Instant Pot Ultra 8 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Cake Maker, Egg Cooker, Sauté, Steamer, Warmer, and Sterilizer

4.4 out of 5 stars 3,574 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Electric Pressure Cookers
8 Quart
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • For large families, 6+ people. Item dimensions is 14.88 x 13.90 x 10.39 in inches
  • Instant Pot Ultra electric pressure cooker is the next generation in kitchen appliances. A central dial with a simple turn and press provides added precision in program selection and adjustment
  • New features: altitude adjustment, cooking indicator, and a steam release reset button. The Ultra button provides custom programming. The new features include sterilize, cake and egg programs
  • Replaces 10 common kitchen Appliances - pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sauté/searing, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer
  • Developed with the latest 3rd generation technology with an embedded microprocessor. The microprocessor monitors the pressure and temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration. Power supply: 120V – 60Hz, power supply cord length: 35 inches
  • Ul certified with 11 safety features to provide peace of mind. New steam release reset button for safer handling. All components in contact with food are food grade 304 (18/8) stainless steel
  • Power supply: 120V – 60Hz
  Instant Pot Ultra 8 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Cake Maker, Egg Cooker, Sauté, Steamer, Warmer, and Sterilizer
  • +
  Genuine Instant Pot Tempered Glass lid, Clear 10 in. (26 cm) 8 Quart
  • +
  Instant Pot Sealing Ring 2 Pack 8 Quart Red/Blue
From the manufacturer

instant pot, instapot instant pot, instapot instant pot, instapot instant pot, instapot instant pot, instapot instant pot, instapot
Aura Pro Non-Pressure Multicooker Duo Duo Plus Ultra Smart Wifi Max
11-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Non-Pressure Multicooker 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker 9-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker 10-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker Unlimited Unlimited
Quart Size 8 Qt 3,6,8 Qt 3,6,8 Qt 3,6,8 Qt 6 Qt 6 Qt
Pressure Cook
Smart Built-In Programs (microprocessor technology) 11 14 15 16 13 Unlimited
Pot Size , Heating Element Power, Voltage and Display 8 Quart / 1500W / 120V~60Hz / LED 8 Quart / 1200W / 120V~60Hz / LED 8 Quart / 1200W / 120V~60Hz / LCD 8 Quart / 1200W / 120V~60Hz / LCD 6 Quart / 1000W / 120V~60Hz / LCD 6 Quart / 1100W / 120V~60Hz / LCD
Pre-set Temperatures Custom 12 12 21 12 Unlimited
Control Type Button Button Button Dial and Button Button and Wifi tablet or phone Touch screen, dial and button
Safety (UL/ULC certified) 10 Safety Features 10 Safety Features 11 Safety Features. 11th feature - Steam Release Auto Reset 11 Safety Features. 11th feature - Self-Diagnostic 13th Safety Features

Instant Pot Ultra 8 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Cake Maker, Egg Cooker, Sauté, Steamer, Warmer, and Sterilizer
Crock-pot SCCPPC800-V1 8-Quart Multi-Use XL Express Crock Programmable Slow Cooker with Manual Pressure, Boil & Simmer, 8QT, Stainless Steel
Instant Pot Max 60, 6 Quart Electric Pressure Cooker, Silver
Aura Pro Multi Use Programmable Slow Cooker with Sous Vide
Breville BPR700BSS Fast Slow Pro Multi Function Cooker, Brushed Stainless Steel
Crock-Pot 8-Quart Multi-Use XL Express Crock Programmable Slow Cooker and Pressure Cooker with Manual Pressure, Boil & Simmer, Black Stainless
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (3574) 4 out of 5 stars (266) 4 out of 5 stars (91) 3 out of 5 stars (88) 4 out of 5 stars (288) 4 out of 5 stars (266)
Price $99.99 $63.01 $149.99 $179.99 $249.95 $71.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25
Sold By Amazon.com 100% Authentic SaleOff Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Colour Stainless Steel/Black Stainless Steel Silver Silver Silver Black Stainless
Item Dimensions 14.8 x 14 x 14.5 in 14.9 x 13.9 x 16 in 12.2 x 12.6 x 13 in 16.8 x 11.6 x 11.3 in 12.5 x 13.5 x 14 in
Material Type Stainless Steel Stainless Steel 18-8 Steel Stainless Steel Stainless Steel Stainless Steel
Size 8 Quart 8QT 6 quarts 8 Quart 6 quart 8QT
Product description

Size:8 Quart

Instant Pot Ultra 10 In 1 Multi-Use Programmable Cooker is the next generation in kitchen appliances. Designed for the home chef looking for a greater degree of customization and control for even greater precision cooking. The Ultra combines the functions of a Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice/Porridge Cooker, Cake Maker, Yogurt Maker, Sauté/Searing, Steamer, Warmer, Sterilizer, and, a truly new and unique feature, the Ultra program. The 'Ultra' provides complete custom programming for pressure and non-pressure cooking. Now, one can set the exact parameters desired to achieve perfect results each and every time. With the 'Altitude' adjustment, the guesswork is eliminated from a recipe conversion providing a more precise cooking time. Designed with a large, blue LCD display with a 'Cooking Indicator' to provide one a clear visual on the progress of your dish from preheating, cooking, and Keep Warm. A central dial with a simple turn and press provides added precision in program selection and adjustments. And, the new - 'Steam Release Reset Button' ensures the safer handling of the steam release after cooking is completed. Built with 16 smart programs: Soup/Broth, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Cake, Egg, Slow Cook, Sauté/Searing, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Sterilize, Yogurt, Warm, Pressure Cook, and Ultra. Now, your favorite dishes are as simple as selecting your preferences and having them ready up to 70% faster. With the 'Sterilize' program one can pasteurize dairy products, sterilize baby bottles, jars, and utensils; as well as, perform certain types of canning much more conveniently than ever before! The 'Cake Maker' is designed to prepare soft and moist cakes and the 'Egg' prepares perfect eggs in just a few minutes. America's most trusted brand has moved into a category of its own with the Instant Pot Ultra!. Dual pressure settings – For fast and flexible cooking – Cooking with high pressure reduces cooking time by up to 70% and the low pressure avoids overcooking delicate food

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
3,574 customer ratings
5 star
79%
4 star
7%
3 star
4%
2 star
2%
1 star
9%
By customer groups & interests
Yogurt Making
4.4
Home Appliances
4.4
Paleo Diet
4.4
3,523 customer reviews

Edmundo Ramirez Semprit
2.0 out of 5 starsLove the Ultra Mini but disappointed at the company
August 31, 2018
Size: 3 QuartVerified Purchase
1,553 people found this helpful
Jean Turicik
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat IP but please read my comments
January 12, 2018
Size: 6 QuartVerified Purchase
T. Mackel
5.0 out of 5 starsNot new to pressure cooking but WOW!
November 23, 2017
Size: 6 QuartVerified Purchase
Scott Sutherland
1.0 out of 5 stars... of the line Instant Pot as it came highly recommended from family
March 13, 2018
Size: 6 QuartVerified Purchase
