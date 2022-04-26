Share
Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2 | Two-way audio, HD video, motion and chime app alerts and Alexa enabled — wired or wire-free (Black)

Enhance your purchase

  • Answer your door anytime, anywhere from your smartphone with 1080p HD day and infrared night video and two-way audio.
  • Experience up to two years of powerful battery life, custom alerts, privacy settings, and more.
  • Choose to save and share clips in the cloud with a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan or locally with the included Sync Module 2 and USB drive (sold separately).
  • Designed for every home, go wire-free or connect to existing doorbell wiring to also sound in-home chime.
  • Set up yourself in minutes with the two included AA lithium batteries then connect to wifi in the app.
  • Works with Alexa — access live view, two-way talk, receive motion and chime alerts, arm and disarm your doorbell, and more.
  • Includes one Video Doorbell, one Sync Module 2, and mounting kit (including corner mount, screws, and anchors).

We want you to know

We recommend mounting Video Doorbell to your home so it is weather resistant by following these instructions.

Peace of mind at your door

Home is in your hands

Whether you're working, walking the dog, or busy making memories — Video Doorbell lets you see who's at your door with helpful features like:

Day and Night HD Video. Two-Way Audio. Chime App Alerts. Two-Year Battery Life.

Designed for every home

Created to help make your life safer and easier, Video Doorbell lets you personalize your experience.

Be alerted to what matters

Create customized activity and privacy zones so you only see the movement you care about. Plus, control all your Blink devices from one account so you can monitor your home or business at the same time.

Choose your setup

Getting started is easy

Sign in to or create an account in the Blink app.

Step 1

Add your device(s) to your account and connect to wifi.

Step 2

Choose to install wire-free or wired to your existing home chime in the app and follow the instructions to complete setup.

Step 3

"Alexa, show me the front door."

From the unexpected to the unforgettable

Record, save, and share videos and clips from your Blink devices with ease.

Blink Subscription Plan

Experience the convenience and added benefits of the Blink Subscription Plan with your included 30-day free trial. Then, choose to subscribe for just $3 per month per device or $10 per month for unlimited Blink devices on an account.

Learn more about the Blink Subscription Plan.

Local Storage: Sync Module 2

Save your clips locally with the included Sync Module 2 for no additional fee. USB flash drive required (sold separately).

Learn more about local storage via Sync Module 2.


Blink and you're home

Blink Video Doorbell Technical Details

Field of view

135° horizontal, 80° vertical

Video resolution

Record and view in 1080p HD video during the day and with infrared HD night vision after dark.

Photo resolution

View captured images in 640 x 360 nHD

Camera frame rate

Up to 30 fps

Size

130 x 42 x 27 mm

Weight

91 grams

Power

Blink Video Doorbell Power: 2 AA 1.5V lithium metal (non-rechargeable) batteries. Existing chime wiring: 16-24 VAC

Sync Module 2 power: 100-220V AC to 5V DC converter included.

*Battery life of up to two years, based on default settings. Features may vary with configuration and settings. Battery life will vary based on device settings, use, and environmental factors.

Requirements

Always-on high-speed internet connection (such as broadband, fiber, or DSL). Wifi network: 2.4 GHz 802.11b/g/n.

Connection

Battery or wired

Available colors

Black, White

Smartphone requirements

iOS 10.5, Android 5.0, or Fire OS 5.1

Blink app

Blink Home Monitor

Included in the box

Blink Video Doorbell, Sync Module 2, 2 1.5V non-rechargeable AA lithium metal batteries, mounting kit, USB cable, and power adapter.

Audio

Speaker output and 2-way audio recording.

LEDs

1 LED ring to help you know when it’s active (optional). Flashes in blue, red, and green.

Warranty and service

1-year limited warranty and service included. Use of Blink devices is subject to the terms found here.

Support

Click here to view more information on the Blink Video Doorbell support page.

Click here to see the setup guide.

Generation

1st Generation

Operating temperature

-4 to 113° F