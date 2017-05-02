$598.99
Island Hopper Sports & Hops Recreational Bounce House

3.9 out of 5 stars 22 customer reviews
  • The Island Hopper Sports & Hops is a recreational bounce house that gives your kids 5 sporting activities and games like soccer, ball pitching, football throwing, slam dunking and just good old fashion bouncing. Have a soccer shoot out, practice pitching or have a slam dunk contest or a game of HORSE with basketball hoops on each end. This bounce house is a kids party waiting to happen.
  • Features: Soccer Shot, Basketball Hoop, Baseball Throw, and Football Toss / Max Load: 500 lbs or 5 Kids / Colors: Green, Brown, and Natural / Exclusive Island Hopper “Natures Right” recreational bounce house collection. Designed by moms for an aesthetically pleasing toy in their yard.
  • Product Dimensions: Large 12'x12' Jump Floor with Extended Entry Slide. Inflated:15'L x 12'W x 8'H
  • Box Includes: 5.5A 680W Blower, Stakes, Storage Bag, 2 Balls, & Repair Kit (no glue)
  • Industries best 3-YEAR LIMITED WARRANTY. Island Hopper products are built to last. When we say "satisfaction guaranteed" we mean it. 30 day free return policy. American company established in 1991 and prides itself in excellent on demand customer service based out of California. To see our videos on YouTube - search Island Hopper products
Product Description

This is much more than just a bounce house, it is a soft sports arena the kids will love for years.  Created by mothers, using our exclusive “Natures Right” natural colors.  Another Island Hopper “Natures Right” bounce house colored & designed for a natural and aesthetically pleasing toy presence in your yard.

5 Sports / Activity Features:

  1. Inside Soccer Goals
  2. Inside Ball Catch nets for soft Nerf ball target throwing
  3. Basketball slam dunk hoops
  4. Extended entry slide
  5. HUGE bounce floor
  6. Aesthetically pleasing natural outdoor colors

Includes:

  • Constant air flow blower with GFI
  • 2 soft shot soccer / basketball BALL
  • Carry Bag / Lawn stakes
  • Repair Kit / Instructions

Dimensions:

  • 11’8” x 11’8” use-able play surface
  • Height: 8’ Tall, 6’ lower columns
  • 4’3” L x 3’ W entry Slide

Product information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Important information

Safety Warning
Always stake bounce house down.

Island Hopper Sports & Hops Recreational Bounce House
Blast Zone Big Ol Bouncer Inflatable Moonwalk
[Upgrade Version] PicassoTiles KC102 12x10 Foot Inflatable Bouncer Jumping Bouncing House, Jump Slide, Dunk Playhouse w/ Basketball Rim, 4 Sports Balls, Full-Size Entry, 580W ETL Certified Blower
Bounceland Pop Star Inflatable Bounce House Bouncer
Royal Palace Inflatable Bounce House W/Slide Bouncer
Island Hopper Racing Slide and Slam Recreational Bounce House
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (22) 5 out of 5 stars (445) 4 out of 5 stars (311) 4 out of 5 stars (76) 4 out of 5 stars (154) 3 out of 5 stars (39)
Item Dimensions 144 x 144 x 96 in 180 x 144 x 84 in 144 x 84 x 120 in 180 x 156 x 99.6 in 156 x 144 x 108 in 180 x 96 x 84 in
Item Weight 49.95 lbs 66 lbs 65 lbs 65 lbs 62 lbs
Weight Supported 500 lbs 600 lbs 250 lbs 500 lbs 500 lbs
Customer Questions & Answers
Showing 1-8 of 22 reviews

Mark P.
2.0 out of 5 starsThe initial setup is easy, however after about a year of use the ...
May 2, 2017
Verified Purchase
8 people found this helpful
John Gabriello
4.0 out of 5 starsso far so good..
September 5, 2016
Verified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
Ari
4.0 out of 5 starsThus far it's a crowd favorite and the most requested bounce house
July 21, 2018
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
MARGARET K.
5.0 out of 5 starsso easy to set up and take down
March 26, 2015
Verified Purchase
4 people found this helpful
V. Mosconi
4.0 out of 5 starsThis is great. The kids love it
July 14, 2016
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 starsFive Stars
June 29, 2018
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Derrick Calkins
5.0 out of 5 starsLots of fun for the kids!
October 16, 2018
Verified Purchase
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat bounce house!
May 26, 2016
Verified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
