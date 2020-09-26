Other Sellers on Amazon
BTaT- Insulated Coffee Mug, Coffee Glass, Large, Set of 4 (16oz, 500ml), Double Wall Glass Coffee Cups, Tea Cups, Latte Cups, Glass Coffee Mug, Latte Mug, Clear Mugs, Glass Cups, Glass Tea Mugs
Enhance your purchase
|Brand
|Brew To A Tea
|Color
|Clear
|Material
|Glass
|Capacity
|16 Ounces
|Number of Items
|4
Product Description
BTäT Double Wall Insulated Glass Collection
BTäT Double Wall in a Glance
- Condensate Free
- Insulated Glass
- Scratch Resistant
- Extreme Temperature
- Dishwasher safe
- Microwave Safe
Various Size and Shape
Over 30 options to choose from. From 2 oz small espresso cups to 16 oz big coffee mugs. Multiple designs for any occasions and drinks.
Why Choose BTäT
Double Wall
Make an ordinary daily event exciting. Nothing is like to drink an eye opening Java in the morning, a lovely latte in the afternoon, a celebratory Irish coffee in the evening or a late night tea with our collection of double wall glasses. The optical illusion bring coffee color to life. keeps it at preferred drinking temperature much longer, the glass is never too hot or too cold to hold.
Material
BTäT Double wall is made of borosilicate glass. Borosilicate thermal glass can withstand extreme high and low temperature., it is scratch resistance and condensate free.
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on September 26, 2020
Unfortunately this morning I pulled one out of the dishwasher this morning and there was moisture trapped inside the mug itself. You may have run into something similar with a double pane window when the seal fails -- moisture gets in between the two pieces of glass and it's impossible to clean.
On the bottom of these mugs, there is a small dimple/hole that must be related to the manufacturing process. Unfortunately this mug lost its seal and there is now a tiny hole that lets moisture get in between the two walls that make up the mug.
I snapped a couple of photos with a post-it-note to help the camera focus in the right location. You can see the mug with the open hole and another one with its seal. I thought the seal was glass originally, but now I think it might be a bit of silicon.
I like these mugs so I am really disappointed to discover they have this design flaw. I have to give them a 1-star rating because of this reliability problem.
Update: Jan-10-2021 Three more of these mugs failed the same way. I just switched to another brand (Bodum) because I like the double wall design very much but not the reliability problem of this vendor. Bodum claims to have invented this type of mug in 2002, I didn’t do any research to verify that claim. The Bodum’s are sealed differently on the bottom, I added a photo to show their approach. Hopefully it will prove to be more reliable over time.
A day later, I'm all like... these are the best things ever! Yeah, so I use them almost every day ─ so far exclusively for hot tea. Man oh man, they are just perfect. The double glass wall means I can pick them without using the handle and won't burn my hands. The double glass wall means my tea stays warmer longer. The double glass wall means my drink looks cooler than if it was in a regular mug.
I'm hesitant to ever recommend purchases to friends and family unless I feel strongly about the item in question. This is an item that I would absolutely recommend and already have. So, yeah, I love these mugs.
Reviewed in the United States on November 3, 2019
Reviewed in the United States on March 6, 2020
I ordered these mugs due to the size. I needed a mug that wouldn’t overflow after putting my favorite creamer in the mug. They fit perfectly in my coffeemaker. They are well made and seem to be durable. They are easy to hold. They keep my coffee warm for as long as it takes me to drink it. They came well packaged in a nice box to protect them during shipment. I would recommend these mugs.
I did not rate durability, since I have been using the mugs for only a few days. Like any borosilicate the BTaT mug will go from boiling water in a microwave to holding ice water with no problem. Barring a blow to the glass, it should last forever. The thin sections of Pyrex in a thermal mug (necessary for proper performance) make it vulnerable to rough handling.
That said, I see nothing inherent in the design that should make the BTaT mug more subject to failure than any other brand. In fact, the glass seems slightly thicker than, say, Bodum so advantage BTaT.
Top reviews from other countries
