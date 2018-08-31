Not Added
Instant Pot Ultra 3 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Cake Maker, Egg Cooker, Sauté, Steamer, Warmer, and Sterilizer
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Ultra is the latest addition to the Instant Pot Family. Simple twist and click programming allows for easy access to preset cooking programs and provides ultimate user customization
- New features: automatic altitude adjustment, visual progress bar & steam release auto reset. Up to 70percentage quicker. 16 microprocessor controlled programs take the guess work out of your cooking
- Replaces 10 common kitchen Appliances pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, saute/searing, steamer, warmer, sterilizer and ultra
- Developed with the latest 3rd generation technology with an embedded microprocessor
- Ul certified with 11 proven safety mechanisms gives you peace of mind. Highly energy efficient, This kitchen friendly cooker Emits no steam when cooking, contains all smells and automates your cooking
- Power supply: 120V to 60Hz
From the manufacturer
Ultra Mini 10-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker
With advanced microprocessor technology, 14 Smart Programs, Stainless Steel Inner Pot, 3 Quart.
Central Dial
A simple turn and press for easier and more precise cooking program selection and adjustment.
Ultimate Custom Programming
For the home chef looking for a greater degree of customization and control for even greater precision cooking.
Altitude Adjustment
Eliminates the guesswork from a recipe conversion to provide a more precise cooking time.
Cooking Progress Indicator
Allows you can monitor the cooking states: Preheat, Cook and Keep Warm.
Quick Release Button
The Quick Release Button allows you to perform both continuous and pulse steam release manually. Once the Quick Release Button is in 'venting' position, it will automatically reset to the 'sealing' position when you open or close the lid.
Exterior
Brushed stainless steel finger print resistant with lid holder for left and right handed users.
Stainless Steel Cooking Pot, Steam Rack & Lid
Healthy, food grade 304 (18/8) – no chemical coatings with inner pot markings at ½ and 2/3 for pressure cooking safety. The cooking pot, lid and steam rack are dishwasher safe.
Alexa Skill
Alexa guided cooking, over 300 Recipes, Getting Started Videos, Favorite Recipe List, Personalized Grocery List and more.
UL & ULC certification*
Instant Pot has been designed with 11 safety mechanisms and patented technologies.
11 Safety Mechanisms
Instant Pot has been carefully designed to eliminate many common errors that may cause harm or spoil
1. Steam Release, 2. Anti-Block Shield, 3. Safety Lid Lock, 4. Lid Position Detection, 5. Automatic Temperature Control, 6. Overheat (Burn) Protection, 7. Automatic Pressure Control, 8. Electrical Fuse, 9. Thermal Fuse, 10. Leaky Lid Detection, 11. Quick Release Button
Product description
Instant Pot Ultra 10 In 1 Multi-Use Programmable Cooker is the next generation in kitchen appliances. Designed for the home chef looking for a greater Degree of customization and control for even greater precision cooking. The Ultra combines the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/Porridge Cooker, Cake maker, yogurt maker, saute/Searing, Steamer, Warmer, Sterilizer, and, a truly new and unique feature, the Ultra program. The 'Ultra' Provides complete custom programming for pressure and non-pressure cooking. Now, one can set the exact parameters desired to achieve perfect results each and every time. With the 'Altitude' Adjustment, the guesswork is eliminated from a recipe conversion to provide a more precise cooking time. Designed with a large, blue LCD display with a 'cooking Indicator' To provide one a clear visual on the progress of your dish from preheating, cooking, and Keep warm. A central dial with a simple twist and click provides added precision in program selection and adjustments. And, the new "steam release Reset Button' Ensures the safer handling of the steam release after cooking is completed. Built with 16 smart programs: Soup/broth, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, cake, Egg, slow cook, Saute/Searing, rice, Multigrain, porridge, steam, sterilize, yogurt, warm, pressure Cook, and ultra. Now, your favorite dishes are as simple as selecting your preferences and having them ready up to 70% faster. With the 'Sterilize' Program one can pasteurize dairy products, Sterilize baby bottles, jars, and utensils; as well as, perform certain types of canning much more conveniently than ever before! The 'cake maker' Is designed to prepare soft and moist cakes and the "Egg' Prepares perfect eggs in just a few minutes.
Just recently we found that the front dialing button was stuck. I carefully removed it and found that it was bent out of shape in the portion that seats inside of the panel. It is easy to figure out that this could have happened because of the heat that the unit generates (button is made of plastic).
I contacted Instant Pot customer service asking if this was covered by warranty, or if not, how could I purchase a replacement. This is their reply:
"Hello Edmundo,
Thank you for getting that information to us, it is appreciated.
This piece is not sold separately as the base comes as one full unit. This is not something that is covered under warranty. With that said we can offer you our loyalty price on a new Ultra mini cooker base for $65.95 USD.
Please let us know if you would like to move forward."
I am very disappointed with this reply. I am not willing to buy a whole unit just to replace a small cheap button. I am sure that they have thousands of these buttons at their warehouse. The button is replaceable, you can pull it out and push it back in. It is not a fixed part of the base unit. I am disappointed because this company can not offer me a simple solution for a small problem.
The Ultra Mini is an excellent product. I have solved the button problem by putting it back in and not pushing it all the way in. Works perfectly until I can find a similar button somewhere. It is not a big issue. What is a big issue is the poor customer service attitude of this company.
Best regards,
Edmundo
Like going to the car dealer for a new car, think of the Instant Pot line of cookers the same way., The Lux is the base model, the Duo is the model up from the base and the Duo Plus two models up from the base and the Ultra is the fully loaded model. Just like the car dealer, - more features means more money. With a street price of $149.00 for the Ultra, you can be patient and find them on sale from time to time. However, in any case $149.00 is a good price for what this cooker can do for you. If you use this cooker you will make up the cost of in saving on not eating out as much. The food you can cook is that good.
I have been cooking in this Instant Pot every day since I received it; sometimes twice a day. I have also made sure to make things that require me to use more than the manual setting that can be created under Pressure Cook or Ultra. Here are my Pros and Cons.
Pros:
• LCD display - one of the big things I hear in the discussion groups is “I pushed the button and it says “ON”, but I don’t know what is happening. The Ultra has a cooking graph that displays the progress through the preheat, cooking and warming phases so you know right where you are in the process. The LCD display is miles ahead of any of the control panels on any other model offered by Instant Pot.
• Venting, Quick release and the Pressure Regulator are improved. The vent/regulator now is controlled by a separate button - the Quick Release button, Push the button into the locking position and it pops the Vent up to release the pressure, turn the quick release knob and unlock the Vent so it drops back down and stops the pressure from releasing.
• Ultra Program You can set the exact Temp, as low as 104 degree and as high as 208 degrees.
• Set your Altitude and the programing on the Ultra will make the adjustments.
• Aesthetics - It is much more attractive with the LCD panel than the other models
Cons:
• Sealing ring in lid (silicone) picks up all the cooking smells and this ring stinks. The only solution I found to help take the cooking smell out of the silicone is to run the silicone ring through the dishwasher on the top rack laid flat. This seems to be a on going complaint from many Instant Pot owners
• The Manual is not very detailed. The “Water Test” as know by users is in the manual as “Initial Test Run” on page 14. The instructions for the “Initial Test Run” are incomplete. After instructing to rotate the dial to steam and set the time for two minutes, the manual forgets to tell the user to press the start button next. While the explanations under numbers 6,7 and 8 are important for Pressure Cooking, it is not clear to the user that those are not part of the Initial Test. Since users have adopted the lingo “Water Test”; Instant Pot would be better off changing the future manuals to instruct the “Water Test”. A little more information on the preset programing. The manual talks about making Yogurt, a few more pages like that on the other functions would be helpful.
This really is not a con, but just part of pressure cooking. Pressure cookers are moist cookers so any crispy dish you desired has to be done outside the Instant Pot, so for example Lasagna would be finished under the broiler to get that baked finish. Chicken skin does not come out the same as if it was roasted in the over. For all the other things you can do with your Instant Pot, these things are not a big deal.
Here are some of the items I have prepared with my Instant Pot Ultra and the setting used.
Pressure Cook - Apple Sauce, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Macaroni and Cheese, Slumgullion/ American Goulash
Soup Broth - Split Pea Soup using dry split peas
Meat/Stew - Crack Chicken, Honey Garlic Chicken, Cranberry Brisket, Dr Pepper Ribs, Beef Bourguignon, Bratwurst
Bean/Chili - Black Beans and Smoked Turkey Sausage
Steam - Sweet Potato
Sauté - vegetables and meat for dishes above
Porridge - Steel Cut Oats
Cake - New York Cheese Cake, Pumpkin Cheesecake, Giant Pancake
Egg - Hard Boiled Eggs
Yogurt - Greek Yogurt with 2% milk
Ultra - Sous Vide Tuna Steaks, Tempered Chocolate for candy making.
Many people try to figure out which model is the one for them. If you are a cook or like cooking and know how to cook many items, then you are going to want the flexibility of the Ultra. It is worth every penny and not worth trying to save a few bucks going into the Duo model. Even if you don’t not cook a lot or have a wide range of cooking skills, the LCD panel really takes the mystery out of the pressure cooking cycle which is not available on the Duo or Lux models. Maybe the extra settings will entice novice cooks to try new things.
Another thing I see commented in the forums is that people are afraid to start using their Instant Pot. Either they are afraid of pressure cooking in general or running the Instant pot is too complicated, so why try.
This is a computerized pressure cooker, The venting and pressure regulating system the Ultra is excellent. If you follow some basic rules then you will be cooking worry free for a long time.
1. Always have enough liquid in your recipe, The Instant Pot cannot generate pressure if there is not enough liquid.
2. Do not over fill the pot. The bottom of page 14 in your Ultra manual has a great explanation on how much you can put in your Instant Pot Ultra.
3. After each use, make sure to clean the lid and check to see if the venting system has any food that might block the venting system.
This is a computerized pressure cooker and that makes it light years ahead of your mother’s or grandmother’s pressure cooker. The flexibility that the programming creates for the user makes this one of the more versatile cooking gadgets you can have in your kitchen. The computer programing makes it a safer cooking system compared to a manual stove top pressure cooker.
My family is very typical, our kids have many after school activities, we get home late and no one wants to go through the hassle of cooking. We have a slow cooker, but if we forget to set it up in the morning before we leave the house, it still takes time to put together recipes when we get home. The Instant Pot has changed all that. The pressure cooking system cuts cook times dramatically. Additionally I don’t have to sit over the stove monitoring my cooking food. Once I put all the food in the pot, put the lid on and hit start, I can get many other things done around the house.
My family is eating out less (saving money) and eating healthier, making better food choices than when we are eating out. There are so many recipes out on the internet and in cookbooks that my family looks forward to coming home to eat because it is going to be something good and probably new to us.
So I opened a ticket on March 4th and received a reply stating longer than normal wait times. It's now March 13th and my return window through Amazon just closed. So now I'm stuck with a product that doesn't work from a company that doesn't respond.
Do not waste your money or time.
