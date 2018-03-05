Bubble Witch Saga 3 Industrial Deals Best Books of the Month Leather Jackets and Jeans nav_sap_plcc_ascpsc Stream your favorites. Amazon music Unlimited. Learn more. GNO for Samsung S9 Starting at $39.99 Grocery Handmade Gift Shop Home and Garden Book a house cleaner for 2 or more hours on Amazon Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle available to buy Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle available to buy Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle available to buy Three new members of the Echo family Fire 7 Kids Edition, starting at $99.99 Save on all things Kindle AutoRip in CDs & Vinyl Shop now TG18SW_gno
DeepMusic
DeepMusic

by Internet of Voice
2

Description

DeepMusic is an Alexa skill that enables you to listen to songs generated by artificial intelligence (AI). Each song was composed entirely using AI. The songs were generated using a collection of audio samples and a deep recurrent neural network. There has been no post-production editing by a human.

AI was also used to create the art for the skill cards and displays on Echo Show and Echo Dot. The technique utilizes a convolutional neural network to do the artistic style transfer. The AI uses example images to integrate an artistic style with a subject.

To get started with the skill just say "Alexa, open DeepMusic" Enjoy!

Skill Details

  • This skill contains dynamic content.
    This skill contains dynamic content, which is content that is updated real-time based on inputs from the developer.
  • Invocation Name: deep music

Supported Languages

English (US)

Top customer reviews

Nick D
5.0 out of 5 starsCool!!
March 5, 2018
Carey Moorhead
5.0 out of 5 starsUnique and Relaxing Music
March 5, 2018
