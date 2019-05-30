Not Added
Maxi International Snack Box | Premium and Exotic Foreign Snacks | Unique Snack Food Gifts Included | Try Extraordinary Turkish Gourmet Snacks | Candies from Around the World | 21 Full-Size Snacks
|Flavor
|Banana, Vanilla, Strawberry, Herbs and Spices!
|Brand
|Turkish Munchies by Muekzoin
|Weight
|850 Grams
|Allergen Information
|Gluten, Peanuts, Wheat, Hazelnuts, Sesame Seeds
|Specialty
|High-fructose-corn-syrup-free, Halal, Kosher, Gmo-free
- ❗WARNING ABOUT EXPIRATION DATES: Turkey uses DAY-MONTH-YEAR expiration date format. So, MONTH and DAY digits are replaced compared to the US. To avoid misunderstandings, we apply additional US-format expiration date label over snacks (MONTH-YEAR format). If you see an original Turkish expiration label of 01.07.2022, it means 1 July 2022 and not 7 January 2022.
- 🍪7-DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE: We not only guarantee your satisfaction but also guarantee that you will receive a full refund within 7 days of purchase if you do not like our snacks. No questions asked. Just drop a message via Amazon messaging and your refund will be initiated (The policy applies for the first order and first box only).
- 🍪ONLY PREMIUM FRESH GOURMET TREATS. Our international snacks variety pack includes assortment of high quality Turkish treats on the market. All products go through quality tests as per European Regulations. Cherry picked for your taste buds. Nothing mediocre can get into our international snacks box! The product is not a manufacturer-created variety pack and will not be sent in the original manufacturer's packaging.
- 🍪ALWAYS FRESH. It is known that many international foods end up before the end consumer just before their shelf life expires. This is not the case for us! Our snack variety boxes always come fresh from monthly replenished Amazon stocks. We strive to keep our stocks as fresh as possible by frequent imports.
- 🍪GOOD CHOICE FOR FOREIGN / INTERNATIONAL SNACKS. Turkish treats are very famous in Europe and you will have the opportunity to taste them here in US at your dorm room, office, school or college. You will never be served one-bite small treats in this box! Great choice that works for all!
- 🍪MAKES A GREAT GIFT. Looking for a unique gift option for your beloved ones? Look no more! We have curated this international snack box full of surprises for a great gifting experience. The best fit for birthdays, easter, mothers’ day, fathers’ day and other special days!
This is not an ordinary foreign snack box.
A novel idea for a gift.
We are extremely cautious about how we serve our snacks. Turkish Munchies Boxes are state of art and you will have the opportunity to make your loved ones happy with our international snacks!
Pairs well with hot and cold beverages.
We strive to choose the snacks that pair well with hot and cold beverages. All snack boxes come with a pamphlet which tells you the story of snacks with useful information such as allergens and beverages that the snacks go well with!
Extraordinary birthday gift.
Do not lose time looking around for finding a proper gift for your beloved ones. Turkish Munchies boxes appeal to everyone from all age groups. Let your beloved ones experience the unique adventure our boxes have to offer.
A new snacking habit for every occasion.
Perfect box design for exotic snacks and candies.
Your Turkish Munchies Box comes in a shape that makes it extremely giftable. We not only focus on serving the most craved-for Turkish snacks and exotic candies but also on how we serve them. We hope that you will fall in love with Turkish Munchies!
Brilliant choice of snacks and candies from around the world.
Turkish Munchies curates its boxes based on customer feedbacks. We owe our success to our loyal customers who always let us know what they like and what they don't. You will always get a well-curated box comprising of the most popular international snacks on the market. We also promise: you will never be served one-bite small treats in this box!
Only the snacks that are always fresh can get into this international snack box from around the world.
Our snack variety boxes always come fresh from frequently replenished stocks. We strive keep our stocks as fresh as possible by frequent imports. Thanks to our stocking policy, our customers can enjoy their European snack box when it is fresh.
More about Turkish Munchies Boxes
Peace of mind for foreign snacks and international snack packs.
If you are keen on tasting the snacks from around the world that you have never tasted before, Turkish Munchies has put together all you need into this box of sweets.
Comes with an informative pamphlet for all international candies in the box.
We not only choose snacks for you but also designed an extremely informative leaflet in which you find stories of snacks along with their allergen information and about which beverages they pair well with.
Good choice for every occasion when it comes to foreign candy.
It does not matter if you are only looking for an alternative to your usual snacks or a new adventure into the international snacks world. Turkish Munchies fits for every need.
Turkish Munchies boxes come with a nutrition facts sheet!
All nutritional facts display the actual snack on top for your ease!
As you will have all of our snacks the very first time in your life, you may find it difficult to match the snacks with nutrition facts information. So we simply put the photos of each snack so that you can easily locate them in your box!
Nutrition Facts Sheet
Ingredients Sheet
Funny Cheat Sheet!
|Maxi
|Midi
|Retro
|Adventurous
|Celebration
|Traditional
|Snacks Count
|Not less than 20 Full-Sized Snacks
|Not less than 10 Full-Sized Snacks
|Not less than 10 Full-Sized Snacks
|Not less than 10 Full-Sized Snacks
|Not less than 20 Full-Sized Snacks
|Not less than 10 Full-Sized Snacks
|Comes with a cheat sheet?
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Comes with a sealed wrap?
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Any meltable snacks (like chocolates)?
|Not served in between 15 April to 15 October.
|Not served in between 15 April to 15 October.
|Not served in between 15 April to 15 October.
|Not served in between 15 April to 15 October.
|Not served in between 15 April to 15 October.
|Not served in between 15 April to 15 October.
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Product Dimensions : 7.87 x 5.91 x 5.91 inches; 1.87 Pounds
- Manufacturer : Turkish Munchies by Muekzoin
- ASIN : B07KV544HT
#2,646 in Grocery & Gourmet Food
#15 in Snack & Trail Mixes
#108 in Snack Nuts & Seeds
- Customer Reviews:
The Products contain many major allergens as classified by Food Allergen Labeling And Consumer Protection Act of 2004. These may include milk, eggs, fish (e.g., bass, flounder, cod), Crustacean shellfish (e.g., crab, lobster, shrimp), tree nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts, pecans), peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. Please consult to a doctor before consuming these allergens. And see the back of each product where the allergens are indicated in English.
Sugar, Vegetable Oil (palm, coconut and others), corn starch, whey powder (milk), skimmed milk powder, banana powder, salt, soy lecithin, citric acid, flavoring, curcumin, wheat flour, egg, raising agent (ammonium hydrogen carbonate), hazelnut, sesame, chocolate,
Do not use toaster oven and microwave. Remove plastic packaging before consuming. Indulge yourself by immersing into the world of Turkish Treats!
Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Turkish Munchies by Muekzoin assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products. Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.
Reviewed in the United States on May 30, 2019
Taste wise, there was a really good mix of sweet and savoury, though interestingly, I didn’t find any of the Turkish sweet items over sweet, so I would certainly recommend this even if you don’t have a particularly sweet tooth.
This is the second snack box we’ve tried. The other being a Greek box and it seems these countries are still big on using MSG. This featured heavily in the ingredients of both box contents. Just something to note if you prefer to avoid it.
My only question/suggestion/neutral comment: if I bought another box from Amazon next month, would I get the same again or would it be different? Because this isn’t a usual subscription (although I believe this company does offer subscription in the US), I’m a little unsure how it works if you want to purchase subsequent boxes. It might have been useful if some sort of information for future purchase could have been provided.
All in all though, very pleased!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 28, 2021
The box contained a mixture of sweet and savoury snacks. It came with two leaflets- one which showed the picture of each packet, described the snack and suggested which drink it was best paired with. The other leaflet included nutritional information and ingredients, all in English. Each packet has an extra sticker on showing the expiration date- I think this was just to make sure it was in English and clear as if you peeled it off I could see the same date printed direct on the packet. The box was packet tightly- if you are giving as a gift do not open to peek inside as you will struggle to get everything back again.
It was interesting trying all of these snacks- my favourites were definitely the sweet ones- especially the brownie and a tube of chocolate spread that we joked was toothpaste! I liked the savoury snacks less but this is personal choice- I’d say the box was slightly leaning towards sweet but it did include nuts, crackers and cheesy snacks too.
