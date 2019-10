Quick Release Button The Quick Release Button allows you to perform both continuous and pulse steam release manually. Once the Quick Release Button is in 'venting' position, it will automatically reset to the 'sealing' position when you open or close the lid.

Exterior Brushed stainless steel finger print resistant with lid holder for left and right handed users.

Stainless Steel Cooking Pot, Steam Rack & Lid Healthy, food grade 304 (18/8) - no chemical coatings with inner pot markings at 1/2 and 2/3 for pressure cooking safety. The cooking pot, lid and steam rack are dishwasher safe.