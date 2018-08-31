We bough an Ultra Mini around two months ago. It was instant love with the device. As a matter of fact, one week later we ordered a larger unit.



Just recently we found that the front dialing button was stuck. I carefully removed it and found that it was bent out of shape in the portion that seats inside of the panel. It is easy to figure out that this could have happened because of the heat that the unit generates (button is made of plastic).



I contacted Instant Pot customer service asking if this was covered by warranty, or if not, how could I purchase a replacement. This is their reply:



"Hello Edmundo,



Thank you for getting that information to us, it is appreciated.



This piece is not sold separately as the base comes as one full unit. This is not something that is covered under warranty. With that said we can offer you our loyalty price on a new Ultra mini cooker base for $65.95 USD.



Please let us know if you would like to move forward."



I am very disappointed with this reply. I am not willing to buy a whole unit just to replace a small cheap button. I am sure that they have thousands of these buttons at their warehouse. The button is replaceable, you can pull it out and push it back in. It is not a fixed part of the base unit. I am disappointed because this company can not offer me a simple solution for a small problem.



The Ultra Mini is an excellent product. I have solved the button problem by putting it back in and not pushing it all the way in. Works perfectly until I can find a similar button somewhere. It is not a big issue. What is a big issue is the poor customer service attitude of this company.



Best regards,



Edmundo