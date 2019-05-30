This box was great. It came with the booklet containing a description blurb about each item as well as a leaflet with all the nutritional info on one side and the ingredients on the other, which is especially helpful if you have allergies or any dietary restrictions. We are vegetarian and found only one item in this box that we can’t eat, which, given the rest of the contents, wasn’t remotely disappointing. It can easily be given to a friend.



Taste wise, there was a really good mix of sweet and savoury, though interestingly, I didn’t find any of the Turkish sweet items over sweet, so I would certainly recommend this even if you don’t have a particularly sweet tooth.



This is the second snack box we’ve tried. The other being a Greek box and it seems these countries are still big on using MSG. This featured heavily in the ingredients of both box contents. Just something to note if you prefer to avoid it.



My only question/suggestion/neutral comment: if I bought another box from Amazon next month, would I get the same again or would it be different? Because this isn’t a usual subscription (although I believe this company does offer subscription in the US), I’m a little unsure how it works if you want to purchase subsequent boxes. It might have been useful if some sort of information for future purchase could have been provided.



All in all though, very pleased!