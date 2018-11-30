Other Sellers on Amazon
Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker, Cake Maker, and Warmer|6 Quart|13 One-Touch Programs
|$149.95
$89.99
|$59.96 (40%)
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Cooks Fast & Saves Time: The Instant Pot Smart Wifi combines 8 kitchen appliances in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, sauté pan, steamer, and warmer
- Consistently Delicious: 13 one-touch Smart Programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more on autopilot – with tasty results
- Connected for Ease of Use: Compatible with Alexa and wifi - control your Instant Pot Smart Wifi in the palm of your hand with the Instant Pot app or through voice with Alexa. Includes access to 1,000+ pre-programmed recipes and verify cooking progress, share cooker access with family, and receive alerts on your mobile device
- Accessories included: Stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup and condensation collector
- Advanced Safety Protection: The 10+ built-in safety features, including Overheat Protection, Safety Lock and more to ensure safe pressure cooking
- Plenty of Recipes: Free Instant Pot app on iOS and Android devices is loaded with hundreds of recipes for any cuisine to get you started on your culinary adventure. Millions of users provide support and guidance in the many Instant Pot online communities
- Most Popular Size Capacity: 6-quart large capacity cooks for up to 6 people – perfect for families, and also great for meal prepping and batch cooking for singles and smaller households
- Cookware-Grade Inner Pot: The Instant Pot stainless steel inner pot is made with a 3-ply bottom for durability and is healthy and dishwasher-safe
From the manufacturer
The Meat/Stew Smart Program cooks beef and pork the way you like it—anywhere from rare to fall-off-the-bone. The Poultry Smart Program cooks moist and tender chicken, turkey and other poultry, even from frozen.
No stirring or watching over the dish as it cooks. Pair your mobile device to the Instant Pot App to control your multicooker, check progress, and get notifications about your meal.
Product description
The Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi has arrived on the kitchen scene! The first multi-use programmable pressure cooker that can now be controlled and monitored with your mobile devices. Designed with a large display Screen, stainless steel cooking pot, 6 quart, 1000 watts. Not only will you experience meats cook faster, inexpensive cuts of meat become more tender with a melt-in your mouth Texture that few other cooking methods can replicate especially in less than an hour. You can now cook beans and lentils with no pre-soaking making last minute meal planning much easier. Even tough beans like chickpeas, and kidney beans can be prepared in approximately 30 minutes. How about chili or Irish stew prepared within an hour, risotto in 30 minutes, and best of all, with no stirring or watching over the dish as it cooks. Simply, monitor the progress of your meal from With your mobile device. Mobile devices, for Android 5. 0 or later and for iOS 9. 0 or later. Cooker requires 2. 4GHz Frequency band to operate with app.
PRESSURE FUNCTION: The idea of cooking a whole chicken in 10 minutes or soup in 20 all in ONE POT is kind of insane, but this is the real deal! I mainly use It as a pressure cooker. It has many other functions though.
SAUTE FUNCTION:I like to sauté my veggies before pressure cooking whatever I am cooking in the Instant Pot. The sauté function heats up in less than 2 minutes.
SLOW COOKER: It does seem to cook a little faster than a normal crock pot but as long as you watch it, it still makes great food!
RICE COOKER: Check! That works.
FROZEN FOOD: I pulled chicken right out of the freezer and cooked It in my Instant Pot in 10 minutes. It tasted great!
CLEAN: Everything just wipes out so easily! I am so impressed of the non-stick surface the insert is. Nothing can stick to that thing.
I haven't tried the other functions yet but I will update my review as I go.
Also I noticed the majority of the bad reviews are from the BLUETOOTH MODEL, which I have researched and been discontinued.
This is a necessity in the kitchen-must have!
You don't need to have the wifi Instant Pot to use the app which has some recipes shared by others. Once you have the wifi connected to your pot, the app lets you know the status; pre-heating, cooking with time info, warming with time info. Some of the functions and recipes let you start the cooking process directly from the app. I really liked the notifications alerting of each stage.
My first cook test I had it going from the pot itself, but the app said my pot was not connected. I then noticed the wifi symbol was not showing on the pot's display. I pressed Cancel, played around with the Pressure button to get the wifi symbol to turn on, and then it showed as connected on my phone. I'm assuming you may have to do this each time you power the pot on.
PERFECT hard boiled eggs with shells that peel off like butter. 1 cup water, rack in bottom, dozen eggs (can use more or less), 5 minutes HIGH pressure, 5 minutes natural release, release remaining pressure manually, put finished eggs into bowl of cold water.