Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer, Toaster Oven, and Rotisserie Oven, 10 Quart, 7 Programs, Air Fry, Rotisserie, Roast, Broil, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate
- Air fryers give you all the flavor of deep-fried cooking, without the oil and mess. Get crispy on the outside, tender on the inside perfection Every time
- Air fryer with 7 built-in smart programs, including: bake, roast, toast, broil, dehydrate and rotisserie
- One-step EvenCrisp TechnologyTM allows you to achieve a crispy outside and tender inside. Whether you tumble-fry in the rotating basket or roast meat rotisserie style, deliciousness is guaranteed
- Get deep-fried flavor with little to no oil for healthy and tasty versions of your favorites. Air fry, bake and roast multiple meals at once
- The Instant Vortex Plus air fryer oven circulates super-hot air around your food so it cooks evenly and locks in moisture — giving you the crispy, golden texture and delicious taste of deep-fried, without the guilt
- With little to no preheating time, you can whip up dinner in half the time of a conventional oven, without heating up the whole kitchen. Plus, you can fit both cooking trays at once to make multiple meals in one go
- Minimal grease means minimal mess. Sleek surface wipes clean. Plus, the drip pan, cooking trays, rotisserie basket, Rotisserie spit and forks are all dishwasher safe
From the manufacturer
One-Step Even-Crisp Technology allows you to achieve a crispy outside and tender inside. Whether you tumble-fry in the rotating basket or roast meat rotisserie style, deliciousness is guaranteed.
With little to no preheating time, you can whip up dinner in half the time of a conventional oven, without heating up the whole kitchen. Plus, you can fit both cooking trays at once to make multiple meals in one go.
Bright, bold display
Brightly lit touchscreen is sleek and modern, offering 14 simple touch controls, and displays Smart Programs, cooking settings & cooking cues.
Easy, dependable, and safe
Overheat Protection reduces the risk of burning food, and when in Standby mode, the display indicates “OFF” for peace of mind.
Accessories
Includes 2 air fry trays, air fry basket and rotisserie spit and forks that are all dishwasher safe.
Cook more with less
The large 10 Quart capacity can fit both cooking trays at once, so you can make multiple meals in one go.
Product description
Create healthier versions of all your family’s favorite fried foods. From fresh or frozen, from air fryer to rotisserie — the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven crisps to perfection with little or no oil. Experience a world of flavor with the touch of a button. Use the preset Smart Programs to easily roast, broil, bake, reheat, air fry, dehydrate or cook on a rotisserie. Air fryers make juicy chicken wings and crispy fries, onion rings and other vegetables a big hit. Bake fluffy cinnamon rolls. Roast chicken parmesan, stuffed peppers and garlic potatoes. Broil a perfectly flaky salmon fillet. Reheat leftovers in a jiffy. You can even dehydrate your own jerky, fruit strips and kale chips. Simple touch controls are easy to use. And the Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven remembers your settings, so your favorites can be made with the touch of a button. Combine space efficiency on your countertop with versatility and say goodbye to your microwave, pizza oven, convection oven, dehydrator and toaster. Anything they can do the Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven can do better.
First day I had great experience cooking frozen food and experimenting with the results. The rotisserie was my favorite feature... second day, I noticed it was not turning the right way. Turns out, the rotisserie is made of some sort of plastic/rubber that melted (see it photo).
I've been using my air fryers for scallops, lobster tail, sausage links, hamburger patties and anything previously barbecued. It's quick, easy to clean, and if it isn't quite as good a the barbecue, that's more than offset by the convenience. It's also great for re-heating a slice of pizza -- much better than a microwave or a toaster oven.
I came across the Instant Vortex Air Fryer at Best Buy while waiting for a new car radio to be installed. I wasn't dissatisfied with the Gourmia, but because I use an air fryer so often, I thought it would be worth buying even if it was only slightly better.
Simply put, I love this thing. As another review pointed out, it has two cooking trays that can be used on three levels, and it cooks a lot hotter/faster on the top level than on the bottom. The other reviewer was apparently disappointed, but I view this as a feature. Today I cooked sausage patties on the top level, and they came out very dark and well done but without being burned. They'd have cooked fine on the bottom level, but they wouldn't have been as dark and might have been dryer.
I've always air-fried scallops on a tray, and they've always come out brown on the top and bottom just as you'd get from a barbecue. But just for curiosity I air-fried a batch in the rotating basket (lightly sprayed with canola oi), and they came out golden brown all over as if they'd been deep fried. They didn't taste better, but they looked more elegant.
In summary, I like this Instant Vortex air fryer and see it as an improvement over the two Gourmia models. It's very easy to use and easy to clean, with features enough better to justify the higher price .
It is important to flip the food to make sure all sides are crisp. The unfortunate part is I will most likely just use the top rack for now.
The second experiment I made, was carne asada. It is raining and i didn't want to go outside and grill and carne asada needs some char on it to taste good. It worked perfectly using the top tray. I used the bottom tray to cook onions to go along with the meal (since they do not need to be crispy). The drippings from the top rack also helped saute the onions below.
My third and final food item was toasting a croissant sliced in half with cheese on each side. I normally have this for a snack but have to turn on the oven and wait for the broiler to heat up. In this case using the air fryer worked great, super fast, and more uniform broiling of the bread and cheese.
Clean up was simple, and I look forward to trying new things. It would be nice to be able to order additional pans so that when you need to make many servings you can just take them out and add the new pan instead of emptying and refilling a really hot piece of metal.
I am also looking forward to using the rotating basket the next time, I think that will be easier once I figure out how to install it.