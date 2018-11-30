Tried at least 10 times to connect the Smart Wifi 60 to my network on Android phone (Samsung Note 9) and it failed every time. Decided to try an iPad and it connected on the 1st try. Not sure if it has anything to do with Android version (8.1.0) but was very frustrating. I have my home router setup with separate SSIDs for 2.4 and 5.0 so it was not an issue of being on the wrong wifi speed. Once I got it connected, my Android phone immediately started working and sending me alerts while I ran through the initial water test from the iPad. Closed the app on the iPad and my phone remained working.



You don't need to have the wifi Instant Pot to use the app which has some recipes shared by others. Once you have the wifi connected to your pot, the app lets you know the status; pre-heating, cooking with time info, warming with time info. Some of the functions and recipes let you start the cooking process directly from the app. I really liked the notifications alerting of each stage.



My first cook test I had it going from the pot itself, but the app said my pot was not connected. I then noticed the wifi symbol was not showing on the pot's display. I pressed Cancel, played around with the Pressure button to get the wifi symbol to turn on, and then it showed as connected on my phone. I'm assuming you may have to do this each time you power the pot on.



PERFECT hard boiled eggs with shells that peel off like butter. 1 cup water, rack in bottom, dozen eggs (can use more or less), 5 minutes HIGH pressure, 5 minutes natural release, release remaining pressure manually, put finished eggs into bowl of cold water.