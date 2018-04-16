Loading recommendations for you
Recommendations for you

Adding to Cart...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
Sorry, we're having trouble showing recommendations right now. Please try again later.
Continue shopping
& FREE Shipping. Details
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
JBL Bar 5.1 4K Ultra HD 5... has been added to your Cart
Include Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

3 Year Electronics Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(28)
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Power surge covered from day one. Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • Includes 24/7 tech support - setup, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Learn more

2 Year Electronics Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(8)
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Power surge covered from day one. Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • Includes 24/7 tech support - setup, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Learn more
Add an Accessory:
+ $0.00 shipping
Used: Very Good | Details
Sold by DealParade
Condition: Used: Very Good
Comment: JBL Certified Refurbished with 1 Year Manufacturers Warranty Sold by JBL Authorized Refurbished Seller
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$499.95
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: Electronics Expo
Add to Cart
$499.95
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: US-Appliance
Add to Cart
$499.95
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: GRAMOPHONE
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

JBL Bar 5.1 4K Ultra HD 5.1-Channel Soundbar with True Wireless Surround Speakers

by JBL
4.3 out of 5 stars 292 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "jbl soundbar"
With Deal: $499.95 & FREE Shipping. Details
Free Amazon product support included
What's Product Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free product support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • The JBL bar 5. 1 transforms from a soundboard into a true wireless 5. 1 home theater system for an epic Movie and music–listening experience
  • The sound bar features two detachable battery–powered wireless surround speakers with 10–hours of playtime, 510W of total system power, a 10 inch wireless subwoofer, three HDMI inputs to connect 4K devices
  • With Dolby digital, Dolby Pro Logic II and DTS, your movies, music and video games will never sound more incredible
  • Enjoy rich and thrilling bass from a 10 inch (250 millimeter) wireless sub woofer with the convenience of flexible placement without the hassle of wires
  • Easily connect all your 4K devices and upgrade your home entertainment to ultra HD

Buy this product as Renewed and save $69.96 from the regular price.

JBL Bar 5.1 4K Ultra HD 5.1-Channel Soundbar with True Wireless Surround Speakers (Renewed)
JBL Bar 5.1 4K Ultra HD 5.1-Channel Soundbar with True Wireless Surround Speakers (Renewed) $429.99
(39)
Works and looks like new and backed by a warranty
Amazon Warehouse
Shop great deals on millions of quality used products Browse now

Frequently bought together

  • JBL Bar 5.1 4K Ultra HD 5.1-Channel Soundbar with True Wireless Surround Speakers
  • +
  • AmazonBasics Digital Optical Audio Toslink Sound Bar TV Cable - 6 Feet
  • +
  • Sanus Adjustable Height Speaker Stand - Extends 28" to 38" - Holds Satellite & Small Bookshelf Speakers (i.e. Bose, Harmon Kardon, Polk, JBL, KEF, Klipsch, Sony and Others) - Set of 2 - Model: HTBS
Total price: $545.50
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together
WARNING:
CHOKING HAZARD -- WARNING: This product contains small magnets. Swallowed magnets can stick together across intestines causing serious infections and death. Seek immediate medical attention if magnets are swallowed or inhaled.

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

JBL BAR 5.1

What's New

True 5.1 Wireless Surround Sound / Premium 4K Connectivity

Bluetooth Streaming / The Best Sound from all your Devices

JBL BAR 5.1

Detachable, battery-powered wireless surround speakers

Enjoy true wireless surround sound in cinematic 5.1 with 10 hours of playing time

JBL BAR 5.1

JBL 5.1 Surround Sound with 510W of power

Ensures a high-quality audio performance for your movies and music

JBL BAR 5.1

Thrilling bass from a 10” (250mm) wireless subwoofer

Enjoy rich and thrilling bass with the convenience of flexible placement without the hassle of wires

Highlights

Bluetooth

Bluetooth Connectivity

Stream all of your music wirelessly from any mobile device.

Soundshift

JBL SoundShift

Allows you to instantly switch between sound from your TV and sound from your phone or tablet

4K

4K Connectivity

With 3 HDMI inputs you can easily connect all your 4K devices and upgrade your home entertainment to Ultra HD

Remote

Works with your TV Remote

Designed to work with many of today’s top TV remote controls, so you can use your existing TV remote control for both TV and soundbar

JBL BAR 5.1

Your ultimate all-wireless movie experience


The JBL Bar 5.1 transforms from a soundbar into a true wireless 5.1 home theater system for an epic movie and music-listening experience. With two detachable battery powered wireless surround speakers with 10-hours of playtime, 510W of total system power, a 10” wireless subwoofer, three HDMI inputs to connect 4K devices and Bluetooth, your movies, music and video games will never sound more incredible.

Which JBL Soundbar is Right for You?

BAR 5.1

JBL BAR 5.1

Bar 5.1 Surround

JBL BAR 5.1 Surround

Bar 2.1 DB

JBL BAR 2.1

Bar 2.0

JBL BAR2.0 All-In-One

Number of Channels
5.1 (Detachable Rear Speakers) 5.1 (No Wireless Rear) 2.1 2.0
Total Power
510 Watts 550 Watts 300 Watts 80 Watts
Powered Subwoofer
10"wireless 10" Wireless 6.5" Wireless N/A
Detachable Rear Speakers
YES NO NO NO
4K Connectivity
YES YES NO NO
Number of HDMI Inputs
3 HDMI Inputs 1 HDMI Input 1 HDMI Input 1 HDMI Input
Bluetooth Connectivity
YES YES YES YES

Compare with similar items


JBL Bar 5.1 4K Ultra HD 5.1-Channel Soundbar with True Wireless Surround Speakers
JBL Bar 5.1 4K Ultra HD 5.1-Channel Soundbar with True Wireless Surround Speakers (Renewed)
Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar, works with Alexa
Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim Universal TV Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer, Bluetooth Enabled Music Streaming, Black
JBL Bar 5.1 Soundbar with Built-in Virtual Surround, 4K and 10" Wireless Subwoofer (2019 Model)
JBL Bar 2.1 Home Theater Starter System with Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer with Bluetooth
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (291) 4 out of 5 stars (39) 4 out of 5 stars (402) 4 out of 5 stars (744) 4 out of 5 stars (35) 4 out of 5 stars (114)
Price $499.95 $429.99 $399.00 $169.00 $429.95 $229.95
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25
Sold By Amazon.com DealParade Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Colour Black Black Black Black Black Black
Connectivity Technology HDMI wireless Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, NFC HDMI, Wireless Bluetooth Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, Auxillary
Item Dimensions 59.06 x 39.37 x 35.43 in 14.9 x 17.85 x 39.45 in 4.25 x 38.5 x 2.25 in 12.28 x 6.73 x 2.14 in 43.5 x 15.04 x 19.21 in 38.19 x 27.56 x 23.62 in
Item Weight 37.3 lbs 12.6 lbs 15.25 lbs 29.7 lbs 2.6 lbs
Speaker Type Soundbar Soundbar Soundbar Soundbar Soundbar Soundbar
Compare with similar items

Product description

Your Ultimate All–Wireless Movie Experience
The JBL Bar 5.1 transforms from a soundbar into a true wireless 5.1 home theater system for an epic movie and music–listening experience. The soundbar features two detachable battery–powered wireless surround speakers with 10–hours of playtime, 510W of total system power, a 10” wireless subwoofer, three HDMI inputs to connect 4K devices. With Dolby Digital, Dolby Pro Logic II and DTS, your movies, music and video games will never sound more incredible. The soundbar features JBL SoundShift, which allows you to instantly switch between the sound from your TV and the Bluetooth sound from your mobile phone or tablet. The soundbar is programmed to respond to your TV remote, so you can control everything with your existing TV remote control. The JBL Bar 5.1 re–defines the soundbar experience.

JBL 5.1 Surround Sound with 510W of Power
Ensures a high–quality audio performance for your movies and music.

Detachable, Battery–Powered Wireless Surround Speakers
Enjoy true wireless surround sound in cinematic 5.1 with 10 hours of playing time.

Thrilling Bass From A 10" (250mm) Wireless Subwoofer
Enjoy rich and thrilling bass with the convenience of flexible placement without the hassle of wires.

True 4K Connectivity With 3 HDMI In/ HDMI Out (ARC)
Easily connect all your 4K devices and upgrade your home entertainment to Ultra HD.

Works With Your TV Remote Control
This JBL soundbar is designed to work with many of today’s top TV remote controls, so you can use your existing TV remote control for both TV and soundbar.

JBL SoundShift
Allows you to instantly switch between sound from your TV and sound from your phone or tablet.

Product information

Technical Specification

Specification Sheet [pdf ]
User Manual [pdf ]

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.3 out of 5 stars
4.3 out of 5
292 customer ratings
5 star
70%
4 star
12%
3 star
7%
2 star
5%
1 star
7%

239 customer reviews

robert prather
4.0 out of 5 stars Great system after proper configuration.
April 16, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
213 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Electronic ShinobiTop Contributor: Baby
5.0 out of 5 stars I Love It
November 14, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
104 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Mike S.
5.0 out of 5 stars Fantastic Wireless Surround Sound System!
May 20, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview image
54 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Customers who bought this item also bought

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. ECHOGEAR Sound Bar Mounting Brackets with Tool-Free Height Adjust for Maximum Compatibility Between Your TV & Soundbar - Features Simple Install with Included Hardware - EGSB1
    4.0 out of 5 stars 333
    2 offers from $23.33
  2. ECHOGEAR Full Motion Articulating TV Wall Mount Bracket for 42"-85" TVs - Easy To Install On 16", 18" or 24" Studs and Features Smooth Articulation, Swivel, Tilt - EGLF2
    4.8 out of 5 stars 2,334
    $99.99
  3. PERLESMITH Adjustable Height Speaker Stands-Extends 31-48 Inch-Hold Small Satellite & Bookshelf Speakers Weight up to 6lbs - Sleek Looking Fit for Speakers with or without Holes -1 Pair (Model: PSSS3)
    4.2 out of 5 stars 64
    $36.99
  4. Samsung QN65Q60RAFXZA Flat 65-Inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model)
    4.6 out of 5 stars 784
    #1 Best Seller in OLED TVs
    $997.99
  5. Digital Optical Audio Cable Toslink Cable - [24K Gold-Plated, Ultra-Durable] [S] Syncwire Fiber Optic Male to Male Cord for Home Theater, Sound Bar, TV, PS4, Xbox, Playstation & More – 5.9ft
    4.7 out of 5 stars 1,698
    #1 Best Seller in Firewire Cables
    $8.99
  6. Soundbar Universal Mounting Bracket For Samsung, Vizio, Sony, LG, JBL, Polk, Sonos Beam, AmazonBasics 2.1 2.0 Bluetooth Speaker TV Sound Bar Wall Mount Brackets Stand Adapter With Hardware Kit
    4.6 out of 5 stars 7
    $24.99
Next
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: 5.1 speakers for music, 5.1 channel home theater system with speakers, music systems, Best surround sound bars for tv, Explore surround sound bars for TVs

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.