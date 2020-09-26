9/26/2020: I purchased these mugs in April 2020, just a little over 5 months ago. We have been happy with them -- they are delicate but we have always treated them with TLC.



Unfortunately this morning I pulled one out of the dishwasher this morning and there was moisture trapped inside the mug itself. You may have run into something similar with a double pane window when the seal fails -- moisture gets in between the two pieces of glass and it's impossible to clean.



On the bottom of these mugs, there is a small dimple/hole that must be related to the manufacturing process. Unfortunately this mug lost its seal and there is now a tiny hole that lets moisture get in between the two walls that make up the mug.



I snapped a couple of photos with a post-it-note to help the camera focus in the right location. You can see the mug with the open hole and another one with its seal. I thought the seal was glass originally, but now I think it might be a bit of silicon.



I like these mugs so I am really disappointed to discover they have this design flaw. I have to give them a 1-star rating because of this reliability problem.



Update: Jan-10-2021 Three more of these mugs failed the same way. I just switched to another brand (Bodum) because I like the double wall design very much but not the reliability problem of this vendor. Bodum claims to have invented this type of mug in 2002, I didn’t do any research to verify that claim. The Bodum’s are sealed differently on the bottom, I added a photo to show their approach. Hopefully it will prove to be more reliable over time.