Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2 | Two-way audio, HD video, motion and chime app alerts and Alexa enabled — wired or wire-free (Black)
|List Price:
|$84.98 Details
|With Deal:
| $59.98
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
|You Save:
|$25.00 (29%)
Enhance your purchase
- Answer your door anytime, anywhere from your smartphone with 1080p HD day and infrared night video and two-way audio.
- Experience up to two years of powerful battery life, custom alerts, privacy settings, and more.
- Choose to save and share clips in the cloud with a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan or locally with the included Sync Module 2 and USB drive (sold separately).
- Designed for every home, go wire-free or connect to existing doorbell wiring to also sound in-home chime.
- Set up yourself in minutes with the two included AA lithium batteries then connect to wifi in the app.
- Works with Alexa — access live view, two-way talk, receive motion and chime alerts, arm and disarm your doorbell, and more.
- Includes one Video Doorbell, one Sync Module 2, and mounting kit (including corner mount, screws, and anchors).
We want you to know
We recommend mounting Video Doorbell to your home so it is weather resistant by following these instructions.
Home is in your hands
Whether you're working, walking the dog, or busy making memories — Video Doorbell lets you see who's at your door with helpful features like:
Designed for every home
Created to help make your life safer and easier, Video Doorbell lets you personalize your experience.
Be alerted to what matters
Create customized activity and privacy zones so you only see the movement you care about. Plus, control all your Blink devices from one account so you can monitor your home or business at the same time.
Getting started is easy
Step 1
Sign in to or create an account in the Blink app.
Step 2
Add your device(s) to your account and connect to wifi.
Step 3
Choose to install wire-free or wired to your existing home chime in the app and follow the instructions to complete setup.
From the unexpected to the unforgettable
Record, save, and share videos and clips from your Blink devices with ease.
Blink Subscription Plan
Experience the convenience and added benefits of the Blink Subscription Plan with your included 30-day free trial. Then, choose to subscribe for just $3 per month per device or $10 per month for unlimited Blink devices on an account. Learn more about the Blink Subscription Plan.
Local Storage: Sync Module 2
Save your clips locally with the included Sync Module 2 for no additional fee. USB flash drive required (sold separately). Learn more about local storage via Sync Module 2.
Blink Video Doorbell Technical Details
|
Field of view
|
135° horizontal, 80° vertical
|
Video resolution
|
Record and view in 1080p HD video during the day and with infrared HD night vision after dark.
|
Photo resolution
|
View captured images in 640 x 360 nHD
|
Camera frame rate
|
Up to 30 fps
|
Size
|
130 x 42 x 27 mm
|
Weight
|
91 grams
|
Power
|
Blink Video Doorbell Power: 2 AA 1.5V lithium metal (non-rechargeable) batteries. Existing chime wiring: 16-24 VAC
Sync Module 2 power: 100-220V AC to 5V DC converter included.
*Battery life of up to two years, based on default settings. Features may vary with configuration and settings. Battery life will vary based on device settings, use, and environmental factors.
|
Requirements
|
Always-on high-speed internet connection (such as broadband, fiber, or DSL). Wifi network: 2.4 GHz 802.11b/g/n.
|
Connection
|
Battery or wired
|
Available colors
|
Black, White
|
Smartphone requirements
|
iOS 10.5, Android 5.0, or Fire OS 5.1
|
Blink app
|
Blink Home Monitor
|
Included in the box
|
Blink Video Doorbell, Sync Module 2, 2 1.5V non-rechargeable AA lithium metal batteries, mounting kit, USB cable, and power adapter.
|
Audio
|
Speaker output and 2-way audio recording.
|
LEDs
|
1 LED ring to help you know when it’s active (optional). Flashes in blue, red, and green.
|
Warranty and service
|
1-year limited warranty and service included. Use of Blink devices is subject to the terms found here.
|
Support
|
Click here to view more information on the Blink Video Doorbell support page.
Click here to see the setup guide.
|
Generation
|
1st Generation
|
Operating temperature
|
-4 to 113° F