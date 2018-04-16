So I went from a Bose Cinemate 2 (2 speakers and a sub), to a fully wired surround sound system (Onkyo HTS 7700), then had downsized to a Yamaha YAS 207 (FANTASTIC for dialogue), to this awesome JBL Bar 5.1. My biggest reason for going to this is because we wanted to minimize, but I also really wanted surround sound.



This thing is AMAZING. Not only does it sound great, but it's just so awesome to show off. If you're thrown off by the whole battery part, don't be. Not only do they last long enough for a party, BUT they do have micro usb inputs that you could use to keep them powered. This means if you wanted to keep them "wireless", you could. I say "wireless" because you don't have to have them plugged into the soundbar or sub, but if you wanted to leave them unplugged, you'd have to power them somehow (micro usb). So it's awesome that you have that option. I thought I'd want to keep them unplugged and leave the surround sound around me, but I really only do that for movies or intense shows. It's super easy to take the speakers apart and put them WHEREVER you want. It automatically configures itself to be 5.1 when you separate the speakers.



-Setup: Extremely easy and quick. The hardest part was unwinding the microphone. You just take the 2 speakers off, place them where you would usually want them to be, then put the microphone a little behind where you would sit. In my case, on top of the back part of my couch. Then you hit the button on the remote and in less than a minute it's done. Your system is good to go.



-Ease of use: If your tv doesn't have an ARC HDMI port, upgrade to one that does. This is a life saver. Now you can control the volume with your tv remote. You'll only need the JBL remote when you want to configure the settings (calibrate, adjust volume specifically for the surround speakers, adjust base). I did all the adjustments I wanted, so I'm good to go with just the tv remote.



-Sound Quality: My wife and I always have trouble hearing dialogue (we're in our 20s/30s), so we usually have subtitles on to make sure we don't miss anything. That's why I LOVED my Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar. Unfortunately our ceiling and walls are too far apart to get the digital surround effect. This system does an incredible job at delivering clear dialog, along with strong (easily controllable) base, and great surround sound.



-Features: You can adjust everything with the remote. They made it super simple and dummy proof. There's been times where we were eating at the dining table with the tv on, and for fun I took the speakers off and put them on both sides of the table. Worked great, and it's just super cool to do. It's definitely a fun party trick that delivers.



I've only had it for a week, but I'll be sure to update this after using it more. I got it on sale for $599 and got the square trade protection for $20. All in all, I'm very happy with this system.