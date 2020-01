JBL BAR 5.1

Your ultimate all-wireless movie experience

The JBL Bar 5.1 transforms from a soundbar into a true wireless 5.1 home theater system for an epic movie and music-listening experience. With two detachable battery powered wireless surround speakers with 10-hours of playtime, 510W of total system power, a 10” wireless subwoofer, three HDMI inputs to connect 4K devices and Bluetooth, your movies, music and video games will never sound more incredible.