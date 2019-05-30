Loading recommendations for you

Maxi International Snack Box | Premium and Exotic Foreign Snacks | Unique Snack Food Gifts Included | Try Extraordinary Turkish Gourmet Snacks | Candies from Around the World | 21 Full-Size Snacks

4.5 out of 5 stars 3,834 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Snack & Trail Mixes by Turkish Munchies by Muekzoin
Was: $28.95 Details
With Deal: $19.95 ($19.95 / Count) Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
You Save: $9.00 (31%)
Original Edition

Enhance your purchase

Flavor Banana, Vanilla, Strawberry, Herbs and Spices!
Brand Turkish Munchies by Muekzoin
Weight 850 Grams
Allergen Information Gluten, Peanuts, Wheat, Hazelnuts, Sesame Seeds
Specialty High-fructose-corn-syrup-free, Halal, Kosher, Gmo-free

About this item

  • ❗WARNING ABOUT EXPIRATION DATES: Turkey uses DAY-MONTH-YEAR expiration date format. So, MONTH and DAY digits are replaced compared to the US. To avoid misunderstandings, we apply additional US-format expiration date label over snacks (MONTH-YEAR format). If you see an original Turkish expiration label of 01.07.2022, it means 1 July 2022 and not 7 January 2022.
  • 🍪7-DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE: We not only guarantee your satisfaction but also guarantee that you will receive a full refund within 7 days of purchase if you do not like our snacks. No questions asked. Just drop a message via Amazon messaging and your refund will be initiated (The policy applies for the first order and first box only).
  • 🍪ONLY PREMIUM FRESH GOURMET TREATS. Our international snacks variety pack includes assortment of high quality Turkish treats on the market. All products go through quality tests as per European Regulations. Cherry picked for your taste buds. Nothing mediocre can get into our international snacks box! The product is not a manufacturer-created variety pack and will not be sent in the original manufacturer's packaging.
  • 🍪ALWAYS FRESH. It is known that many international foods end up before the end consumer just before their shelf life expires. This is not the case for us! Our snack variety boxes always come fresh from monthly replenished Amazon stocks. We strive to keep our stocks as fresh as possible by frequent imports.
  • 🍪GOOD CHOICE FOR FOREIGN / INTERNATIONAL SNACKS. Turkish treats are very famous in Europe and you will have the opportunity to taste them here in US at your dorm room, office, school or college. You will never be served one-bite small treats in this box! Great choice that works for all!
  • 🍪MAKES A GREAT GIFT. Looking for a unique gift option for your beloved ones? Look no more! We have curated this international snack box full of surprises for a great gifting experience. The best fit for birthdays, easter, mothers’ day, fathers’ day and other special days!
Product Description

expiration date explanation
international snack box
International snacks nutrition facts

Turkish Munchies boxes come with a nutrition facts sheet!

All nutritional facts display the actual snack on top for your ease!

As you will have all of our snacks the very first time in your life, you may find it difficult to match the snacks with nutrition facts information. So we simply put the photos of each snack so that you can easily locate them in your box!

FDA Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

International snacks nutrition facts

Nutrition Facts Sheet

International snacks nutrition facts

Ingredients Sheet

international snacks cheat sheet

Funny Cheat Sheet!

international snacks variety pack care package foreign candy box gift around the world international snacks variety pack care package foreign candy box gift around the world international snacks variety pack care package foreign candy box gift around the world international snacks variety pack care package foreign candy box gift around the world international snacks variety pack care package foreign candy box gift around the world international snacks variety pack care package foreign candy box gift around the world
Maxi Midi Retro Adventurous Celebration Traditional
Snacks Count Not less than 20 Full-Sized Snacks Not less than 10 Full-Sized Snacks Not less than 10 Full-Sized Snacks Not less than 10 Full-Sized Snacks Not less than 20 Full-Sized Snacks Not less than 10 Full-Sized Snacks
Comes with a cheat sheet?
Comes with a sealed wrap?
Any meltable snacks (like chocolates)? Not served in between 15 April to 15 October. Not served in between 15 April to 15 October. Not served in between 15 April to 15 October. Not served in between 15 April to 15 October. Not served in between 15 April to 15 October. Not served in between 15 April to 15 October.

Product details

  • Is Discontinued By Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ No
  • Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 7.87 x 5.91 x 5.91 inches; 1.87 Pounds
  • Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ Turkish Munchies by Muekzoin
  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B07KV544HT
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.5 out of 5 stars 3,834 ratings

Customer questions & answers

See questions and answers

Important information

Safety Information

The Products contain many major allergens as classified by Food Allergen Labeling And Consumer Protection Act of 2004. These may include milk, eggs, fish (e.g., bass, flounder, cod), Crustacean shellfish (e.g., crab, lobster, shrimp), tree nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts, pecans), peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. Please consult to a doctor before consuming these allergens. And see the back of each product where the allergens are indicated in English.

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Oil (palm, coconut and others), corn starch, whey powder (milk), skimmed milk powder, banana powder, salt, soy lecithin, citric acid, flavoring, curcumin, wheat flour, egg, raising agent (ammonium hydrogen carbonate), hazelnut, sesame, chocolate,

Directions

Do not use toaster oven and microwave. Remove plastic packaging before consuming. Indulge yourself by immersing into the world of Turkish Treats!

Legal Disclaimer

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Turkish Munchies by Muekzoin assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products. Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
3,834 global ratings
5 star
71%
4 star
15%
3 star
9%
2 star
3%
1 star
3%

Top reviews from the United States

AC
5.0 out of 5 stars Awesome!
Reviewed in the United States on May 30, 2019
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Awesome!
By AC on May 29, 2019
I really enjoyed this. Everything was fresh, either expiring in late 2019 or 2020. Some things were pretty similar to European types of candy I’ve had before and some were very different and unique. Mostly sweet stuff, with a few salty things. If you’re gluten-free seriously don’t get this; almost every single item had a wafer or cookie or cake. And some had English on the packages but many did not, so not really good for other allergies too. But otherwise I’d highly recommend!
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
58 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Regan E. Schroeder
5.0 out of 5 stars Heck of a nice treat, way to go Turnkey!
Reviewed in the United States on July 21, 2019
Style: Original EditionVerified Purchase
37 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
C J M
5.0 out of 5 stars It was the favorite Bday gift. Fun to open. VARIETY
Reviewed in the United States on January 11, 2020
Style: Original EditionVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars It was the favorite Bday gift. Fun to open. VARIETY
By C J M on January 11, 2020
This box was by far the most fun present to open. We had a lot of fun looking at the snack descriptions and packaging. It was well. Boxed, nothing was damaged or smashed. All the snacks were real items from over seas. Great variety and quality. We had so much fun with this. I had the coolest bday gift to give at the party.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
20 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Mamasaysso
5.0 out of 5 stars a really fun activity to do with your kids!
Reviewed in the United States on May 21, 2020
Style: Original EditionVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars a really fun activity to do with your kids!
By Mamasaysso on May 20, 2020
We do a lot of different boxes of snacks from other countries and this was, by far, our overall favorite. It was packed well, everything was super flavorful and delicious, and fresh, too!!!! Thank you so much! My kids all approve.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
18 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Sardra
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun variety
Reviewed in the United States on August 31, 2019
Style: Original EditionVerified Purchase
18 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Lauren
5.0 out of 5 stars High quality, amazing snack box
Reviewed in the United States on September 13, 2020
Style: Original EditionVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars High quality, amazing snack box
By Lauren on September 13, 2020
Got it as a gift for my husband. I've gotten him a few boxes from different companies, like tokyo treats and snack crate. Out of all the boxes I've given him, this was his favorite. He loved every single piece. It came with over 20 items and was only half the price of tokyo treats, which had 17. I highly recommend this box. You get a lot for a good price, and it's high quality.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
6 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
kmpt
5.0 out of 5 stars Awesome buy!
Reviewed in the United States on May 20, 2019
Style: Original EditionVerified Purchase
12 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Elizabeth
5.0 out of 5 stars FRESH! & Delicious!
Reviewed in the United States on April 25, 2019
Style: Original EditionVerified Purchase
17 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Holly
5.0 out of 5 stars Very Tasty Snack Box!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 28, 2021
Style: Summer Limited EditionVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Very Tasty Snack Box!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 28, 2021
This box was great. It came with the booklet containing a description blurb about each item as well as a leaflet with all the nutritional info on one side and the ingredients on the other, which is especially helpful if you have allergies or any dietary restrictions. We are vegetarian and found only one item in this box that we can’t eat, which, given the rest of the contents, wasn’t remotely disappointing. It can easily be given to a friend.

Taste wise, there was a really good mix of sweet and savoury, though interestingly, I didn’t find any of the Turkish sweet items over sweet, so I would certainly recommend this even if you don’t have a particularly sweet tooth.

This is the second snack box we’ve tried. The other being a Greek box and it seems these countries are still big on using MSG. This featured heavily in the ingredients of both box contents. Just something to note if you prefer to avoid it.

My only question/suggestion/neutral comment: if I bought another box from Amazon next month, would I get the same again or would it be different? Because this isn’t a usual subscription (although I believe this company does offer subscription in the US), I’m a little unsure how it works if you want to purchase subsequent boxes. It might have been useful if some sort of information for future purchase could have been provided.

All in all though, very pleased!
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Munchies snack box
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 29, 2021
Style: Summer Limited EditionVerified Purchase
Report abuse
Loves Shopping
1.0 out of 5 stars U need to put this on a box for posting!!!!!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 13, 2022
Style: Summer Limited EditionVerified Purchase
Report abuse
ClareMc
4.0 out of 5 stars Ok if you like these particular treats
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 3, 2021
Style: Summer Limited EditionVine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )
3 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Clare
5.0 out of 5 stars Nice variety- brownie was amazing
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 3, 2021
Style: Summer Limited EditionVine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse

