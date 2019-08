It is a kid's party waiting to happen

The Island Hopper Sports n Hops is a recreational bounce house that gives your kids 5 sporting activities and games like soccer, ball pitching, football throwing, slam dunking and just good old fashion bouncing. Have a soccer shoot out or an indoor soft soccer game using the two integrated goals. Practice pitching your fast ball into one of the three target nets using one of the soft foam balls included. Have a slam dunk contest or a basketball horse game with basketball hoops on each end.