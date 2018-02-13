4 Year Housewares Protection Planfrom Asurion, LLC
Instant Pot Lux Mini 6-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, and Warmer, 3 Quart, 10 One-Touch Programs
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Built with the latest 3rd generation microprocessor technology, up to 240 minutes pressure-cooking up to 24 hours delay start, automatic keep Warm up to 10 hours, 3 temperatures in sauté & slow cook
- Instant Pot Lux 3 quart replaces 6 Appliances in 1
- Accessories include, stainless steel steam rack without handles, rice paddle, Soup Spoon, measuring cup, recipe booklet (English) manual and time table
- Power supply: 120V – 60Hz
From the manufacturer
Instant Pot Lux Mini 6-in-1, 3 Quart Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker
With Advanced Microprocessor Technology.
6 kitchen appliances in 1
Pressure Cooker, Rice Cooker, Sauté, Steamer, Slow Cooker and Warmer.
Easy One Touch Controls
Simple as pressing a button.
Consistent Results, 3rd Generation Technology
Built-in microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, adjusts heat intensity and duration to prepare healthy, tasty dishes.
Alexa Skill & Free App
Alexa guided cooking, 300+ Recipes, Getting Started Videos, Favorite Recipe List, Personalized Grocery List and more.
High Pressure Settings
Cook Healthy Food Fast. Cooking with high pressure reduces cooking time by up to 70%, while saving energy.
Adjustable Temperature Settings
Less, Normal and More -
3 temperatures in ‘Sauté’ for searing, simmering or thickening and 3 temperatures in ‘Slow Cook’ to provide greater flexibility.
Stainless Steel Cooking Pot, Steam Rack & Lid
Healthy, food grade 304 (18/8), no chemical coatings, 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution. The inner cooking pot, lid and steam rack are dishwasher safe.
Exterior
Large display panel, Brushed stainless steel, finger print resistant.
UL & ULC certification:
Instant Pot has been designed with 10 safety mechanisms and patented technologies.
Safety Without Compromise
Has Been Carefully Designed To Eliminate Many Common Errors Which May Cause Harm.
1. Steam Release, 2. Anti-Block Shield ,3. Safety Lid Lock , 4. Lid Position Detection ,5. Automatic Temperature Control 6. Overheat (Burn) Protection, 7. Automatic Pressure Control , 8. Electrical Fuse, 9. Thermal Fuse, 10. Leaky Lid Detection
|Lux Mini 3Qt
|Duo Mini 3 Qt
|Duo Plus Mini 3 Qt
|Ultra Mini 3 Qt
|6 In 1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker
|7 In 1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker
|9-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker
|10-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker
|Smart Built-In Programs (microprocessor technology)
|10
|11
|13
|14
|Pot Size , Heating Element Power, Voltage and Display
|3 Quart / 700W / 120V~60Hz / LED
|3 Quart / 700W / 120V~60Hz / LED
|3 Quart / 700W / 120V~60Hz / LCD
|3 Quart / 700W / 120V~60Hz / / LCD
|Preset Temperatures
|7
|12
|13
|21
|Control Type
|Button
|Button
|Button
|Dial and Button
|Pressure Cooking Time
|Up to 4 hours
|Up to 4 hours
|Up to 4 hours
|Up to 6 hours
|Safety (UL/ULC certified)
|10 Safety Features
|10 Safety Features
|10 Safety Features
|11 Safety Features. 11th feature - Quick Release Button
Product description
Instant Pot Lux mini is the ideal companion to the Instant Pot Lux 60 and Lux 80, it combines 6 appliances in 1 including: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, saute, steamer, and warmer. 10 smart built-in programs - soup/broth, meat/stew, steam, egg, saute, rice, porridge, keep warm, pressure cook and slow cook your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button. The Instant Pot Lux mini rice cooker function cooks up to 6 Cups of uncooked rice (12 Cups cooked rice). the Lux mini is versatile it can be used at home to make a small dish for two, side dish or while traveling such as camping, traveling by RV, boating, Sailing, or hotel excursions etc.. a 24-hour delay start timer for delayed cooking is great for busy families allowing you to have your food ready when you get home from a busy day at work. Automatic keep warm holds the temperature of the dish until you serve. The Lux mini is the perfect digital multi-use programmable slow cooker, pressure cooker to have as a companion to the Lux 60 or 80. Instant Pot is the ideal kitchen appliance for your faced-paced, healthy lifestyle.
If one is unfamiliar with pressure cooking, let alone Instant Pots, this causes no end of confusion and problems, because I guarantee you, if one sets the time to 4 minutes, nothing will be cooked.
I have not researched the other recipes in this booklet, however, don't have a lot of confidence they may have omissions too. I did go on the internet and found the actual cooking time to be 22-25 minutes.
I also called the Instant Pot company and after some explaining and the person there who was using the 3rd Edition of the above booklet, we figured out that the 3rd Ed. does list the actual cooking time in these three recipes and that it is indeed omitted in the 4th Edition. I have opened a 'trouble ticket' with the company, asking that they send me a copy of the 3rd Edition booklet and we'll see how that sorts out.
I did get a preliminary response that says if it's under warranty to contact the company I purchased it from which in this case is, of course, Amazon. I truly doubt that Amazon will consider themselves to be in this loop. I will try to update this as it unfolds.
Top international reviews
A must buy if you're single and like to cook pasta's, rice, and any major food that uses water. My favorite part is using the saute mode to cook meat and then being able to add my pasta ingredients right after. No washing 3 pots and pans for one dish.
Keep in mind the title for this unit is slightly misleading. It is anything but instant. Yes the pressure cooking is faster than boiling most products however the time it takes to preheat the unit is just as long as it takes to boil water with any decent stove. All in all, you're saving about 4 minutes of time with pastas and gaining about 10 minutes of time with rice. Like I said - anything but instant.
Another note is to wash the pot extremely well before using it. I took a paper towel and wiped the entire thing down and found a yellow chemical like substance, as well black stainless steel metal grease all over the towel.
Be very careful you don't add this stuff to your cooking and always do the test method printed in the manual twice before using the unit for food.
All in all it's a good product, but I can't glorify it with a perfect 5 star rating like other reviews.
I will be purchasing again Instant Pot Ultra 10in1; as I have absolutely loved that unit until it stopped working a week ago.