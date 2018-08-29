The Instant Pot Has Seriously Changed My Life. It has no doubt cut down my food expenses (cutting down take-out and product waste) but has also renewed my passion for cooking! I was tired of dry over cooked meat and hours of standing in the kitchen trying to simmer cook meals for flavour. I work long hours and can’t devote an entire day to meal prep, so being able to come home and make a one pot meal in 10 minutes with veggies, protein, and my starch all at once has been life changing! You can cook meat from frozen states in minutes with no need to even defrost! I can cook two juicy and tender chicken breasts fully in 5-6 minutes!



So Here Are My Favourite Features Of The Instant Pot DUO Series:



PROS:



FAST

The contents of the pressure cooker cooks at a higher temperature than what can be achieved by a conventional boil — more heat means more speed. Pressure cooking is about twice as fast as conventional cooking (sometimes, faster!) I have included a few of the cook times below for common meats below. Cooking both from fresh or frozen states. Please be advised a full set of cooking times and charts will be available to you in the included "recipe book" that comes with your instant pot. Below I provide my personal experiences so yours may differ slightly.



BEEF:

• Pot Roasts – 30 – 40 minutes

• Stew Meat – 15 – 20 minutes

• Ribs – 25 – 30 minutes

• Ground Beef, frozen – 10-25 minutes



CHICKEN

• Whole – 6 minutes per pound

• Boneless – 5-8 minutes

• Boneless, frozen – 8-12 minutes

• Bone-In – 10 – 15 minutes



PORK

• Ham, re-heat boneless fully cooked – 6 – 7 minutes

• Ham, shoulder – 8 minutes/1LB

• Roast, butt – 15 minutes/1LB

• Roast, loin – 20 minutes/1LB

• Ribs – 20 – 25 minutes

• Chops – 5 – 6 minutes



FISH

• Whole – 5 – 6 minutes

• Whole, frozen – 7 – 10 minutes

• Fillets – 2 – 3 minutes

• Fillet, frozen – 3 – 4 minutes



Please note that you can also make grains, fruits and vegetables (fresh or frozen), as well as yogurt and many desserts in this post aswell. Cook time will be available in your guide but I will add pictures attached to this review of the cooling charts for your knowledge. This review cannot possibly cover all the amazing things this pot can do for you.



EASE OF USE

I truly believe anyone can make a fantastic meal regardless of skill set! The instant pot Duo offers preset programs so it's as easy as putting your meat/starch/whatever in the pot, adding water, closing the lid and pressing a button to get it started. No calculations required! Please note, just because you do not have a certain pre-set button on your model does not mean you cannot use your pot to make it. For example, the Duo series does not has a "cake" button pre-set. All this means is that you will follow a recipe and instead of hitting "cake" you will hit "manual" and cook it at pressure for however long the recipe says. This pot truly can do everything!



HEALTHY

"Pressure cooking is one of the healthiest cooking methods. According to a study published in the Journal of Food Science, pressure cooking preserves 90-95% of vitamins. The extra speed and heat of pressure cooking practically flash-cooks vegetables, allowing them to retain more vitamins than boiling, (which only retains 40-75%), or even conventional steaming (75-90%!)" -Instant Pot



GREEN

"Pressure cookers require less energy/electricity to operate during the cooking process. Less heat and time translates to up to 70% energy savings in comparison to conventional cooking methods." - Instant Pot



SAFE

These are not your grandmother's pressure cookers! The days of worrying about your cooler exploding are gone! Modern pressure cookers have additional safety systems to ensure that if one should fail, another will kick-in. This pot is so safe that I truly believe there is nothing to be worried about. The only problem I do have with it though, is the steam release valve. If used improperly you could get burned by steam. I will be covering that next in the CONS section. Item list 1 star off review for the hazard of a steam burn.



So What Are The Cons:



1. The steam release valve- I am not a fan of this design for two reasons:



The first being that the valve must be reset from its "venting" positions to its "sealed" position each time before pressure cooking. When pressure cooking and time is finished the valve will automatically go from sealed to venting. However, it does not reset, so next time you go to pressure cook in this pot you will need to remember to reset the valve to "sealing" or you will open your pot and find out your food is underdone. Sadly this model does not alert you if you forget. If this is a big deal breaker for you like it was for me, I recommend you check out my review on the Instant Pot Ultra 60. It has an automatic venting/sealing feature so you no longer have to worry about this.



Second, the position of the valve. Please always use a long spoon or included rice paddle to push the steam valve to venting If you want a "quick release." Never use your fingers. The steam comes out of the valve at extremely high pressure and it is HOT HOT HOT. This appears to be a major design flaw in my opinion. As long as you stand back a little from the valve and do not use your hands then you should not get burnt. So always use a long spoon. Another tip is that your making good that could splatter out from the pressure and make a mess, throw a dish towel over the valve as it vents to prevent a clean up.



2. Cooking with Stainless Steel:



This is a learning curve. If you are unfamiliar with how to properly heat the pot before use (especially in saute mode) it is easy to burn food in the beginning. Luckily there are many online resources on how to do this and its pretty simple!



3. Accessories CAN be Expensive:



Although its easy to get around buying a bunch of extra stuff, you may find yourself going down the rabbit hole of wanting to try it all. If you are new to cooking this might mean needing some new things for the kitchen. Most everything can be made in this pot though with common glass dishes and the included trivet.



Other Great Things Not Mentioned:



-Colourful Manual that is easy to follow with lots of pictures!

-Many online support and chat groups for 24/7 support and advice!

-Fits neatly onto any amount of kitchen counter space.



And Many more!!! This is just a starter list!!



Overall I would highly recommend this product to anyone looking to cut down on there time in the kitchen, trying to save money or just make more flavourful and healthy meals! The Instant Pot Duo has all the same functionally of the upgraded models but without the extra price. It is however missing a few of the "bells and whistles" that do make your life even easier but are not a necessity to making amazing food 70% faster! If you are looking for the most fancy version of them all I recommend you check out my review of the "Ultra 60 Instant Pot" model, which is my everyday user and total favourite.



Was this helpful? Happy cooking!