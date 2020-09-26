$39.99 ($10.00 / Count)
[{"displayPrice":"$39.99","priceAmount":39.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"39","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"W45IhrfeIIQoGzvxmO4AKgalR5EkSFqE3PsOtVUmZGCjlj3W7Z0QQhZHwWxxn5MkrPKZ19Pe3NNMdgi3MQPRv5FSBhF7dFbdpueaVqBejtlApllD3MWlzsOBTxTzQnrLMm6JLrzYWl%2FpZbtS2DKNEs%2B1KD25QeTl%2B4LehVi%2FHA2JEYZljwdaHyidoGYswO91","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
BTaT- Insulated Coffee Mug, Coffee Glass, Large, Set of 4 (16oz, 500ml), Double Wall Glass Coffee Cups, Tea Cups, Latte Cups, Glass Coffee Mug, Latte Mug, Clear Mugs, Glass Cups, Glass Tea Mugs

4.4 out of 5 stars 3,015 ratings
Enhance your purchase

Brand Brew To A Tea
Color Clear
Material Glass
Capacity 16 Ounces
Number of Items 4

Product Description

glass espresso cups glass tea espresso cups glass coffee mugs glass coffee mugs coffee mug
2 oz Espresso Cups 5 oz Espresso/Tea Cups 8 oz Tea/Coffee Cups 12 oz Coffee Mugs 16 oz Coffee Mugs
Capacity (oz) 2 5 8 12 16
Double wall glasses Double wall glasses Double wall glasses Double wall glasses Double wall glasses
16 oz Coffee Mugs 12 oz Coffee Mugs 8 oz Tea/Coffee Cups 5 oz Tea/Espresso Cups 3 oz Espresso Cups
Capacity (oz) 16 12 8 5 3
stackable insulated cups mugs double wall glass stackable insulated cups mugs double wall glass stackable insulated cups mugs double wall glass Whiskey glasses double wall whiskey glasees
8 oz Stackable Cups 12 oz Stackable Cups 16 oz Stackable Mugs 7 oz Whiskey Glasses 7 oz Whiskey Glasses
Capacity (oz) 8 12 16 7 7
double wall coffee mugs diamond double wall tea cup with infuser double wall 12 oz Beer mugs double wall 12 oz large wine mugs glasses dotted double wall glasses
12 oz Diamond Mugs 16 oz Cup with Infuser 16 oz Beer Mugs 12 oz Wine Glasses 12 oz Drinking Cups
Capacity (oz) 12 16 16 12 12
double wall espresso cups double wall espresso cups double wall espresso cups double wall espresso cups double wall espresso cups
2 oz Espresso Cups 5 oz Espresso/Tea Cups 8 oz Tea/Coffee Cups 12 oz Coffee Mugs 16 oz Coffee Mugs
Capacity (oz) 2 5 8 12 16
espresso cups Double wall glass coffee mugs cappuccino tea coffee cups Irish coffee mug Irish coffee mugs
5 oz Espresso/Whiskey Cups 16 oz Coffee Mugs 9 oz Latte/Coffee Cups 10 oz Irish Coffee Mugs 12 oz Coffee Mugs
Capacity 5 16 9 10 12

Product information

Top reviews from the United States

Gregory Burlingame
1.0 out of 5 stars Bad seal - design flaw - buyer beware, failed after only 5 months
Reviewed in the United States on September 26, 2020
Verified Purchase
Customer image
Gregory Burlingame
1.0 out of 5 stars Bad seal - design flaw - buyer beware, failed after only 5 months
Reviewed in the United States on September 26, 2020
9/26/2020: I purchased these mugs in April 2020, just a little over 5 months ago. We have been happy with them -- they are delicate but we have always treated them with TLC.

Unfortunately this morning I pulled one out of the dishwasher this morning and there was moisture trapped inside the mug itself. You may have run into something similar with a double pane window when the seal fails -- moisture gets in between the two pieces of glass and it's impossible to clean.

On the bottom of these mugs, there is a small dimple/hole that must be related to the manufacturing process. Unfortunately this mug lost its seal and there is now a tiny hole that lets moisture get in between the two walls that make up the mug.

I snapped a couple of photos with a post-it-note to help the camera focus in the right location. You can see the mug with the open hole and another one with its seal. I thought the seal was glass originally, but now I think it might be a bit of silicon.

I like these mugs so I am really disappointed to discover they have this design flaw. I have to give them a 1-star rating because of this reliability problem.

Update: Jan-10-2021 Three more of these mugs failed the same way. I just switched to another brand (Bodum) because I like the double wall design very much but not the reliability problem of this vendor. Bodum claims to have invented this type of mug in 2002, I didn’t do any research to verify that claim. The Bodum’s are sealed differently on the bottom, I added a photo to show their approach. Hopefully it will prove to be more reliable over time.
Brad Jones
5.0 out of 5 stars I absolutely love these mugs!
Reviewed in the United States on November 3, 2019
Verified Purchase
Customer image
Brad Jones
5.0 out of 5 stars I absolutely love these mugs!
Reviewed in the United States on November 3, 2019
When I first received the package and took out the mugs, I was like um... these don't feel much like glass and they are way too light.

A day later, I'm all like... these are the best things ever! Yeah, so I use them almost every day ─ so far exclusively for hot tea. Man oh man, they are just perfect. The double glass wall means I can pick them without using the handle and won't burn my hands. The double glass wall means my tea stays warmer longer. The double glass wall means my drink looks cooler than if it was in a regular mug.

I'm hesitant to ever recommend purchases to friends and family unless I feel strongly about the item in question. This is an item that I would absolutely recommend and already have. So, yeah, I love these mugs.
A mom from Atlanta...
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect mug for my morning coffee.
Reviewed in the United States on March 6, 2020
Verified Purchase
Customer image
A mom from Atlanta...
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect mug for my morning coffee.
Reviewed in the United States on March 6, 2020
This was exactly what I was looking for. The mug holds a full 16oz and has a low enough profile to fit under my espresso/coffee machine. I was worried about the glass being too thin, so I waited to post my review. I used my one mug every day for the past 6 months and it has held up beautifully. It goes in the dishwasher without a problem. The double walled glass keeps my drink warm. I actually just broke it yesterday, and that was because I accidentally slammed it against my marble counter edge. ooops. (fortunately I have 3 more in the box!) There are already many positive reviews, but thought I'd add my experience with the mug.
Consumer
5.0 out of 5 stars Very good mugs. Extremely pleased.
Reviewed in the United States on September 2, 2019
Verified Purchase
Karl
3.0 out of 5 stars I didn't love them so I returned them
Reviewed in the United States on November 12, 2019
Verified Purchase
K. Zander
VINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 stars BT&T insulated coffee mugs - set of 4, 16 oz. mugs
Reviewed in the United States on September 5, 2019
Verified Purchase
Boomer Woman
5.0 out of 5 stars Good customer service, good product
Reviewed in the United States on August 9, 2019
Verified Purchase
Uv
3.0 out of 5 stars why am I paying 50 bucks for B Grade quality ?
Reviewed in Canada on October 2, 2020
Verified Purchase
Customer image
Uv
3.0 out of 5 stars why am I paying 50 bucks for B Grade quality ?
Reviewed in Canada on October 2, 2020
mugs are awesome. No complaints on design and beauty. one out of four mugs have a prominent crack on the handle and looks like it was figured in the quality check and marked with black marker. But how did it still shipped without verification ?
Lynn Taylor
5.0 out of 5 stars Oh my god ! Ça vaut le prix
Reviewed in Canada on November 5, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
Lynn Taylor
5.0 out of 5 stars Oh my god ! Ça vaut le prix
Reviewed in Canada on November 5, 2021
Un des meilleurs achat de ce type à vie ! Ces tasses ne sont non seulement magnifiques de par leur style, elles sont très légères, très grandes, assez pour des petits extras aux cafés. Elles gardent les liquides chauds, chauds et vice versa. Je pense en racheter pour en faire cadeau. Je ne connaissais pas ce type de matériau « verre », une amie avait ces tasses…. Je ne suis pas déçue d’avoir acheté. Je veux faire découvrir à tous ! N’hésitez pas même si un peu dispendieux, ça en vaut le prix. Vous pouvez voir d’autres à moindre prix mais faites attention à la grosseur (quantité que la tasse peut contenir). Voilà .. bon magasinage.
Jeremy Nelson
5.0 out of 5 stars Huge, beautiful, effective.
Reviewed in Australia on July 10, 2021
Verified Purchase
George Hendry
5.0 out of 5 stars Best cups ever.
Reviewed in Canada on January 4, 2021
Verified Purchase
Enigmath
1.0 out of 5 stars Quality control issue : lint or bug trap inside the glass
Reviewed in Canada on December 20, 2020
Verified Purchase
Customer image
Enigmath
1.0 out of 5 stars Quality control issue : lint or bug trap inside the glass
Reviewed in Canada on December 20, 2020
There are two small objects (lints or what looks like small bugs) trapped inside the top part of one of the four mugs. Makes you wonder in what sanitary conditions they are manufactured. Otherwise the other three mugs are OK. I like the size and they keep my coffee hot for a long time.
