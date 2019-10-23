I tested it out the first night using frozen fish sticks and frozen steak fries. Both turned out much better than oven baking. I feel the fish sticks even turned out better than pan frying. I did not use any oil when I cooked either of them. The bottom tray does not cook as well as the top, I ended up moving all the fish up to the top tray and after it was done, took the french fries and moved them to the top tray. Otherwise, if you do not move the food up the bottom seems soggy and not crisp.



It is important to flip the food to make sure all sides are crisp. The unfortunate part is I will most likely just use the top rack for now.



The second experiment I made, was carne asada. It is raining and i didn't want to go outside and grill and carne asada needs some char on it to taste good. It worked perfectly using the top tray. I used the bottom tray to cook onions to go along with the meal (since they do not need to be crispy). The drippings from the top rack also helped saute the onions below.



My third and final food item was toasting a croissant sliced in half with cheese on each side. I normally have this for a snack but have to turn on the oven and wait for the broiler to heat up. In this case using the air fryer worked great, super fast, and more uniform broiling of the bread and cheese.



Clean up was simple, and I look forward to trying new things. It would be nice to be able to order additional pans so that when you need to make many servings you can just take them out and add the new pan instead of emptying and refilling a really hot piece of metal.



I am also looking forward to using the rotating basket the next time, I think that will be easier once I figure out how to install it.