P.
5.0 out of 5 stars 3qt is perfect for a couple or a single person.
Reviewed in Canada on December 5, 2017
Style Name: DuoSize: 3-QTVerified Purchase
19 people found this helpful
nadene glass
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Pot for a variety of cooking styles!
Reviewed in Canada on September 4, 2018
Style Name: DuoSize: 6-QTVerified Purchase
12 people found this helpful
Abdur Razzaq
5.0 out of 5 stars A must have for daily movers and shakers in your kitchen. Instant Pot.
Reviewed in Canada on January 11, 2018
Style Name: DuoSize: 3-QTVerified Purchase
12 people found this helpful
