The initial setup is easy, however after about a year of use the slide and outer fabric started to show signs of Fatigue. So when we took it out of storgae for this year and set it up on the grass it inflated fine. The first time my son about 60 lbs went to get inside it his foot went right through the slide, Bouncy House gone. I tried to fix the slide with duct tape inside and out to no avail. Seems to me that a $600 dollar bounce house should last more than a year .