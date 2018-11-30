& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker, Cake Maker, and Warmer|6 Quart|13 One-Touch Programs

4.2 out of 5 stars 536 ratings
List Price $149.95
You Save: $59.96 (40%)
  • Cooks Fast & Saves Time: The Instant Pot Smart Wifi combines 8 kitchen appliances in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, sauté pan, steamer, and warmer
  • Consistently Delicious: 13 one-touch Smart Programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more on autopilot – with tasty results
  • Connected for Ease of Use: Compatible with Alexa and wifi - control your Instant Pot Smart Wifi in the palm of your hand with the Instant Pot app or through voice with Alexa. Includes access to 1,000+ pre-programmed recipes and verify cooking progress, share cooker access with family, and receive alerts on your mobile device
  • Accessories included: Stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup and condensation collector
  • Advanced Safety Protection: The 10+ built-in safety features, including Overheat Protection, Safety Lock and more to ensure safe pressure cooking
  • Plenty of Recipes: Free Instant Pot app on iOS and Android devices is loaded with hundreds of recipes for any cuisine to get you started on your culinary adventure. Millions of users provide support and guidance in the many Instant Pot online communities
  • Most Popular Size Capacity: 6-quart large capacity cooks for up to 6 people – perfect for families, and also great for meal prepping and batch cooking for singles and smaller households
  • Cookware-Grade Inner Pot: The Instant Pot stainless steel inner pot is made with a 3-ply bottom for durability and is healthy and dishwasher-safe
From the manufacturer

The Meat/Stew Smart Program cooks beef and pork the way you like it—anywhere from rare to fall-off-the-bone. The Poultry Smart Program cooks moist and tender chicken, turkey and other poultry, even from frozen.

No stirring or watching over the dish as it cooks. Pair your mobile device to the Instant Pot App to control your multicooker, check progress, and get notifications about your meal.

Multi-Cooking Functions

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker, Cake Maker, and Warmer|6 Quart|13 One-Touch Programs
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker, and Warmer|6 Quart|Teal|11 One-Touch Programs
Mealthy MultiPot 9-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker 6 Quarts with Stainless Steel Pot, Steamer Basket, instant access to recipe app. Pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, rice cooker, yogurt, steam
Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker, Cake Maker, Egg Cooker, Sterilizer, and Warmer|8 Quart|16 One-Touch Programs
Instant Pot Lux 6-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, and Warmer|6 Quart|Red|12 One-Touch Programs
Instant Pot Max 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker, Sous Vide, Canning, and Warmer|6 Quart|8 One-Touch Programs
Product description

The Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi has arrived on the kitchen scene! The first multi-use programmable pressure cooker that can now be controlled and monitored with your mobile devices. Designed with a large display Screen, stainless steel cooking pot, 6 quart, 1000 watts. Not only will you experience meats cook faster, inexpensive cuts of meat become more tender with a melt-in your mouth Texture that few other cooking methods can replicate especially in less than an hour. You can now cook beans and lentils with no pre-soaking making last minute meal planning much easier. Even tough beans like chickpeas, and kidney beans can be prepared in approximately 30 minutes. How about chili or Irish stew prepared within an hour, risotto in 30 minutes, and best of all, with no stirring or watching over the dish as it cooks. Simply, monitor the progress of your meal from With your mobile device. Mobile devices, for Android 5. 0 or later and for iOS 9. 0 or later. Cooker requires 2. 4GHz Frequency band to operate with app.

Product information

Technical Specification

User Manual [pdf ]

Warranty & Support

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.2 out of 5 stars
4.2 out of 5
536 customer ratings
5 star
68%
4 star
9%
3 star
7%
2 star
4%
1 star
12%

519 customer reviews

Nick
1.0 out of 5 starsYou are required to share your personal information if you want to use WiFi
November 30, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
354 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
MB
2.0 out of 5 starsApp works, but Big Brother is watching!
November 15, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
254 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
S P
1.0 out of 5 starsDoes not connect to wifi
November 15, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
155 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
EIE
1.0 out of 5 starsWifi function doesn't work .. App is useless.
November 25, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
111 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Lisa
1.0 out of 5 starsNot accessible for the blind!
November 15, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
110 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Rebecca Zwiefelhofer
5.0 out of 5 starsThe best invention ever!
December 18, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
74 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Gap
5.0 out of 5 starsWifi setup SOLVED / Android failed, iOS success
December 2, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
73 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Maria
1.0 out of 5 starsBuy anything else
November 18, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
64 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

