Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker, and Warmer, 8 Quart, 14 One-Touch Programs
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Best selling model: America’s Most loved multi cooker, built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve desired results every time
- Cooks fast and saves time: The Instant Pot Duo Multi-Cooker combines 7 Appliances in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker and warmer – and cooks up to 70% faster
- Consistently delicious: 14 one-touch smart programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more on autopilot – with tasty results
- Easy to clean: fingerprint-resistant stainless steel lid and components and accessories are dishwasher safe
- Plenty of recipes: free Instant Pot app on iOS and Android devices is, loaded with hundreds of recipes for any cuisine to get you started on your culinary Adventure. Millions of users provide support and guidance in the many Instant Pot online communities
- Advanced safety protection - the 10+ built-in safety features, including Overheat protection, safety lock and more to ensure safe pressure cooking
- Largest size capacity: 8-Quart large capacity cooks for up to 8 people – perfect for families, and also great for MEAL PREPPING and batch cooking for singles and smaller households
- Stainless Steel Inner Pot: The Instant Pot stainless steel inner pot is made with a 3-ply bottom for durability and is healthy and dishwasher-safe
From the manufacturer
Use the Instant Pot Duo’s pressure setting to prepare delicious meals 2-3 times faster. You’ll save time and energy, while retaining more of your food’s nutrients.
Fast or slow, the Instant Pot Duo does it all. Sauté, sear and simmer all in one pot. And when dinner is served, enjoy quick and easy cleanup.
Multi-Cooking Functions
Explore the Family of Instant Pot EPCs
|
Duo
|
Duo Plus
|
Ultra
|
Smart Wifi
|
Max
|
Duo Evo Plus
|
Programmable Pressure Cooker
|7-in-1
|9-in-1
|10-in-1
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|10-in-1
|
Pressure Cooker
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|
Slow Cooker
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|
Rice Cooker
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|
Steamer
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|
Saute
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|
Yogurt Maker
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|
Warmer
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|
Cake/Egg Maker
|✘
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✔
|
Sterilizer
|✘
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✔
|
Ultra
|✘
|✘
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✔
|
Alexa & Wifi Enabled
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✔
|✘
|✘
Product description
Instant Pot is a smart Electric Pressure Cooker designed by Canadians aiming to be Safe, Convenient and Dependable. It speeds up cooking by 2~6 times using up to 70% less energy and, above all, produces nutritious healthy food in a convenient and consistent fashion. Instant Pot Duo 8 Quart is a 7-in-1 programmable cooker, it replaces 7 kitchen appliances as it has the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker & warmer. 14 built-in smart programs (Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté, Steam, Rice, Porridge, Multigrain, Slow Cook, Keep-Warm, Yogurt, Pasteurize & Jiu Niang) cook your favorite dishes with the press of a button. A 24-hour timer allows for delayed cooking. Automatic keep-warm holds the temperature of the food until you serve it. Instant Pot generates almost no noise and leaks no steam. It traps all the aromas in the food without heating up the kitchen. The 3-ply bottom stainless steel inner pot is extremely durable and leaves no health concerns associated with non-stick coatings. The slim body design has lid holders for both left and right handed users. The brushed stainless steel exterior is finger print resistant. Its elegant and durable design makes it easy to clean and pleasurable to use for the years to come. Instant Pot Duo 8 Quart uses the latest 3rd generation technology with an embedded microprocessor, which monitors the pressure and temperature, keeps time and adjusts heating intensity. The cooking programs have been lab-tested hundreds of times for optimal effect. These greatly improve cooking result and maintain consistence. Instant Pot is carefully designed to eliminate many common errors that could cause harm or spoil food. It passed the stringent UL certification giving you uncompromised safety and peace of mind and protects you with 10 proven safety mechanisms and patented technologies. NOTE: This product is 110v and for use in North America, if you live in Europe or other 220-240v territories this product will not operate. Position the steam release handle to the venting position to release the internal pressure. Open the lid after the pressure is completely released. Power supply: 120V – 60Hz, Power: 1200 watts.
Until last week... My pot just didn't turn on! I tried other outlets and other electronics so it was not the outlet. I moved the pot to a different outlet, nothing. It was the pot. The manual gave explicit troubleshooting directions based on what is wrong. Not turning on meant that the circuit board blew and it advised to call support, which I did. When you call, an automated message tells you to go online and put in a ticket- because this is clearly a company that doesn't want to be bothered 'talking' to their customers. So I do this. A day later no response! So I email again asking for help. This time I email them the same information. Didn't hear from them until Friday! I needed my pot fixed on Tuesday.... On Thursday though I had had enough and called Amazon who thankfully knows how to treat customers and were able to refund me the product and I shipped it back to them. The pot was less than a year of purchase and within warranty after all! Even Amazon tried getting ahold of the company and they couldn't get a response!
Beware of this brand! I would look for another pressure cooker because when it breaks, and it likely will, you won't be getting help for days....
My first attempt to post this review Amazon blocked for an unknown reason. It should be posted though people should know what kind of company this is...
I live in a Sprinter van full-time and was using an induction burner for cooking, but since I've gotten this little gem, I haven't used the induction burner once!
This is so easy to use, and it's the perfect size for one or two people. I've been making a lot of stews, and I'll saute the onions, carrots, and meat (if I'm using meat) then add everything else, seal it, and set it for 7 minutes on high pressure. I let it release naturally and have a perfectly cooked, tasty meal every time. This gives me enough for 4 or 5 servings.
I also quick soaked beans the other day by covering them with water, hitting pressure for 5 min. then letting it release naturally and let it sit (not on keep warm) for a couple of hours.
I'll often make dinner right after I reheat my lunch, and make sure the keep warm function is on. I'm able to drive with it in my sink and have a hot, healthy, delicious meal waiting for me when I'm done driving.
I've even baked banana bread in it!!! So exciting, because I don't have an oven. It turned out SO good! I used one of the containers and the lid from my To-Go Ware stainless steel lunch container to bake it in on the rack.
Because this cooks so quickly, it is very easy on my solar system. I can reheat leftovers on saute in 4 minutes, and it's only drawing 67a while it's on.
I did have a VitaClay, that I absolutely loved for making beans, and especially bone broth, but it takes much longer to cook and is heavier. So, more battery drain, more storage space, and more weight as compared to the Instant Pot Mini and the Mini wins on each count!
Top international reviews
So Here Are My Favourite Features Of The Instant Pot DUO Series:
PROS:
FAST
The contents of the pressure cooker cooks at a higher temperature than what can be achieved by a conventional boil — more heat means more speed. Pressure cooking is about twice as fast as conventional cooking (sometimes, faster!) I have included a few of the cook times below for common meats below. Cooking both from fresh or frozen states. Please be advised a full set of cooking times and charts will be available to you in the included "recipe book" that comes with your instant pot. Below I provide my personal experiences so yours may differ slightly.
BEEF:
• Pot Roasts – 30 – 40 minutes
• Stew Meat – 15 – 20 minutes
• Ribs – 25 – 30 minutes
• Ground Beef, frozen – 10-25 minutes
CHICKEN
• Whole – 6 minutes per pound
• Boneless – 5-8 minutes
• Boneless, frozen – 8-12 minutes
• Bone-In – 10 – 15 minutes
PORK
• Ham, re-heat boneless fully cooked – 6 – 7 minutes
• Ham, shoulder – 8 minutes/1LB
• Roast, butt – 15 minutes/1LB
• Roast, loin – 20 minutes/1LB
• Ribs – 20 – 25 minutes
• Chops – 5 – 6 minutes
FISH
• Whole – 5 – 6 minutes
• Whole, frozen – 7 – 10 minutes
• Fillets – 2 – 3 minutes
• Fillet, frozen – 3 – 4 minutes
Please note that you can also make grains, fruits and vegetables (fresh or frozen), as well as yogurt and many desserts in this post aswell. Cook time will be available in your guide but I will add pictures attached to this review of the cooling charts for your knowledge. This review cannot possibly cover all the amazing things this pot can do for you.
EASE OF USE
I truly believe anyone can make a fantastic meal regardless of skill set! The instant pot Duo offers preset programs so it's as easy as putting your meat/starch/whatever in the pot, adding water, closing the lid and pressing a button to get it started. No calculations required! Please note, just because you do not have a certain pre-set button on your model does not mean you cannot use your pot to make it. For example, the Duo series does not has a "cake" button pre-set. All this means is that you will follow a recipe and instead of hitting "cake" you will hit "manual" and cook it at pressure for however long the recipe says. This pot truly can do everything!
HEALTHY
"Pressure cooking is one of the healthiest cooking methods. According to a study published in the Journal of Food Science, pressure cooking preserves 90-95% of vitamins. The extra speed and heat of pressure cooking practically flash-cooks vegetables, allowing them to retain more vitamins than boiling, (which only retains 40-75%), or even conventional steaming (75-90%!)" -Instant Pot
GREEN
"Pressure cookers require less energy/electricity to operate during the cooking process. Less heat and time translates to up to 70% energy savings in comparison to conventional cooking methods." - Instant Pot
SAFE
These are not your grandmother's pressure cookers! The days of worrying about your cooler exploding are gone! Modern pressure cookers have additional safety systems to ensure that if one should fail, another will kick-in. This pot is so safe that I truly believe there is nothing to be worried about. The only problem I do have with it though, is the steam release valve. If used improperly you could get burned by steam. I will be covering that next in the CONS section. Item list 1 star off review for the hazard of a steam burn.
So What Are The Cons:
1. The steam release valve- I am not a fan of this design for two reasons:
The first being that the valve must be reset from its "venting" positions to its "sealed" position each time before pressure cooking. When pressure cooking and time is finished the valve will automatically go from sealed to venting. However, it does not reset, so next time you go to pressure cook in this pot you will need to remember to reset the valve to "sealing" or you will open your pot and find out your food is underdone. Sadly this model does not alert you if you forget. If this is a big deal breaker for you like it was for me, I recommend you check out my review on the Instant Pot Ultra 60. It has an automatic venting/sealing feature so you no longer have to worry about this.
Second, the position of the valve. Please always use a long spoon or included rice paddle to push the steam valve to venting If you want a "quick release." Never use your fingers. The steam comes out of the valve at extremely high pressure and it is HOT HOT HOT. This appears to be a major design flaw in my opinion. As long as you stand back a little from the valve and do not use your hands then you should not get burnt. So always use a long spoon. Another tip is that your making good that could splatter out from the pressure and make a mess, throw a dish towel over the valve as it vents to prevent a clean up.
2. Cooking with Stainless Steel:
This is a learning curve. If you are unfamiliar with how to properly heat the pot before use (especially in saute mode) it is easy to burn food in the beginning. Luckily there are many online resources on how to do this and its pretty simple!
3. Accessories CAN be Expensive:
Although its easy to get around buying a bunch of extra stuff, you may find yourself going down the rabbit hole of wanting to try it all. If you are new to cooking this might mean needing some new things for the kitchen. Most everything can be made in this pot though with common glass dishes and the included trivet.
Other Great Things Not Mentioned:
-Colourful Manual that is easy to follow with lots of pictures!
-Many online support and chat groups for 24/7 support and advice!
-Fits neatly onto any amount of kitchen counter space.
And Many more!!! This is just a starter list!!
Overall I would highly recommend this product to anyone looking to cut down on there time in the kitchen, trying to save money or just make more flavourful and healthy meals! The Instant Pot Duo has all the same functionally of the upgraded models but without the extra price. It is however missing a few of the "bells and whistles" that do make your life even easier but are not a necessity to making amazing food 70% faster! If you are looking for the most fancy version of them all I recommend you check out my review of the "Ultra 60 Instant Pot" model, which is my everyday user and total favourite.
Was this helpful? Happy cooking!
It's caught fire! It was plugged in OFF mode and it just star melting from the bottom. All the house felt in a black smoke!
I googled and find that in 2018 Instant pot recall 100.000 instant pots because they was fire hazard!
My wife loves the fact she can simply set it and forget it. No more checking back every few minutes to stir and make sure nothing's boiling over onto the range. Instructions were easy to follow and get started. We have enough flexibility to customize the settings.
It's very quiet. It does produce a fair bit of steam near the end of the cycle, so you'll want to position it near a vent. Takes about an hour to cook what we've tried so far, but you can cancel near the end if you need to. Our first 2 batches did get stuck some food stuck on the bottom of the pot. It was easy enough to wipe off with a soft sponge. Newer batches haven't gotten stuck at all, likely because we figured out the right timings.
We're glad we got the larger pot. The instructions say you can only fill the pot up to 1/2 or 2/3 depending on the cooking mode. We've hit those marks easily.
cocido, esponjado y no batido, y es que regularmente me queda duro en la cacerola
que uso habitualmente para el arroz.
inmediatamente me contacte al servicio tecnico y desgraciadamente no hacen valida la garantia en Mexico
mi pregunta es..
¿Por que venden un producto que no tiene garantia?
mucha falta de profesionalismo
すごく期待して購入に至るまでの品物なのでメーカさんしっかり対応してほしいです
ちなみに現在アマゾンさんとやりとり中
3qt is perfect for 1 or 2 people easy. Don't buy one too big if you don't need it. I'm glad I didn't.
Item was exactly as described, comes with a mini cookbook and a few little gadgets for the pot. Delivery was quicker than noted which is always a plus and did not have any issues so far. Great item!
I accidentally landed upon this product, as I always used the traditional cooker or electric rice cooker, and other products, ironically, I bumped into this, but not from Amazon, but youtube, while I was searching for some recipes, and there was something called as "instant pot", and Amazon helped to show this warehouse deal, which I took it. I did look into serious review online and heard from all sides on its usage and did not find really any negative review so far (except for someone who did not know how to cook it :-)), and I went with it. When I arrived, I was amazed by its quality product, beautiful finish, sturdy body, excellent color (stainless steel outer layer, and black shell combination, I liked the natural color), and of course it features, everything is designed to perfection. What also amazed me is the strong online community and its own apps for recipes, etc. which gave me enough knowledge in 1 day to get started with it and make amazing dishes, made 3 dishes, in my very first day, and all were cooked to perfection, without burning or overcooking it. Kept the flavor intact and since its all in 1 pot, cleaning was a breeze. Thanks to the designer.