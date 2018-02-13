Excellent, love it! I do have one huge caveat though. My Instant Pot LUX Mini 3 Qt 6-in-1 Multi- Use came with the expected accessories including the Instant Pot Recipe Booklet, 4th Edition. The 4th Edition has some glaring omissions. On page 17 there are three recipes, PERFECT BASMATI RICE, PERFECT JASMINE RICE and PERFECT BROWN RICE. All three recipes omit the Cook time, e.g., PERFECT BROWN RICE should include Cook time: 22 minutes, however, it does not and neither do the other two recipes listed on this page. The only thing it does say in step 3. is ..."[Pressure Cook] or [Manual] and then adjust the [+] or [-] button to set 4 minutes of pressure cooking time."



If one is unfamiliar with pressure cooking, let alone Instant Pots, this causes no end of confusion and problems, because I guarantee you, if one sets the time to 4 minutes, nothing will be cooked.



I have not researched the other recipes in this booklet, however, don't have a lot of confidence they may have omissions too. I did go on the internet and found the actual cooking time to be 22-25 minutes.



I also called the Instant Pot company and after some explaining and the person there who was using the 3rd Edition of the above booklet, we figured out that the 3rd Ed. does list the actual cooking time in these three recipes and that it is indeed omitted in the 4th Edition. I have opened a 'trouble ticket' with the company, asking that they send me a copy of the 3rd Edition booklet and we'll see how that sorts out.



I did get a preliminary response that says if it's under warranty to contact the company I purchased it from which in this case is, of course, Amazon. I truly doubt that Amazon will consider themselves to be in this loop. I will try to update this as it unfolds.