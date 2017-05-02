Other Sellers on Amazon
Island Hopper Sports & Hops Recreational Bounce House
- The Island Hopper Sports & Hops is a recreational bounce house that gives your kids 5 sporting activities and games like soccer, ball pitching, football throwing, slam dunking and just good old fashion bouncing. Have a soccer shoot out, practice pitching or have a slam dunk contest or a game of HORSE with basketball hoops on each end. This bounce house is a kids party waiting to happen.
- Features: Soccer Shot, Basketball Hoop, Baseball Throw, and Football Toss / Max Load: 500 lbs or 5 Kids / Colors: Green, Brown, and Natural / Exclusive Island Hopper “Natures Right” recreational bounce house collection. Designed by moms for an aesthetically pleasing toy in their yard.
- Product Dimensions: Large 12'x12' Jump Floor with Extended Entry Slide. Inflated:15'L x 12'W x 8'H
- Box Includes: 5.5A 680W Blower, Stakes, Storage Bag, 2 Balls, & Repair Kit (no glue)
- Industries best 3-YEAR LIMITED WARRANTY. Island Hopper products are built to last. When we say "satisfaction guaranteed" we mean it. 30 day free return policy. American company established in 1991 and prides itself in excellent on demand customer service based out of California. To see our videos on YouTube - search Island Hopper products
Product Description
This is much more than just a bounce house, it is a soft sports arena the kids will love for years. Created by mothers, using our exclusive “Natures Right” natural colors. Another Island Hopper “Natures Right” bounce house colored & designed for a natural and aesthetically pleasing toy presence in your yard.
5 Sports / Activity Features:
- Inside Soccer Goals
- Inside Ball Catch nets for soft Nerf ball target throwing
- Basketball slam dunk hoops
- Extended entry slide
- HUGE bounce floor
- Aesthetically pleasing natural outdoor colors
Includes:
- Constant air flow blower with GFI
- 2 soft shot soccer / basketball BALL
- Carry Bag / Lawn stakes
- Repair Kit / Instructions
Dimensions:
- 11’8” x 11’8” use-able play surface
- Height: 8’ Tall, 6’ lower columns
- 4’3” L x 3’ W entry Slide
It is a kid's party waiting to happen
The Island Hopper Sports n Hops is a recreational bounce house that gives your kids 5 sporting activities and games like soccer, ball pitching, football throwing, slam dunking and just good old fashion bouncing. Have a soccer shoot out or an indoor soft soccer game using the two integrated goals. Practice pitching your fast ball into one of the three target nets using one of the soft foam balls included. Have a slam dunk contest or a basketball horse game with basketball hoops on each end.
5 Sports & Activities
Football Challenge Inside or Outside
Test your football skills with the Football Challenge holes from the inside or outside.
Baseball Toss Game
Want to test your baseball accuracy? Refine your skills with 3 different size holes.
Soccer Field
Use the giant enclosed jump floor as your soft bouncy soccer field with 2 goals.
Giant Jump Floor Area
Massive enclosed 11’8” x 11’8” jump floor entertains all the kids on the block for hours.
Compare with similar items
Blast Zone Big Ol Bouncer Inflatable Moonwalk
PicassoTiles KC102 12x10 Foot Inflatable Bouncer Jumping Bouncing House, Jump Slide, Dunk Playhouse w/ Basketball Rim, 4 Sports Balls, Full-Size Entry, 580W ETL Certified Blower
Bounceland Pop Star Inflatable Bounce House Bouncer
Royal Palace Inflatable Bounce House W/Slide Bouncer
Island Hopper Racing Slide and Slam Recreational Bounce House
Customer Rating
|(22)
|(445)
|(311)
|(76)
|(154)
|(39)
Item Dimensions
|144 x 144 x 96 in
|180 x 144 x 84 in
|144 x 84 x 120 in
|180 x 156 x 99.6 in
|156 x 144 x 108 in
|180 x 96 x 84 in
Item Weight
|49.95 lbs
|66 lbs
|65 lbs
|65 lbs
|62 lbs
Weight Supported
|500 lbs
|600 lbs
|250 lbs
|500 lbs
|500 lbs