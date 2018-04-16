|
WARNING:
CHOKING HAZARD -- WARNING: This product contains small magnets. Swallowed magnets can stick together across intestines causing serious infections and death. Seek immediate medical attention if magnets are swallowed or inhaled.
JBL Bar 5.1 4K Ultra HD 5.1-Channel Soundbar with True Wireless Surround Speakers
- The JBL bar 5. 1 transforms from a soundboard into a true wireless 5. 1 home theater system for an epic Movie and music–listening experience
- The sound bar features two detachable battery–powered wireless surround speakers with 10–hours of playtime, 510W of total system power, a 10 inch wireless subwoofer, three HDMI inputs to connect 4K devices
- With Dolby digital, Dolby Pro Logic II and DTS, your movies, music and video games will never sound more incredible
- Enjoy rich and thrilling bass from a 10 inch (250 millimeter) wireless sub woofer with the convenience of flexible placement without the hassle of wires
- Easily connect all your 4K devices and upgrade your home entertainment to ultra HD
From the manufacturer
JBL BAR 5.1
What's New
True 5.1 Wireless Surround Sound / Premium 4K Connectivity
Bluetooth Streaming / The Best Sound from all your Devices
JBL BAR 5.1
Detachable, battery-powered wireless surround speakers
Enjoy true wireless surround sound in cinematic 5.1 with 10 hours of playing time
JBL BAR 5.1
JBL 5.1 Surround Sound with 510W of power
Ensures a high-quality audio performance for your movies and music
JBL BAR 5.1
Thrilling bass from a 10” (250mm) wireless subwoofer
Enjoy rich and thrilling bass with the convenience of flexible placement without the hassle of wires
Highlights
Bluetooth Connectivity
Stream all of your music wirelessly from any mobile device.
JBL SoundShift
Allows you to instantly switch between sound from your TV and sound from your phone or tablet
4K Connectivity
With 3 HDMI inputs you can easily connect all your 4K devices and upgrade your home entertainment to Ultra HD
Works with your TV Remote
Designed to work with many of today’s top TV remote controls, so you can use your existing TV remote control for both TV and soundbar
JBL BAR 5.1
Your ultimate all-wireless movie experience
The JBL Bar 5.1 transforms from a soundbar into a true wireless 5.1 home theater system for an epic movie and music-listening experience. With two detachable battery powered wireless surround speakers with 10-hours of playtime, 510W of total system power, a 10” wireless subwoofer, three HDMI inputs to connect 4K devices and Bluetooth, your movies, music and video games will never sound more incredible.
Which JBL Soundbar is Right for You?
|
JBL BAR 5.1
|
JBL BAR 5.1 Surround
|
JBL BAR 2.1
|
JBL BAR2.0 All-In-One
|
Number of Channels
|5.1 (Detachable Rear Speakers)
|5.1 (No Wireless Rear)
|2.1
|2.0
|
Total Power
|510 Watts
|550 Watts
|300 Watts
|80 Watts
|
Powered Subwoofer
|10"wireless
|10" Wireless
|6.5" Wireless
|N/A
|
Detachable Rear Speakers
|YES
|NO
|NO
|NO
|
4K Connectivity
|YES
|YES
|NO
|NO
|
Number of HDMI Inputs
|3 HDMI Inputs
|1 HDMI Input
|1 HDMI Input
|1 HDMI Input
|
Bluetooth Connectivity
|YES
|YES
|YES
|YES
Compare with similar items
|
|
JBL Bar 5.1 4K Ultra HD 5.1-Channel Soundbar with True Wireless Surround Speakers (Renewed)
|
Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar, works with Alexa
|
Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim Universal TV Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer, Bluetooth Enabled Music Streaming, Black
|
JBL Bar 5.1 Soundbar with Built-in Virtual Surround, 4K and 10" Wireless Subwoofer (2019 Model)
|
JBL Bar 2.1 Home Theater Starter System with Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer with Bluetooth
|Customer Rating
|(291)
|(39)
|(402)
|(744)
|(35)
|(114)
|Price
|$499.95
|$429.99
|$399.00
|$169.00
|$429.95
|$229.95
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|DealParade
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Colour
|Black
|Black
|Black
|Black
|Black
|Black
|Connectivity Technology
|HDMI
|wireless
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, NFC
|HDMI, Wireless
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, Auxillary
|Item Dimensions
|59.06 x 39.37 x 35.43 in
|14.9 x 17.85 x 39.45 in
|4.25 x 38.5 x 2.25 in
|12.28 x 6.73 x 2.14 in
|43.5 x 15.04 x 19.21 in
|38.19 x 27.56 x 23.62 in
|Item Weight
|37.3 lbs
|—
|12.6 lbs
|15.25 lbs
|29.7 lbs
|2.6 lbs
|Speaker Type
|Soundbar
|Soundbar
|Soundbar
|Soundbar
|Soundbar
|Soundbar
Product description
Your Ultimate All–Wireless Movie Experience
The JBL Bar 5.1 transforms from a soundbar into a true wireless 5.1 home theater system for an epic movie and music–listening experience. The soundbar features two detachable battery–powered wireless surround speakers with 10–hours of playtime, 510W of total system power, a 10” wireless subwoofer, three HDMI inputs to connect 4K devices. With Dolby Digital, Dolby Pro Logic II and DTS, your movies, music and video games will never sound more incredible. The soundbar features JBL SoundShift, which allows you to instantly switch between the sound from your TV and the Bluetooth sound from your mobile phone or tablet. The soundbar is programmed to respond to your TV remote, so you can control everything with your existing TV remote control. The JBL Bar 5.1 re–defines the soundbar experience.
JBL 5.1 Surround Sound with 510W of Power
Ensures a high–quality audio performance for your movies and music.
Detachable, Battery–Powered Wireless Surround Speakers
Enjoy true wireless surround sound in cinematic 5.1 with 10 hours of playing time.
Thrilling Bass From A 10" (250mm) Wireless Subwoofer
Enjoy rich and thrilling bass with the convenience of flexible placement without the hassle of wires.
True 4K Connectivity With 3 HDMI In/ HDMI Out (ARC)
Easily connect all your 4K devices and upgrade your home entertainment to Ultra HD.
Works With Your TV Remote Control
This JBL soundbar is designed to work with many of today’s top TV remote controls, so you can use your existing TV remote control for both TV and soundbar.
JBL SoundShift
Allows you to instantly switch between sound from your TV and sound from your phone or tablet.
Customer reviews
Customer images
239 customer reviews
Upon setting it up, it’s important to remember that the wireless speakers do need to be charged. They take 3 hours to charge. What I do is after using the speakers, just plug them in at night before bed, and if you unplug them in the afternoon, you will have more then enough time with them as they last 10 hours on a charge. If you are coming from a 2.1 or below speaker setup, it’s important to change all your media (if they can be changed), to utilize 5.1 audio. This is a true 5.1 setup. It may not be super high end, but it functions like true 5.1.
After setup, I tested with several games and movies. One notable movie was Jurassic Park. It’s known to be a staple for good surround and boy did it deliver. The bass rumbled even with the setting below 20, and the surround worked wonderfully. The audio was accurately reflected through the speakers. I heard rain from the movie all around, and in the chase sequence in the jeep with Jeff Goldblum, the T-Rex roared through all channels and you could hear his footsteps with the bass. It was amazing. This was true with other movies as well. Thor: Ragnarok rocked with the music sequences and examples of force on-screen. Again, I have to stress how accurate the sound reproduction was. Every effect was done through the proper channel. I guess proper calibration is key and should be done immediately. I positioned the calibration antenna behind where I would be sitting and seems to work as best it can. Also, you can adjust the surround volume, which I have at +6 which seems to work well enough. Another movie example is: X-men: First Class. The bass kicked in with every example of power on display by Magneto. I had to turn the speakers on “night mode” due to watching it during the day because the bass was so intense. It was appropriate for the scene, but boy did it rumble.
I also tested with Pandora and Youtube on various music tracks from rock to classical, and it did not disappoint whatsoever. Instruments sounded great and did not sound muted, and voices sounded very clear through the center channel.
Overall, I’m very sastisfied with the JBL Bar 5.1 system. For those of you on the fence: no worries.. you can purchase with confidence. Just be sure to configure it properly and don’t let the bass get too heavy and you’ll be fine. I’ve read online too that this system allows for firmware updates and if so, maybe down the road, JBL can fix the small mid-range issue. I say small because it is. With proper configuration, it’s not really noticeable. Again, can you find a system with better performance of course? But for below $1000? I really don’t think so. Great value, and features for the price. 3 HDMI in.. one HDMI ARC out. Dolby surround as well as DTS. Competition doesn’t offer all this, and it represents a great value. Must buy.
This thing is AMAZING. Not only does it sound great, but it's just so awesome to show off. If you're thrown off by the whole battery part, don't be. Not only do they last long enough for a party, BUT they do have micro usb inputs that you could use to keep them powered. This means if you wanted to keep them "wireless", you could. I say "wireless" because you don't have to have them plugged into the soundbar or sub, but if you wanted to leave them unplugged, you'd have to power them somehow (micro usb). So it's awesome that you have that option. I thought I'd want to keep them unplugged and leave the surround sound around me, but I really only do that for movies or intense shows. It's super easy to take the speakers apart and put them WHEREVER you want. It automatically configures itself to be 5.1 when you separate the speakers.
-Setup: Extremely easy and quick. The hardest part was unwinding the microphone. You just take the 2 speakers off, place them where you would usually want them to be, then put the microphone a little behind where you would sit. In my case, on top of the back part of my couch. Then you hit the button on the remote and in less than a minute it's done. Your system is good to go.
-Ease of use: If your tv doesn't have an ARC HDMI port, upgrade to one that does. This is a life saver. Now you can control the volume with your tv remote. You'll only need the JBL remote when you want to configure the settings (calibrate, adjust volume specifically for the surround speakers, adjust base). I did all the adjustments I wanted, so I'm good to go with just the tv remote.
-Sound Quality: My wife and I always have trouble hearing dialogue (we're in our 20s/30s), so we usually have subtitles on to make sure we don't miss anything. That's why I LOVED my Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar. Unfortunately our ceiling and walls are too far apart to get the digital surround effect. This system does an incredible job at delivering clear dialog, along with strong (easily controllable) base, and great surround sound.
-Features: You can adjust everything with the remote. They made it super simple and dummy proof. There's been times where we were eating at the dining table with the tv on, and for fun I took the speakers off and put them on both sides of the table. Worked great, and it's just super cool to do. It's definitely a fun party trick that delivers.
I've only had it for a week, but I'll be sure to update this after using it more. I got it on sale for $599 and got the square trade protection for $20. All in all, I'm very happy with this system.
Make sure that you use the calibration antenna that they give you. At first I thought the speakers were terrible, but after I followed the instructions for calibrating, it made the system work how it is supposed to.
After calibrating, here are the settings I found to give me the best sound quality: The “Movie” sound mode gave me the best treble/bass/mids for every type of media I watched on my TV. I always keep the wireless speakers at +6 setting, which is as high as they can go. I keep the sub woofer at 20 out of 30, and that is plenty enough of bass for me. As far as volume goes, anywhere between 18 - 27 is great depending on what you are watching. It goes all the way up to 47, so that tells you just how loud these speakers can get, they are LOUD.
I highly recommend the JBL 5.1 Surround Sound Bar. Make the purchase, you won’t regret it!