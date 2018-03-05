Description DeepMusic is an Alexa skill that enables you to listen to songs generated by artificial intelligence (AI). Each song was composed entirely using AI. The songs were generated using a collection of audio samples and a deep recurrent neural network. There has been no post-production editing by a human.



AI was also used to create the art for the skill cards and displays on Echo Show and Echo Dot. The technique utilizes a convolutional neural network to do the artistic style transfer. The AI uses example images to integrate an artistic style with a subject.



To get started with the skill just say "Alexa, open DeepMusic" Enjoy!

Skill Details This skill contains dynamic content. This skill contains dynamic content, which is content that is updated real-time based on inputs from the developer.

Invocation Name: deep music